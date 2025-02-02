60 Of The Most Expensive-Looking Things We Found On Amazon Under $25
Fancy products without the fancy price tag.
If you want to upgrade your life on a budget, there are ways to make it look like you’ve spent way more money than you actually did. Just check out this list right here, jam-packed with expensive-looking items on Amazon that’ll cost you $25 or less to streamline your home, routines, and vibe. Even better, they’re all backed by rave reviews.
01A Convenient 2-In-1 Soap Dispenser With A Marble Look
It may look like real marble, but this two-in-one soap dispenser with a sponge holder is actually made of inexpensive resin, which is sturdier and more durable than plastic. You really can’t beat the convenience of having the sponge holder attached. There are four protective silicone foot pads on the bottom to help keep it from sliding around.
02A Porcelain Butter Keeper That Makes A Hard Stick Of Butter Spreadable
For spreadable butter that stays fresh without refrigeration for a month, use this porcelain butter keeper. Pour about half an inch of water into the basin and fill the top of the butterkeeper with butter. Turn it upside down for soft, spreadable butter. It can hold one stick of butter at a time, and the water should be changed every two to three days.
03A Nonslip, Machine-Washable Bathmat In 4 Size & 9 Color Options
Step onto luxury after each bath or shower with this absorbent bathroom mat. The nonslip mat is machine washable and comes out looking new after each wash. There are four sizes and nine colors to choose from to best fit the size and aesthetic of your bathroom. The design of the mat makes it look more expensive than it is.
04A Handcrafted Sculpted Head Candle With A Lavender Scent & Crackling Wick
This incredibly cool handcrafted sculpted head candle looks like it would have a hefty price tag — but alas, it does not. The candle has a wood wick that crackles when it burns to give you a cozy fireplace feel. Its lavender scent also adds to the relaxing vibe. This candle would also make a great gift for the friend in your life who appreciates unique stuff.
05A Cooling Satin Pillowcase That’s Great For Hair & Skin
Don’t spend all your money on a real silk pillowcase when you can buy this satin pillowcase that looks and feels just as nice for a fraction of the cost. The lightweight satin pillowcase is great for hair and skin, preventing both from drying out overnight and preventing frizz. The pillowcase is available in three sizes and eight colors.
06Rose-Gold String Lights That You Can Buy In 2 Length Options
Add some fun and stylish lighting to your space when you hang these rose gold, geometric string lights. The tiny light bulbs give off a warm white light, perfect for bedroom decor or decoration for a wedding, birthday, or baby shower. Powered by batteries, they’re great for indoor use. You can buy these string lights in two lengths to best match what you need.
07A Warm LED Night-Light With Vintage Flair
This attractive, vintage-style LED night light brings the ambient and mood lighting you need in a hallway or any room in the house. The night light has a dusk-to-dawn sensor that automatically turns the light on when the sun goes down and off at dawn. The bulb is cool to touch and has a long lifespan.
08A 5-Outlet Wall Charger With Additional USB & USB-C Ports
Give yourself more spots to plug in devices and electronics with this three-sided, five-outlet extender and surge protector. In addition to the five outlets, the device supplies three USB ports and one USB-C port. Each outlet offers extra space in between to fit larger plugs. You can choose from white, black, or gray to best match the interior of your room.
09Plastic Apothecary Jars With Stylish Bamboo Lids
Set this four-pack of apothecary jars on the countertop in your bathroom and enjoy the look of the bamboo lids while always having your essential items right where you need them. The thick plastic has a glass or acrylic look, but it’s a heck of a lot more drop-resistant than both. The jars are ideal for floss sticks, Q-tips, cotton pads, and more.
10A Rustproof, Self-Adhesive Shower Caddy With 4 Hooks
There’s no drilling necessary with this self-adhesive shower caddy. The rustproof organizer is made from durable stainless steel and is easy to clean. The installation is easy, and while the adhesive is strong, it won’t damage your shower wall. The caddy has plenty of space for all of your shower supplies and features four hooks for razors, loofahs, and more.
11Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Conveniently Nest Together
Storing this set of eight magnetic measuring spoons is easy enough because they nest together. Since they aren’t stuck together via a large ring, you can use each stainless steel measuring spoon on its own and wash it on its own. The set comes in standard sizes: 1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, one teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and one tablespoon. A leveler is also included to make sure your recipe is exact.
12A Countertop Spice Rack That Makes The Most Of Vertical Space
Set this pricey-looking spice rack organizer on the countertop to use up some vertical space, and fill the included jars with your most essential spices for cooking. If you prefer to have the spice rack mounted to a wall, that’s an option as well. It’s also great to place in narrow cabinets. The rack comes with 20 empty jars that are easily accessible.
