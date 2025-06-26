16 Summer Books For Kids Trending On Goodreads Right Now
Kid-approved titles that’ll keep them turning pages.
It’s summertime, which if we’re being honest here, also means it’s screen time for at least a portion of the day. We have work, OK?! If you’re someone who tries to keep your tween’s or teen’s phone time to a minimum or keep the littles off the tablets, there are a bunch of excellent books for kids trending on Goodreads right now that could be their next favorite series. All of these titles were published in the last few years so they’re relatively fresh reads, and they boast at least a four-star rating over on Goodreads. So if your bookworm child needs a new obsession, try one of these on for size.
Elementary Schoolers
A Sweet Picture Book About, Well, Judging A Book By Its Cover
On a long subway ride with his older sister, Milo takes in the other faces around him and imagines what their lives might be like or where they may be headed — especially the boy in nice sneakers and a suit. But when they get off at the same stop and walk the same route, he realizes you can’t always know everything about someone just from looking at them.
A Kids’ Book About Standing Out Over Fitting In
Sorry, but this description gets me: “This emotional exploration of being big in a world that prizes small is a tender portrayal of how you can stand out and feel invisible at the same time.” This award-winning book is sure to leave your child feeling seen and special.
An Educational Read Parents Love Too
This Goodreads review has me ready to add to cart:
“Federico and the Wolf is a cute take on Little Red Riding Hood where the main character is a little boy with a red hoodie. Sprinkled with Spanish words, the story follows the basic plot of the original. Federico takes a basket of food to his grandfather's store. But he meets a hungry wolf on the way, and the wolf decides to try to have a snack. (You get the idea.) The text is charming, with a bouncy rhythm and great read-aloud rhymes. I would also recommend it to those looking for English books that have a smattering of foreign words. (The glossary at the back, complete with pronunciation guide, is always a nice thing to have in a book like this.) And don't forget to try the included pico recipe!”
A Book That Solves An Age-Old Dilemma
Amira can’t wait to skip a day of school and stay home to celebrate Eid at the end of Ramadan. But... that’s picture day! She can’t miss picture day. But how can she be in two places at once? This book seems like such a fun way to celebrate child-like excitement and teach your kids about a new culture.
A Book With Stunning Visuals That Celebrates Asian Americans
According to Goodreads, this book is “a mesmerizing, stunning, and magical masterpiece that proves how we can shape our pain and struggle into one of joy and power.” The illustrations are so striking, and the words are a poetic ode to Asian American women of all kinds.
Middle Schoolers
A Buffy-Inspired Read
Boog and her friends have heard stories about the Vanquishers all their lives — the infamous group who finally killed off the vampire horde plaguing their town. It’s been decades since, and everyone enjoys their safer lives. But when a pal goes missing, Boog can’t help but wonder if the vampires are really gone for good.
A Warm & Fuzzy Read
Following a huge Muslim convention, four kids are stranded in the airport when all their families’ flights are grounded for the night. Told in alternating points of view, we learn about each kid’s internal life, like why Hanna’s so determined to find a lost cat in the airport (she’s trying to avoid her dad, who wants to discuss marrying his new girlfriend), or how badly Feek wants to write a poem that will impress his dad. It’s a really sweet look into what matters to kids, and I kind of want to read it myself.
A Book For Kids Who Love Steven Universe & Adventure Time
Beetle, age 12, wishes she could just skip homeschooling and spend all her time with her best friend, Blob Ghost. But B.G. is cursed to haunt the mall, and it’s pretty boring there, Beetle’s former bestie Kat is visiting town to start a sorcery apprenticeship with her Aunt Hollowbone. Can Beetle become who she wants to be, help Kat stand up to her family, save Blob Ghost’s soul, and master her own magic?
One That Inspired An Award-Winning Animated Film
OK, this one wasn’t published recently, but the movie remake has skyrocketed it back into the spotlight. Roz the robot crash lands on a remote island blanketed by wilderness. She quickly learns that in order to survive, she’ll need to adapt and act more like the animals around her.
A Book Bringing Much-Needed Representation For Muslim Girls Everywhere
As the author herself puts it in a Goodreads shoutout, her debut book “is a joyful story about a proud young Muslim girl navigating friendships, family drama, and her beliefs, just like any other middle school kid.” The story follows young Barakah, who decides to find her own voice by joining the school’s most popular all-boy band.
A D&D-Inspired Graphic Novel
If you know your kid loves all things fantasy, especially Dungeons & Dragons, they’re going to be very into this series. Best friends Jess and Olivia escape the humdrum of middle school by playing D&D and diving all the way into their imaginations. But when Olivia invites some new players to the table, will their campaign, and their friendship, withstand the change?
High Schoolers
A Graphic Novel About Serving The Greater Good
This book is a Goodreads Choice Award winner and a nominee for Readers' Favorite Graphic Novels & Comics in 2022. This review has me signed all the way up: “The graphic novel that has it all: girls + swords, girls + swords realizing their heroes were manufactured imperial propaganda, girls + swords fighting their way toward a different kind of heroism alongside a ragtag band of empire's exiles. i read it out loud to my 5yo. twice. in one day.”
A Dark Fantasy Novel With Elemental Magic
In this West African-inspired fantasy, Zélie remembers a world where burners ignited flames, tiders could beckon waves, and her own mother, a reaper, could summon souls. And then, one night, magic disappeared, and her mother was murdered. She has one chance to bring magic back to Orïsha, but it won’t be easy.
One You May Have Seen On BookTok Before
This book has been on my personal TBR for quite some time, and the Goodreads readers say it’s so worth it. When Bree’s mother dies in an accident, she leaps at the chance to get away and attend a residential college program for promising high schoolers. That’s where she witnesses a demon feeding on a human’s soul, and a young mage tries to wipe her memory — unsuccessfully. Instead, his attempt awakens her own magic and changes the course of her life forever.
A Slice-Of-Life Book With So Many Layers
One Goodreads review literally just says “*cries in queer Vietnamese*”, so that’s promising. In this graphic novel we meet Tiến, who loves reading his favorite stories to his parents, who are struggling with their English. He wants to know if there’s a word for how he’s feeling or a good way to tell them he’s gay. Layered with the fairy tales he shares with his parents, follow along and see how this family’s moment in time unfolds.
A Book About A Strong, Smart, Heroic Native American Young Woman
Daunis Fontaine has never fit in, and her hopes of a fresh start at college are dashed when a tragedy renders her mother in need of a caretaker. She does have Jamie, her brother’s hockey teammate she couldn’t help but fall for, but she can’t shake the feeling he’s hiding something.
Our heroine will be drawn into an FBI investigation into a lethal new drug, and she’ll be tasked with using her knowledge of chemistry and Ojibwe traditional medicine to track down where it’s coming from — and the path will require her to confront her past.
Which of these titles will your kid like best?