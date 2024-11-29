The 100+ Best Black Friday Deals — Up To 80% Off & Selling Out Fast
Finding the best Amazon deals on Black Friday can feel overwhelming. Lucky for you, we’ve curated over 100 amazing deals up to 80% off so you don’t have to sort through the junk to find a great deal. Whether you’re buying gifts or treating yourself, these picks offer real value.
74% Off This 6-Pack Of Foldable Storage Bags
These extra-large storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
47% Off This Popular Sheet Set With Nearly 200,000 Ratings
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.
30% Off This Nourishing Moisturizer With 91% Snail Mucin
Whether you're new to the benefits of snail mucin or always looking for fresh ways to work it into your skin care routine, now is the best time to try Zen Dew's Moon Milk moisturizer. Formulated with 91% snail mucin, this K-beauty cream is new to Amazon but already winning over reviewers, with many gushing over how it leaves their skin feeling hydrated and soothed.
38% Off This Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
With a unique creme-to-powder formula — that's also waterproof — this eyeshadow stick is a low-key game changer. It glides over your eyelids with a buttery smooth feel, and dries to a shimmery powder. The formula also nourishes the skin thanks to vitamin E, while vitamin C helps improve texture.
49% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Shoppers Love
This dryer vent cleaning kit works with most vacuums and can remove stubborn lint build up from vents. The kit includes everything you need to connect the hose to your vacuum and can also be used to clean underneath or behind appliances.
30% Off This New 3-In-One Pregnancy Test Kit From First Response
New from First Response, this pregnancy test kit is already winning over reviewers for its innovative and convenient design. It offers three tests in one kit: two rapid tests, which offer results in just one minute, and one "EasyCup" test, which consists of a testing cup with built-in pregnancy strips for results in just five minutes. Whichever method you use, you'll get easy-to-read results with over 99% accuracy when testing on or after the day of your missed period.
49% Off These Golden Under-Eye Masks
Brighten, smooth, and rejuvenate with these luxurious under-eye patches that reviewers say are so soothing. The set comes with 20 pairs of gel patches that are individually wrapped (making them great for travel). Pop them in the fridge for an even bigger boost.
50% Off This Plush Microfiber Bath Mat
Step out of your bath onto luxury with this microfiber bath rug. It's available in multiple sizes and nearly 20 colors, so you're bound to find the perfect design to fit your space. Each bath rug is extra soft, super absorbent, and backed with nonslip rubber to keep you secure. Its plush pile is approximately 1-inch thick for maximum comfort. It's also easy to wash whenever it needs a refresh, and its colors will stay vibrant.
62% Off These High-Waisted Leggings
Scoop up these supportive high-waisted leggings in a few colors. They feature a gusseted crotch and are designed to stay opaque, even during squats. The material is also breathable and sweat-wicking. Make sure to check off the extra 18% off coupon in the listing.
32% Off This Caffeinated Body Lotion From Native SPA
This deeply hydrating lotion is packed with skin-nourishing ingredients, like quinoa oil, ginseng extract, and caffeine. Available in several formulations, it promises to promote collagen production and minimize loss of elasticity. It absorbs into skin quickly, according to reviewers, and it comes in a convenient pump-style bottle that's easy to dispense while helping to keep bacteria from hands out.
57% Off These Fan-Favorite Satin Pillowcases
These satin pillowcases are buttery soft and smooth, which means they look oh-so luxurious when on your pillows. But, they're gentler on skin and hair too, and can help reduce the appearance of sleep marks and frizz. These pillowcases are a fan-favorite on Amazon with over 61,000 five-star reviews. They come in 18 colors and five sizes to suit your needs.
31% Off This Battery-Operated Vibrating Ring From Trojan
Made of soft silicone, this vibrating ring is designed especially for couples, maximizing pleasure for both parties involved. The battery-operated massager has eight levels of vibration intensity for just the right amount of stimulation. With a quick-charging design (so it's ready to go again), this vibrator pairs best with your favorite water-based lube.
65% Off This T-Shirt Bra With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews
This bra by Bali has it all — not only does it offer strong support thanks to its underwire, but it’s lightweight, thanks to its cozy fabric that contains both nylon and spandex. It's designed to be smooth, disappearing under the tops you pair it with thanks to its seamless design. It's also a versatile addition to your underwear collection. Since it's convertible, you can wear it either traditionally or with its straps in a crisscross. You can buy it in 14 different colors.
53% Off This Highly-Rated Surge Protector
Add a ton of spots to power devices with this highly rated surge protector. It features five AC power outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. The AC outlets are on three different sides, making it easier to fit bulky charging blocks.
45% Off This LED Reading Light You Can Wear On Your Neck
This hands-free LED reading light is perfect for avid readers who want to dive into a few more chapters without interrupting their partner's sleep. The rechargeable light runs for up to 80 hours on its general reading mode, and includes three different brightness levels to best fit your preference. It even includes a blue light filter to help protect your eyes, and is backed by over 97,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews on Amazon. It also makes a great gift for anyone who loves to read or study before bed.
47% Off This 3D Sleep Mask That Won’t Smoosh Your Eyes
This high-density memory foam sleep mask will help block out the light while you catch some Z's. Its ergonomic 3-D design is contoured to add extra comfort and minimize pressure on your eyes, giving your eyelashes plenty of room to move. This mask also comes with an adjustable buckle strap to help secure and customize its fit. You can buy it in pink or black.
68% Off This Wireless Bra From Playtex
Despite being wireless, this comfortable bra offers plenty of support. It features cushioned straps (which are adjustable in length), higher sides, and a tag-free design. Choose from a range of colors in the listing, as well as sizes from 34D to 54DDD.
