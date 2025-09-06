The 75 Most Expensive-Looking Outfits We Found On Amazon Under $30

There’s no reason to overtax your bank account when shopping for new wardrobe upgrades; by choosing items that are cleverly designed in ways that appear pricey, you can fill your closet with luxury. Not only is everything in this round-up under $30, each item looks like it costs way more than it does. Scroll on to shop outfits that cover all of your daytime and evening activities, from athleisure and office essentials to going-out pieces — in fits and fabrics that seem like a splurge.

01 A Cable-Knit Dress That’s Giving New England Prep ANRABESS Short-Sleeve Sweater Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A pricey-looking alternative to a T-shirt dress, the rich texture of this cable-knit dress is elevated even further by a classic collar and split neckline. With a hem that hits just above the knee, it’d be magic with a simple white sneaker. (Or boat shoe.) Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

02 A Ruffle-Sleeved Top That’ll Make Your T-Shirts Jealous Ezbelle Ruffle Knit Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with ruffled cap sleeves and a V-neckline with contrasting trim, this top will make your other T-shirts jealous. The stretchy fabric has all the comfort of an everyday essential, but the dressier silhouette can be paired with more formal pieces as well as casual denim. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

03 A Buttery Tote Roomy Enough To Take On A Weekend Trip HOXIS Oversized Leather Tote Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this tote crafted from buttery faux leather that anyone would peg as expensive, the center compartment also has enough room to fit everything you need for a weekend trip. It’ll come in equally handy for your commute — it can fit a 15-inch laptop — and has a slip pocket to keep your phone handy. Available colors: 9

04 A Striped Maxi Dress That Channels An Iconic Celeb Look Lentta Smocked Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re obsessed with Taylor Swift’s engagement outfit, don’t sleep on this dress. From its bold striped pattern to the smocked bodice, floaty maxi-length hem, and sweet bow-tie straps, it channels the celeb’s iconic look for a fraction of the price. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 3

05 Wide-Leg Pants In An Of-The-Moment Leopard Print Charfille Drawstring Track Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon With that of-the-moment leopard print, these wide-leg pants are already attention-getting, and the vertical red stripe down each leg ups the style ante even more. Thanks to the elasticized waistline, they’ll feel like loungewear even though they’re easy to dress up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

06 A Cozy Sweatshirt With A Cool Exaggerated Mock Neckline AUTOMET Half-Zip Sweatshirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with a cozy sweatshirt, and this one features the coolest exaggerated mock neckline. Unzip the functional zipper to create the look of a dramatic notch collar, or zip it for maximum coziness; either way, the cropped, oversize fit feels luxe as hell. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

07 Kitten-Heel Slingbacks That Are So On-Trend Erocalli Slingback Kitten Heels See price on Amazon See on Amazon Kitten heel pumps are a must for any contemporary wardrobe, and these come in versatile neutrals, plus leopard print if you’re daring. Designed with a pointed toe and an adjustable slingback strap, the way the 2.5-inch heel flares out just a bit, you’d never guess these are such a steal. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

08 A Split-Front Midi Skirt In Pricey-Looking Faux Suede Happy Sailed Faux Suede Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon From the split hem to its patch front pockets with adorable zig-zag trim, every feature of this midi skirt screams “splurge” — even the soft faux suede looks pricey. Designed with a high zippered waist and a flared A-line hem, it’ll look amazing layered over tall boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

09 A Midi Dress So Chic You’d Swear It’s Designer BTFBM Button Sweater Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Accented by gold-toned buttons and faux flap-front pockets at the hip, this dress features trim so chic you’d swear it’s designer — but it’s actually a steal. With long sleeves and a high scoop neckline, it’s demure enough for the workplace; and a pointed-toe pump to up the luxe factor. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

