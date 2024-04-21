Shopping
The 65 Weirdest, Most Clever Things On Amazon Under $30, According To Shopping Researchers
Updated: 2 hours ago Originally Published: April 21, 2024
If you love to shop but also love when someone else does the research for you, you’re in the right spot. The professional shopping researchers at Scary Mommy rounded up the most efficient, clever, and all-around weird products to help make your shopping life a little richer — and they’re all under $30.
01 This Best-Selling Nail Strengthening Cream With Over 47,000 5-Star Ratings
If your nails could use some repairing, this
nail strengthening cream is a truly worthwhile way of handling it. With over 47,000 five-star ratings, it’s clear that people stand behind the effectiveness of the cream. The coconut-scented cream is infused with vitamins, minerals, and emollients to strengthen and repair nails.
One
shopper raved, “I’ve been using this cream for a few months now and the change in my nails is magic. They are so thick and healthy. I never thought I would have nails like this. I have to clip them once a week because of how fast they are growing.” 02 This Laundry Detergent Holder With The Perfect Slant
Once you try this
laundry detergent holder, you’ll wonder where it’s been all your life. Seriously, the slanted holder perfectly holds a tub of laundry detergent so it can easily be dispensed into the measuring cup. The cup sits on an attached tray, so if detergent spills, it won’t make a mess on your countertops or laundry machines. 03 This Best-Selling Gel Nail Strip Set In Loads Of Color Options
Skip the nail salon and save money by doing your own mani with these
semi-cured gel nail strips. The nail kit includes 30 easy-to-use nail wraps, two prep pads, one nail file, and one wooden stick. Choose from 26 colors along with four different holiday collections. It takes just a few minutes to apply the nails, and you’ll end up with a salon-worthy manicure. 04 This Magnetic Laundry Machine Hanger Holder With Multiple Uses
You can use this
magnetic hanger organizer vertically on a laundry machine to hold hangers, or you can attach it horizontally to the side of a refrigerator to hold cooking utensils. It’s ideal for hanging clothes to air dry as well as a great spot to store unused hangers. The magnet is super strong and won’t budge from holding hangers. 05 These Snack Boxes That Make Food Prep So Much Easier
When I switched over to using this four-pack of
bento snack boxes for my kids’ snacks, it made going to the park — or anywhere — a whole lot easier. Each snack box has four compartments that are compact but big enough to hold a good amount of food — even lunch. The lids are different colors, which as a parent, I’m assuming is to help kids not fight over whose is whose. Aside from being heavily endorsed by both myself and the shopping researchers, this set also has over 20,000 five-star reviews from Amazon customers. 06 This Cheese Grater That Doubles As A Zester
This
cheese grater will absolutely make cooking dinner go a little smoother. The impressive grater doubles as a zester for lemons and ginger and can also shred carrots. It features a container with a removable case for catching food, which can also be used as a storage container for all the extra cheese you didn’t use (if that’s even possible). 07 This Portable Table Lamp That’s Even Great For Camping
Whether you use this
rechargeable table lamp as a bedside lamp or as a portable light for camping, it can provide 60 hours of illumination. The cordless lamp is dimmable, so you can easily adjust the brightness to fit the mood. The lamp has a stylish wooden base with a gold rim, adding to your decor, and it’s small enough to fit on a compact nightstand. 08 These Clip-On Toothbrush Protectors Infused With Peppermint Essential Oils
This two-pack of
clip-on toothbrush protectors keeps both manual and electric toothbrushes protected in between brushes. They are infused with peppermint essential oils for a little bit of extra freshness every time you brush. The clip-on feature makes them easy to get on and off and keeps the clips in place when you travel. The company recommends changing them out every three months. 09 These Hair Thickening Fibers That Will Instantly Cover Patches
Get ready for a total hair game-changer when you use these affordable
hair-thickening fibers. The fibers disguise patches and hair thinning at the crown and part line, seamlessly blending the powder with hair. There’s an excellent selection of colors to match your hair color closely. The company notes that if you’re between two shades, you should opt for the darker color. 10 This Genius Dish Brush With A Sink Handle For Added Convenience
A great way to keep your dish brush out of the way of grime and sink muck is by using this space-saving
