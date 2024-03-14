These Skin Products Deliver Retinol-Level Results Without The Irritation — & They’re All Less Than $35

While retinol is revered for its ability to unclog pores, exfoliate, and smooth skin, the downside is that it can cause dryness, stinging, and redness, among other symptoms — especially in those with sensitive skin. If you’re looking for retinol-level results without the retinol, TruSkin’s unique Longevity product line made with clinically studied ingredients boasts plant-based alternative bakuchiol that offers the same plumping, collagen-boosting benefits but is much gentler. Yes, even those with sensitive skin can use it. Plus, if you act now, you can get these already well-priced products on sale.

Can Plant-Based Bakuchiol Really Replace Retinol?

Instead of potentially irritating retinol, TruSkin’s Longevity products feature plant-derived bakuchiol, which stimulates collagen in the skin (similar to retinoids) — minus the harsh side effects. In fact, one study in the British Journal of Dermatology found that “bakuchiol and retinol both significantly decreased wrinkle surface area and hyperpigmentation” and bakuchiol did so without drying out the skin or causing stinging. Another study in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science found bakuchiol to be effective “against cellular hallmarks of skin ageing.”

The three patent-pending formulas in the line contain other skin-benefitting ingredients, too. These include lingonberry stem cells to help fight against blue light damage and oxidative stress. Snow algae (sourced from the Swiss Alps) mimics an age-suppressing gene in the human body to help slow the aging process of skin cells and caffeine-rich coffeeberry revitalizes delicate skin.

Scroll on for more about these effective cruelty-free, vegan products that are designed to work for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Plus, if you try out any of the products from the Longevity line and end up not totally loving them, TruSkin offers a solid money-back guarantee.

If you're looking for an alternative to retinoid during pregnancy, consult your doctor to find out if bakuchiol is a good alternative for you.

1. This Soothing, Brightening Eye Cream

This eye cream is designed to reduce puffiness, brighten, and plump the skin underneath your eyes. The plant-based formula contains a combination of bakuchiol, coffeeberry extract (which is rich in de-puffing caffeine), and lingonberry stem cells. It leaves out fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and other potentially irritating ingredients, making it safe for all skin types. Gently pat the cream around your eye area once a day for best results.

2. A Moisturizing Cream That Promotes Glowy Skin

A true multitasker, this moisturizing cream is designed to hydrate the skin while promoting a glowy, bright appearance. The secret? It features a blend of bakuchiol and snow algae for plumping, collagen stimulation, and a radiant appearance without irritation. It’s suitable for all skin types. Apply a dime-sized amount day or night.

3. This Effective Serum That’s Gentle Enough To Be Used Twice Daily

Most serums are too harsh to use twice a day — especially retinols. But that’s not the case with this rejuvenating serum: It can be applied to the face, neck, and even the back of hands in the morning and evening. The main ingredient is bakuchiol to plump and help with elasticity. It also features snow algae and lingonberry stem cells to help protect against UV damage and to slow cell aging.

