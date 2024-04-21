The 65 Weirdest, Most Clever Things On Amazon Under $30, According To Shopping Researchers

01 This Best-Selling Nail Strengthening Cream With Over 47,000 5-Star Ratings

If your nails could use some repairing, this nail strengthening cream is a truly worthwhile way of handling it. With over 47,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear that people stand behind the effectiveness of the cream. The coconut-scented cream is infused with vitamins, minerals, and emollients to strengthen and repair nails.

One shopper raved, “I’ve been using this cream for a few months now and the change in my nails is magic. They are so thick and healthy. I never thought I would have nails like this. I have to clip them once a week because of how fast they are growing.”