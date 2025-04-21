The 60 Best Things We Found Under $30 On Amazon
Hands down, these affordable Amazon finds are the best of the best.
Amazon is a treasure trove of amazing products, but sometimes it can be challenging to find the true gems. But this list features, hands down, the best of the best — and every single item is under $30. I’m talking reusable essentials that make everyday life easier, salon-quality beauty treatments for the whole body, and luxe linens so good you’ll wish you had found them sooner. Add your must-haves to your cart for delivery right to your doorstep.
01A Lantern-Style Rechargeable Lamp With A Modern Design
Whether you’re camping, hanging out in your yard, or just catching some ZZZ’s, you’re going to love having this lantern-style lamp nearby. It’s got a cool, modern design with a vertical filament that offers 360-degree lighting and wide-range dimming. Charge it via US-C cable for hours of uninterrupted use.
02A Bathtub Mat That Feels Like A Loofah
Treat your feet to a massage every time you shower with this unique bathtub mat. The loofah-like texture gently exfoliates skin while offering plush comfort. Plus, it has a lattice backing for unobstructed draining of water and added safety. Choose from a selection of colors and sizes to match your style and needs.
- Available sizes: 16 x 24 inches — 17 x 47 inches
- Available colors: 6
03A Cordless Power Scrubber For Quicker Cleaning
This inexpensive find looks a lot like a toothbrush, but it’s actually a cult-fave power scrubber. It’s perfect for cleaning small areas like grout lines and around faucets. And since it’s battery-operated (with the necessary batteries included), there are no cumbersome cords to get in the way.
04Ultra-Absorbent Trays Made From Real Stone
These stunning tray coasters are so versatile that you can use them as a place to set drinks, as a kitchen caddy, or for storing toiletries. Offered as a pack of two, they’re crafted from a diatomite stone that’s naturally ultra-absorbent, which means they dry almost instantaneously. Plus, the non-skid foot pads help keep them from shifting while increasing airflow.
- Available colors: 16
05A Fan-Fave Car Charger With Retractable Cables
Tangled cords are a thing of the past when you grab this affordable car charger. It features two 31-inch retractable cables compatible with a wide range of tech — from Androids to iPhones — plus two additional ports and a flexible base for added convenience. Just plug it into your car’s 12V socket to begin using this innovative travel essential. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews.
- Available colors: 2
06A Must-Have Tool For Making The Bed
Making the bed is about to get so much easier when you use this inexpensive mattress lifter tool. The unique shape and smooth surface slides between mattresses and the bed frame or box spring so you can lift and tuck sheets in without doing any heavy lifting or damaging surfaces. And the ergo handle offers a stable, comfy grip.
07A TikTok-Famous Collagen Capsule Cream For Glowing Skin
This Korean face cream features capsules that help with skin regeneration and repair; the TikTok-famous formula is infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid for overall hydrated and radiant results. It’s designed for all skin types and available at a low price, making it a must-try skincare find. “I ordered this after seeing someone on TikTok review it and I am so glad I purchased it!” reported one shopper. “It's so hydrating! [...] My skin looks glowy and smooth. Definitely worth the money!”
08A Secure Lock Box For Taking On The Go
Whether you’re traveling overseas or just hanging at the park, this portable lock box is a must for protecting your valuables. The durable case is water-resistant and features a shock-resistant inner layer, an integrated combination lock, and a strong loop cable. And it even has a small opening for convenient access to earbuds and charging cords.
- Available colors: 2
09Solar Garden Lights That Look Like Real Roses
Create a glowing garden with these stunning outdoor lights. The set includes 20 solar-powered lights that look just like real roses. Just stick the spikes into the ground and let them charge in the sun during the day for magical results come night. They’re an affordable way to add a touch of fairytale fun to your outdoor space.
10A Fridge Deodorizer That Lasts For 10 Years
Messy baking soda boxes are out, and this reusable refrigerator deodorizer is in. The innovative kitchen essential has a rust-proof stainless steel cover and an inner multi-step filter that eliminates odors and decomposes harmful gases, helping you maintain a cleaner fridge for up to 10 years with just a single product. With that low of a price, it breaks down to pennies per month.
11A Chenille Bath Mat That’s Ultra-Absorbent
You’ll love stepping out of the shower onto this budget-friendly bath mat that comes backed by more than 5,000 five-star ratings. It’s ultra-plush and absorbent and won’t slip around, thanks to the non-skid backing. Plus, shoppers say it’s easy to maintain, like this reviewer who raved, “They are a nice quality and they wash wonderfully! They fluff up in the dryer looking brand new!”
