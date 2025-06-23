Shopping|

The New Baby Shark x SHEIN Collab Is The Cutest Catch Of The Season

Dive into summer with the retailer’s new aquatic-themed collection.

by BDG Studios

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo you need new summer outfits for your little one? Look no further than the new Baby Shark x SHEIN collection that’s landed just in time for beach season. Released in honor of Baby Shark’s 10th anniversary (yes, that music ear-worm has been swimming through our heads for an entire decade!), this bright and bubbly collection is packed with colorful, comfy styles that’ll make your next family vacay or pool party totally fin-tastic.

From adorable wetsuits and swim outfits to matching looks for the whole family, the #BabySharkxSHEIN collection is all about making waves in the cutest way possible. There are splash-ready swimsuits covered in your kid’s favorite undersea crew, cozy loungewear for post-beach snuggles, and breezy everyday ‘fits that are perfect for backyard hangs with friends or spontaneous ice cream runs. Got a little one who lives for twinning moments? There are coordinating pieces that let bigger siblings (and even parents!) join the fun.

The accessories are just as playful: think hair scrunchies, shark-themed sandals, and socks that’ll have your mini-me looking like the catch of the day. Beyond the cuteness, these pieces are built for action — made with soft, breathable fabrics that can handle everything from cannonballs in the pool to popsicle stains. The best part? These Baby Shark looks deliver serious style and comfort at prices that won’t make you sink.

Whether you and your kiddos are headed to the beach or just playing in the sprinkler, the Baby Shark x SHEIN collection is all about making the best memories this summer, so go ahead and dive in. Keep reading to see our favorites from the collection.

SHEIN
Baby Shark Print Casual Matching T-Shirt And Shorts Set

This matching tank and shorts set couldn't be any more perfect for busy summer days — especially ones that make you want to dance! The fun-loving print makes it a great choice for playdates, park trips, and dance parties in the living room.

$7.29
SHEIN
Baby Shark One-Piece Zipper Swimsuit

A fashion moment that also provides sun protection? Count us in. This pink cut-out wetsuit brings major Baby Shark drama to the kiddie pool.

$12.29
SHEIN
Blue Baby Shark Holiday Short Sleeve Shirt

Bring some ocean magic to your little one’s wardrobe with this vibrant button-up. The playful print and breathable fabric make it an easy favorite for warm-weather outings.

$7.29
SHEIN
Summer Blue Baby Shark Print Romper

With the Baby Shark crew front and center, this comfy one-piece is a sweet reminder that summer’s better together! Soft, easy-to-wear fabric makes it a must for warm days on the move.

$7.19
SHEIN
Pink Print Baby Shark Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This tie-front tee is giving Baby Shark with a side of sass. Pair it with a flare skirt, bermuda shorts, or her favorite leggings for casual days that still call for fun.

$5.99
SHEIN
Colorful Baby Shark Short Sleeve T-Shirt

A colorful tee for the littlest members of your family.

$5.39
SHEIN
Rainbow Yellow Baby Shark Pattern Dress

Bright and cheerful, this sleeveless sundress is covered in Baby Shark (a.k.a. Brooklyn) and rainbows with a big red bow that ties it all together. Lightweight and breathable, it’s made for sunny days and backyard twirls.

$7.59
SHEIN
Hooded Blue Baby Shark Short Sleeve Romper

This adorable one-piece makes every day feel like an ocean adventure. With soft fabric and an adorable shark hood, it’s perfect for playtime, naptime, and everything in between.

$10.59
SHEIN
Pink Baby Shark Print Hooded Short Sleeve Dress

Equal parts adorable and comfy, this pink short-sleeved dress features a Baby Shark print and a fun hood that little girls will love. It’s perfect for everything from dress-up play to weekend errands with the family.

$11.29
SHEIN
Baby Shark Polo Loungewear Set

These wave-print pajamas add a splash of fun to bedtime with a cool shark fin design that’s perfect for kids who’ve outgrown the baby stuff but still love a playful touch. Made from soft, lightweight fabric, they’re just right for warm nights and weekend lounging.

$17.49