48% Off This 12-Pack Of Waterproof Fairy Lights
These fairy lights have bestseller status and over 34,000 five-star ratings. Why do people love them so much? First off, they're battery-powered, so they can be used anywhere. And they're waterproof, so that means they can even be used outside or in your bathroom. These lights also emit a warm white glow that's oh-so-cozy, whether you use them for crafting, decor, or accent lighting.
41% Off This Duo Of Breathable, Fluffy Pillows
With a 250 thread count and double-edge stitching, these bed pillows offer luxury at a wallet-friendly price. The polyester-fill pillows are breathable and comfy for back, side, and stomach sleepers.
55% Off This Half-Zip Sweatshirt That’s So Plush
This fleece-lined sweatshirt is complete with a timeless half-zip design and a functional pocket on the front. There are built-in thumb holes on the sleeves to give this soft, cotton-blend half-zip a cozy fit. It's also topped off with a classic collar for a stylized look.
72% Off This 3-Pack Of Extra-Long Lightning Cables
These USB C to lightning cable chargers come in a set of three and are Apple MFi certified, so you can use them on all recent iPhones. The chargers feature a durable aluminum shell and a high-quality copper core that has a lifespan of 10,000 bends.
36% Off This Colorful Set Of Fine-Point Pens
Grab these fine-point pens for journaling, to-do lists, calendar-making, and more. The set includes 18 pens in a range of colors (including neutrals like black and bright hues like pink), plus a plastic storage case with a snap closure. Snatch it now for this can't-miss price.
51% Off This Cozy Open-Front Cardigan Coat
For cold-weather days, this knit cardigan is calling your name. It's warm, cozy, and soft. It features stylish details like an oversize collar and dual functioning pockets. The open front makes it a good layering piece; wear it with jeans and a top, a dress, or a jumpsuit.
51% Off This 2-Pack Of Cables
Snatch up these braided USB-A to USB-C cables while they're on sale. Your order comes with two cables, each of which is 3.3 feet long. They've earned 18,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon.
52% Off This Cooling Headache Relief Hat
If you deal with headaches or migraines, you'll wish you had this TheraICE cap sooner — but now is the perfect time to add it to your relief arsenal. The wearable ice pack has a soft, stretchy design that fits over your head to provide gentle pressure and relief. Just keep it in the freezer or fridge until you need it. For light and noise sensitivity, it can even be pulled down to cover your eyes and ears. This fan-favorite headache cap has earned an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon after nearly 40,000 reviews.
42% Off These All-Purpose Kitchen Shears
Use these all-purpose shears for tasks throughout your home, including slicing herbs, opening packages, and more. The shears feature soft handles for comfortable cutting, and the micro-serrations on the blades are plenty strong. A best-seller on the Amazon, this pick boasts a near-perfect star-rating.
74% Off This Combination Robot Vacuum & Mop
This all-in-one robot vacuum and mop will make for so much less work cleaning around your house. You can control it via Bluetooth or the included remote, program cleaning schedules, or switch modes and suction intensities. It even has a carpet-boosting mode for those hard-to-clean rugs. Click the coupon box for an additional $35 off — an unbeatable deal, if I've ever seen one.
39% Off A 2-Pack Of Fabric Storage Bags With Clear Tops
If you're looking for clever storage solutions, these under-bed bags are a great pick that make use of under-utilized space. These low-profile bags are made from non-woven fabric with clear tops, and feature reinforced handles that make it easy to pull them out.
53% Off A 12-Pack Of Battery-Powered Tea Lights
Add the glow of candlelight without worrying about open flames with these 12 battery-powered tea lights. They feature a realistic flickering effect and can be used indoors and out.
34% Off This BISSELL Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
This magical upholstery cleaner sucks stains out of carpets, rugs, and even car seats. Pet owners especially love how easily this lifts any messes courtesy of your fur friend, leaving your carpet looking like new. This portable design makes it easy to carry it from one stain to the next.
42% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes
These makeup wipes by Neutrogena are a massive fan-favorite, with a 4.8-star rating after over 111,000 shoppers weighed in. They're plant-based and compostable, and feature a formula with three emollients that dissolve makeup, capture oil, dirt, and sunscreen, and lift them all away with ease. This is a two-pack with 25 cloths each.
29% Off These 3rd Generation Apple AirPods
Grab these wireless Apple AirPods while they're available for this rare low price. They come with a portable charging case for up to 30 hours of listening time, whether you're enjoying music, a podcast, or a video. Utilize Siri to complete tasks like getting directions or making phone calls.
34% Off This Fan-Favorite Probiotic
Now is your chance to stock up on this highly rated probiotic, which boasts more than 100,000 fans on Amazon. Each capsule features 10 different probiotic strains along with prebiotic fiber to help support gut health. These popular probiotics are shelf stable, so they don't need to be refrigerated, and they come third-party tested so you can be confident in their potency.
38% Off This Rotating Outlet Extender For 9 Devices
Power nine devices in one spot with this rotating surge protector. It offers six three-prong outlets, as well as three USB ports (two traditional and one USB-C). It has a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. It rotates 180 degrees for awkward spots around the home.
25% Off Super Absorbent Cotton Dishcloths
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
44% Off A 6-Pack Of Lightning Cables
While they're steeply discounted, stock up on Apple-certified lightning cables to charge your iPhone. The set comes with six chargers — in three-, six-, and 10-foot lengths — and each one has a braided nylon sheath to prevent fraying and limit tangles.
