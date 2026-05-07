12 Summer Bags For Day-To-Day, Beach Trips, & Patio Drinks With The Girls
Bright colors, beads, and happy little details, please.
When it comes to what I’m wearing every day, if you guess “a black outfit” you’d be right 90% of the time. But when summer rolls around, even I want to shed my dark wardrobe staples and lean in to fun pops of color and seasonal looks. Of course, ain’t nobody got the budget to buy a brand new wardrobe each quarter of the year, but to me, that’s where accessories really come in — they can be affordable but statement-making additions to the clothes you already own. These summer bags for 2026 do exactly that by leaning into the current purse trends: beads, texture, and bright color. Yes, please!
01A Bright Green Tote
Summertime means we’re spending more time outdoors and the kids are out of school, so I’m probably carrying more snacks and water bottles and sunscreen around than usual. These large canvas totes from GAP — available in hot pink, neon orange, and royal blue too — would be the perfect carry-it-all mom bags for this season.
02This Gorgeous Beaded Clutch
Beaded bags are all the rage right now, and this one absolutely screams summer with those colors. This would be a perfect clutch for a summer wedding or nice vacation evening out. It comes with an attachable shoulder chain, and I love that the beading on the back is smooth stripes so it won’t snag on your outfit while wearing.
03A Bright Red-Orange Tote To Accessorize As You Please
I recently browsed the bag selection from & Other Stories after a fashion influencer I love recommended a leather bag from the brand. Right away, this hot red-orange bag caught my eye. It’s the perfect pop of color to add to any summer outfit, and you can style it with scarves and bag charms to add your own personality to its already vibrant base.
04A Soft, Summery Daily Driver
I am a huge fan of Baggu — I own one of their viral crescent bags, and it’s so spacious and durable I’ll probably be using it for years to come. Their shoulder bags are just as great, and the strap makes them look comfortable enough to wear daily without any digging in. The green stripes are just so cute.
05A Beachy Going Out Bag
If you want a summer bag that’ll go with anything, this one from Shein should do the trick. The woven raffia-like material is neutral in color but adds a nice texture to any look, and the little gold accents make it perfect for dressing up or down.
06The Perfect Sling Bag For Errands And Day Trips
Woven leather bags have been trending for a hot minute, and this one from Quince looks so high quality (it’s made with real Italian leather). Personally, I think sling bags are the best for day trips where you’ll be walking around a ton — they keep your hands free and your load light, but easily accessible, unlike a backpack. This lighter brown hue is a timeless color that feels appropriately light for summer.
07A Jelly Tote (For Real)
Jelly sandals? Blister city. Jelly tote? Now we’re talking. These nostalgic little bags from Old Navy would be the talk of the table at drinks with your girls. Your kid will probably steal it from you, but until then...
08This Little Handbag With The Coolest Handle
This is just an interesting little bag, and that’s really all it takes for me to want a purse. The blue-and-white stripes are a classic summer print, but the clipped hardware handle makes it feel completely new and inventive. I’d be happy to plop this down on a resort dinner table.
09A Coral Beaded Beauty
So there’s actually never been a more perfect summer event bag, am I right? I love the unique shape of this, the delicate strap, and that va-va-voom blend of oranges. It’s a great size for those of us who can’t fit enough in a clutch, and who need a legitimate shoulder bag to wear when dressed up.
10This Trendy Style Made Summery
Moms on the go, this Shein dupe takes that Lululemon bag shape you love and makes it summery, with beige and natural hues. I love the little pouch up top for keeping ear buds and chapstick handy, while the main bag keeps your wallet, phone, and keys organized. The wide strap makes it look comfy enough for hours of wear too.
11The Quintessential Summer Bag
The gorgeous muted blue, the crochet material, the long strap and semi-boneless structure — yes, this is a true summer purse if ever I’ve seen one. There are a million cheap crochet bags on the market, but if you want a timeless one that’s made to last, shop one from a brand that stands by their durability.
12A Denim Bag With Details
I know what you’re thinking: a white fabric bag is a big risk. But isn’t this one worth it? I love that it’s made with denim and has just the perfect amount of appliqué detailing to make it pop, even in white. The blue version is just as drool-worthy, though.
My bank account will never recover from this.