The 60 Most Expensive-Looking Basics We Found On Amazon Under $30

With mesh puffed sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, this femme top is perfect for a night out. It can be styled with everything from wide-leg denim to silky midi skirts. “I love how stretchy this shirt is and how good the fabric quality is as well!” reported one shopper. “I love how I can wear this with any bottom and it looks super good!”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25