62% Off This 3-Pack Of Multipurpose Scissors
This three-pack of scissors is a best-seller on Amazon with over 71,000-plus reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. Each pair features sharp stainless steel blades and a comfortable, ergonomic handle, and they're great for all kinds of household tasks from cutting paper and packages to trimming fabric when sewing.
59% Off A 10-In-1 Food Chopper
Use the eight included blades of this highly rated vegetable chopper to grate, shred, slice, dice, and chop fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, and more. It features stainless steel blades and the food falls directly into the seven-cup chamber for fast and easy chopping — no knife or cutting board necessary.
76% Off This Cordless Hand Vacuum
Clean around your home and car with this wildly convenient cordless hand vacuum that runs for up to 30 minutes per charge. It comes with a crevice nozzle and couch brush to make it easier than ever to pick up rogue crumbs. A built-in LED light makes it easy to see what you're doing, even in dim areas. Even better, it weighs just 1.65 pounds.
55% Off A 3-Pack Of Braided Lightning Cables
Grab these lightning cables to charge your iPhone or iPad — they're compatible with a range of models. The cords are six-feet long and covered in a braided nylon material that's durable for long-term use. Three lightning cables are included in the set.
50% Off A Variety-Pack Of Sharpies
Having a Sharpie (or several) tends to come in super handy, and this variety pack of the permanent markers has you covered. The set comes complete with two thick chisel-tips, two fine-points, and two ultra fine-point versions — along with a remarkable 4.8-star rating after over 25,000 reviews.
38% Off A Cordless Dyson Vacuum
If you've ever considered getting a Dyson, now's the time. This cordless model runs for up to 40 minutes per charge and offers powerful suction. It comes with two attachments for cleaning a variety of hard-to-reach spots and the specially designed motor-bar head detangles as you vacuum. It traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.
61% Off This Set Of Hardside Samsonite Luggage
Upgrade your travel day with this luggage set. Included are a 20-inch carry on and a larger 24-inch suitcase. Both are hard-sided to keep your items protected, and the spinner wheels glide smoothly on any surface. This pick has 3,000-plus reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating overall on the site.
49% Off A 12-Pack Of Sharpie S-Gel Pens
You simply can't go wrong with these medium-point Sharpie pens with over 72,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This pack includes 12 S-Gel pens which promise not to smear — thanks to Sharpie's no-bleed technology — all while producing that classic bold gel ink color every time.
20% Off A Cult-Fave Mascara
This mascara has such a cult following that it's worth checking out, especially at such a low price. Its conic-shaped fiber brush creates incredible volume, and its formula is created without parabens, silicone, oil, or fragrances. The cruelty-free brand promises gorgeous length without the clumps and its over 257,000 five-star reviews on Amazon back that claim up even more.
50% Off This Cozy Hanes Sweatshirt
You'll want to wear this crewneck sweatshirt all the time — it's soft, plush, and positively cozy. It's a best-seller on the site with 66,000-plus reviews. Fans appreciate how effortless it is to wear. Choose from various solid shades and a range of sizes in the listing.
33% Off A 3-Pack Of Polarized Sunglasses
Get the most bang for your buck with this pack of polarized sunglasses. They have a classic round shape and solid metal hinges. Each features a durable, lightweight frame with UV protection lenses that block glare and UV rays.
40% Off An Electric Oral-B Toothbrush
Make the switch to this electric toothbrush to better remove plaque from your teeth. It has a sensor that'll alert you if you're applying too much pressure, and the built-in timer ensures you brush for the full two minutes. Two brush heads and a travel case are also included.
48% Off This Slim & Quiet eufy Robot Vacuum
This slim and ultra quiet robot vacuum was designed to get your home clean without disturbing you. It's made with technology that can boost the suction as needed in dirtier areas and it can run for up to 100 minutes at a time. It comes with a remote, making it easy to choose from one of four cleaning modes (including spot cleaning and automatic).
55% Off Trendy adidas Crew Socks
Move over no-shows — these crew socks are on-trend and can be yours for an ultra-low price. They're popular on the site (with 2,000-plus ratings) since they wick away moisture and have arch compression for comfort. Six pairs are included.
32% Off Flared Yoga Pants
A best-seller with 23,000-plus reviews, these flare leggings will be your new favorite pants for workouts and hanging out. They're made from buttery soft nylon and stretchy spandex. And they're not see-through in the slightest. Various sizes, inseam lengths, and colors are up for grabs in the listing to find your perfect pair.
61% Off This 15-Piece Set Of Makeup Brushes
This makeup brush set comes with all of the fluffy brushes, precise brushes, and soft makeup sponges you'll need for your routine — plus a chic marble-like design. This set is designed with ultra-durable bristles, and you can choose from multiple colors with this applicator kit.
50% Off A 2-Pack Of Cables
This durable USB-C to USB-C cable is perfect for your phone charging needs. With a 10-foot length that allows you to charge from almost anywhere in the room, this high-quality cable is a game-changer for people with perpetually low phone batteries. This is a pack of two, and can charge with up to 100 watts of power, so it's great for your MacBook, too.
39% Off Crest Teeth Whitening Strips
The best-selling teeth whitening strips on the site, this pick will make your smile up to 20 levels whiter — the results are professional level. The strips feature hydrogen peroxide as the key ingredient, and they're safe for your enamel. 22 sets (with strips for your top and bottom teeth) are included.
50% Off This Voice-Controlled Shark Robot Vacuum
Your floors will be spotless thanks to this robot vacuum. You can control it using your voice or the free app, and it has a 60-day-capacity bin so it's hands-off for weeks on end. The robot will map your home to ensure no spots are missed. It has earned 21,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon.
