Nobody knows their audience better than American Girl, and that is increasingly evident with every new historical doll (remember the twins set in the ‘90s), every new accessory (like American Girl magazines for American Girl dolls), and every new connection the brand makes to the OG dolls (like the new plush American Girl dolls).

And American Girl’s 2026 Girl of the Year is no different. Celebrating 25 years of the Girl of the Year Line, American Girl is unveiling 2026’s Girl of the Year — Raquel Reyes — and she has an incredibly special connection to one of the OG American Girls.

Like all the other American Girls, Raquel Reyes is 10-years-old and lives in Kansas City where her parents run a shop selling paletas, a popular fruit-pased popsicle treat from Mexico. (Her dad is Mexican American.) She has a little brother and a Pomeranian rescue named Luzita (which means “little light” in Spanish), is passionate about animal rescue, and in her story, Raquel and her family travel to New England for a family reunion ahead of a big family wedding.

And at this reunion? Raquel and her cousin visit Mount Bedford, the home of Samantha Parkington, an original American Girl. (I know, you’ve got chills.) That’s because Raquel’s mom is a direct descendant of Samantha Parkington.

Screaming yet?

Not only is the American Girl “Girl of the Year” full of culture and diversity, living a bright, lovely life — she’s also a girl who remains connected to her past and wants to learn more. And in that sweet connection, American Girl fans (that’s us) get to enjoy a new glimpse into Samantha Parkington. In her story, Raquel stumbles across a diary from 12-year-old Samantha, her great-great-grandmother, creating an even deeper bond between generations.

I know.

Raquel Reyes also comes with some gorgeous accessories, including Samantha’s diary, and lots of fun play sets like the beach chairs and barbecue set, a car, pickleball accessories (yes of course she’s playing at Piney Point!), and even rescue dolphins.

I truly just love the entire story and premise of Raquel Reyes as American Girl “Girl of the Year” 2026. And for so many of us who feel a deep connection to the brand and love sharing it with our own kids, this feels like the perfect bridge between the old and new at American Girl. I love driving home the importance of connecting with your roots and your past, and to have it play out like this for kids is just perfect. Honestly, I’m kind of emotional over it.

Raquel and her accessories are now available online at AmericanGirl.com