13Shovel-Shaped Dessert Spoons That’ll Delight Your Guests
Dessert is fun, so it only makes sense that the dessert spoons you use are fun, too. This four-piece set of shovel-shaped dessert spoons is crafted from food-grade stainless steel, with each utensil thick enough not to bend. If you don’t have guests planning on coming over anytime soon, these fancy spoons are also great for kids to use on camping trips or with something like coffee grounds for interactive play.
14A Surprisingly Inexpensive Comforter That Shoppers Swear By
There’s no reason to pay the high price of other comforters when you can buy this California king-size down alternative comforter for less than $25. It can be used as a regular comforter or as a duvet insert. In addition to Cal king/king, the comforter is available in a queen/full. It comes in two colors: slate gray and sky blue. As one shopper wrote, “This was exactly what we were looking for! It is the perfect weight and warmth for both myself (who is typically chilly at night) and my husband who gets overheated easily [...]”
15Sleek Black Hand Soap Dispensers That’ll Bring A Touch Of Elegance
Whether you use this two-pack of black ribbed hand soap dispensers in the bathroom or kitchen, the dispensers will add a touch of elegance to your space. They have a generous 12-ounce capacity for soap or lotion, which means you’ll have to refill them less often. The high-quality pump is both leakproof and rustproof.
16A Cult-Favorite Silicone Stove Top Cover For Electric Stove Protection
This silicone stove top cover has several uses. It can be placed over your electric stove to provide protection, it’s great to use as a mat for hot items fresh out of the oven, and since the bottom is waterproof, it can be used as a dish drying mat. It comes in seven color options and three size options.
17A Ridiculously Soft Sherpa Blanket That’s Reversible
If you’re on the hunt for a blanket that’s ridiculously soft and cozy, you found it in this sherpa blanket. Made of microfiber cashmere and faux sheepskin, the reversible blanket has two sides of upscale softness. The blanket can be machine-washed, and it’s available in two colors and two size options.
18Genius Furniture Leg Protectors With Felt Bottoms That Won’t Scratch Your Floor
If you’re constantly struggling with the chair protectors falling off, you have to check out this 16-pack of chair leg floor protectors. The silicone protectors feature felt bottoms to protect your floors from scratches. The rubber caps fit tightly over chair and table legs and won’t fall off on their own. They come in five color options to best match your furniture.
19A Decorative Picture Frame With A Shimmery Border
Your fanciest photo deserves a fancy picture frame like this one. The 5-by-7-inch picture frame has a shimmery border that makes it stand out. It comes with brackets for hanging as well as a standing easel. The frame can be used horizontally or vertically and is great for displaying an individual photo or as part of a gallery.
20A Helpful Motion-Sensor Keyhole Light To Get You In The Door Faster
When it’s dark outside, this motion sensor keyhole light will help you insert your keyhole into the lock a whole lot faster while simultaneously resembling a pricey home upgrade. The small light runs on two AA batteries, which aren’t included, and it sticks to the wall via adhesive. A motion sensor detects human movement to automatically turn the light on and off in the dark.
21Blackout Curtains That Comes In 25 Colors & 5 Sizes
There are numerous options available with this modern blackout window curtain. The curtain comes in 25 colors, five sizes, and your choice of rod pocket or grommet hanging style. Thermal insulation blocks up to 99.9% of sunlight. One panel comes in the kit, so if your window requires two, make sure to adjust your cart accordingly.
22A Static Cling Stained Glass Window Privacy Film That Can Be Cut To Fit
Instead of purchasing an expensive window covering, check out this elegant stained glass window film. The static cling film doesn’t require adhesive or anything that would permanently affect the window. It’s equipped with UV protection and enhances energy efficiency by regulating the temperature. It comes in five designs and four sizes that can be cut to size.
23Best-Selling Wooden Beads For Crafts Or Decor
Use these best-selling wooden beads as a luxe decoration around your house, to hang from a car’s rearview mirror, or as a craft that can be painted or stained. They resemble prayer beads and also make a really great gift for someone who’s starting a new chapter or dealing with a loss. As one reviewer stated, “My small bath needed a touch of charm. The beads did just that.”
24An Artificial Eucalyptus Hanging Plant That Looks Real
You’ll appreciate that this artificial eucalyptus hanging plant requires absolutely no maintenance while easily making any room look more expensive. It comes in a pot and features various dangling leaves that can be arranged however you choose. The plant is pretty small with dimensions around 3.5-by-3.5-by-4 inches, but it makes a big impact and looks surprisingly real.