10 A Fan-Favorite Pencil Skirt That Seems To Hug Everyone Just Right Hybrid & Company Stretch Pencil Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon In highly stretchy fabric, this pencil skirt hugs curves just right for a fit worthy of any A-lister. Designed with a high waist that pulls right on, the midi-length hem features a subtle slit at the back to ensure the bodycon fit doesn’t restrict movement. With more than 30,000 ratings, it’s an Amazon shopper favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 37

11 A Cable-Knit Polo Shirt That’s So Quiet Luxury Imily Bela Cable Short-Sleeve Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Quiet luxury is all about subtlety — like this preppy short-sleeved polo shirt, elevated by a rich knit and cable texture. Designed with a notch collar and a split neckline, the easy-fitting silhouette is the sort of low-key yet elegant piece you’ll reach for constantly. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

12 A Simple Yet Stunning Ruched Bodysuit With Sheer Mesh Sleeves REORIA Mesh Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon With stunning sheer mesh sleeves — and a sheer mock neckline to match — this bodysuit will have everyone wondering where you scored it. A snap bottom keeps the ruched design in place, so you won’t have to worry about any bunching or rolling under waistbands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

13 High-Waisted Trousers That Look Like Dress Pants But Feel Like Leggings OQQ Wide-Leg Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon All it takes is a flared hem and raised vertical seaming to give these pants a dressy vibe. While the high-waisted silhouette can easily be dressed up for the workplace or a chic dinner, the stretchy fabric practically feels like leggings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

14 A Mock Neck Sweater In A Preppy Striped Print ANRABESS Mock-Neck Sweater Vest See price on Amazon See on Amazon A preppy striped print gives this cap-sleeve sweater an air of luxury that’s furthered by the rich ribbed knit. Designed with a mock neckline and an easy fit that hits at the hip, it’s ideal for adding texture to your look on days too warm for a long-sleeved layer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

15 Ruffle-Hem Satin Pajamas To Make Your Bedtime Routine 10X More Luxe Ekouaer Long Button-Down Satin Pajamas Set (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from lush satin, these pajamas make your bedtime routine feel downright luxe — and they’re shockingly accessible. The long-sleeved button-down top is accompanied by matching elastic-waist bottoms with a ruffled hem that only amplifies the laid-back elegance. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

16 A Chunky Cardigan With Chic Knotwork PRETTYGARDEN Chunky Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from a soft knit in an oversize fit, this cardigan elevates your look while still adding hoodie-level comfort. The eye-catching knotwork trim gives it an almost letterman-jacket vibe, with a V-neck and button front that make it a natural choice for layering. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

17 A Short-Sleeved Top In The Coolest Stretchy Pleated Fabric PRETTYGARDEN Textured T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s the fabric that sets this top apart from the pack; stretchy and embossed with wavy pleats, it looks like something you’d spy in a high-end boutique. Designed with short sleeves and a high scoop neckline, the curve-hugging design is otherwise simple — and sure to be a favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

18 A Shimmering Satin Blouse That Makes Any Outfit Look More Posh Blooming Jelly Pleated Long-Sleeve Satin Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from shimmering satin, this blouse could make any outfit look more luxe; darts at the high scoop neckline, draped lantern sleeves, and a relaxed fit infuse the piece with a richness that defies the surprisingly accessible price point. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

19 A Wrap Dress That Drapes Gorgeously Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Wrap Dress See price on Amazon See on amazon Thanks to a ruched adjustable wrap waistline and fabric that has a bit of give to it, this dress drapes so gorgeously that no one would suspect that it wasn’t a splurge. The surplice neckline and cap sleeves combine with a knee-length hem to produce a piece demure enough for the workplace or family events; add heels to spice it up. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 7

20 Floaty Wide-Leg Trousers With A Ruffled Waistline AusLook Wide-Leg Trousers See price on Amazon See on Amazon A trending wide-leg fit and buttery-smooth fabric give these trousers the vibe of a splurge. With that cute adjustable tie, the ruffled paper bag waist is a detail you’ll want to show off; a fitted tank and heels would make for a chic date-night look. Available sizes: 1X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