edge dish brush. The brush is like any dish brush you’ve used in the past, except it features an impressive integrated sink rest for convenience you never knew you needed. The curved brush head has a built-in pan scraper to make cleanup a little easier. 11 This Wearable Neck Fan With 3 Different Speeds
This wearable
neck fan is surprisingly sleek and chic, which is great because it’s so handy on hot days. It features 360-degree air effect to keep you cool, and it’s super lightweight too at just a little over 8 ounces. It has has three different blade speeds and can run for up to nine hours per charge. 12 This Mini Lint Roller For Pet Hair Removal On The Go
Use this
pet hair lint roller at home or on the go for effective hair removal no matter where you are. The reusable lint roller picks up lint or pet hair when you vigorously roll it over your clothes or car interior. From there, you just need to press a button to open the chamber and remove the hair. It’s small enough to travel with or keep in your car, and couldn’t be easier to use. 13 This Pack Of 16 Reusable Cinch Straps For Securing Cable Cords
This pack of 16 reusable
storage cinch straps comes highly recommended by Scary Mommy’s shopping experts because they are ridiculously efficient. The straps wrap around all types of cords to keep them confined and out of the way. Each strap has a tab for labeling the cords. They come in several color options and sizes. 14 This Phone Grip That’s Great For Taking One-Handed Photos
Instead of struggling to take selfies with one hand, give this
phone grip a try. The pocket-friendly phone grip features a strong adhesive so you can hold your phone without worry. The strap also makes for easy texting and holding so you can hold your phone and multitask while keeping a solid grip on it. The grip also works with mini tablets. 15 This Herb Stripper Tool That Also Effectively Chops
Effectively chop and strip herbs with this
herb stripper tool. The tool is fantastic for people who love to cook but don’t love hand-picking cilantro and other herbs off the stem. It features holes in multiple with pictures of various herbs for stripping, while a sharp edge can be used for chopping. The knife also comes with a plastic safety cover for safe storage. 16 This Adjustable Backseat Mirror I Highly Recommend After Using It With My Own Kids
I received this
backseat mirror during my baby shower, and it was an absolute game-changer for car rides. It straps to the backseat headrest so you can see your little one through the rearview mirror. It has adjustable straps and is shatterproof. You can choose from three colors to best match your car's interior. 17 This Cozy Travel Blanket That Doubles As A Pillow
Travel in comfort when you pack this
two-in-one travel blanket and pillow. The blanket is a lightweight, all-season blanket that’s big enough to keep you and your travel partner warm on a flight. It comes in a travel bag, which has a slot that can attach to a suitcase handle. The micro plush bag feels soft and comfy, doubling as a pillow. 18 This Foldable Grabber That Makes Picking Up Toys A Breeze
This 32-inch
grabber reacher tool can provide help for those with limited mobility, but can also be essential when it comes to tackling the messy abyss known as your child’s room. The foldable grabber has a sensitive trigger that’s easy to pull, and it the claw can be extended and rotated for effectiveness. It’s a great way to save your back from bending down too much when it’s time to tidy. You can buy it in several different lengths to best serve your situation. 19 This Absorbent Coffee Mat That Dries Quickly
If you have a coffee bar in your house, a great way to avoid coffee stains on your countertops is by placing this
coffee mat underneath the coffee machine. The mat will absorb coffee drips and dry quickly, and it’s a great spot to place coffee accessories like mugs, sugar, honey, etc. It can also be used on a bathroom vanity to showcase your collection of products. It comes in eight color options and three sizes. 20 These Aromatherapy Steamers That One Reviewer Claims Are “The Perfect Item To Bring A Spa Day Home”
Place one of these
aromatherapy shower steamers in your shower for a relaxing and refreshing scent. The 12-pack comes with lavender, menthol, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint, adding some soothing scents to every shower. The steamers make a fantastic gift for anyone who appreciates a relaxing vibe, especially as one reviewer called them the “perfect item to bring a spa day home”. 21 This Versatile Alligator Oven Mitt That Makes Cooking Fun
Not only will this