25A Hand-Hammered Metal Tissue Box That’s Bound To Get Noticed
It can be hard to find a tissue box that doesn’t wobble when a tissue is pulled out, but this hand-hammered tissue box gets the job done while looking quite impressive. The high-quality metal tissue box comes in four finishes: black, antique copper, white, and pewter. An open bottom makes the box easy to refill when the time comes. Be prepared for house guests to ask you where you bought it.
26A Cherry Wood Wick Soy Candle With An Impressive 45-Hour Burn Time
This seven-ounce cherry wood wick soy candle delivers an impressive 45 hours of burn time. The black amber scent gives off a sultry vibe with notes of a blend of amber, vanilla, cedarwood, berry, and patchouli. As one reviewer described it, it smells like a “warm cabin in the woods”. The wood wick offers a subtle cracking sound, which adds to the vibe.
27A Versatile Milk Frother Wand & Drink Mixer
Whether you use this milk frother wand to froth cream for your coffee or as a drink mixer for protein shakes, it’s a device you shouldn’t have to live without. The frother’s high-speed motor creates professional-style froth in just 15 to 20 seconds. It requires two AA batteries, which last an impressive amount of time.
28Refillable Amber Glass Soap Dispensers With Rustproof Pumps
You’ll appreciate the look of these vintage-style glass soap dispensers, and the fact that they’re budget-friendly makes it even better. The amber color of the two soap jars protects the contents from light exposure, which is important for essential oils and herbal treatments to preserve their beneficial effects. Each 16-ounce jar has a rustproof, matte black pump.
29A Stunning Metal Incense Holder With A Healing Crystal Tree
This stunning incense holder is super impressive for its low cost. An incense stick fits right into the built-in holder on the gold metal plate surrounded by small gemstones. Next to it is a healing crystal money tree that comes in a variety of colors. The plate and the stones catch the ash as it falls. The tree itself is just under five inches, making this great decor that won’t take up too much space.
30Stylish & Functional Natural Beechwood Coasters With A Holder
The natural wood grain on beechwood coasters makes them both stylish and functional. Six coasters come in the set along with a wood holder. The size of the coasters is great for cocktail glasses and can fit a large coffee mug. The coasters have a traditional look and appear more expensive than they are. As one reviewer noted, “They are very stylish and look good as a showpiece.”
31An Infuser Bottle With Markings That Keep You On Track With Hydration
This 32-ounce glass water bottle can do all the things to encourage you to stay hydrated. The bottle has time and ounce markers to give you a water-drinking schedule for the day. It comes with two bamboo lids with a loop for carrying as well as a silicone sleeve for insulation, all of which give it an expensive-looking edge. Plus, its bonus optional fruit infuser can make your water taste more enticing.
32Hand Towels Made From 100% Turkish Cotton For That Luxury Hotel Vibe
You won’t regret replacing your old hand towels with this 12-pack of luxury hotel-style hand towels. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the towels are thick and incredibly soft with excellent absorption. At 13-by-13 inches, the towels are a great size for face washing and drying. They come in 20 color options, including a fun multicolor pack.
33A Cool Bulb Vase Backed By Over 6,000 5-Star Reviews
Consider this cool hydroponics bulb vase as a go-to gift for anyone who enjoys plants and appreciates unique items. Held by an iron stand featuring a sweet little bird, the bulb lamp acts as a vase for small plants or a mini bouquet. With over 6,000 five-star reviews to back it up, it’s the perfect size for sitting on a bookshelf, on a desk, or on a coffee table as decor.
34A Stylish & Functional Bamboo Dish Drying Rack That Folds For Storage
Not only is this bamboo dish drying rack functional, but it’s also stylish. The rack is compact to save space on your countertop, and it folds to save space if you decide to store it in a cabinet. Made from sustainable natural bamboo, the dish drying rack is a much more eco-friendly option than plastic or metal.
35A Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Grinder Set With Adjustable Coarseness
If you need a new salt and pepper grinder set, you can’t go wrong with this one. With a simple twist of the stainless steel lids, the internal grinder does the work. Gravity distributes the salt and pepper so no actual shaking of the shakers is needed. The glass shakers sit nicely in the stainless steel holder, serving as chic decor when not in use.
36A Mini Space Heater With Tip-Over Protection You Can Place Almost Anywhere
This mini ceramic heater might be small, but it delivers quick heat. At just 1.4 pounds, the heater is lightweight and easily portable. It’s equipped with ceramic coils and designed with tip-over protection, so it automatically shuts off when it’s knocked over. It makes a great tabletop heater, and can be bought in a few different shades to add an unexpected pop of color to your room.
