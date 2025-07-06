These Cheap Outfits Are So Expensive-Looking, You'll Impress The Hell Out Of People

Having expensive style doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — it just takes some smart shopping. With a few key pieces, you can level up your entire wardrobe and dress to impress — while fooling people into thinking you dropped some serious cash to do it. All it takes is a few key pieces, like a chic jumpsuit that creates an instant look, polished tops that take the place of your basic tees, and simple dresses with timeless appeal. With these luxe-looking finds, you might as well start practicing saying, “thank you,” because the compliments will be rolling in.

01 A Ruffly Cap-Sleeve Top In Preppy Stripes Floerns V-Neck Ruffle Cap-Sleeve Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon This striped blouse is giving Nantucket vibes — all that’s left for you to do is add a straw tote and flat sandals. This crisp top has a notched V-neck and cap sleeves with ruffles for a look that’s equal parts elegant and breezy. The listing also has floral prints — and even a leopard option if you’re feeling more spicy than preppy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

02 A Versatile Smocked Jumpsuit You’ll Wear On Repeat Dokotoo Wide-Leg Overalls See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s hard to pass up this wide-leg jumpsuit considering its endless versatility. Sneakers and a baseball cap keep it dressed down for errands, but add a pair of strappy heels and a statement necklace, and you’ve got a dressy option. The square neckline elevates the whole look, while the smocked bodice feels playful and relaxed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 A Lightweight Sweater Top That’s Perfect For Casual Days Dokotoo Lightweight Knit Pullover See price on Amazon See on Amazon This knit pullover proves you can be cozy in warm weather without overheating. This lightweight top has a loose, breathable design with elbow-length sleeves. The multicolor stripes give it a casual, breezy look that pairs so well with denim and cutoffs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 High-Waisted Crepe Pants With A Sash-Tie Waist IWOLLENCE Wide-Leg Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon A comfy pair of dress trousers can be hard to find, but these high-waisted pants fit the bill. The wide-leg design is both timeless and right on trend, while the sash belt and crepe material keep the look from feeling too stuffy. And while neutrals like black are a foolproof pick, these pants also come in brights and fun prints (think: pineapples and palm leaves), so they work just as well for vacation as they do for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

05 Caged Pearl Earrings That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Barzel Pearl Stud Earrings See price on Amazon See on Amazon A good pair of studs will take you a long way in life, and these caged pearl earrings will do it without breaking the bank. Each faux pearl is cradled in swirly gold for an updated twist on the classic look. Despite the budget-friendly price point, they’re plated in 18-karat gold, making them a gentle choice for sensitive ears.

06 A Going-Out Halter Top With A Keyhole Cutout In Front Dokotoo Halter Cutout Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Details are everything, and the keyhole opening on the front of this halter top proves it. That doesn’t mean the back skimps on style though — just check out the bow-knot closure that offers some sweetness to balance out the sexy. Whether you pair it with your favorite jeans or a pencil skirt, this is guaranteed to be your new favorite going-out top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

07 The Perfect Bootcut Jeans For An Effortless Vibe Levi Strauss Bootcut Shaping Jeans See price on Amazon See on Amazon For model-off-duty vibes, pair these bootcut jeans with your favorite white tee and a chic pair of sunglasses. These mid-rise jeans are fitted through the hip and thigh and boast a comfy, worn-in look and feel. Made from a cotton, polyester, and elastane blend, they offer the perfect combination of stretch and durability. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (regular, long, and short options)

08 A Boxy Top That’s A Cut Above Your Standard T-Shirt WIHOLL Cap-Sleeve Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon This cap-sleeve top takes a standard tee and dresses it up a notch. The chic, boxy fit gives it a bit of structure, so it looks at home with both dressy trousers and ripped denim alike. Made from a cotton and spandex blend, it’s the perfect grab-and-go top, since you’ll feel comfortable but polished, whatever you pair it with.