- Available sizes: 24 x 17 inches — 47 x 24 inches
- Available colors: 15
12A Bubbling Clay Mask That Feels So Good
Shoppers are going wild over this amazing facial mask. It’s formulated with charcoal powder and kaolin clay, designed to lift impurities from pores, plus a blend of plant extracts for hydrated results. “This is the BEST!! Starts off as a clay and quickly bubbles up! You can hear and feel the bubbles! Face feels fantastic after,” gushed one shopper.
13A Brush That Makes Cleaning The Garbage Disposal Easy
Forget sticking your hand down the kitchen drain and get this awesome garbage disposal cleaning brush instead. It features powerful bristles and a convenient design, complete with an easy-grip handle, for tackling built-up grime without getting your hands dirty. When you’re done, just pop it into the dishwasher for effortless maintenance.
14A Mini Label Maker With Smudge-Proof Tech
Tech has come a long way, and this portable label maker is proof. It’s got a thermal printer that spits out smudge-proof labels in seconds, and there’s even a free compatible app with so many creative options — like a variety of symbols, fonts, and frames. It’s super easy (and fun) to use — and it’s an ultra-affordable for getting organized.
- Available colors: 5
15Satin Pajamas That Look & Feel So Luxe
You’ll feel like a million bucks when you wear these satin pajamas, but they won’t cost you much at all. They feature high-end details like contrasting piping, expert stitching, and a super-smooth feel. And they’re available in tons of colors and prints, so you can find your favorite pair.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 39
16Moisturizing Socks For Baby-Soft Heels
Baby-soft skin is what you’ll get when you slip on these moisturizing heel socks. They’re made from a soft, breathable cotton-blend fabric infused with aloe vera and plant oils that transform dry, cracked heels after just seven wears. They’re an affordable alternative to expensive spa treatments.
- Available colors: 3
17A Durable Night-Light You Can Take On The Go
A night-light you can take anywhere? Yes, please. And this one’s got all the features you could ask for — including a bright LED light, a motion sensor that turns it on and off, and a long battery life (up to one year with average daily use). Put this affordable essential on your bathroom countertop, in your closet, or right into your suitcase.
18Rosemary-Infused Shampoo For Thicker Hair
Thousands of shoppers rave over the hair thickening and softening results they’ve achieved with this inexpensive shampoo. The formula includes rosemary, tea tree, and mint extracts and is infused with biotin — together, these ingredients help boost hair density while reducing further hair loss.
19A Mini Fan Flashlight That Fits In Your Pocket
Keep cool wherever you go with this best-selling mini fan that’s also a flashlight. It looks like a cute little bear when folded up to pocket size but delivers powerful cooling thanks to the high-speed fan. Keep it charged via USB cable for up to 19 hours of non-stop breezes.
- Available colors: 6
20Space-Saving Hangers For Strappy Tops & Bras
Free up a ton of space in your closet when you use these tiered hangers. Offered as a pack of two, they’re designed to hold up to eight strappy tops each (think bras, tanks, and spaghetti-strap dresses) and feature sturdy, rust-proof metal construction for maximum durability. And since they have a space-maximizing design, you can also use them to dry laundry if you’re short on racks.
- Available colors: 4
21An Adorable Frog Figurine That You’ll Fall In Love With
If you’re a frog lover, you won’t be able to resist adding this adorable frog figurine to your collection. The cute croaker is made from durable resin and is featured sitting on a bright red armchair sipping tea and reading a book. It’s a must-have trinket that would look great in any room of your home for an added touch of whimsy.
- Available colors: 11
22A Freezer Food Mold For Better Storage
This freezer block maker is such a genius find that you won’t want to pass it up — especially since it’s so affordable. Just place soft foods in freezer storage bags between the durable rectangular plates, seal shut with the rubber bands, and then freeze to create blocks that are easier to organize and take up less space in your freezer. Say goodbye to freezer chaos with this storage hack.
23Color-Coded Cutting Boards For Preventing Food Contamination
Help prevent cross-contamination in the kitchen with this brilliant six-piece set of color-coded cutting boards. The nonporous, odor-resistant boards are crafted from flexible plastic for convenient transferring of foods. Plus, food icons (think: fish, fruit, bread) make it easier to identify boards for each use. One shopper noted, “We are enjoying the various colors and symbols used to for cutting meat vs vegetables etc. The plastic is durable, size works great. Easy to clean and store.”
