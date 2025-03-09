The 50 Most Impressive & Easiest Ways To Upgrade Your Backyard For Under $35
Impress your neighbors without spending a lot.
When the weather is nice (or getting nicer), it’s hard not to dream of backyard get-togethers and HGTV-worthy patio makeovers. Luckily, entertaining essentials and yard upgrades don’t have to be expensive or complicated. Get your backyard ready with these easy upgrades that are sure to impress your neighbors. They also all happen to cost less than $35.
01Install A Decorative Garden Hose Holder To Avoid Messy Tangles
This decorative garden hose holder is an easy way to upgrade your backyard and avoid messy tangles. It’s made from solid steel, features a thick weather-resistant coating, and has three anchor points that secure it in the ground. The decorative design makes it more visually appealing and the freestanding construction offers space-saving storage to declutter the garage or shed.
02Add A Weather-Resistant Cedar Pathway That Can Be Easily Moved
Create a charming trail through your garden with this weather-resistant cedar pathway. The curved hardwood walkway molds to any terrain and holds up under damp conditions and muddy feet. The natural material is a lovely and non-permanent way to enhance your garden. To remove the pathway, simply hose it down to clean and roll it up for space-saving storage.
03Upgrade To Lantern-Style Hanging Solar Lights To Illuminate Your Paths
Use these hanging solar lights to create an ambient mood and illuminate segments of your backyard. The shepherd hooks hold lantern-style lights which feature solar panels to deliver up to eight hours of brightness on a full charge. The lights are ideal for lining a pathway or adorning a patio and they automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn to save energy.
04Brighten A Patio With A Cordless Snap-On Umbrella Light
Make evenings out on the patio more enjoyable by illuminating the outdoor space with this snap-on umbrella light. The cordless light has built-in rechargeable batteries and offers three brightness modes to customize it for different occasions. It has an adjustable clamp to fit multiple widths of umbrella poles and conveniently doesn’t require any tools for installation.
05Decorate The Backyard With These 33-Foot LED Vine Lights
Whether you’re decorating the backyard for a party or everyday use, do so with the gentle glow of these LED vine lights. The 33-foot-long strand features realistic looking leaves and 100 LED lights which give off a warm glow. The vine lights are battery-operated and include a remote control which offers 10 brightness levels, eight light modes, and a six hour timer.
06Keep Grates Clean & Food From Falling Through With Heavy-Duty Grill Mats
Minimize post-dinner cleanup time and keep grill grates clean by covering them with these heavy-duty grill mats. They are thin enough for flavor and grill marks to develop, but thick enough to prevent food from falling through grates and making a mess. The mats are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and they are compatible with most grills including gas, charcoal, electric, smoker, and propane.
07Create Borders Around Your Beds With Easy-To-Install Edging
Section off garden beds with this landscape edging that adds a decorative touch and is easy to install. There’s no need to dig trenches with a shovel, all you need is a rubber mallet to secure the 15 feet of the Adirondack fence-like edging in place. It’s made from strong plastic for durability and is designed to withstand trimmers, a range of temperatures, and ground movement.
08Prune Trees Effortlessly Using A Heavy-Duty Tree Branch Cutter
Pruning is an essential part of the growing process and this heavy-duty tree branch cutter makes the task infinitely easier. The garden tool has a two-inch cutting capacity and provides extra leverage and four times as much power. The ergonomic handle has a nonslip silicone coating for a tight grip and the elongated design allows for effortless use.
09Fill Your Garden Beds With Solar-Powered Lighted Flowers To Spruce Things Up
Spruce up your garden beds with these solar flowers which look incredibly realistic and are suitable for year-round use. Each eight-stem flower consists of purple flowers and green leaves and features a discreet solar panel that provides 10 – 12 hours of illumination every night. The solar flowers have two light modes to choose from and are easy to insert in the ground to seamlessly blend in with your landscaping.
10Grow Lots Of Flowers With Continuously Feeding Food
Spread this granular plant food on flower beds with roses and other flowering plants to encourage healthy growth and vibrant blooms. It quickly begins to inject nutrients into plants and continues a slow release for up to three months. The microbes in the formula help develop strong roots in established flower beds, container plants, and individual flower bushes.
11Keep Plants Hydrated Using This Plastic Watering Can With Vintage Charm
Keep indoor and outdoor plants hydrated with the help of this mint green plastic watering can. The retro-inspired shape and color add vintage charm and its 1.6-gallon capacity is ideal for watering succulents, potted flowers, and hanging plants. It has a detachable head and offers two sprinkler modes to help you control water flow and give your greenery as much or as little water as it needs.