37Non-Adhesive Drawer Liners That Come In Your Choice Of Scents
Add a little hidden aromatherapy to your drawers or shelves with this pack of six scented drawer liners. Each sheet can be easily be cut to fit the dimensions you need. While these are infused with a pacific sandalwood scent, you can also buy them in other varieties, from rose to French essence. Each non-adhesive sheet is elegantly designed with a Damask print for a little touch of luxury.
38A Key Holder With A Shelf For Mail To Tidy Up Your Entryway
Mount this decorative farmhouse-style key holder on an entryway wall of your home and never lose your keys again — or at least that’s the idea. The organizer features five hooks for keys and a shelf that’s great for holding mail, photos, a small plant, a candle, and other decor. It comes in nine rustic colors and is backed by an incredibly impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars.
39An Acrylic Easel Display Stand With Adjustable Gold Hardware
This acrylic easel display stand maximizes visibility without taking up much space, making it the perfect accessory for a recipe book, menu, photo, or artwork. The easel features adjustable gold hardware for thicker items and has four nonslip pads on the bottom to keep it in place. You can also buy the easel with silver hardware if gold isn’t your style.
40A Mirrored Tray With A Felt Layer On The Bottom
There are no qualms to be had with this classy mirror vanity tray, because not only is it functional, but it also has a high-end feel. Use it to organize your perfume bottles, toiletries, jewelry, and other small essentials. The bottom of the tray is layered with felt, which keeps it from sliding around while preventing scratches on countertops.
41Durable Wooden Risers For All Types Of Displays
The possibilities are practically endless with this three-tier wooden display riser. It can be used for showcasing cupcakes, other desserts, plants, candles, and small collectibles. Use it for parties, give it a permanent place at home, or display items you have for sale. Made of natural wood and available in four colors, the display riser is sturdy and durable.
42A Sleek, Freestanding Toilet Brush & Holder That Comes With 2 Extra Brush Heads
Give your toilet a deep clean by using this toilet brush and holder. The freestanding toilet brush holder has a closed design that hides the brush from view. Stiff bristles on the brush are great for cleaning stains from the toilet bowl. Its sleek design offers a much more modern aesthetic than a standard toilet brush holder.
43A Soft & Absorbent Microfiber Bath Rug Available In 16 Sizes & 24 Colors
This soft and absorbent bath mat will make you feel like you’re stepping into luxury every time you get out of the bath or shower (because you are). The high pile, cozy mat is available in a whopping 16 sizes and 24 color options. It’s safe for both the washing machine and dryer, making it super easy to care for.
44A Versatile Water-Resistant Wooden Tray For Any Room In The House
The versatility of this wooden decorative tray makes it a fun purchase. Painted with two coats of oil, the natural grains of the wood stand out and the tray is water-resistant, making it a great option for a bathroom or kitchen. The tray is available in five rustic colors and five sizes. It’s even great to use as a charcuterie board.
45A Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer That Comes With Labels
Organize your cutlery using this bamboo silverware drawer organizer. It’s designed to fit inside a kitchen drawer and features six slots to hold forks, spoons, and knives. Available in six shades, it also comes with 80 label stickers to help make organization even easier. “I love this organizer. My draws are super small and narrow and this organizer is perfect and fits just right,” said one reviewer.
46Stylish Glass Dispensers That Come With 2 Small Cups
Much more aesthetically pleasing than a gigantic plastic mouthwash bottle, this set of two eco-friendly mouthwash dispensers is a stylish addition to any bathroom. The set comes with two glass bottles for mouthwash storage, two stainless steel pour spouts, two small cups, and one collapsible silicone funnel. It also comes with a waterproof label set, with eight pre-written labels and two blank.
47A Bamboo Corner Shelf Organizer That Makes Use Of Tricky Spots
Increase your kitchen’s storage space by adding this bamboo plate organizer to a cabinet. The organizer is designed to fit in the corner of most cabinets, giving you three tiers of shelf space for plates, bowls, and coffee mugs. It’s a functional solution for stacking space, clearing up that precious cabinet space for more items. Choose from three colors.
48A Silicone Oven Mitt Set With A Ribbed Texture For A Firm Grip
Once you use this silicone oven mitt set, you’ll never return to fabric mitts. The waterproof mitts are made of soft silicone with a slip-resistant ribbed design to help you keep a firm grip on hot dishes. They can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they have a loop for hanging. You have 22 colors to choose from, which will give your kitchen a pop of color.