40% Off This Multipurpose Fire Extinguisher
It's crucial to have fire extinguishers throughout your home — in spots like your kitchen, garage, or near exits — so that you can always quickly grab one when you need it. Scoop up a few extras while they're available for this low price. The fire extinguisher can be used on class A, B, and C fires. And it has a 4.7-star rating after 23,000-plus reviews, making it a best seller.
17% Off These Rug Corner Grippers
These discrete grippers hide under the corners of your area rugs to keep them perfectly straight and tidy. They feature a clever sticky gel that's easy to pull up whenever you need to sweep underneath the rug. Simply wipe them with rubbing alcohol to make them stick to the floor again.
30% Off This 25-Piece Set Of Drawer Organizers
Turn messy drawers into tidy, organized marvels with this set of 25 drawer trays that you can configure to fit your needs. Whether it's the junk drawer, beauty supplies, art tools, or more, these multi-sized trays are backed with an impressive 4.7-star rating after over 31,000 shoppers weighed in. It's safe to say they would make Marie Kondo proud.
30% Off This Breathable Shapewear
Crafted with plenty of elastic for a close yet cozy fit, this shapewear from Esa Liang boasts breathable material to keep you comfy. It includes a wide band at the mid-waist and provides plenty of support. Not only are they an Amazon's Choice pick, but they've racked up an impressive overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars overall.
23% Off This Multi-Plug Outlet Extender
Simply by plugging this surge-protecting outlet extender into your standard outlet, you'll create eight outlets, along with two USB-A and two USB-C ports. The flat plug fits easily into your three-prong outlets and won't get in the way of any furniture, and the braided 5-foot cable is durable and reliable. It's no wonder it has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating after 44,000 Amazon reviews. Snag it super on sale while this deal lasts.
20% Off This Continuous Mist Spray Bottle For Hair Styling, Plant Care, & More
This popular spray bottle gives off a continuous fine mist, lasting one to two seconds after a light trigger pull. The bottle is designed to be leakproof and can spray from most angles, making it great for everything from hair styling to houseplant misting. It's also great to use with water-diluted essential oils to help freshen the air. Plus, it has over 38,000 five-star reviews backing it up.
40% Off These Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds are complete with an ultra-slim case and an over-the-ear design that ensures a comfy fit. They boast eight hours of listening time (50 with the case), and they're water-resistant if you need a handy pair for workouts.
41% Off This No-Contact Thermometer
Get an accurate temperature reading in one second and without any physical contact thanks to this digital thermometer. The LCD display will show either green, orange, or red to indicate the level of fever. And the device will remember the last 32 temperatures for you to refer to.
33% Off This Aveeno Daily Moisturizer
With 43,000-plus five-star reviews, this Aveeno moisturizer is a hit on Amazon. The prebiotic oat formula helps improve the skin's natural barrier, boosting moisture for up to 24 hours. It's noncomedogenic and made without fragrance, parabens, or dyes.
65% Off These Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans
These classic jeans are a favorite on Amazon. They're made from 98% cotton for softness and boast a touch of stretch to move with you. The jeans sit at the natural waist and feature functional pockets and belt loops, plus a zippered fly. Pick from tons of washes in the listing.
26% Off This Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful, well-balanced sound with minimal distortion. It boasts a water-resistant design — so you can enjoy it indoors or out — and it can play for up to 20 hours straight. The speaker is a favorite on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall after 19,000 reviews.
40% Off This 2nd Generation Apple Watch
Apple's signature wearable tech is a game-changer if you're looking to track your health and fitness. This Apple Watch features GPS, and has the ability to track everything from your heart rate, to your steps, to your individual workouts. It also pairs beautifully with other Apple devices, so you can easily answer calls, texts, and use your favorite apps all from the watch screen. This 40-millimeter design is easy and comfortable, and the sport watch band is perfect for wearing during regular exercise. Act soon for the maximum savings.
54% Off These Stackable Storage Bins In Clear Acrylic
These storage drawers have a super versatile stackable design, so you can fit them anywhere. Their shatter-resistant acrylic has a cleverly clear design, so you can easily see what's inside. They also come with extra nonslip pads to ensure they stay put — even if you stack them.
46% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer
This meat thermometer is an Amazon shopper favorite, with 34,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. It has the specs to back up the hype, too. It can accurately read temperatures in as little as three seconds, which is just as fast as much more expensive models. It works from -58 to 572 degrees, so it works for every kind of cooking, whether you're roasting a chicken or making ice cream.
50% Off These Wall Chargers With USB-C & USB-A Ports
Turn one classic AC socket into a four-port charger with these power blocks. They plug in sideways to save you space and have two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports to power up a variety of different devices. According to the brand, they help charge devices quicker than other plugs while still having overcharge and overheating protection.
33% Off This Nourishing Honey Lip Butter
Formulated with Manuka honey and shea butter, this lip butter deeply moisturizes for up to 12 hours. It'll make your lips positively soft and smooth. To dispense it, turn the bottom of the container counterclockwise; this allows you to control the amount that comes out.
56% Off These Faux Suede Slippers With Fluffy Trim
These fuzzy slippers are made from soft faux suede with a fluffy lining for ultimate comfort. They feature a memory foam footbed that shapes to your feet, plus textured soles for traction, whether you wear them indoors or outdoors. This pick is machine washable to last a long time.
67% Off This Wireless Bra With Great Support
This comfy bra has a completely wireless design that's also designed to be impressively supportive. Its stretch fabric and cushioned straps can take pressure off of your shoulders without the need for uncomfortable wires. It's also tag-free to make it comfier.
