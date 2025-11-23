The 60 Most Popular, Impressive Home Upgrades Under $35 On Amazon
Get your space looking good for less.
Upgrading your home is as easy as making some small adjustments here and there — things that don’t break the bank but really pack a punch when it comes to refreshing your space. You can swap out dated fixtures with more modern ones, hide cluttered cords and cables for a more seamless look, or even incorporate functional storage that doubles as chic decor. To get you going on your upgrade journey, here are our favorite impressive home selections that reviewers have been absolutely obsessed with lately.
01A Doorbell Chime Cover With A Sleek & Stylish Design
This sleek and stylish box mounts around your doorbell chime to help it better blend in with your home's aesthetic. It installs easily, is so lightweight, and it’s even customizable. One reviewer reported it's easy to paint if you want a totally custom look on your wall. Most importantly, it won’t prevent you from hearing the sound of your doorbell.
02Magnetic Spice Racks That Stick To The Side Of Your Refrigerator
If you need some super convenient storage in your kitchen, these magnetic spice racks absolutely fit the bill. They mount to the side of your refrigerator and can hold up to 10 pounds each depending on the size. They're great for storing spices, oils, and other meal prep essentials that you want to keep easily accessible.
03In-Wall Cord Covers That Hide Unsightly Wire Clusters
You can install these cord hiders directly onto your wall, allowing you to conceal cords and wires to prevent your space from looking cluttered and messy. They're super easy to install and make everything from your wall-mounted TV to your computer and lamps look like a custom built-in setup.
04Window Film That Adds Privacy Without Blocking Natural Light
This window privacy film is everything if you want to add some privacy to your space without completely blocking natural light. It has a matte, frosted texture that's three-dimensional and gives off the appearance of an expensive glass installation. The secret? It installs with just water and static cling. Plus, it blocks UVA rays and looky-loos to boot. No wonder it’s earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews.
05Solar-Powered Path Lights To Illuminate Your Yard & Walkway
These solar-powered ground lights can be placed around the perimeter of your walkway, porch, patio, garden — you name it — to illuminate the area and make it look polished on a budget. They’re waterproof and weather resistant so you can keep them out there all year-round.
06A Loofah-Like Bath Mat That Stays In Place Without Suction Cups
“This product delivers!” one reviewer raved, adding, “Excellent support and does not slip. Am buying a second one immediately as a back up.” That's because this loofah-textured mat has a thick, nonslip bottom that firmly grips wet surfaces without using suction cups. Plus the hollowed-out design means it doesn't block the drain, so water can still get through.
07Super Soft, Wrinkle-Free Sheets That Feel Hotel Quality
There's a reason this sheet set has over 342,000 five-star ratings: It’s buttery soft, refreshingly breathable, and looks like it belongs in a high-end hotel. The brushed microfiber sheets are even wrinkle and shrink resistant, so it's easier than ever to keep your bedroom looking neat and tidy.
08Cord-Free Strip Lights To Brighten Stairs, Closets, & More
“I used [these lights] on a staircase that was particularly dark,” one reviewer explained. “They light up and don’t stay on too long which is perfect! Very bright which makes the stairs much safer.” The key is that they're battery operated, so you can use them in places that don't have easy access to outlets — think: staircases, closets, under kitchen cabinets, in the garage — you name it. And since they’re motion activated, you won’t have to worry about powering them on or off.
09Window Curtain Tiebacks That Stay In Place With Magnets
These window curtain tiebacks look so high-end, but are actually budget friendly, so you can add them to every window in your home as some reviewers have done. “Strong magnets even when a good breeze is coming in, they hold! Have a set for every bedroom,” one shopper wrote. They have a delicate woven texture that can be tied quite a few ways to create the perfect functional decor.
10A Stainless Steel Shower Hair Catcher That Prevents Clogs
Made of durable stainless steel, this hair catcher sits inside your shower or bath drain to collect loose hair, preventing it from clogging up your pipes. The best part is that it keeps trapped hair hidden so it doesn't look gunky and gross every time you shower. It’s earned an impressive 4.5-star overall rating from over 11,000 shoppers, too.
11An Aroma Diffuser With A Flame-Like Lighting Effect
This aroma diffuser and humidifier not only makes your place smell amazing but it also has a cool lighting effect that turns steam into a realistic-looking flame. All you have to do is add two to three drops of your favorite essential oil into the 180-milliliter water tank and choose one of the seven colors. The diffuser can run for up to eight hours at a time.
