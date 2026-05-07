When it comes to what I’m wearing every day, if you guess “a black outfit” you’d be right 90% of the time. But when summer rolls around, even I want to shed my dark wardrobe staples and lean in to fun pops of color and seasonal looks. Of course, ain’t nobody got the budget to buy a brand new wardrobe each quarter of the year, but to me, that’s where accessories really come in — they can be affordable but statement-making additions to the clothes you already own. These summer bags for 2026 do exactly that by leaning into the current purse trends: beads, texture, and bright color. Yes, please!

01 A Bright Green Tote GAP Canvas Slouchy Tote Bag $59.95 see on gap Summertime means we’re spending more time outdoors and the kids are out of school, so I’m probably carrying more snacks and water bottles and sunscreen around than usual. These large canvas totes from GAP — available in hot pink, neon orange, and royal blue too — would be the perfect carry-it-all mom bags for this season.

02 This Gorgeous Beaded Clutch Lulu's Vibrant Charm White Multi Beaded Embroidered Clutch $62 see on lulu's Beaded bags are all the rage right now, and this one absolutely screams summer with those colors. This would be a perfect clutch for a summer wedding or nice vacation evening out. It comes with an attachable shoulder chain, and I love that the beading on the back is smooth stripes so it won’t snag on your outfit while wearing.

03 A Bright Red-Orange Tote To Accessorize As You Please & Other Stories Mini Tote $139 see on & Other Stories I recently browsed the bag selection from & Other Stories after a fashion influencer I love recommended a leather bag from the brand. Right away, this hot red-orange bag caught my eye. It’s the perfect pop of color to add to any summer outfit, and you can style it with scarves and bag charms to add your own personality to its already vibrant base.

04 A Soft, Summery Daily Driver Baggu Small Nylon Meringue Bag $50 see on baggu I am a huge fan of Baggu — I own one of their viral crescent bags, and it’s so spacious and durable I’ll probably be using it for years to come. Their shoulder bags are just as great, and the strap makes them look comfortable enough to wear daily without any digging in. The green stripes are just so cute.

05 A Beachy Going Out Bag SHEIN Woven Bag With Gold Accents $14 $6.90 see on shein If you want a summer bag that’ll go with anything, this one from Shein should do the trick. The woven raffia-like material is neutral in color but adds a nice texture to any look, and the little gold accents make it perfect for dressing up or down.

06 The Perfect Sling Bag For Errands And Day Trips Quince Italian Leather Handwoven Sling Bag $94 see on quince Woven leather bags have been trending for a hot minute, and this one from Quince looks so high quality (it’s made with real Italian leather). Personally, I think sling bags are the best for day trips where you’ll be walking around a ton — they keep your hands free and your load light, but easily accessible, unlike a backpack. This lighter brown hue is a timeless color that feels appropriately light for summer.

07 A Jelly Tote (For Real) Old Navy Jelly Mini Tote $14.99 see on old navy Jelly sandals? Blister city. Jelly tote? Now we’re talking. These nostalgic little bags from Old Navy would be the talk of the table at drinks with your girls. Your kid will probably steal it from you, but until then...

08 This Little Handbag With The Coolest Handle H&M Small Canvas Handbag $39.99 see on h&m This is just an interesting little bag, and that’s really all it takes for me to want a purse. The blue-and-white stripes are a classic summer print, but the clipped hardware handle makes it feel completely new and inventive. I’d be happy to plop this down on a resort dinner table.

09 A Coral Beaded Beauty Lulu's Sunny Element Orange Beaded Shoulder Bag $59 see on lulu's So there’s actually never been a more perfect summer event bag, am I right? I love the unique shape of this, the delicate strap, and that va-va-voom blend of oranges. It’s a great size for those of us who can’t fit enough in a clutch, and who need a legitimate shoulder bag to wear when dressed up.

10 This Trendy Style Made Summery SHEIN Minimalist Straw Bag $17.10 $9.40 see on shein Moms on the go, this Shein dupe takes that Lululemon bag shape you love and makes it summery, with beige and natural hues. I love the little pouch up top for keeping ear buds and chapstick handy, while the main bag keeps your wallet, phone, and keys organized. The wide strap makes it look comfy enough for hours of wear too.

11 The Quintessential Summer Bag Quince Hand Crochet Hobo Shoulder Bag $52 see on quince The gorgeous muted blue, the crochet material, the long strap and semi-boneless structure — yes, this is a true summer purse if ever I’ve seen one. There are a million cheap crochet bags on the market, but if you want a timeless one that’s made to last, shop one from a brand that stands by their durability.

12 A Denim Bag With Details & Other Stories Small Appliquéd Denim Tote Bag $99 see on & Other Stories I know what you’re thinking: a white fabric bag is a big risk. But isn’t this one worth it? I love that it’s made with denim and has just the perfect amount of appliqué detailing to make it pop, even in white. The blue version is just as drool-worthy, though.

My bank account will never recover from this.