60% Off This Sculpting Bra With A No-Poke Underwire
Made from a soft, stretchy fabric this smoothing bra is comfortable to wear and looks amazing under clothes. It has lightly lined cups (with underwire), adjustable straps that'll stay securely in place, and a three-hook closure. Sizes range from 34G to 46DD in the listing.
47% Off This Batwing Ribbed Sweater
This oversized sweater has a luxe rib-knit fabric complete with stylized seam details for an extra cozy look. It features a classic crewneck, machine-washable fabric, and the built-in slits on each side make the oversized fit even comfier to pull on.
39% Off These Gut-Supporting Digestive Enzymes With Prebiotics & Probiotics
Formulated to support gut health, these digestive enzymes offer a strategic blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and stomach-soothing botanicals. Each capsule includes 16 digestive enzyme types to support the breakdown of food and help minimize bloating and discomfort. These digestive enzymes have won over 7,000 fans on Amazon, with many noting that they're easy to swallow and have no unpleasant aftertaste.
34% Off This 6-Pack Of Softsoap
Stocking up on household staples is always smart during big sales, and this six-pack of Softsoap hand soap will have you covered. With nearly 100,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.8-star average rating, this soap has made it into the bathrooms and pantries of so many shoppers. Put a bottle next to every sink in your house, or stow them away in the closet for when you're suddenly running low. This Fresh Breeze is a classic and relatively mild, but all of the scent options are on sale if you act fast.
55% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming experience while snagging the Fire TV Stick for a major discount. Equipped with Alexa voice capabilities for convenience, it allows you to queue up your favorite TV, video, and music streaming platforms while also giving you free, ad-supported access to more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes.
36% Off A 10-Pack Of Hanes Ankle Socks
Stock up on moisture-wicking socks at a great price. These are made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex for an always-cool feel and snap-back stretch. The pack comes with 10 pairs and they're available in two size ranges to fit most feet.
51% Off These Memory Foam Slippers
These loafer-style slippers feel like a dream. They're made from soft and fluffy fleece with a memory foam footbed that contours to the shape of your feet. The grooves on the bottom provide traction, preventing you from slipping and sliding as you walk.
20% Off These Braided USB-A To USB-C Cords
These USB-A to USB-C chargers have 3-foot long braided nylon cords, which makes them flexible yet durable. These are popular picks on Amazon with a whopping 51,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers noted that they charge devices efficiently and can withstand daily use in the car or in the home.
30% Off This Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Swipe this mascara onto your lashes to make them sky high. The product is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that won't flake. This is the blackest black shade, though others are up for grabs in the listing.
41% Off adidas Athletic Socks
Thanks to cushioning and arch compression, these socks are comfortable to wear. Plus, the moisture-wicking yarns will keep your feet dry. With over 18,000 reviews on the site, these socks are certainly popular. This six-pack has all white socks, but other sets are available in the listing.
55% Off This Pair Of Cruise-Friendly Outlet Extender Plugs
This outlet extender won't block the other outlet yet offers four AC outlets — and it has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It has no surge protection, making it safe to use on cruise ships. Your order comes with two plugs.
76% Off This 6-Pack Of Storage Bags
Each one of these foldable storage bags can hold up to two king-size comforters, making them a spacious option for linens and clothes. They're made from non-woven fabric and boast sturdy side handles and double zippers for a secure closure.
30% Off A 12-Pack Of Microfiber Cloths You Can Use All Over The House
You can clean your windows, car, countertops, and more without worrying about leaving behind scratches or streaks with this 12-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths. They're lint-free and can be washed in your washing machine.
42% Off This Set Of Makeup Sponges
These makeup sponges are perfect for applying and blending BB cream, foundation, concealer, and other liquid or powder products. Use them wet or dry as you see fit. The sponges are latex-free, teardrop-shaped, and washable.
11% Off These Luxe Satin Pillowcases
These satin pillowcases feel luxurious and are designed to help out your skin and hair by keeping it moisturized. Each one has an envelope-style closure that wraps around your pillow to keep its silky fabric secure. Plus, their glossy design can surprisingly go in the washing machine and the dryer.
33% Off This Smoothing & Exfoliating Body Scrub
Invigorate, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin with this multipurpose coconut and coffee scrub and wash. Made with arabica coffee to refresh skin with a radiant glow, along with coconut oil to infuse moisture, this not only cleans and hydrates while you wash — the delicious scent is also an excellent way to kick start your day.
23% Off This Outlet Extender With USB Ports
This multi-function 125-volt USB outlet will give you five more places to plug in your favorite electronics, as well as four USB ports to make it easier to charge everything from your phone to your e-reader. The large spacing between each outlet will help ensure space for bulkier plugs, and its fireproof shell offers additional stable protection for gadgets. It even includes surge protection.
44% Off This 8-Piece Set Of Cotton Towels
These towels come as a complete set with towels, versatile hand towels, and washcloths, so you can upgrade all of your bathroom essentials to luxe 100% cotton. This set also has a lightweight feeling that's still ultra-absorbent, making it a practical addition to your bathroom.
58% Off This Shapewear Bodysuit With A Thong Bottom
This shaping bodysuit works well under dresses, fitted tops, and more. It has a thong design and is made with 22% spandex for plenty of support. The material is soft, breathable, and made for all-day wear.
41% Off These Under-Bed Storage Containers With Reinforced Handles
Make use of the space under your bed with these low-profile storage bags that come four to a pack. Made from breathable, three-layer fabric, they have reinforced handles on all sides and windows on top that make it easy to spot what's inside.