09 Elastic-Waist Shorts You’ll Reach For All Summer Long Mosucoirl Casual Lightweight Shorts See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your jorts a rest, because these elastic-waist shorts provide a lot more breathability when the temps heat up. Lightweight and with a loose fit, they offer a loungewear feel and lots of airflow. And despite the comfort, they’re easy to dress up when paired with cute flats and a nicer top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A One-Piece Romper For Polished Looks With No Effort PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Romper See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you want a break from putting an outfit together, let this one-piece romper do the hard work for you. Soft and stretchy, it feels like a comfy lounge piece, but looks totally polished and intentional. It has a V-neck wrap design and an elasticated waist with a drawstring for a non-constricting fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 A Puffer Tote For Bougie Athleisure Vibes BABYSUN Puffer Tote See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why shouldn’t your purse match the vibe of your favorite athleisure wear? This puffer tote is made from cotton-quilted nylon — and it feels so good, you’ll love packing your things in it. Available in two sizes, it has interior and exterior zippered pockets and a cushioned strap that’s easy on your shoulder. Available sizes: 2

12 A Halter-Neck Dress You’ll Wear To Every Party OUGES Halter Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon This halter-neck dress brings the party, whether you opt for a wear-everywhere color like black, a bright pop like yellow, or a classic floral print. Made from cotton and spandex, this breathable and stretchy number has a fit-and-flare silhouette, a keyhole closure in back, and ruching at the neckline. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A 2-Piece Skirt Set For Endless Mixing & Matching BTFBM Two-Piece Skirt Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this two-piece skirt set is that you can mix and match it with everything in your closet — try pairing the skirt with a knotted button-down or satin cami. Of course, these two items work together beautifully as well, creating an instant, put-together look. Made from a polyester and elastane blend, the top has a snug, cropped fit, while the high-waisted skirt boasts an A-line silhouette that falls to the ankles. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A One-Shoulder Top With A Fluttery Detail Dokotoo One-Shoulder Ruffled Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon This one-shoulder tank is begging to go on vacation with you — or even just your next brunch. Available in a range of sorbet-inspired shades, it has a hip-length hem and — the star of the show — a diagonal ruffle in both the front and back. Made from a light, textured material, the blouse is built with a bit of stretch for extra comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Pure Old-School Elegance Sarin Mathews Off-The-Shoulder Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can channel Grace Kelly — even when wearing jeans — with this off-the-shoulder top. This elegant piece is made with rayon and spandex for a snug fit that reads as totally tailored. The hip-length hem makes it perfect for tucking in and the sophisticated style means you’ll want this on hand for dress-up evenings too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Lightweight Shrug That’s The Perfect Extra Layer AusLook Lightweight Shrug See price on Amazon See on Amazon When you need an extra layer of warmth — but not the bulk of a thick cardigan — reach for this lightweight shrug. With a cropped length and elbow-length sleeves, it fits close to the body for a simple, elevated look. And while it’s great for everyday wear, it also makes for the perfect layer over dresses. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

17 A Twirl-Worthy Skirt With A High-Low Hem PRETTYGARDEN High-Low Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon This high-low skirt will have you feel like dancing or frolicking through fields — and maybe both. This viscose piece has a tiered, flowy fit, complete with a ruffled hem to give it plenty of movement. Choose from ditsy floral prints and several solid colors, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Lace-Trimmed Tank That’s An Elevated Staple Blencot Lace-Trim Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s the eyelash lace that takes this V-neck tank from standard to special — you’ll find it at both the neckline and arm openings. The relaxed fit offers plenty of breathing room while the inclusion of spandex guarantees some flexibility. Wear it with jeans and heels for date night, then layer a blazer on top for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

19 A Chiffon Cardigan For Beach Vibes No Matter Where You Are CHICGAL Floral Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon This chiffon cardigan is so floaty and floral, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation every time you wear it. Perfect for layering over tanks, bodysuits, and (yes) swimsuits, it has loose, elbow-length sleeves and a hem that falls past the hips. It comes in so many prints, you might have a hard time choosing your favorite. Available styles: 45

20 Cargo Joggers That Are Both Functional & Fashionable Libin Cargo Joggers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Cargo styles are undeniably in, but these cargo joggers aren’t only about fashion. They’re lightweight, quick drying, and treated with UPF-50 sun protection, making them an excellent pick for days spent outdoors. Like all cargo pants, you’ll get tons of pockets, too — combined with the sleek, tapered silhouette, this is one pair of pants that offer both style and practicality. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 A Lightweight Sweater Top That’s Soft & Breathable Saodimallsu Knit Pullover Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sweaters aren’t just for cozy weather; this lightweight sweater top won’t overheat, but looks so cute. Made from a soft and breathable cotton and acrylic blend, it has rolled cap sleeves and a slouchy fit. The center seam adds a chic style element. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 A V-Neck With Darling Puff Sleeves Aokosor Swiss Dot Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Take puff sleeves and add them to a V-neck — you’ll get this adorable top. The sleeves are made from sheer mesh with Swiss dots for an airy, romantic vibe. The longer length is perfect for tucking into jeans or work trousers.