21 Mary Jane Ballet Flats That’ll Make Your ‘Fits So Trendy LUXINYU Mary Jane Ballet Flats See price on Amazon See on Amazon One of the must-have shoe silhouettes, these Mary Jane ballet flats will make your look so trendy; the gleaming faux patent leather looks just as luxe as the real thing. Designed with a square toe and an adjustable strap, they’ll go with everything from denim to dresses. Available sizes: 4 — 10.5

Available colors: 45

22 A Statement-Making Midi Skirt In 3D-Printed Tulle Reaowazo Tulle Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Overlaid with 3D-printed tulle in an eye-catching floral pattern, this midi skirt is an instant statement-maker — and an opaque liner does double-duty, adding dimension and doing away with the need for an extra layer. A wide, flat elastic waistband tailors the fit to your body while keeping the fit ultra-wearable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

23 A Mesh Bodysuit Covered In Glittering Rhinestones Lrady Mesh Turtleneck Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sheer mesh that’s covered in glittering rhinestones, it’s little wonder this bodysuit has over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers; the body-hugging design transforms even simple denim into a going-out look. A mock neckline and long sleeves contrast the otherwise daring design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

24 A Sports Bra So Stylish You’ll Want To Wear It Outside Of The Gym Move With You Square-Neck Sports Bra Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a straight neckline and delicate adjustable straps, this sports bra is more sophisticated than your average piece of workout wear — and, with contrasting W-shaped trim below the bust, the longline design is so stylish that you could even wear it outside of the gym. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

25 An Adorable Puffed-Sleeve Knit Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve T-shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon With puffed short sleeves, this cute top didn’t just come to play, it came to win — and the striped print earns it even more style points. Crafted from a soft knit with ribbed trim at the high scoop neckline, the fit is close but not skintight; ideal for pairing with denim or a slouchy trouser. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

26 Barrel Leg Jeans That Give It-Girl EVALESS Barrel Jeans See price on Amazon See on Amazon Roomy through the leg and slightly tapered and cropped, these barrel-leg jeans give It-girl — at a shockingly wallet-friendly price. Designed with a high waist and zipper fly, and crafted from a soft cotton blend, they’ll make even a simple T-shirt look that much cooler. Available sizes: 4 — 10

Available colors: 3

27 Chunky Hoop Earrings With Over 37,000 5-Star Ratings PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops See price on Amazon See on Amazon PAVOI is known for creating affordable fan-favorite designs — and, with over 37,000 five-star ratings, these chunky hoop earrings are a prime example. Plated in real 14-karat gold, the chunky silhouette is simple enough for daytime looks, but has enough verve to carry an evening ensemble as well. Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 4

28 A Knit Polo Shirt With Bold Contrasting Trim Ivicoer V-Neck Ribbed Short-Sleeve Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Nothing can upgrade your look quite like a polo shirt, and this one features bold contrasting trim and a split neckline, for a look that’s nothing if not deluxe. The ribbed fabric fits has a bit of give to it for a close fit that accentuates your curves and tucks like a dream. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

29 A Luscious Satin Midi Skirt You’ll Wear All Year Long Soowalaoo Satin Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon In luscious satin, this midi skirt is an instant wardrobe upgrade — and the slinky silhouette is one you can wear all year long. The pull-on design hits at the calf, a length that’s every bit as chic with a strappy sandal as with tall boots. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

30 A Sculptural Bangle Bracelet MTINEAPS Chunky Gold Bangle See price on Amazon See on Amazon Chunky lines and an artsy sculptural design make this bangle look far more expensive than it is. It’s plated in 14-karat gold for lasting shine and is even slightly adjustable, since you can bend the open front to fit your wrist. Check out the three-packs available if you’re not afraid of a bold wrist stack. Available colors: 9