43% Off This Insulated Straw Tumbler
This tumbler is made from double-wall insulated stainless steel, so it will keep your drinks cold for up to 29 hours. Unlike other tumblers, this one has a lid that can work with or without a straw, so this drinkware can be used for a wide variety of beverages. And don't worry, it'll fit in most cupholders, too.
57% Off This Set Of Samsonite Luggage
With over 14,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, reviewers love this luggage set since it's hard-sided to protect valuables, but also expandable for more room when needed. The set comes with a 21-inch carry-on and a large 28-inch suitcase. Each one has a built-in combination lock.
48% Off A Cozy Faux Fur Blanket
This throw blanket is dreamily soft, with one shaggy, soft side and another plush sherpa side. And if you don't believe its luxurious feel, you just may believe the 4.7-star rating on Amazon after nearly 30,000 reviews. Beyond being so cozy, this giftable blanket is quite stylish and comes in over 20 colors to go with your any style of decor.
43% Off A 5-Pack Of Braided USB-C Cables
If your phone utilizes a USB-C cable for charging, grab this five-pack for this excellent price. The chargers are six-feet long for reach, and the braided design ensures they last for a long time. The chargers work quickly, getting your phone to 100% in no time.
22% Off A Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer
This meat thermometer is so budget-friendly yet has all of the features of a premium model, which is what makes the sale price even more appealing. It's waterproof with a large, easy-to-read LED screen. What makes it even better, though, is that its precision tip accurately reads the temperature of your food in just three seconds.
48% Off A Fan-Fave Snail Mucin Essence
See for yourself why more than 60,000 shoppers have given this lightweight essence a 4.6-star overall rating. Many rave about how quickly it absorbs while adding hydration and glow.
67% Off Popular KN95 Face Masks
These KN95 face masks have over 53,000 five-star reviews. They offer five layers of protection yet are lightweight and easy to breathe in while wearing. They have elastic loops and a nose clip to fit your face comfortably. When you're not wearing these masks, they can be folded and easily stored in your bag or pocket.
15% Off These Best-Selling Tactical Flashlights
These best-selling flashlights have five modes: high, medium, low, strobe, and SOS. They also have adjustable focus with a rotating head so you can alter between a flood beam and a more targeted light. These flashlights are also waterproof with an anti-slip grip, making them great for all-weather use.
42% Off These Best-Selling Packing Cubes
This packing cube set is a best-seller — with 35,500-plus reviews overall — since it'll make your suitcase or backpack more organized as you travel. It can even help to save space. The set comes with eight pieces, including various-sized packing cubes and bags with specific storage purposes (like shoes, socks, etc.).
38% Off This Set Of Satin Pillowcases
This two-pack of pillowcases are made of silky satin with a luxe and smooth feel. The pillowcases help to protect your skin against sleep lines and they create less friction against hair (preventing frizzing). Choose from a variety of colors and three different sizes.
47% Off This Cult-Favorite Spray Bottle That Even Works Upside-Down
With bestseller status and over 88,000 five-star reviews, this spray bottle is a certified cult-favorite on Amazon. Why do people love it so much? Mostly because it offers a consistent, even fine mist spray and can work from all angles. Yes, that means it works upside-down, too. It great for hair and skincare but is also a good plant mister.
38% Off This Shower Storage Set That’s Easy To Install
This stainless steel caddy set comes with five pieces — including two caddies, a pair of soap holders, and a toothbrush holder — to add plenty of valuable storage space to your bathroom. All of the components mount using adhesive to not cause any damage. This pick has a 4.5-star rating after almost 30,000 reviews, so it's certainly a high-quality buy. Check that box to save an extra 10%.
60% Off These Miracle Eye Masks
These under-eye masks provide intense nourishment to skin, thanks to ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and snail secretion filtrate. The pack includes 20 pairs, all designed to soothe, reduce puffiness, and make you look like you got eight hours of sleep.
38% Off These Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide upgraded features like active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and active hearing protection, all while offering immersive sound and voice isolation for phone calls. The AirPods are resistant to water and dust and come with four sizes of silicone ear tips for a perfect fit.
32% Off A 4-Pack Of Facial Hydrogel Masks
This hydrogel mask is packed with upgraded formulations of collagen, hyaluronic acid, and brightening ingredients for an all-in-one intensive treatment. Designed for overnight wear, it penetrates deeply into skin for maximum results.
38% Off A Satin-Covered Heatless Curling Set
Get the curls of your dreams without the damage with this heatless curling set from Kitsch. With over 12,000 five-star reviews and counting, reviewers love how easy and quick it is to set up. Great for all hair types, the satin rod comes with satin scrunchies to help secure your hair in place before bed, ensuring gorgeous curls when you wake up. You can buy it in multiple colors and prints to best fit your personal aesthetic.
51% Off A Dermatologist-Approved Color Correcting Powder
This dermatologist-approved color-correcting powder is bound to be a new favorite. Handmade in Italy, it self-adjusts to best match your natural skin tone and nourishes your skin while doing it. Its formula is packed with hydrating antioxidants, and it's great for all skin types. Application couldn't be easier — just swirl, swipe, and blend outward and upward. You can buy it in 16 different shades.
54% Off A Best-Selling Eyebrow Pencil From L’Oreal
Create ultra-fine, waterproof lines with this best-selling eyebrow pencil that comes in lots of different shades. It has an ophthalmologist-tested formula that's safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.