novelty alligator oven mitt protect your hand from getting burned while cooking in the kitchen, but it’ll also be a big hit with kids. In fact, if the mitt goes missing, check to see if your kids confiscated it to use as a puppet. Some reviewers note that the mitt doubles as a great way to play with puppies to avoid their sharp teeth, which is something that not all oven mitts have going for them. 22 This Crystal Garden Set That Fully Grows In Just 6 Hours
Give your kids a fun science project to do with this
Nat Geo crystal garden kit. Our shopping experts are big fans of this science kit because it gives kids the chance to customize their project by choosing the colors they want, coloring the crystals with markers, and watching the crystals grow in as little as six hours. It’s the perfect blend between a science project and an art project. 23 This Portable & Refillable Perfume Bottle That’s Leakproof
Traveling with perfume has never been easier when you use this
refillable perfume atomizer bottle. The portable spray bottle can be filled with your favorite perfume or cologne. It holds five milliliters of liquid — the perfect travel-size amount. The bottle is fully leakproof, so you don’t need to worry about it spilling, causing all your stuff to smell like date night forever. 24 These Magnetic Bookmarks In Various Cat Shapes
Six animal-shaped
magnetic bookmarks come in this set, and they’re all just as cute as the next. When one of the bookmarks is placed in a book and folder over on a page, the magnet is held together so you don’t lose your place. Since there are six of them, you can give some away to friends or use them as refrigerator magnets. 25 This Slow Feeder Bowl For Small, Medium, & Large Breeds
If your dog is an extremely fast eater to their detriment, try this
slow-feeder dog bowl. The bowl is designed to replace a regular dog bowl to slow dogs down as they eat so they don’t inhale their food, which can lead to choking, bloating, and vomiting. While this type of bowl is typically only available for large dog breeds, you can get this one for small and medium dogs as well. 26 A Pack Of 50 Colorful Microfiber Rags Designed For All Types Of Cleaning
This
rag box comes with 50 reusable rags for all types of cleaning. Thousands of tiny fissures in each cloth help provide a deep clean with little to no chemicals. The rags are machine washable and will last through several washes — but when they’re ready to be thrown out, there’s a whole box waiting to be used. You can get them in a range of fun colors, from pink to green. 27 These Floor Protectors Available In A Variety Of Colors
Protect your hard floors from scratches with this 16-piece set of
chair leg floor protectors. The silicone protectors, available in many colors for the perfect match, easily stretch to fully encase the bottom of a chair or table, making them better than felt pads alone. That said, these protectors do come with felt pads on the bottom for extra protection that won’t slip off. “These are so great, easy to install, stay firmly in place, are barely noticeable, and chairs slide out silently. So glad to have found them!” said one reviewer. 28 A Set Of Stackable Water Bottle Organizers That Are Highly Rated
Water bottles are very hard to store, but these
organizers make it a cinch. They’re made of sturdy, aesthetic, and easy-to-clean clear acrylic that’s just as suitable in your pantry as it is in your fridge or on the counter. These organizers are a simple yet effective solution, which is why they have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after over 3,500 reviews. 29 These Best-Selling Pet Nets That Have Changed The Landscape Of My Kids’ Rooms
I bought this two-pack of
stuffed animal storage hammocks (AKA a pet net for those of you who grew up in the ‘80s) for my kids recently, and now I can actually walk into their rooms without stepping on endless stuffies. The affordable nets hook onto two walls in the corner of a room and can hold a tremendous amount of stuffed animals. There are several colors to choose from. 30 These Leaf-Shaped Watering Funnels That Stick Right In The Soil
Help water flow directly to your plant’s roots when you use this three-pack of weird yet clever
plant watering funnels. The leaf-shaped funnel sticks directly into the soil, and when water is poured on top, it flows straight to the roots for instant hydration. To make things even more efficient, you can leave the leaf in the soil for easy access since it blends right in. 31 These Easy-To-Style Faux Hydrangeas That Look So Real
“I was very pleased with these hydrangeas. They are pretty realistic for
artificial flowers and we’re easy to style in a vase. The stems can be easily cut to whatever length you need,” one reviewer wrote about these hydrangeas. They’re made of high-quality silk and available in over 20 colors to add some luxury to your home without any fuss of real flowers. 32 A Nail Polish Bottle Topper That Helps You Have A Steady Hand