31 A Bodycon Unitard For More Than Just The Gym OLCHEE Racerback Workout Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from breathable, curve-clinging fabric that wicks away moisture, this unitard is an effortless choice on gym day; the wide tank straps and cutout racerback design are both practical and eye-catching. The bodycon fit can also serve as an essential base layer, so don’t be afraid to play with different layers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

32 A Soft Ribbed Lounge Set For Days On The Go Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Crop Top & Wide-Leg Pants (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This matching set is all about the small details, like the short-sleeved top with its slightly cropped hem and a close fit, which perfectly contrasts a more dramatic pleated wide-leg pant. In soft ribbed fabric, the set delivers lounge-worthy comfort; pair with a sleek slide for a casual day of errands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

33 A Minimizer Bra That Serves Up Lingerie Energy HSIA Minimizer Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you wear a larger cup size, this bra has the ultra-stretchy fabric, wide adjustable straps, and U-shaped back to properly support you — and it doesn’t skimp on style. Accented by cage straps, the underwire lace cups serve boutique lingerie energy without overtaxing your bank account. Available sizes: 34C — 44H

Available colors: 13

34 A Rib-Knit Tank That’s So Minimal — & Ultra-Versatile ZESICA Ribbed Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Featuring ribbed fabric in a pattern that curves a bit at the bust, this tank gently accentuates your shape, creating a piece that’s understated yet unquestionably rich-looking. Minimally designed with a high neckline and wide tank shoulders, it’ll go with practically everything in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

35 A Silky Scarf That’s Giving European Chic RIIQIICHY Printed Satin Square Scarf See price on Amazon See on Amazon At such a low price, this expensive-looking satin scarf constitutes a steal. It comes generously sized at a 35-inch square in elegant prints coded for Euro-chic aesthetic. Drape it over your shoulders, knot it loosely around the throat, or tie it to the handle of your tote bag. Available colors: 53

36 A Maxi Skirt In Plush, Tactile Ribbed Knit The Drop Ribbed Sweater Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a soft knit, this maxi skirt feels like a cozy hug — and it’s got some give to it, for a fit that subtly accents your shape without ever feeling extra. Adding to the quiet luxury vibe is a flat elasticized waistband, and a side slit that stops just above the knee; just revealing enough. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 6

37 A Romantic Demi Bra In Sheer Mesh & Lace DOBREVA Lace Underwire Balconette Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon With supportive underwires and demi cups, this bra delivers confidence-boosting style; crafted from sheer mesh with the prettiest lace trim, anyone would think it was a pricey boutique find. Convertible adjustable straps allow you to style it with tons of dresses and tops, too. Available sizes: 32A — 42DD

Available colors: 17

38 Stylish Wide-Leg Trousers In The Smoothest Fabric Feiersi Wide-Leg Trousers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from the smoothest fabric maybe ever, these trousers feel like a splurge; they even feature a waistband that’s elasticized at the back, so they’ll look tailored to your body the minute you put them on. In a wide-leg silhouette, they couldn’t be more of-the-moment if they tried. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

39 A T-Shirt With The Prettiest Sheer Lace Sleeves AUTOMET Lace-Sleeve T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon With the prettiest sheer lace short sleeves, this is the top you’ll reach for when a T-shirt isn’t quite enough. Bridging the gap between the delicate sleeves and opaque bodice are raised sunburst-style seams, extending from the high crew neckline. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

40 A Popular V-Neck Cardi You’ll Wear Constantly Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Every capsule wardrobe deserves this V-neck cardigan; the fan-favorite design boasts over 14,000 five-star ratings, and a minimal, easy-fitting, button-down silhouette that goes with practically everything. With that low V-neckline, you can layer it, or style it as a standalone top; no wrong answers here. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 24

41 A 6-Pack Of Undies With Saucy Sheer Lace Panels LEVAO Hipster Lace Underwear (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon With that saucy sheer lace back and scalloped trim, nobody would guess these undies are so accessible; coming in a pack of six, restocking your underwear drawer is almost too easy. Plenty of stretch ensures the cheeky low-rise design will remain discreet under clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