13% Off This Set Of Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
This luxury towel set comes with everything you need to outfit the entire bathroom — two hand towels, two washcloths, and two larger bath towels. These are designed in a luxe 100% Turkish cotton that's absorbent and so soft. It's hardly surprising that these are the number-one best-selling towel sets on Amazon. If you act fast, you can get them for the absolute best price while this sale lasts.
50% Off These Water-Resistant Earbuds
If you enjoy deep bass, these best-selling water- and dust-resistant earbuds are a great buy. They offer 32 hours of playtime per charge and voice-aware technology that limits how much you hear your own voice during hands-free calls.
32% Off This Popular Oversize Hoodie
This hoodie has an on-trend, slightly oversized fit that makes it an easy go-to any time of year. This top is made from a cotton blend fleece that's cozy yet breathable. It's available in over 30 colors from neutral black to trendy fiery red. It's comfort and chicness combined, so it's no shocker it has bestseller status.
57% Off These Cozy Slip-On Shoes
Lightweight and ridiculously comfy, these slip-on shoes are perfect for travel or everyday adventures. Elastic laces provide a flexible fit, while the memory foam insole keeps your feet fresh and cushioned. At under 5 ounces each, they’re easy to pack and even easier to wear. No wonder over 65,000 reviewers are obsessed.
33% Off A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings
These high-waisted leggings hug you in all the right places, without slipping down. The ultra-soft, stretchy fabric moves with you, making workouts a breeze. Plus, two side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket keep your phone and keys handy. Loved by over 55,000 reviewers, they're not just for the gym—they’re comfy enough for everyday wear too.
46% Off This Dual-Functioning Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ cleans your floors and cleans up after itself. Thanks to its self-emptying feature, it can empty the vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris. Most impressively, it's dual-functioning. First, it sweeps away dust and debris as a vacuum and then finishes your floors with its mopping feature.
50% Off These JBL Wireless Headphones
Enjoy up to 57 hours of crystal-clear sound per charge with this folding pair of over-ear wireless headphones. They feature ample bass and the sound can be personalized using a free app. Even better, they allow you to make hands-free phone calls as well.
48% Off This Hoodie Crafted From Sustainably Sourced Cotton
Made with sustainably sourced cotton, Hanes' EcoSmart Hoodie is made from soft, midweight fleece that won’t weigh you down. The design offers a relaxed fit, and the kangaroo pocket keeps your hands warm. Double-needle stitching means it’s built to last—no wonder it’s an Amazon favorite with over 170,000 reviews.
48% Off This 16-Pack Of Collagen Face Masks
This variety pack of collagen sheet masks includes formulations like cucumber, green tea, and gold, so you can target just about any skin concern. The set includes 16 masks and boasts a 4.5-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews.
47% Off This Hydrating Callus Remover
More than 37,000 reviewers have given this callus-removing gel a five-star rating. After just five to ten minutes, it makes it fast and easy to remove calluses using a pumice or other grater to reveal the soft, healthy skin beneath. The formula also provides ample hydration for a baby-smooth feeling.
57% Off A Fun Pair Of Hand Warmers
Keep your hands warm with this fun pair of avocado-themed electric hand warmers. They heat up in just three seconds and can be set to three different temperatures. Each one provides up to 4 hours of warmth per charge — the two sides can be charged separately.
28% Off This Oversized Tote
This sleek, oversized tote fits everything from your gym gear to a weekend wardrobe. At 22’’L x 6.5''W x 15''H, it easily handles travel essentials, including those must-have snacks. Made from soft PU leather, it's sturdy yet lightweight, with a magnetic snap for quick access. Whether you’re commuting or hitting the road, this chic unlined bag keeps it simple and stylish.
25% Off A Popular Stanley Tumbler
Get in on the Stanley trend with this tumbler, which has over 32,000 five-star reviews. Available in over two dozen colors and patterns, this tumbler has the iconic Stanley logo as well as the brand's well-known features like 18/8 stainless steel materials, double-wall vacuum insulation, and a leak-resistant design. This version of the tumbler also has a flip-top straw for easy sipping and a handle on top for easy carrying.
45% Off This Set Of Flameless Candles
Add ambiance without the hassle or risk of open flames with this set of three battery-operated candles that have realistic flickering. They have polished smoked glass for a high-end look and come with a remote that can be used to set a timer, adjust the brightness, and turn them on and off.
20% Off This 12-Pack Of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Get a streak-free shine when cleaning your car, windows, counters, and more with this 12-pack of highly rated microfiber cloths. They're wildly absorbent — holding up to 10 times their own weight in liquid — and each one should last through a whopping 1,200 washes in your washing machine.
20% Off This Nourishing Lip Balm
Made with shea and murumuru butters, this viral lip balm is so moisturizing and so nourishing, it's amassed over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It comes in an easy-to-apply tube for on-the-go application day or night. Best of all, it comes in a range of yummy scents like berry, gummy bear, and grapefruit, which also add a subtle tint to your lips without any stickiness.
69% Off This Floral Perfume From Vera Wang
Spritz on the glamour with this super-popular, long-lasting light floral fragrance. It's earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings including from one shopper who wrote: "I love the smell it makes you feel beautiful!"
50% Off This Best-Selling Eyeshadow Palette
This cult-classic Naked palette is a bestseller — backed by a 4.5-star overall rating — for good reason. Packed with cool-toned shadows including versatile taupes and browns, you can create looks from neutral to glam, while the matte, velvety texture is designed not to crease or fade even after all-day wear.
24% Off This Smudge-Proof Eyebrow Pencil
Use this eyebrow pencil for outlining and detailing your brows with precision. The smudge-proof pencil glides on smoothly (various shades are available in the listing to match your hair color), and the spoolie on the end is ideal for blending. This premium-brand product is rarely discounted, so scoop it up at this low price point.