Doing your nails at home is a huge money-saver, but if you’re anything like me, it can be hard to get a good, steady grip on the brush. This nail polish
gripper goes on top of bottles of various shapes and sizes and helps you get more precise brush strokes and have a steadier hand. Reviewers say it’s especially great to use when painting with your non-dominant hand. 33 This Shirt Folding Board That Helps You Land The Perfect Fold
Whether you want to master the perfect fold for aesthetic purposes in your closet or to better fit clothes in a suitcase, this
shirt folding board does the trick. Following a simple tutorial, the board will have you folding shirts, sweaters, pants, towels, and more as if you work at a retail store. Since the board’s job is to fold, it can be tucked away for storage without taking up much room. 34 This Set Of 30 Teeth Whitening Gel Treatments Perfect To Use With Invisalign Trays, Retainers, & Dental Trays
An incredibly affordable way to whiten your teeth is by using this
teeth-whitening gel refill pack. The 35% carbamide peroxide will whiten your teeth up to 10 shades in 7 days when you use it for 30 minutes at a time. Since this is a refill pack, you’ll need to provide your own Invisalign, retainer, or custom teeth whitening trays. 35 A Clever Wood Wine Bottle Holder That Doubles As A Puzzle
Make storing your wine a game with this
puzzle. Of course, it’s a functional and stylish way to store your go-to rose thanks to the chic wood material, but it also is a brain-teaser. The combination not only makes this a great party trick, but it’s beyond giftable. 36 This Flexible Detangling Brush That Works Wonders On Thick Hair
If you or your kiddo has thick or curly hair, our shopping experts highly suggest this round
detangling brush. The brush effortlessly glides through hair and can work wonders on tangles without pulling hair out or causing intense pain. Different from other hair brushes, this one is designed to minimize breakage or split ends. 37 A Set Of Easy-To-Clean Food-Catching Bibs That Are Made Of Food-Grade Silicone
This two-pack of
silicone bibs will be a game-changer at meal time for little ones. They have the all-too-important food catchers at the bottom to keep your baby a little cleaner, and the food-grade, BPA-free silicone material is super easy to wipe clean (or pop in the top rack of the dishwasher). These bibs are adjustable, too, which is why they have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. 38 This Silicone Pet Brush With A Removable Cover
The cover on this silicone
dog and cat massage brush is removable so you can easily clean off any hair left behind. It’s great for pets who shed, and it’s 100% waterproof, making it a smart choice for the bath to work the soap through your dog’s fur. The reverse side of the brush is designed to remove pet hair from furniture and clothes. 39 These Best-Selling Gift Wrap Cutters That Make A Straight Line
It’s probably safe to say that most people who use this
gift wrap cutter will never go back to scissors when wrapping gifts (myself included). The cutter fits perfectly around a roll of wrapping paper, and a protected sharp blade cuts the wrapping paper in a straight line without those annoying scissor lines. It comes in a two-pack, making it perfect for the holiday season. 40 These Towel Bands That Fit Around The Top Of Most Beach Chairs
To keep your beach or pool towels from blowing in the wind, try this six-pack of durable
towel bands. The bands wrap around the top of a lounge chair to keep your towel in place They come in six different colors, including three glow-in-the-dark bands. They’re small, flexible, and easy to travel with. 41 These Cup Slicers That Work Well With Fruit & Eggs
Instead of using a knife to individually chop each piece of fruit for a fruit salad, use this two-pack of
cup slicers that get the job done more efficiently. The large slicer has a durable plastic body with sharp blades. It comes with a blade cover for the safety of curious little fingers. In addition to fruit, the slicer is also ideal for slicing eggs and garlic. 42 This Brilliant Narrow Sliding Storage Organizer Rack With 3 Shelves
If your laundry area storage space is lacking, this
narrow sliding storage organizer rack can be a huge help. The space-saving rack has three shelves that can hold laundry detergents, cleaning supplies, and other laundry accessories. It’s designed to slide right in between a washing machine and a dryer. The rack is on wheels, making it easy to slide in and out. 43 This Handheld Garlic Crusher That’s Multifunctional & Dishwasher-Safe
To make your life easier when it comes to peeling garlic, our shopping pros suggest using this handheld