- Available colors: 4
24Bougie Crystal Caps For Your Stanley
Upgrade your favorite tumbler with these cute straw covers. The butterfly design features colorful crystals and pearls, making them look more expensive than they really are. Simply slide the flexible, food-grade holders over the straws to protect them from dust and germs while adding a touch of fun.
- Available colors: 15
25A Glass File Hair Remover That’s Better Than Waxing
If you’re tired of shaving, plucking, and waxing, it might be time to try this effective crystal hair eraser. The smooth nanotechnology glass removes hair and exfoliates skin with a gentle circular motion. And shoppers say it’s pain-free and really works, like this reviewer who noted, “It’s super easy to use. Just glide the crystal up-and-down and in little circular motions to [remove] the hair on my legs. It comes off effortlessly and your legs feel baby soft.”
- Available colors: 6
26Hat Racks That Are So Easy To Install
Organize your hat collection with this pair of inexpensive cap racks. They’re crafted from stainless steel with a smooth, rust-resistant finish and can each accommodate around 10 to 15 caps. And installation is a breeze when you use the included adhesive strips that provide a secure hold.
- Available colors: 3
27A Handheld Steamer For Crisp Clothes In Seconds
Whether you’re at home or traveling, this portable garment steamer will have your clothes looking crisp in seconds. The stainless steel heating panel produces powerful steam and won’t rust or oxidate like aluminum versions. Just fill it with water, then plug in the 9-foot cord to enjoy up to 15 minutes of continuous use.
- Available colors: 4
28A Bottle Stopper That Doubles As A Lamp
Turn almost any beverage bottle into a light with this stopper that doubles as a mini lamp. It charges via USB cable and features touch operation and adjustable color temperature and brightness potions. At such a low price and with so many available colorways, you can grab one for yourself and another for your BFF.
- Available colors: 36
29A Smart Notebook You Can Use Again & Again
If sticky notes are taking over your life, you’re going to want to check out this smart notebook. The budget- and eco-friendly find offers a real pen and paper experience but features wipeable pages so you can use it over and over again. And the free Rocketbook app makes it easy to save notes to cloud platforms.
- Available colors: 6
30A Color-Changing Night-Light With 25,000+ 5-Star Ratings
This inexpensive night-light offers a rainbow of colors. Set it to rotate mode or pick your favorite color with a simple touch of the button on the front panel. And don’t worry about having to switch it on and off every day and night — the motion sensor has got you covered there. With more than 25,000 perfect five-star ratings, this home find is worthy of an immediate ‘add to cart.’
31An Innovative Belgian Waffle Maker That Saves Space
You don’t have to sacrifice homemade waffles just because you’re low on space. This budget-friendly Belgian waffle maker features an innovative upright design that makes it easy to flip and store. Plus, the nonstick ceramic plates mean less mess during cleanup and picture-perfect results every time.
- Available colors: 5
32Ceramic Toothbrush Holders Available In Fun Colors
Ditch that slimy cup and get these mini toothbrush holders instead. They’re crafted from heavy-duty ceramic and have a colorful, polished finish. And since they have an open-bottom design, they won’t accumulate liquids like traditional holders do. Grab a two-piece set in your favorite color for an incredibly low price.
- Available colors: 6
33Ultra-Popular Kitchen Gloves That Protect Against Cuts
Take the worry out of kitchen prep when you use these ultra-popular cut-resistant kitchen gloves. The innovative material is 10 times stronger than steel, providing ultimate protection even when using the sharpest knives. Plus, they can be worn on either hand and offer excellent grip and flexibility. And when they get dirty, all you have to do is toss them into the washing machine for easy clean up.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 4
34A Light-Blocking Cap For Headache Relief
The next time you have a headache or just need to decompress after a long day, reach for this headache relief cap. It features a 360-degree design that provides coverage from the forehead to just above the mouth, blocking out light in the process. And the inner gel layer can be heated or frozen for maximum versatility.
- Available colors: 6
35Light-Up Scrunchies Perfect For Parties
If you thought your hair accessories collection was complete, you probably haven’t seen these amazing light-up scrunchies yet. They work and feel just like your go-to’s but are so much more fun, thanks to the mini built-in LED lights. One thrilled shopper shared, “Both my kiddo and I wore these for visibility on Halloween and loved them. They last a long time and [...] came in a bunch of colors offering outfit flexibility and were super easy to use. They'd make great party favors too.”