12An Elegant Wooden Stand To Showcase Your Favorite Plants
This plant stand holds your greenery at three different levels to add some dimension to your space and, because it's made of iron and wood, this sturdy statement piece can hold up to 60 pounds. “I don’t have a lot of window space so this was perfect for my glass sliding door so [my plants] can get some sunlight. Easy to assemble. Would buy again for sure,” one reviewer raved.
13Caulk Tape That Goes On In One Strip For A Totally Seamless Look
This caulk tape offers up extra convenience because it goes on as one long strip to look totally clean and seamless. “This has completely transformed our bathrooms,” one fan raved. “Took me about 20 minutes per bathroom to flawlessly do the toilet and tub.” The waterproof caulk can be bent around curves and cut to size, so the fit is custom.
14Stainless Steel Cleaner One Reviewer Called “A Miracle In A Bottle”
Designed specifically to clean stainless steel, this spray removes streaks, fingerprints, dust, and grime, leaving your appliances polished and shiny. “I've been fighting my stainless steel appliances for 10 years,” one reviewer explained. “This stuff just came. I tried it on the fridge...holy moly...it looks perfect, with very little effort on my part.”
15A Long-Lasting Refrigerator Deodorizer That Keeps Your Home Smelling Good
This stainless steel deodorizer uses advanced decomposition technology to eliminate odors at their source for up to 10 years. This means you can put it in the back of your fridge and never worry that your meat, fish, cheese, leftovers — you name it — will make your entire kitchen stink.
16Rug Grippers That Prevent Corners From Curling
“I absolutely love these,” one reviewer wrote about these rug grippers. “I have been buying them for probably 10 years. They stick onto the edge of the carpet and make the edges lay flat without any curl.” The V-shaped grips work on rugs regardless of the surface underneath — indoors and outdoors. Made with a soft rubber backing, they keep your rugs down without adding any bulk.
17Motion-Activated Night-Lights With A Sleek, Backlit Design
These motion-activated night-lights have a sleek, backlit design that not only looks high-end but also helps protect your eyes from bright light in the middle of the night. They're motion activated and have multiple dimming levels to customize the lighting to your exact specifications. Plus, they’ve earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating from more than 2,500 reviewers.
18Refrigerator Shelf Liners That Are Waterproof & Easy To Clean
If your refrigerator doesn't have shelf liners, you're making cleaning way harder for yourself. They can be cut to size and sit neatly on all of your refrigerator's surfaces, acting like a barrier if there are any accidental spills or messes. With over 13,000 five-star ratings, reviewers are obsessed. “Makes cleaning our fridge so much easier now,” one reviewer raved. “I hated when I used to have to take the shelves out completely just to feel clean and get rid of any fridge smells.”
19Woven Pet Couch Covers One Reviewer Called "Cozy & Soft"
Shoppers are obsessed with these pet couch covers because they are “super cozy and soft, thick, look great, and stay put really well, despite my two large dogs practicing their parkour regularly,” according to one reviewer. Each cover has a gorgeous woven design that looks ultra cozy and cute, and the bottom layer has nonslip rubber nubs that keep it in place, no matter your pet's favorite activities.
20Stackable Closet Storage Bins Great For Linens, Clothes, & More
With a 4.6-star overall rating from more than a thousand reviewers, these stackable storage bins are lightweight, easy to assemble, and super convenient for holding linens, towels, clothes, toys — you name it. They stack to take advantage of vertical storage space and even feature a drawer-like pull-out design so you can access everything inside.
21Peel-&-Stick Grid Tape For DIY Windowpanes
If you're looking to add some vintage and industrial charm to your large windows, check out this grid kit. It uses a peel-and-stick strip the width of a traditional window grille to add some eye-catching dimension to your windows and customize your space even more. “Easy to install and looks fantastic from inside and outside!” one reviewer raved, noting that it had people fooled. “Neighbors are asking why we replaced the plain glass window.”
22Wire Storage Baskets With Chic Bamboo Lids
These wire storage baskets are so versatile — use them to store produce in the kitchen, snacks in the pantry, or pet toys in the living room — seriously anything. The wire base has an open panel in front so you can grab everything inside easily. Plus, the bamboo lids allow for stacking or can be used as shelves for added storage.