12Sharpen Your Garden Tools So They’re Ready When You Need Them
Restore razor-sharp edges on garden tools and get them ready for backyard renovations using this garden tool and knife sharpener. The versatile all-in-one sharpener can be used on everything from garden shears to an axe or hatchet, and it’s lightweight enough to take away camping for on-the-go blade touch-ups. It’ll ensure easier and cleaner cuts and make backyard cleanup so much faster.
13Protect The Grill With A Rip-Resistant & Waterproof Cover
Protect an outdoor grill from the harsh elements with this heavy-duty grill cover. The extra-wide cover is made from rip-resistant and waterproof polyester, and has a secure hook and loop closure for a snug fit. It fits most popular grill brands and to keep it looking clean and fresh, spray it with water and let it air dry as needed.
14Simultaneously Aerate Grass & Get Your Steps In With Lawn Aerator Shoes
In addition to aerating the grassy areas in your backyard, these lawn aerator shoes are also a great way to get your steps in. They come in a one-size-fits-all and have adjustable straps to create a snug fit. The shoes consist of a strong plastic base and 13 metal spikes which dig into soil to promote a greener and healthier lawn.
15Support Climbing Plants & Attract Birds With This Elevated Bird Bath
Insert this iron trellis bird bath in a large outdoor planter to support climbing flowers and attract birds. It has an adjustable height and features a bird bath bowl, two bird figurines, and colorful hummingbird details. The beautiful bronze finish is highly durable and weatherproof, and the bird bath is also available in a butterfly and dragonfly design.
16Keep Drinks Within Easy Reach With Steel Lawn Stake Holders
Next time you have friends over, keep drinks within easy reach in these metal lawn stake beverage holders which come in a red, white, and blue set. They are constructed from heavy-duty steel and easily pierce through even and uneven ground for a secure hold. They fit cans, bottles, and cups and are an excellent addition to your outdoor entertaining essentials.
17Welcome Guests With A Whimsical Porch Sign That’s Easy To Mount
Welcome guests with this whimsical porch sign that encourages long chats and lots of laughter. The metal sign has a distressed texture, rounded corners, and a thick aluminum construction that makes it sturdy and durable. It has two pre-drilled holes for easy hanging, but it can also be mounted using strong double-sided foam tape.
18Install A Rip-Resistant Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Bugs Out
Install this magnetic screen door so you can enjoy the breeze without letting bugs in. It’s constructed from rip-resistant polyester mesh and is self-sealing, featuring 26 powerful magnets down the central seam, which also allow for hands-free opening. The screen door can be attached to a door frame using the provided hook and loop tape and thumbtacks for hassle-free installation.
19Water Multiple Areas Simultaneously With A Dual Outlet Water Hose Splitter
Save time and water multiple areas of your backyard simultaneously using this dual outlet water hose splitter. A rotating neck allows you to direct water flow where you need it and a heavy-duty brass construction prevents leaks and corrosion. It can be connected to spigots at various heights with ease and it’s compatible with most standard outdoor hoses.
20Chill Drinks With This Fast-Working Beverage Cooler
This instant beverage cooler is a must-have for outdoor entertaining because it chills drinks in as little as 60 seconds — which is, impressively, 240 times faster than the fridge. It’s designed for 12-ounce soda or beer cans and doesn’t cause any fizzing or foaming. The gadget is a great alternative to a heavy cooler and is as useful for backyard barbecues as it is for tailgating, camping, and beach trips.
21Host Picnics On A Portable Picnic Table Made From Bamboo
This portable wine picnic table is all you need to enjoy a grown-up backyard picnic; The bamboo table has a built-in bottle holder and two slots for wine glasses, as well as a large surface that doubles as a charcuterie board. The table legs are magnetic and easily removable for easy travel and storage.
22Hang A Charming Oriole Feeder That Holds Fruit, Jelly, Or Mealworms
Hang this charming orange bird feeder in your backyard to attract orioles in late spring and early summer. They have a different diet than other birds and this eye-catching bird is designed to hold what they eat — fruit such as oranges, jelly, nectar, and mealworms. It’s 17-inches in size, constructed from sunshine-resistant steel, and comes with a glass dish to hold liquid treats.
23Transplant Plants & Keep The Yard Free From Weeds With A Transplanter Shovel
This transplanter shovel is a multi-functional garden tool that can be used for a variety of outdoor chores. It’s designed to plant or transplant small plants, but can also be used for weeding, mixing soil, and scooping up fertilizer. It features an ergonomic handle for comfortable use and a sturdy stainless steel blade with depth markers for consistency as you plant.
24Add A Magical Element To Your Backyard With A UV-Resistant Figurine
This fairy garden figurine is a sure way to add a magical element to your backyard. It’s made from resin for durability and has a hand-painted UV-resistant coating that protects the garden angel from cracking, rusting, or fading. Place it on a plant stand or nestle it among flowering plants — regardless of where it is, it’s a lovely way to bring a touch of whimsy to your outdoor space.