- Available colors: 2
36Scrub Brushes That Attach To Power Drills
Take the hard work out of scrubbing surfaces in your home when you use these heavy-duty scrub brushes. The four included brush heads are compatible with most standard power drills — all you have to do is attach the specific nylon brush head you need and get spinning so you can tackle everything from tiles and grout to porcelain and brick.
- Available colors: 7
37Collapsible Cups That Fold Down To Less Than 2 Inches
These collapsible travel cups are pure genius and perfect for everything from picnics to camping. They’re crafted from silicone that’s conveniently dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant. And they fold down to less than 2 inches for easy storage; plus, they even come with leak-proof lids and lanyards. Pick from colorful four-packs with budget-friendly price tags.
- Available colors: 5
38Fluffy Hand Towel Balls That Are Super Absorbent
Musty, soggy hand towels are a thing of the past, thanks to these innovative towel balls. They’re made from a spongey chenille material that’s ultra-soft, and they absorb more than 30% than regular towels, according to the brand. Conveniently built-in loops make them easy to hang from hooks, and they’re totally machine-washable, too.
- Available colors: 3
39A Portable Blackout Shade That Blocks UV Rays
This portable blackout window panel is great for traveling or use at home when you don’t want to install curtain rods. It installs using strong Velcro strips, and the multi-layer design blocks out 100% of sunlight and UV rays. When not in use or for taking on the go, simply fold it and pop it into the included storage bag.
- Available sizes: 57 x 79 inches — 57 x 157 inches
- Available colors: 3
40A Label Scraper Tool That Does So Much More
Remove residue without damaging surfaces with this genius scraper tool that’s really affordable. It’s made from durable plastic and features a rounded edge for reaching smaller areas like labels and a flat wedge end for use on larger surfaces like windows. Just hold it like a pen and scape away, then toss it into the dishwasher for easy maintenance. Choose from the featured two-pack or the five-pack also available in the listing.
41Teeth Wipes For Effortlessly Removing Coffee Stains
Keeping your teeth sparkling while on the go is easy when you use these finger brush teeth wipes. The budget-friendly pack includes 100 wipes — all individually wrapped for convenient portability. Plus, they’re completely sugar-free. Simply use the textured wipes to scrub away buildup and stains — no water necessary.
42Satin Pillowcases For Healthier-Looking Hair
Bedding this luxurious usually comes with a high price tag, but this satin pillowcase set is actually so wallet-friendly. Woven from a buttery-smooth material, it provides superior comfort while helping reduce friction that can damage skin and hair. And since the two-pack is available in so many colors, you can match it to your existing sheet sets.
- Available sizes: Standard — Body
- Available colors: 38
43This Spa-Like Bath Towel Wrap
This Turkish bath towel wrap features an elevated waffle pattern and is made from over 50% cotton for maximum softness and absorbency. An adjustable hook-and-loop closure along the top hem helps keep it securely closed and in place so you can dry off, then use it as a bathrobe while you get ready — and even as a wrap for poolside lounging.
- Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
44Gel Door Stoppers That Won’t Turn Yellow
Prevent damage from door handles with these amazing wall protectors that are a low-cost solution to an everyday problem. The thick, anti-yellowing gel construction provides superior shock absorption while reducing noise from slamming doors. And installation is effortless — simply peel and stick the powerful adhesive backing to surfaces like drywall, glass, and tile. You get four in a pack.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 2
45A Mini Humidifer That’s Whisper Quiet
This portable humidifier allows you to enjoy the benefits of its cool mist without a clunky design or impractical cords. A single charge via the included USB cord provides up to eight hours of continuous operation. And since it’s whisper-quiet and features an integrated night-light, it’s especially useful in nurseries.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 4
46A Toothbrush Sanitzer That Works In 5 Minutes
Eliminate up to 99.9% of germs with this surprisingly inexpensive toothbrush sanitizer. The portable design doubles as a travel case, charges quickly, and works in just five minutes thanks to the powerful UV light technology. It’s compatible with most toothbrush styles, so you can get one for the whole family.
- Available colors: 2
47A Vegan-Friendly Eye Cream That Offers Retinol Results
If you like the results you get from conventional retinol skincare products, you’re going to love this natural alternative. It’s made of black rice bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol-like ingredient that helps smooth and firm skin without causing dryness. A small amount of this budget- and vegan-friendly eye cream find is all you need.