42 A Slinky Top With A Cowl Neckline That Drapes Beautifully EVALESS Long-Sleeve Cowl-Neck Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon The addition of a cowl neckline is all it takes to give this long-sleeved top a whiff of refinement; combined with the buttery fabric and easy fit, it’s the elegant and wearable piece that can be used to create everything from office looks to on-the-go ensembles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

43 An Elevated T-Shirt Dress With The Sweetest Puff Sleeves Cicy Bell Puff-Sleeve Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a chic knee-length silhouette, this dress channels office siren heat — with puffed short sleeves for sweet contrast. Designed with a high scoop neckline, it’s easy to imagine this worn in the workplace; while saucy, the look is still demure. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

44 A Midi Skirt In Vibrant Printed Chiffon Kingfancy Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want your look to seem expensive, this skirt’s vibrant printed chiffon does the trick. The floaty pull-on design elevates T-shirts and tanks and matches the elegance of button-down shirts, all at a shockingly accessible price point. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

45 A Tank Bodysuit In A Head-Turning Color-Blocked Print Verdusa Wavy Scoop-Neck Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon The hero feature of this bodysuit is its color-blocked print; the wavy tri-color design is all but guaranteed to turn heads. It features a high neckline and wide tank racer straps, with a snap bottom that’ll keep the design from shifting once it’s on. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

46 A Cozy Lounge Set With A Refined Boat Neckline IEEILULU Lounge Set (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon On a busy day of errands or hosting casually at home, this lounge set is it. Crafted from buttery fabric, it starts with wide-leg pants with a drawstring waistband; the long-sleeved top features a boat neckline and bodycon fit that dresses up the vibe without robbing you of any comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

47 A Quilted Puffer Vest That Makes For Chic Layering NY Threads Puffer Vest See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its quilted pattern, this puffer vest is giving “rides horses in the English countryside” — but it’s delightfully wallet-friendly. It features a mock neckline and a zipper front, in a fit that’s easy but not too loose, so it won’t look boxy layered over T-shirts and sweaters. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

48 A Statement Fedora With A Gorgeous Gold-Toned Chain Gossifan Wide-Brim Hat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Adding this hat to your look can make even a basic sweater and jeans look more interesting; especially with that gold-toned link detail around the brim. Crafted from smooth felt, it features a hidden adjustable drawstring so you can achieve a bespoke fit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 11

49 A Ruffle-Sleeve Sweater With Bold Contrasting Trim Saodimallsu Ruffle-Sleeve Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with short ruffled sleeves and accented by bold contrasting trim, this sweater brims with rich detail. The soft knit clings to your shape, allowing all attention to go to those eye-catching sleeves — and creating a smooth, easy-to-tuck silhouette. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

50 A Minimizer Bra That Has Shoppers Obsessed HSIA Lace Minimizer Bra See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sheer mesh and lace, this bra delivers the heat of high-end lingerie, with underwire cups, mesh slings, and wide adjustable straps to provide plenty of support for those with large cup sizes. No wonder it’s got shoppers obsessed; over 8,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Available sizes: 32C — 44H

Available colors: 16

51 A Satin Knotted Dress With A Daring Criss-Cross Hem FairyLove Satin Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to this dress, luminous satin fabric is merely the beginning of its pricey-looking appeal. It also features a knotted V-neckline that’s ruched at the waist, with a criss-cross skirt. Long bloused sleeves balance the daring thigh-grazing hem. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

52 Leather-Look Leggings To Spice Up Your Athleisure 90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Leggings See price on Amazon See on Amazon Spice up your athleisure collection with these leggings; not only does the leather-look material seem expensive, it’s got a ton of stretch to prevent sagging and keep the fit comfy. The high-waisted silhouette can even be dressed up with the right accessories, thanks to the eye-catching sheen. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