23 Laid-Back Baggy Jeans With Patch Pockets Allimy High-Waisted Baggy Jeans See price on Amazon See on Amazon If it’s a cool, laid-back look you’re after, these high-waisted jeans deliver. They boast a baggy silhouette that’s right on trend, plus front patch pockets that are giving vintage Americana vibes. It comes in multiple washes, including white, classic blue, and even an olive green — all of them versatile enough to be worn on repeat. Available sizes: 2 — 16

24 A Simple One-Piece Look That’s Low-Key Sophisticated PRETTYGARDEN One-Piece Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s so easy to put together a polished outfit when you have this one-piece jumpsuit. Unlike other jumpsuits, this one feels a bit more dressed up, thanks to the boatneck and ruched waist. The otherwise simple design means it’s ripe for styling with jewelry, a jacket, and statement-making shoes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Mock-Neck Top That’s Casual But Put Together LIYOHON Half-Sleeve Mock Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon It can be hard to pull together an outfit that feels nice but casual — but this mock-neck top does it with ease. Made from a cotton and polyester blend, it’s fitted but not skintight, making it easy to tuck in. The sleeves reach to the elbow — ideal for those in-between seasons. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 A Button-Down Dress In A Classic Silhouette Berydress A-Line Midi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon This A-line midi dress is the kind of thing that’ll never go out of style, thanks to its classic silhouette and polka dots (although you can also opt for solids or florals). Made from a cotton blend, it has a zipper closure, buttons all down the front, and spaghetti straps. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 A Mock-Neck Tank With A Crinkly Texture Verdusa Sleeveless Mock Neck Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stay cool but feel a little bit dressed up with this sleeveless top. It has an irregular, crinkly texture with a lettuce mock neck. The snug fit is perfect for layering, but it’s a gorgeous piece all on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 A Babydoll Dress That’s Sweet But Sophisticated WOKANSE Ruffled Babydoll Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A babydoll dress is inherently charming — but this one also feels grown up and sophisticated, thanks to its button-down design. This collared mini dress has dramatic puff sleeves and layers of ruffles for a swing effect. Just add a necklace and sandals to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 A Satin Cami With A Soft, Silky Feel BLENCOT Satin Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Every closet needs a satin tank — it effortlessly dresses up jeans and is the ideal layering piece under a blazer for work. (Of course, the slinky texture means it’s also perfect for date night.) This one has a scoop neck, wide straps, and just a bit of sheen. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A T-Shirt Dress With A Twist NOLLSOM T-Shirt Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon If a wrap dress and T-shirt dress had a child, it would be this cute number. This knee-length dress has a simple crew-neck bodice, while the faux wrap skirt ties at the waist with a sash closure. This creates a ruched effect, which — along with the slit — makes this a super stylish pick. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Floral Blouse With Puff Sleeves That Are So Sweet Dokotoo Smocked Puff-Sleeve Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your wardrobe the tiniest dash of country charm with this puff-sleeve blouse. Available in ditsy florals, the top has ruffles at the sleeves and a relaxed fit that gives you plenty of breathing room. Just add jeans, and, if you’re feeling the laid-back vibes, a floppy straw hat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Layered Necklace That Creates Low-Key Sparkle CHESKY Gold Layered Necklace See price on Amazon See on Amazon These layered necklaces are the perfect marriage of maximalism (see: multiple layers of bling) and minimalism (see: delicate chains) — and they go with everything from a T-shirt and jeans to a cocktail dress. Plated in 14-karat gold, this particular set comes with a paper clip chain and a longer chain with a toggle closure. But at this price, it’s worth stocking up on some of the other styles in the listing, which include delicate snake chains and crystal pendants. Available styles: 13

33 A Twist-Knot Top That Can Be Worn On Or Off The Shoulders Clothing Atelier Ella Off-The-Shoulder Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Elegance is the name of the game with this asymmetrical top. The twist-knot design at the shoulder creates a cool, ruched look. And this 100% cotton shirt is versatile, too — wear it on the shoulders for work, then pull it down for an off-shoulder look on date night. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 A Caftan That Goes From The Couch To A Night Out Bsubseach Flowy Caftan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Think sophisticated means stuffy? (And uncomfortable?) This caftan will have you thinking twice. With a notched V-neck and elbow-length dolman sleeves, this dress has a loose, flowy fit that’s definitely comfortable enough for lounging at home. Add a bathing suit underneath for the beach — then drop earrings and heels for a night out.

