The 60 Best Things We Found Under $30 On Amazon

If you thought your hair accessories collection was complete, you probably haven’t seen these amazing light-up scrunchies yet. They work and feel just like your go-to’s but are so much more fun, thanks to the mini built-in LED lights. One thrilled shopper shared, “Both my kiddo and I wore these for visibility on Halloween and loved them. They last a long time and [...] came in a bunch of colors offering outfit flexibility and were super easy to use. They'd make great party favors too.”

Available colors: 2