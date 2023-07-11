Shopping|

The Back-To-School Shopping List Every Mom Needs To Empower Her Girl

Summer-to-fall essentials that are anything but basic.

Written by Erin Celletti

Whether your girl is pumped about entering the next grade or anxious about starting at a brand new school, back-to-school season is sure to bring with it a lot of emotions. For moms and daughters alike, that first day bell often means nerves about everything from new teachers, shifting friend groups, and even lunchroom seating charts. No matter where your kiddo is on their journey, the anticipation of the unknown is enough to give anyone a healthy dose of butterflies. (I’m already thinking about all this and more as my own heads off to kindergarten in September. Cue the tears.)

As parents, we always want to do everything we can to make these childhood transitions as smooth as possible. As my own girl gets older, I’ve learned that empowering her to be the strongest and happiest version of herself is about more than just heart-to-hearts and positive behavior modeling. And for all kids — but particularly for girls — an essential part of building their confidence is making sure they have a flexible, versatile wardrobe of go-to styles that make them feel their absolute best.

To help parents on this (truly lifelong) journey of lifting up their daughters, Scary Mommy teamed up with Athleta Girl, a brand known for making girls feel comfortable and confident throughout those early life stages. Together, we’ve created a must-have shopping list that includes quality and resilient essentials that’ll help her tap into her inner strength in the classroom, on the field, and everywhere else this new year takes her.

Athleta Girl
Power Up Seamless Tee

Available in a range of on-trend colorways, this essential, semi-fitted tee has subtle positive messaging on the bottom hem for a confidence-boosting reminder to dream big no matter what.

$45
Athleta Girl
Swing Skort

Buttery soft Powervita fabric and a built-in shortie (featuring a pocket!) make this sweet skort the foundation piece for an endless supply of fall looks. It even comes complete with an inspiring mantra on the adjustable drawcord.

$49
Athleta Girl
Swing Dress

A winning combo of a dress plus removable shorts, this super soft number feels like a gentle hug and dries in a flash, making it the ultimate summer-to-fall essential for your girl-on-the-go.

$65
Athleta Girl
Rainbow Days Sweatshirt

This soft, lightweight sweatshirt is a throw-in-her-backpack staple for chilly mornings and overly air-conditioned classrooms, plus the eye-catching pastel tie dye is a much-needed reminder that she should never hide her shine.

$49
Athleta Girl
Power Up Seamless Sport Length Tee

Stock up on all four colors of these tees and eliminate some of that getting-ready morning stress. Each features an uplifting message at the bottom hem to bring a smile to her face throughout the day.

$45
Athleta Girl
Limitless Backpack

When it comes to her everyday backpack, she needs something functional, fashionable, and able to hold it all. This sleek and soft bag has space for her laptop, water bottle, and anything else she needs to feel ready to take the school day by storm.

$65
Athleta Girl
School Day Polo

Who says school uniforms have to be uncomfortable and stiff? This stretchy, lightweight polo also doubles as the perfect shirt for play. Plus, it’s rated UPF 50+ for protected fun in that late-summer-early-fall sun.

$39
Athleta Girl
School Day Skort

With breathable and soft sweat-wicking fabric this uniform-ready skort will keep your girl feeling and looking her best. Bonus points for a built-in shortie layer and of course, pockets for all her treasures.

$44
Athleta Girl
RetroActive Full Zip

Made from soft and stretchy, semi-structured fleece, this zip-up puts a premium on cozy. Thumbholes keep the sleeves in place and internal pockets mean it'll be her go-to for all outdoor adventures this fall — and beyond.

$65