23A Picture Light To Make Your Decor Look Museum Worthy
This picture light packs a real punch when it comes to making your home feel like a cozy but high-end space. It mounts to the wall above your favorite artwork, highlighting the piece with three color temperatures and multiple brightness levels. “Love this picture light!” one reviewer wrote. “It was easy to install and instantly made my artwork stand out. [...] It gives the room such a warm, elegant look.”
24A Popular Drywall Repair Putty That Fills Holes Fast
With a heavyweight, water-based formula that's both moldable and easy to apply, this drywall repair putty is everything you need to get your walls looking good as new. Simply apply it directly onto the hole or crack, dust off excess product residue, and color match it with paint once it’s dry. It’s earned plenty of fans on Amazon, with over 13,000 shoppers giving it an overall 4.5-star rating.
25Hat Racks You Can Install Vertically Or Horizontally
These hat racks are an absolutely brilliant upgrade to your closet or entryway. “Finally got all the baseball hats in one place,” one reviewer raved. “Now they’re organized and out of sight.” Each stainless steel rack holds up to 10 caps and they can be installed with adhesive tape or screws depending on your surface.
26Modern, Matte Cabinet Pulls With Over 31,000 5-Star Reviews
“You can't beat the quality and price,” one reviewer wrote about these cabinet pulls. “I put them all over my kitchen cabinets, bathroom and laundry room. [...] They were able to go in very easily and they look really nice!” Replacing old or dated cabinet pulls is such an easy way to revamp your space without paying for an expensive renovation. And with their modern and elegant design, these steel pulls will make your space feel so fresh.
27A Silicone Cover That Protects Your Stove & Creates More Counter Space
This silicone cover comes in a bunch of colors and sizes to fit over your glass or electric stovetop, protecting it from scratches and scrapes while also giving you more counter space to work with. It's heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can even double as a dish drying rack thanks to its raised edges and waterproof construction.
28A Mesh Air Conditioner Cover That Protects Against Leaves & Branches
Reviewers love this air conditioner cover because of how well it keeps leaves and other things from getting inside the machine. “[It] is well made, durable, and the bungee cords worked great,” one reviewer raved, adding “Highly recommend this to keep out pine needles and other debris.” It uses four adjustable bungee cords to secure it in place and it's made of breathable mesh that allows air to flow through.
29A Luxurious Bathroom Rug With A Gorgeous Ombre Design
There’s a reason why over 43,000 people have given this luxurious bathroom rug five stars: It’s gorgeous, soft, and super practical, too. The plush surface feels great against your feet, but it’s also ultra absorbent to keep your bathroom dry. Plus, its nonslip backing prevents you from slipping and sliding around when you’re out of the shower.
30Appliance Handle Covers That Prevent Smudges & Fingerprints
Keep your stainless steel appliances looking good as new with these handle covers. “This is my second set,” one reviewer wrote. “The first set lasted almost two years with heavy use. Easy to clean, keeps fingerprints off of the stainless steel and everyone that sees them in my kitchen asks where I got them.” They have Velcro closures to secure around your appliance’s handles and they’re machine washable to boot.
31A Best-Selling Grout Pen That Makes Your Tiles Look Brand-New
If you have faded, stained, or discolored grout in your bathroom or kitchen, this pen is about to completely change the look of your space. Just trace the pen over your grout and it’ll paint over dingy areas with a water-based colorant that makes your tiles look like they were just installed — no scrubbing or expensive replacements required.
32An Acrylic Cutting Board With A Counter Lip For Added Security
This acrylic cutting board sits directly on your counter and features a nonslip bottom and a unique lip design that secures it in place, preventing slipping and sliding while you meal prep. And since it has a very thin profile, it can stay on your counter even when you’re not using it.
33A Dryer Vent Cleaner To Extend The Life Of Your Machine
This dryer vent cleaning kit comes with a hose that attaches to your vacuum to easily remove lint and other debris that’s settled into the pipes of your dryer, which can cause a fire if left unattended. Cleaning the vent regularly also helps extend the life of the machine so it stays in tip-top condition.
34A Sleek, Wall-Mounted Paper Towel Holder That Saves Space
This wall-mounted paper towel holder is a great example of how functional items can also upgrade the style of your space. It has a matte finish that looks expensive and modern and it mounts to a wall or cabinet to keep your paper towels easily accessible without taking up any additional counter space.