garlic twister. The small gadget is intended to smash two to three garlic cloves, loosening the skins for peeling. When twisted, the garlic will mince and will be ready to add to your recipe. It’s dishwasher-safe and also works well with ginger, herbs, and nuts, making it multifunctional. 44 The 2-Sided Primer & Masacara With 11,000 5-Star Ratings
This two-in-one
mascara from fan-favorite brand Honest Beauty is the ultimate beauty hack. The primer boosts length and gets your eyelashes ready, while the black mascara adds volume and lift. The mascara is also infused with jojoba esters to keep your lashes healthy and soft. 45 A Soothing Toilet Paper Spray That’s Totally Flushable
Turn your everyday toilet paper into flushable wipes with just a few spritzes of this toilet paper
spray. Unlike those wipes, this is flushable and safe for septic systems. It’s also infused with witch hazel, aloe, and coconut oil to keep your skin smooth, soothed, and extra-clean. 46 A Portable Pooper Scooper That Clips Onto Your Leash
With this portable
pooper scooper, dog walks will be, well, a total walk in the park. It has a built-in bag dispenser, and you can set up the bag in the scooper so you never have to touch the poo. The scooper is expandable for dogs of different sizes, too. And this pooper scooper clips to your leash, so it’s always ready to go. 47 This Foldable Phone Stand That Even Works With Thick Cases
The purpose of this
foldable phone stand is to hold your phone vertically or horizontally to relieve some pressure from always looking down at your phone. The portable, adjustable phone stand can be extended, and it’ll hold your phone even with a thick case. Your phone can be charged while on the stand, you just need to supply the charger. 48 A 6-Pack of Plant-Based Odor Removers That Smell So Fresh & Clean
Whether unappealing smells are coming from your trash can, car, diaper pail, or gym bag, these
odor-removing packs will neutralize and eliminate those gross fragrances. The plant-based formula uses natural oils like pine, lime, and clove to cover up unwanted smells and replace them with something fresh and clean for 15 to 30 days. 49 A Set Of Bed Sheet Holders For Laundry That Reduce Tangles & Wrinkles
Get your bed sheets thoroughly washed and thoroughly dried without tangles or wrinkles with the addition of these
detanglers. They clip onto the corners of your linens and help to prevent other wet items from getting bunched up in your sheets. “I am truly amazed at how simple yet effective this product is! The thing I hate MOST about doing laundry is washing sheets and the problem is now solved. I have never been able to wash sheets and a comforter AND put them all in the dryer together AND get them out completely dry until now,” one reviewer wrote. 50 This Layering Clasp That Will Help You Wear 3 Necklaces At Once Without Any Tangles
Layering necklaces is cute, but if you find that yours are always tangling, you should check out these
necklace layering clasps. The lightweight clasps are designed to keep three necklaces from getting tangled with each other. The clasps are made of hypoallergenic stainless steel and come in either gold or silver to best match your jewelry. 51 This Hanging Clothing Storage Bag With 24 Slots
If your daily uniform consists of yoga pants and a T-shirt (hi, it’s me), this
hanging storage bag will give you a convenient place to store all of your leggings. The organizer can hang in a closet or over a door, and it can hold 24 pairs of yoga pants, shirts, jeans, or any other article of clothing that’ll fit rolled up. Choose from several colors to best fit your decor. 52 This Bed Sheet Tucker Tool That Will Give You The Crispest Edges
Get the tidiest, crispest bed ever — every single morning — with the help of this bed sheet
tucker tool. It helps to lift up the mattress and tuck in your flat sheet for a seamless and smooth appearance that doesn’t require much extra effort on your part. 53 These Easy-To-Clean, BPA-Free Utensils For Self-Feeding Babies
“These are the best for teaching babies how to feed themselves and parents don't have to worry because of the choke guard. They are perfectly designed with little hands in mind and are the cutest to boot. My 6 month old used the spoon for the first time yesterday and he did great, he will be able to hold them properly in no time at all,” one
reviewer wrote about this self-feeding utensil set. And they’re not alone; this fork and spoon dup have over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They’re made of BPA-free silicone and plastic with short, thick handles that are easier for little ones to grab and hold. Reviewers especially love the choke guards and shallow ends, which help to keep babies safer while eating. 54 This Military-Level Camping Lantern Designed For Extreme Conditions
This
