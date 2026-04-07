You Can Now Buy The Most Iconic American Girl Dolls *In A Bundle*

There were few things I loved more during my millennial childhood than American Girl. Whether I was reading the magazine, reading up on how to be a good babysitter, or playing with my own Samantha Parkington doll (that I didn’t get until I was 11), I was a full-on American Girl enthusiast.

And with the brand’s 40th anniversary this year, they’re really leaning into that nostalgia. Earlier this year, they announced an adult novel following Samantha Parkington, as well as a modern collection of your favorite OG novels. But now, American Girl is bringing back eight iconic historical characters in an epic bundle collection.

Seven-year-old me would’ve flipped, but honestly, 37-year-old me is pretty excited, too.

This bundle has been years in the making and features major fan favorites: Addy Walker, Felicity Merriman, Josefina Montoya, Kirsten Larson, Kaya, Kit Kittredge, Molly McIntire, and Samantha Parkington.

While American Girl has added to their historical doll collection over the last two decades, the eight dolls in this bundle include the original five dolls, plus the ‘90s addition of Josefina, followed by Kit and then Kaya in the early aughts.

In this new anniversary bundle, each doll comes with her signature meet outfit, accessories, and a book, all complete in packaging inspired by the original 1986 design.

American Girl

It’s so silly to think about, but I know that most of us millennial American Girl fans remember playing with multiple historical dolls, making them all friends and acting out things that might not have been historically accurate to their original stories. Seeing all of these dolls bundled up together, like they’re all friends that just got stuck in some strange time warp thing, is so touching. (And it’s like seeing my 2000 Christmas wish list come to life right before my very eyes.)

Over the years, American Girl historical dolls have retired, then come out of retirement or been available in special limited releases. Like right now, Felicity isn’t a historical doll you can just buy anymore — so having her in this gorgeous bundle to represent all of our favorite American Girl dolls is the sweetest. And for those of us who had just one doll as a kid, having a book for each historical doll is such a fun way to dive into the heart and courage and love of each of these girls and their stories.

If my husband is reading this, yes. I need it.

Starting April 7, you can buy the American Girl historical doll bundle online at AmericanGirl.com, as well as retail stores nationwide.