35Nonstick Oven Liners That Prevent Sticky, Baked-On Messes
Place these nonstick oven liners on the bottom of your electric or gas oven and they will collect all the spills, leaks, and messes that accumulate, making your appliance much easier to clean. They’re heat resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for even more convenience.
36A Grout & Tile Scrubber With Over 18,000 5-Star Ratings
Because this power scrubber has a toothbrush-sized head, it can easily get into the nooks and crannies between tiles, around your shower, or near your faucets to scrub all the crust and grime out without much elbow grease on your part. Plus, as multiple reviewers noted, it’s wireless so you’re not married to an outlet while you clean.
37Spacious & Stylish Shower Caddies To Organize Your Supplies
These shower caddies are the easiest and most budget-friendly way to upgrade your bathroom. They mount to the wall or inside the shower and can each hold up to 12 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, body wash — you name it. They have wire bottoms for easy draining straight into the tub and they come with a few hooks for your razor, exfoliating gloves, and more.
38Fuzzy Ball Towels That Add Some Quirky Charm To Your Bathroom
These fuzzy ball towels are the perfect example of putting the “fun” in “functional.” Made of a shaggy chenille material, they’re super absorbent and can dry in between your fingers quickly. They’re buttery soft and come with hooks to easily hang them.
39A Best-Selling Pet Hair Remover With 145,000+ 5-Star Ratings
There’s a reason shoppers are obsessed with this pet hair remover. “This roller is incredibly effective at removing pet hair from furniture and clothing,” one reviewer raved. “It picks up way more hair than sticky lint rollers and works on the first pass.” It tackles lint and fur on everything from couches and pillows to carpets to clothing. Plus, it’s reusable — just open the inner cartridge, remove all the hair that was collected, and start again.
40A Front Doormat That Keeps Your Floors Clean
This front doormat works instantly to trap dirt, mud, and moisture so you don’t have to worry about tracking all that stuff on your floors inside. It’s weatherproof and waterproof and has an ultra-thin design that allows the door to easily glide over it without jamming. Plus, it has a rubber bottom to keep it sturdy.
41A Popular Kitchen Caddy That Drains Straight Into The Sink
This kitchen sink caddy effortlessly blends style and function, seamlessly upgrading your countertop storage. It’s the perfect spot for storing sponges, soaps, brushes, and more. And the slanted base means water will drain right into the sink to prevent mildew and buildup.
42A Best-Selling Olive Oil Dispenser That Mists & Pours
This olive oil dispenser has bestseller status because, as one reviewer put it, “It definitely helps me to not only save my olive oil and make it last longer but makes it way easier to track the amount I use and keep it to a minimum.” That’s because it not only pours an unlimited quantity but it also has a misting option.
43Gorgeous Corduroy Pillowcases With Seamless Closures
Swapping out throw pillow covers every season is a great way to decorate and spice up your space without breaking the bank. These pillowcases come in a ton of vivid colors and have a striped corduroy design that looks way more expensive than it is. Plus they have invisible zippers for a totally seamless look.
44Floating Flower Vases With Modern, Geometric Frames
These terrarium-like flower vases are such a unique and eye-catching way to display your favorite bouquets. They feature transparent glass tubes suspended from golden wire frames. They’re a great minimalist decoration for your centerpiece or side table.
45A Door Draft Stopper That Helps Control The Inside Temperature
This door draft stopper mounts to the bottom of your door, filling the gap down to the floor to help keep cold air inside in the summer and warm air inside in the winter. It’s flexible and can be cut to size. Plus, it also works to dull outside noises and prevent bugs and debris from getting inside.
46A Flat Extension Cord With Plenty Of Plugs & Ports
The best part about this extension cord is that it plugs flush into the wall so you don't have to worry about bending or breaking it behind furniture. “The flat design makes it super easy to push furniture right up against the wall, and it looks neat compared to bulky plugs,” wrote one fan. It has a 10-foot cord, four outlets, two USB ports, and one USB-C port for loads of functionality.
47A 2-Tier Organizer That Helps Maximize Space
People are loving this two-tier organizer because of how “convenient and easy to assemble,” it is, according to one reviewer. “You can fit a lot of items in it, and it instantly makes everything look tidy and organized,” they added. The top shelf has two pre-divided compartments and the bottom shelf has a drawer that pulls out so you can easily get to everything in the back.
48Indoor Fruit Fly Traps That Work For Up To 45 Days
Just place these indoor fruit fly traps near fruit bowls, kitchen sinks, trash cans — anywhere the little bugs like to hang out — and trap them so they can’t escape. Once you add the liquid lure, they work instantly without any additional effort on your part. And better yet, each trap lasts for over a month.