survival camping lantern was designed for extreme weather and tough environments. It’s been proven to survive military-level drop tests, making it a great lantern to bring along on intense hiking or camping trips and to have in your emergency preparedness kit at home. It features four light modes — one specifically for thick fog. It also has a SOS mode to attract attention in an emergency. 55 This Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar That Helps With Breakage
Cut back on single-use plastic shampoo bottles when you switch over to this
rice water shampoo bar. The bar takes the place of liquid shampoo, is made from natural ingredients, is fully compostable, and comes in zero-waste packaging. The ingredients are designed to balance the PH in your hair for a healthy-looking and moisturized mane. 56 This Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That One Reviewer Called A “Great Time Saver”
This
electric makeup brush cleaner is perfect for you if you’re serious about keeping your brushes clean but don’t feel like handwashing them. To use, fill the bowl with soap and water, choose the rubber collar that fits the brush you want to clean, then press the button to clean, and raise it to dry. “Great time saver!” said one reviewer. “I honestly don't think my brushes have ever been so clean! It literally took me minutes!” 57 A Trio Of Silicone Exfoliating Brushes For Your Body & Face
These three silicone
brushes comes with everything you need for smoother, cleaner skin. The larger brush can help to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs on your legs, underarms, and bikini area. The medium brush is great for exfoliating and cleaning your face, and the small brush is awesome for removing makeup and massaging your face. Each brush is effective yet soft, making them comfortable to use. 58 A 2-Pack Of Space-Saving Tiered Hangers For Tank Tops & Bras
Turn the space one hanger uses into a spot for eight different pieces with the help of these popular
hangers. They’re made from a sturdy metal with rubber tips to keep your tops and bras secure, and the curved design makes it easier for straps to hang. 59 A 5-Pack Of Glowy Neon Tape That Has So Many Uses
You’ll be surprised just how often you use this glow-in-the-dark neon
tape. This set comes with five bright colors that shine under black light, which makes these great for parties and nighttime entertainment. There are also a ton of practical uses for this tape, like labeling, nighttime fishing, and keeping bikes visible at night. 60 This 3-Pack Of Skull-Shaped Lip Balms That Will Hydrate Your Lips Without The Shine
Nourish and hydrate your lips with this three-pack of shine-free
skull-shaped lip balms. The lip balm containers come in purple, white, and black, and each has a different flavor: passion fruit, black mint, and white vanilla. All are made with natural ingredients. Plus, the packaging is fun — the bottom of the balm is engraved with the Hamlet quote: “Be all my sins remember’d.” 61 This Fun Silicone Spoon Holder That Keeps Countertops Clean
Avoid a mess on your countertops as you cook with this
wave-shaped spoon holder. The silicone holder can hold up to three cooking utensils at a time, and is safe to pop in the dishwasher. Look closely at the tiny white boat in the wave — how can you resist that? If the ocean isn’t your thing, there are several other fun spoon holders to choose from. 62 These Best-Selling Compression Bags That You Just Roll Up
Pack more into your carry-on than ever before with the help of these
space-saving bags, which boast over 40,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They’re super useful — just put your belongings inside, roll them up, and the brand claims you can save up to 80% of space. Unlike other compression bags, no pump or vacuum is needed. 63 This Makeup Brush Set That’s The Perfect Size For Traveling
Leave your regular-size makeup brushes at home and go for this
travel-size makeup brush set instead to save room. The set comes with brushes for powder, foundation, lips, and eyeshadow. The brushes are portable, so even if you aren’t traveling, they’re still great to throw in a purse or a bag to always have on you. 64 This Stylish Throw Pillow That Looks Expensive
There’s no easier way to give a room a refresh than by adding a pop of color — this
knot pillow makes it simple and stylish. Available in three sizes, from an 8-inch diameter up to 13 inches, the outer is made of soft and sumptuous flannel, while the inside is stuffed with plush cotton. Choose from 21 colors including classics like black and ivory, sweet pastels, and rich jewel tones. 65 A Cleaning & Polishing Kit Specifically Made For Wood
Made with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and mineral oil, and with a delightful-smelling almond essential oil blend, this
wood cleaner powers through dirt and grime to leave behind a shiny, smooth, restored finish. The formula even helps protect against future grime, and promises not to feel sticky or waxy.