53 A Structured Shoulder Bag That Can Go From Day To Night Farcauo Flap Shoulder Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon Structured shoulder bags have been trending, and this version features a tapered base and an elongated silhouette, in smooth faux leather looks every bit as luxe as the real deal. Accented by gold-toned metal, the compact design easily transitions from day to night. Available colors: 18

54 A Ruched Bodysuit With The Sexiest Square Neckline PINKMSTYLE Square-Neck Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Square necklines are so in right now, and this bodysuit features one with extra-sharp angles, a subtle detail that makes it look far pricier than it is. Ruched at the waist, it gets your curves popping — with long sleeves as a full-coverage finishing touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

55 A Sleeveless Blazer That’s Luxe AF luvamia Blazer Vest See price on Amazon See on Amazon Featuring an oversize fit and flap front pockets, this single-breasted blazer vest brims with menswear-inspired style — and it’s fully lined for a luxe touch. The sleeveless, button-front design would look ultra-chic styled over a bra as part of a going-out look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

56 A Chunky Necklace That Makes Accessorizing A Breeze CSIYANJRY99 Chain Statement Necklace See price on Amazon See on Amazon These chunky layered chains make accessorizing a breeze. Including a 17.7-inch chain with a toggle clasp, and a 13.8-inch chain with a lobster closure and a 2-inch extender chain, the layered design has enough drama to carry a look without requiring additional jewelry. Available styles: 15

57 A Floaty Chiffon Top That Comes In 19 Chic Shades Teepie Mock-Neck Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from floaty chiffon, this top is designed with a mock neckline and short dolman sleeves — an avant garde look worthy of any high-end boutique. The easy-fitting silhouette comes in 19 chic shades, like the trending emerald green shown here. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

58 A Bodycon Mini Dress That’s Sexy (But Not Too Revealing) VICHYIE Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Bodycon Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its stretchy ribbed knit and mini-length hem, this dress is oh-so-sexy, but a mock neckline and long sleeves prevent it from being too revealing. The simple pullover silhouette only needs the right pair of heels and a piece of statement jewelry to complete the look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

59 Wide-Leg Sweatpants That Serve Trouser Energy ATHMILE Wide-Leg Seamed Sweatpants See price on Amazon See on Amazon With raised vertical seams, these wide-leg sweatpants almost look like a pair of tailored trousers — and the soft cotton blend only ups their indulgent appeal. The high waistband has an adjustable drawstring, for a customized fit that’ll keep you reaching for them again and again. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

60 A 2-Pack Of Belts That’ll Make Your Ensemble Look Instantly Put-Together TRIWORKS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from burnished faux leather with gold-toned hardware, these adjustable belts will make your ensemble look instantly put-together — and the pack of two offers both black and brown options, so you can accessorize practically any outfit. Available sizes: 23 — 45 inches

Available colors: 8

61 A Pleated Houndstooth Mini Skirt That’s Giving Old Money Kate Kasin Plaid Pleated A-Line Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its houndstooth print and kicky pleated hem, this mini skirt is giving old money — but nobody has to know it’s so accessible. Decorative flap front pockets contribute additional luxe detail to the high-waisted design; imagine how chic it’d be with a tall boot. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

62 A Romantic Corset-Style Bodysuit For Going Out Or Staying In Lilosy Floral Embroidered Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon From underwire-style cups to corset lacing on the sides and gorgeous floral embroidery, this bodysuit makes a statement whether you style it for going out — or staying in. Designed with adjustable straps, a thong bottom, and a sheer mesh cutout back, it stuns either way. Available sizes: 3X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 24

63 A Tennis-Style Cardigan With Contrast Trim LOMON Color Block Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sporty contrast trim runs along the hem, cuffs, and opening of this cardigan to infuse it with a hint of country club energy. (And those gold buttons on the sleeves look undeniably luxe.) The longline silhouette is great for layering with everything from dresses to leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