49A Rotating Stainless Steel Utensil Holder With A Removable Divider
This extra-large rotating kitchen utensil holder keeps your most-used cooking tools at arm’s reach. The stainless steel caddy has a removable divider that creates one large slot and two smaller slots for spatulas, whisks, spoons, and more. Since the caddy rotates, it has a weighted base to ensure it stays in place as it’s turned.
50A Stainless Steel Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet That’s Super Sleek
Your family will appreciate the effectiveness of this stainless steel clean/dirty dishwasher magnet — or at least the people who do the dishes will. The sign is slid back and forth between dirty and clean to take the guesswork out of doing the dishes. The stainless steel sign comes with double-sided adhesive for those non-metal dishwashers.
51Faux-Leather Placemats That Come With Matching Coasters
It’s never surprising when cloth placements end up with stains, but that isn’t something you’ll need to worry about when you use this faux leather placemat set. The set comes with four placemats and four wedge drink coasters in either dark gray, black, or navy. The mats are waterproof and can be wiped clean. “I love the chic look it adds to my table setting,” said one reviewer.
52A Sink Organizer That Dries As Soon As It Gets Wet
Keep your bathroom or kitchen countertop organized and dry using this sink caddy organizer. The bamboo organizer is unlike the typical sink caddy because its pad dries almost immediately after it gets wet. It can hold several bathroom accessories or kitchen accessories like a sponge, hand soap, and dish detergent. You can buy it in three colors.
53An Automatic Scrolling Egg Holder That Can Hold Up To 36
When you remove one egg from this automatic scrolling egg holder, the next egg rolls into place, thanks to its clever seven-degree sloped design. The stackable holder has a two-layer design with a large capacity for up to 36 eggs. A removable lid makes it quick and easy to add more eggs — and since the design is translucent, you’ll easily know when refill time is.
54All-Purpose Scissors With Faux Wooden Handles & Sharp Stainless Steel Blades
A good pair of scissors like these all-purpose shears are an essential item around the house. The 8.3-inch shears feature ergonomic faux pecan wooden handles with a comfortable grip and ultra-sharp stainless steel blades with micro-serrations for precise cuts on meat, herbs, crafts, and more. In short, they look luxurious and get the job done.
55A Best-Selling Faux Leather Desk Pad Protector In 30 Colors & 4 Sizes
Once you choose to buy this useful faux leather desk pad protector, your next choice will be which of the 30 colors you like best. The waterproof pad is a best-seller on Amazon, which proves that it’s highly efficient and totally worth it. It comes in four size options, each with plenty of room to hold your keyboard, mouse, phone, and more. “I love how soft and well-made this desk pad is,” said one reviewer. “It looks great and the color is bright [and] clean looking. It does not roll or curl. It stays in place.”
56A Handblown Glass Vase Featuring Decorative Air Bubbles
Buy a small, medium, or large version of this handblown glass vase to spruce up your flower arrangements. Or if you really want to elevate your decor, you can purchase all three. The thick glass features decorative air bubbles that run from the top of the vase all the way to the bottom, and it has a bluish tint. Each one is individually made, so you know you’ll be getting a unique work of art.
57Faux-Fur Throw Pillowcases That Are Super Cuddly
Revamp your old pillows and turn them into cuddly ones with these faux fur throw pillowcases. The decorative pillowcases come in a pack of two and are available in 11 colors and four sizes. The fur on the pillows doesn’t easily shed, so you won’t end up with stray pillow fur all over your house. Throw them in the washing machine when they need to be cleaned.
58A Beautiful Glass Bird Paperweight That’s Thick & Durable
This beautiful handblown glass bird figurine makes a fantastic gift for all the bird lovers in your life. And if you’re the bird lover in your life, it’s a nice little token to buy for yourself, too. It’s made of thick and durable glass, which makes it a great paperweight. The bright yellow adds some fun color, as well as an expensive edge, to any bookshelf.
59Ceramic Planters That Are Great For Succulents & Snacks
Whether you use these cleverly versatile geometric ceramic planters for succulents or as a clever way to hold jewelry, trinkets, or even candles on the dining room table is up to you. Not only are they versatile, but they’re aesthetically pleasing, especially with their gold foil detailing. Available in multiple packs and sizes, they also make for an expensive-looking gift.
60A Modern Yet Rustic Wooden Jewelry Box With A Built-In Mirror
Use this modern, rustic jewelry box to hold your essential jewelry pieces. To make things convenient, the lid of the jewelry box features a mirror so you can see your accessories in action. The small box features four compartments for necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and any other jewelry you want to store. “The design is minimalist but classic. It's definitely a jewelry box where you want to keep at home to store your most precious jewelry. [...] It just looks so elegant and beautiful on my dresser,” said one reviewer.