48An Olive Oil Dispenser That Pours & Sprays
This highly rated oil dispenser is a dual-function kitchen find that you’ll wish you had gotten sooner. Not only does it have a push-to-pour spout that offers a drip-free (AKA mess-free) experience but it also has a spray nozzle that provides a fine mist so you can ditch the expensive can visions. And shoppers especially love how easy it is to clean the glass canister.
- Available colors: 19
49Must-Have Tools For Car Emergency Kits
No car emergency kit would be complete without this versatile hammer tool. The multi-function design includes a dual-ended steel hammer ideal for breaking windows, plus a sharp seat belt cutter for quick exits. The affordable two-pack is available in a selection of glow-in-the-dark colors for extra convenient visibility.
- Available colors: 3
50A Popular Beauty Find For Smooth, Hydrated Lips
Get healthier looking and feeling lips with this inexpensive all-in-one lip treatment made by popular beauty brand e.l.f. Exfoliating sugar helps buff away dead skin for smooth results, while a blend of avocado and jojoba oils moisturizes and nourishes for a silky finish.
51Transparent Sticky Notes For Books & More
These sticky notes are so much better than basic versions. Not only are they waterproof but they’re translucent too, making them especially great for creating notes in books — just discard them when you’re done for pristine pages. The affordable pack includes 400 sheets, so you’ll have enough to last for months.
- Available colors: 4
52Magnetic Spice Racks That Hold So Much
Turn the outside of your fridge into extra storage with these amazing spice racks. The budget-friendly four-pack includes metal shelves in two roomy sizes, each with strong magnets on the back with an impressive 8-pound weight limit. Bonus hooks offer a great place to hang towels, oven mitts, and more.
- Available colors: 18
53A Nail Concealer For Salon Results
Get salon-level results with this popular nail concealer. Botanical oils and extracts help nourish nails while creating a blurred, shiny effect that conceals nail imperfections. And since it’s a one-step treatment, no base or top coat is required. Choose from a selection of natural tones.
- Available colors: 6
54A Jewelry Clasp For An Effortless Layered Look
Create a layered look with your favorite necklaces without the hassle of dealing with a tangled mess when you use this magnetic jewelry clasp. It features a strong but easy-to-use magnetic closure and a row of clasps for accommodating up to three necklaces. And it’s available in sterling silver and real gold-plated options that match almost any accessory.
- Available sizes: Double — Triple
- Available colors: 3
55A Genius Pillow For Side Sleepers With New Piercings
This genius pillow is a game changer for side sleepers. It has a removable piece at the center that creates a comfortable place to rest ears, and is especially useful for people with ear piercings or who prefer to sleep with ear buds or plugs. And, the gel-infused memory foam offers maximum support and a cooling sensation.
56Protective Eyeglass Stands That Look Expensive
Keep your eyewear within reach and protected from damage with these practical eyeglasses holders with a upscale faux leather finish. The upright design features a sturdy base that doesn’t tip over easily and it’s lined with extra-soft material that won’t scratch lenses. The inexpensive pack includes two stands so you can keep one in the bedroom and one in your workspace.
57A Korean Hair Treatment For A Clear Scalp
Product build-up and dandruff is no match for this Korean hair treatment. The vinegar-based formula is designed to remove buildup and excess oils, while raspberry extract helps nourish and enhance shine. Simply apply it to clean, wet hair, massage, and rinse with luke warm water for best results.
58A Callus Remover For Baby-Soft Feet
Skip expensive salon pedicure add-ons and get this inexpensive pro callus remover instead. The odor- and scent-free gel formula dissolves dead skin for baby-soft results with minimal effort. All you have to do is pre-soak your feet, then apply the gel and wait about 10 minutes before gently scrubbing and rinsing away dead skin.
59A Resuable Pet Hair Remover For Hard To Reach Areas
Every home with a dog or cat should have this highly rated pet hair remover. The innovative triangle design features three flexible sides in a range of comb sizes that make hair removal from a variety of surfaces (think: rugs and between couch cushions) effortless. A quick rinse keeps it in like-new condition, making it a reusable solution that’s so much more cost-effective than adhesive lint rollers.
- Available colors: 7
60Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towel Wraps
Offered as an affordable pack of two, these microfiber hair towel wraps let you apply your skincare and makeup, all while soaking up water to dry your hair extra fast. The elastic wrap in back keeps the lightweight towel out of your way, and the machine-washable design makes upkeep effortless. Choose from so many color combinations to match your mood or bathroom decor.
- Available colors: 15