25Keep Plants Hydrated Using Self-Watering Spikes
Whether you’re traveling or always seem to forget to water your plants, these self-watering spikes are here to help keep both indoor and outdoor plants thrive. The terracotta spikes have an adorable cactus design and when filled with water, they slowly release it for two to three days. If you need your greenery to be watered for longer, simply place a filled water bottle at the top to create a larger water reservoir.
26Label Herbs & Plants With Matching Double-Sided Wooden Tags
Label herbs, plants, and seedlings with these wooden plant markers. They are double-sided and made from lightweight, untreated wood that’s easy to write on with the included two-sided marker pen. The wooden tags have a spike at the bottom for effortless insertion into soil and add a rustic touch to pots and garden beds.
27Secure Tablecloths With Rust-Proof Heavy-Duty Metal Clamps
Secure outdoor tablecloths on tables using these heavy-duty stainless steel clamps. They are rust-proof and feature smooth edges to prevent snags to plastic and fabric tablecloths. The clamps are designed to fit most tables with a thickness under 1.4-inches and they are easy to install and remove by pinching and sliding them on and off.
28Create A Magical Fairy Garden With Woodland-Themed Resin Accessories
Bring a whimsical feel to your backyard and create a magical fairy garden with these woodland-themed resin accessories. The nine-piece collection includes miniature mushrooms and hedgehogs featuring vivid shapes, vibrant colors, and thoughtful details. They are waterproof and fade and breakage-resistant to withstand moisture and a range of temperatures.
29Hang A Dream Catcher Wind Chime For A Soothing Touch
Hang this dream catcher windchime to bring a soothing sound and tranquil atmosphere to your outdoor space. The iron windchime is inspired by Native American art and folklore and showcases beautiful craftsmanship featuring an eye-catching wolf design. Hang it from a tree branch or porch ceiling for a unique and cherished decoration.
30Add Personality With A Solar Meerkat Statue That Lights Up At Night
Add personality to your porch, patio, or landscaping with this meerkat statue that features a solar light accent. The animal figurine is made from rust-resistant resin to prevent fading, corroding, and cracking, and it’s hand-painted for a unique finish. The light automatically charges in direct sunlight and turns on at dusk. Since it’s solar-powered, there’s no need for messy looking extension cords.
31Make Sure Your Grill Is Clean With A Bristle-Free Brass Scraper
For a safe and effective way to clean a grill, opt for this grate grill scraper. Unlike a wire brush, the brass scraper doesn’t leave behind loose bristles and it easily removes grease and stuck-on food. It has three round grooves and one v-shaped groove to clean a variety of different grills and is suitable for charcoal, smoker, porcelain, and Teflon-coated grill grates.
32Elevate Your Patio With A Rolling Stand That Can Support Large Plants
Instead of straining your back to move a heavy potted plant, place it on this decorative rolling stand and easily move it from one spot to another. A nonslip plastic base provides stability and supports up to 330 pounds, while three castors allow for smooth movements. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use and comes fully assembled.
33Remove Debris With Ease With An Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake
Proper tools such as this garden leaf rake make all the difference when it comes to doing yard work. The rake has an adjustable handle to accommodate your height and a wide head to cover a large area in one sweep. A nonslip handle provides a secure grip and an anti-stick coating on its 26 tines make it easy to remove dirt and debris.
34Prevent Tangles By Using Storage Straps To Hold Hoses & Cords
Use these Wrap-It storage straps to get hoses and extension cords off the ground and prevent messy tangles. The heavy-duty nylon straps hold up to 100 pounds and conveniently feature a built-in carrying handle. They are suitable for indoor and outdoor use and are a good way to declutter the garage or shed floor and maximize vertical wall space for storage.
35Throw Impressive Outdoor Parties With Inflatable Serving Bars
Whether it’s a pool party or a backyard barbecue, take your outdoor entertaining game up a notch with these inflatable serving bars. They are made of thick and durable vinyl and can be filled with ice and plenty of food, snacks, and drinks. You can easily drain excess water and deflate them for compact storage or travel.
36Dress Up A Picnic Table With A Waterproof Fitted Cover
This waterproof polyester picnic table cover fits a six-foot picnic table and is a great way to dress up the backyard fixture. It has a fitted design and flannel backing for a snug fit, and it’s available in multiple colorful designs including classic gingham. The set includes a fitted table cover, two fitted seat covers, and a matching storage bag.
37Highlight A Path Or Patch With Glow-In-The-Dark Pebble Stones
Highlight — literally — a backyard pathway or garden patch with these fun glow-in-the-dark pebble stones. The pack includes 50 stones which are made from premium resin and have unique shapes and smooth edges. They charge in direct light and give off two to three hours of bright and colorful light at night.
