16 Summer Books For Kids Trending On Goodreads Right Now

This Goodreads review has me ready to add to cart:

“Federico and the Wolf is a cute take on Little Red Riding Hood where the main character is a little boy with a red hoodie. Sprinkled with Spanish words, the story follows the basic plot of the original. Federico takes a basket of food to his grandfather's store. But he meets a hungry wolf on the way, and the wolf decides to try to have a snack. (You get the idea.) The text is charming, with a bouncy rhythm and great read-aloud rhymes. I would also recommend it to those looking for English books that have a smattering of foreign words. (The glossary at the back, complete with pronunciation guide, is always a nice thing to have in a book like this.) And don't forget to try the included pico recipe!”