43% Off This Hydrating Facial Spray
Great for all skin types, this hydrating facial spray set contains aloe, rose water, and herbs such as thyme extract for a rejuvenating refresh. Backed by over 50,000 five-star reviews, many customers love the light floral scent it provides. Crafted in the United States, this gentle spray is paraben- and sulfate-free.
30% Off This Moisture-Repelling Anti-Frizz Hair Spray
Help your hair defeat humidity with this unique anti-frizz spray. It actually waterproofs your hair so it repels moisture rather than absorbing and frizzing up. Apply to damp hair and blow-dry to activate — it doubles as a heat protectant and lasts through up to three shampoos. Over 40,000 fans rated this lightweight, paraben-free spray a perfect five stars.
20% Off This Set Of Burt’s Bees Essentials
With more than 68,000 perfect five-star ratings, this Burt's Bees self-care set is perfect for gifting — to those on your list and to yourself. It features five travel-size products to nourish face, hands, and feet, all in deeply nourishing, paraben-free formulas. As one shopper raved, "Such a functional yet pampering gift!"
57% Off This Mascara Packed With Collagen & Peptides
This inky black mascara is made with collagen, peptides, and biotin in its formula, which work together to lift and separate your lashes. The result is more length and volume in appearance. Plus, your lashes will be healthier-looking and conditioned to boot.
42% Off These Popular Bronzing Drops
Packed with glycerin and shea butter, these illuminating bronzing drops not only hydrate your skin but can be used to contour and highlight to give your face an overall glow. They come in a few different complementary colors and go on super lightweight and smooth without any greasy feeling.
26% Off These Warm Wool Hiking Socks
These merino wool-blend socks are a best-seller because they're soft, warm, and durable. The cuff securely keeps them in place while extra cushioning on the bottom makes sure you're comfy, even on long hikes. Plus, they come in more than 10 colors and four sizes, so there's something to suit just about everyone.
20% Off This Moisturizing Lip Sleeping Mask
This fan-favorite lip sleeping mask by Laneige features an intensely hydrating formula loaded with moisturizing ingredients like murumuru seed butter and shea butter, an antioxidant-rich berry complex, and protective vitamin C. Designed to nourish lips while you sleep, the over 38,000 five-star ratings indicate it gets the job done.
43% Off This 7-Piece Manicure Set
This seven-piece personal grooming kit contains everything you need to be perfectly manicured. It comes with nail clippers, scissors, a nail file, tweezers, and more, and it's all packaged in a lightweight faux leather case that's so easy to travel with.
30% Off This Lash Serum
This best-selling lash serum is loved by beauty editors and celebrities, and boasts over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Now is the time to buy the normally pricey lash serum, as it's on sale for an amazing price. It works to support stronger, healthier lashes so they look fuller and are less prone to falling out, and it only needs to be applied once each day.
47% Off A Popular Silicone-Backed Car Mount For Your Phone
Compatible with vertical and horizontal vehicle air vents, this phone mount will securely hold your device for viewing (it even rotates 360 degrees) as you navigate to your destination. The clamp expands to work with all phone models. And the silicone backing ensures your device doesn't get scratched or otherwise damaged.
46% Off This Collagen Peptide Powder
Add this collagen peptides powder to any hot or cold drink (including coffee or a smoothie) to help improve your hair, skin, nails, joints and ligaments, and tendons. It features a natural vanilla flavor that tastes great. And it contains zero grams of added sugar. This container has 14 servings worth.
40% Off An Insulated Leak-Resistant Travel Tumbler
Keep your favorite drinks icy with this highly rated insulated straw tumbler that's designed to fit in most cupholders. The flexible straw lid is leak resistant and the cup is dishwasher safe for convenience. It holds 40 ounces and comes in lots of colors in the listing.
55% Off A Revlon One-Step Volumizer
With an impressive overall 4.6-star rating, this Revlon volumizer is beloved by many people looking to save some time during their morning routine. This tool can create salon-worthy blowouts and is designed to protect against unnecessary heat damage with its ceramic titanium tourmaline technology. It's also great at controlling static and detangling hair.
56% Off This Vitamin C Facial Serum
This vitamin C serum from TruSkin is a welcome addition to any skincare routine, boasting nearly 100,000 five-star ratings. It's fragrance-free and packed with antioxidants your skin will love. In addition to vitamin C, which works to brighten the skin, it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and aloe vera to soothe and nourish.
40% Off This Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Now is a great time to upgrade your oral hygiene routine with this highly rated electric toothbrush. It offers two intensity settings, a pressure sensor that protects sensitive gums, and a two-minute timer to ensure you're brushing for the recommended time. Plus, the battery lasts up to two weeks on a full charge.
30% Off These Vaginal Probiotics That May Help Prevent Bacterial Imbalance
These best-selling vaginal probiotics support healthy flora and pH with a blend of probiotics and prebiotics to boost your natural defenses. The OBGYN-recommended formula may also help prevent bacterial imbalance, with results in as little as one week.
53% Off This Muscle Therapy Cream
Sore joints or muscles? Swipe on this therapy cream for relief. The formula isn't greasy or sticky in the slightest (it doesn't have a strong odor either), and it's backed by 61,000-plus five-star reviews, proving it makes a difference.
33% Off A 32-Pack Of Batteries
These AA batteries come in a healthy pack of 32, enough to keep gadgets and devices running for years to come. They have over 49,000 reviews with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, proving they’re a household mainstay for good reason.