38Corral Picnic Essentials In A Portable Metal Grill Caddy
Corral picnic essentials from condiments to utensils in this portable grill caddy. The compact caddy has a clever design and consists of seven individual compartments, a paper towel holder, and three hooks for hanging tools. The black metal construction makes it ultra sturdy and a wood carrying handle makes it easy to grab when you’re heading out to start the grill.
39Upgrade Your Grill With A Heat-Safe Silicone Griddle Mat For Tools
This silicone griddle mat is a practical addition to any outdoor kitchen. It’s heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and has eight slots to rest cooking utensils of different sizes. The tool slots come in the form of two removable four-notch pieces which can be arranged in six different positions to customize the mat to your grilling habits.
40Make Your Space More Fun With This Cornhole-Style Tic-Tac-Toe Game
Bring on the fun and a little friendly competition with this cornhole-style tic tac toe game. The set includes a rope game board and four stakes, nine weighted bean bags, and a handy carrying bag for storage. The outdoor game is designed to withstand most weather conditions and provides endless hours of fun for the whole family.
41Measure Rainfall With A Decorative Solar-Powered Rain Gauge
Not only does this metal rain gauge measure rainfall up to five inches, but it features decorative details and solar-powered lights to brighten your backyard. It’s cold and crack-resistant, and the glass tube lights up for up to eight hours on a full charge. The set includes one butterfly and one dragonfly-themed rain gauge, both of which have stick metal stakes for easy insertion in the ground.
42Turn The Backyard Into A Water Park With A Sprinkler Game
Upgrade your backyard into a fun-filled water park with this stomp ‘n spray sprinkler game. There’s an element of surprise to this game — the sprinkler is randomized and sprays in one of six different directions when someone steps on the pedal. It connects to any standard hose fitting and since it only dispenses water when triggered, it uses much less water than a traditional sprinkler that’s always on.
43Protect Your Food With A Double-Layered Mesh Cover
Pop this extra-large mesh food cover over picnic foods to protect them from bugs and outdoor debris. It features a double-layer design for maximum protection and a sturdy metal frame that creates a spacious dome shape and prevents the cover from collapsing. It’s lightweight, easily portable, and includes a storage bag.
44Easily Light A Grill Or Bonfire With Fire Starter Squares
Easily light a grill or start a bonfire with these fire starter squares. They are composed of refined pine wood and food-grade wax, and don’t contain any harmful chemicals to make them safe for cooking. The squares come in sheets and are intended to be broken off into individual pieces, and they are safe for both indoor and outdoor use.
45Light Up The Backyard With Lights That Turn On Automatically
Light up the backyard with an array of vibrant colors coming from these playful solar watering can lights. The metal stand holds two decorative watering cans which cast beautiful shadows and hold six LED light strands each. The lights automatically turn on at dusk, work rain or shine, and offer eight light modes to choose from.
46Eliminate Pesky Insects With An Electric Bug Zapper That’s Weatherproof
Hang this electric bug zapper to stop mosquitos and other insects from ruining a beautiful night out on the patio. It’s safe for indoor and outdoor use, and attracts bugs with a blue-violet light covering a 1,600 square foot range. The zapper is weatherproof, features a child safety screen, and can either be hung from the built-in hook or positioned on a flat surface.
47Create A Warm Ambience With Wind-Resistant Tiki Torches
Create a warm ambience on your patio or line a backyard pathway with these stylish metal tiki torches. Each tiki torch is wind-resistant, has a long-lasting fiberglass wick, and delivers a bright burn. It uses a twist-and-turn technology for mess-free refills and has an attached metal snuffer to safety extinguish the flame.
48Add A Toss Game That Has A Water-Filled Base For Sturdiness
Turn your backyard into a football field with this inflatable sports target toss that provides hours of outdoor fun. The three-hole target is almost four feet tall and comes with two inflatable footballs to get the game started as well as a hand air pump. A water-filled base keeps the target stable and makes it pop back up when it’s knocked down. For space-saving storage, simply deflate and fold it down.
49Make Picnics More Comfortable With A Waterproof Blanket Mat
This picnic blanket mat is designed to make backyard picnics more comfortable and practical. It’s waterproof and sandproof, and features a three-layer design that’s soft to the touch, thanks to a layer of thickened fleece fabric. The blanket can be used on a variety of surfaces from damp grass to hot sand. Best of all, it folds down in seconds and turns into a handy carrying case.
50Contain Ashes With An Unbreakable Weather-Resistant Ashtray
To keep ashes contained and outdoor surfaces clean, use this unbreakable cigar ashtray when guests come over who like to smoke. The tray is made from durable silicone and features four cigar grooves and a deep central bowl. It’s weather-resistant and suitable for year-round outdoor use. It’s easy to clean and also comes in brown.