64 A Tie-Neck Blouse That’s Pure Sophistication Astylish Tie-Neck Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tuck this blouse into a skirt or trousers if you’re dressing up — its tie neckline is pure sophistication — but the design can channel ‘70s cool with flared jeans when you’re off-duty. The crepe-like fabric promises to be lightweight and floaty, which makes it easy to tuck or layer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

65 A Shirt Dress In A Dramatic Maxi Length Kuraki Maxi Shirt Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A shirt dress is a staple of the classic wardrobe, and this version in a maxi length can be worn all through the year. It’ll look just as good with tall boots as it does with white sneakers, and the ground-sweeping hem offers a hint of drama for dressing up over heels. The denim style shown here leans into Western trends, but you can also pick up versions in faux linen and stripes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

66 Chic Cable Knit Lounge Pants You’ll Wear Everywhere Famulily Cable-Knit Chenille Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon These super-cozy lounge pants are so chic that you can go from home to school drop-off and then run errands without an outfit change. They’re crafted from a soft and stretchy knit material and feature a stylish cable-knit design. Grab the budget-friendly pair in all your favorite colors so you can reach for them on repeat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

67 Stylish Slip-Ons That Look Designer Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’d had your eye on a pair of designer slip-ons but can’t justify the price, you’re in luck. Not only are these mules super affordable, but they’re also well-made and comfy, too. Think soft faux leather uppers and lining, a stylish round toe, and polished metal hardware. And they’re available in classic hues that match with everything. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 7

68 A Posh Tennis Skirt With Pro Vibes Ewedoos Pleated Tennis Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon This posh tennis skirt looks like a pro find, but it’s actually so much less expensive than you might think. Features to obsess over include the supportive high waist band, the breathable built-in shorts with pockets, and the expertly tailored pleating. Grab it in a few colors because you’re going to want to wear this skirt on and off the court. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

69 A Ruched Bodysuit That Looks Like A Pricey Boutique Find Milumia Ruched Mock-Neck Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’ll be pleasantly surprised when you see the price tag on this bodysuit that looks like it came straight off the runway. It features chic ruching along the shoulder and waist, creating a more defined silhouette. And the fabric is just another thing to fall for since it’s soft, stretchy, and breathable. Dress it up or down — either way, you’re sure to turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

70 An Elegant Poncho For An Instantly Elevated Look OWIF Open-Front Poncho See price on Amazon See on Amazon Drape this elegant poncho over just about any outfit for an instantly elevated look. It features a reversible design with a stylish border and is made from a soft fabric blend that’s perfect for all seasons. It can also be styled as a cape or shawl, making it a versatile fashion accessory. Available colors: 8

71 A Classic Blouse Available In The Prettiest Statement Prints MASCOMODA Puff-Sleeve Chiffon Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon This flowy blouse has a classic design that makes it look like a high-priced find. You’ll love the feel of the lightweight chiffon material and the ruffled detailing along the neckline and puff sleeve cuffs. And it comes in so many pretty prints that you’ll find yourself considering all of them. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

72 A Dressy Maxi With A Watercolor Design MASCOMODA Spaghetti-Strap Floral Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re looking for a more formal maxi dress that you can wear on date nights, weddings, or on tropical getaways, you just found it… and it’s shockingly wallet-friendly. Features you’ll fall for include the stunning watercolor print, the flowy drop sleeves, and a built-in lining for added coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

73 Trendy Jeans That You’ll Want In Every Color loveimgs Tie-Front High-Waisted Denim Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon From park dates to girls’ night out, these trendy jeans are about to become your new go-to. They’re made from a lightweight denim that feels so cool and comfy, plus the design is too cute to pass up. Think extra-wide legs, delicate pleating and pockets, and a playful tie waist. They’re available in three classic washes, and you’re going to want each one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

74 A Timeless Sweater That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon This timeless sweater is a wardrobe essential that matches with literally everything, so it’s a good thing that it’s so inexpensive and available in a bunch of colors. It’s crafted from a soft and stretchy cotton blend and features a classic cable-knit design that makes it look like an upscale piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20