49Magnetic Garage Accessories That Add A Chic Vintage Touch
These garage accessories attach magnetically to the garage door to totally transform your outdoor space without big bucks. The set comes with four faux hinges and two handles that are as easy to install as simply placing them where you want them. “These magnetic pieces took my garage door from drab to fab!” one reviewer raved. “It was just the right touch to add some curb appeal and elevate the look of our very basic garage door.”
50Peel-&-Stick Molding Trim For An Easy-To-Install Upgrade
Adding molding around the perimeter of your space is a simple way to instantly elevate the look of the room. Perhaps the best feature of this trim is that it has a peel-and-stick design, making it super cheap, easy to install, and ultra durable. The material is flexible and can be cut to size. And it has a slightly sloped bottom that helps block dust from accumulating.
51Terrarium Planters That Double As Wall Decor
These terrarium planters have a flat, circular design that allows for easy hanging, letting you display your favorite clippings, fresh flowers, or hydroponic plants so they can double as decor. They have built-in hooks so installation is a breeze as well. “It makes my little corner feel so alive and cozy,” one reviewer raved. “Definitely recommend if you want an easy way to add charm and greenery to your walls!”
52A Waterproof Pet Food Mat With A Spill-Proof Perimeter
With a waterproof design and raised edges all around, this pet feeding mat goes underneath your pet’s food and water bowls to collect spills and messes, so they don’t get all over your floor. Made of silicone, it’s easy to wipe down and clean. It also comes in dozens of colors to fit your style.
53A Cable Management Box With Nearly 10,000 5-Star Ratings
“This simply was great to improve my cord management,” one reviewer wrote about this cable-hiding box. “It can hold a lot of cords and even though it is plastic, it has been pretty sturdy.” It has a stylish, curved design with openings on the back and sides through which the cords can come in and out. The lid can even act as a shelf to help it blend into your desk even more.
54An Ultra-Slim Rolling Cart That Squeezes Into Tight Places
The best part about this three-tier rolling cart is that it has a slim design so it can help you make better use of narrow spaces. Because it’s on wheels, it can slide next to your toilet, beside kitchen appliances, or behind furniture to add some sleek storage without taking up much floor space. That’s why 20,000+ people gave it a five-star rating.
55Designer-Worthy Glass Storage Containers With Cork Ball Lids
These glass storage containers look like they’re straight out of an expensive designer’s lookbook. They have a unique tapered design with round cork lids on top to keep things fresh. They’re great for everything from snacks to spices to nuts to dried pasta or beans.
56A Microwaveable Popcorn Popper That Makes 6 Cups At Once
With nearly 50,000 five-star ratings, this microwaveable popcorn popper is a simple way to make a fan-favorite snack. Just fill the lid with kernels to measure, pour them into the base, microwave for up to three minutes, and enjoy. The lid can also be used to melt butter directly onto the popcorn while it’s heating up.
57Glass Candle Holders That Sit Inside Striking Accent Frames
These glass candle holders create such a stunning centerpiece because of their unique wired frames. The candle holders are great for tea candles or pillar candles and can even be used to hold dried or faux flowers (nothing fresh). “These are absolutely gorgeous,” one reviewer wrote, noting that as soon as they arrived, she got a second set.
58Reusable Dishcloths That Absorb Up To 15 Times Their Weight In Liquid
These reusable dishcloths are brilliant because they not only make your kitchen a little more environmentally friendly by replacing paper towels, but also because they work on everything. They absorb up to 15 times their weight in liquid and can be used to dust, dry dishes, clean with detergent, sop up spills — you name it.
59Chair Leg Cushions That Protect Floors From Scratches
These chair leg cushions stretch to fit around the bottoms of your couch, table, or chair legs to prevent them from scratching your floors when you move them around. They also help prevent that loud screeching sound that comes with dragging chairs out from under the table.
60A Chic Waterfall Sink Faucet With 3 Spraying Modes
One impressive but very easy home upgrade is swapping out your builder-grade fixtures with something like this waterfall faucet. “The waterfall feature adds a modern, high-end touch, and the pull-down sprayer with three functions makes everyday tasks like rinsing dishes or filling pots super easy,” one reviewer raved. It even has a 360-degree swivel spout and a retractable hose.