35 A Crisp Button-Down With Casual Rolled Sleeves Beautife Short-Sleeve Collared Button-Down See price on Amazon See on Amazon Outfit your closet with the classics — like this button-down shirt that’s perfect for warmer weather. Along with a back pleat and front patch pocket, this top has rolled sleeves that keep it from feeling too formal. The hip-length rounded hem means you can tuck it in or leave it out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Satin Midi Skirt With A Bit Of Comfortable Stretch BTFBM Satin Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you opt for a classic like navy, pretty ballerina pink, or romantic rose red, this satin skirt is soon to be your go-to dress-up look. This midi with an A-line profile is built with 4% elastane (because you deserve to feel comfortable no matter the occasion). It’s lovely with a cropped sweater or bodysuit — but you can also create a fun contrast with a knotted button-down or graphic tee. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Dramatic Bodysuit With Sheer Butterfly Sleeves SHENHE V-Neck Lace Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Need a going-out look? This bodysuit fits the bill. From the sheer lace butterfly sleeves to the V-neck and sweetheart bodice, this number is undeniably sexy. Instead of a thong, it provides full (and comfortable) coverage in back. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

38 A Dotted Midi Skirt With Flowy Tiers Zeagoo Dotted Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Look cute and feel comfy in this wear-anywhere midi skirt. A perfect match for crop tops and slim-fit tanks, it falls past the knees and has an elastic waist. Featuring a tiered design, it comes in dotted styles and ditsy florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 Chic Sandals That Look Luxe But Come With A Low Price Tag Stratuxx Kaze Open-Toe Flat Dress Sandals See price on Amazon See on Amazon Elevate your whole look with these open-toe sandals. Made from soft faux leather with a subtle 0.5-inch heel, this chic pair could easily cost four times what it does. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “They're very soft on the inside, don't rub or bother me when I walk, and the design is very modern. They look good with everything: dresses, jeans, or shorts. Highly recommended for those looking for comfort without sacrificing style.”

40 Paper Bag Trousers With A Sash Belt AusLook Wide-Leg Trousers See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wear them to the beach or wear them to the office — either way, these wide-leg pants will have you feeling cute. These lightweight, high-rise trousers have a paper bag waist and sash belt. The rectangular patch pockets are the finishing touch. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

41 A Button-Down Tank That’s Both Classic & Cool BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Warm-weather dressing should be all about ease — and this V-neck tank delivers. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and tortoiseshell buttons that keep the look classic but casual. The relaxed fit and 5% spandex construction ensure comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 A Stunning Dress With A Strappy Off-The-Shoulder Look SOLY HUX Off-Shoulder Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A totally obsession-worthy piece, this dress is style forward, whether you wear it on vacation or to a shower. The off-shoulder design and strappy details are balanced out by the relaxed, flowy fit and above-the-knee length. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large

43 A 2-Piece Set That Looks Nice But Feels Like Pajamas BTFBM Short-Sleeve & Wide-Leg 2-Piece Outfit See price on Amazon See on Amazon The perfect travel and WFH outfit, this two-piece set is all about the quiet luxury aesthetic. Boasting a relaxed fit, the set includes straight-leg pants and a top with a split high-low hem. Made from soft and stretchy fabric, one reviewer reported it’s “so easy to dress it up or down,” and another wrote, “This outfit is as comfy as pjs without looking like it.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 A Babydoll Dress That’s Boutique-Grade Bougie hipshaby Floral Babydoll Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon While it may look like it came straight out of a fancy boutique, this babydoll dress is surprisingly easy on the wallet. Boasting a V-neck in both the front and back, it features statement-making ruffly sleeves and a bow that runs nearly the length of the dress. It’s available in a range of style-forward prints — pair it with some demure ballet flats. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

45 The Perfect High-Waisted Trousers BTFBM Casual High-Waisted Slacks See price on Amazon See on Amazon When you see a pair of trousers as perfect as these, you stock up on multiple colors (black, khaki, and army green, for starters). These high-waisted pants feature a single tortoiseshell button, subtle front pleats, and tapered ankles. The cotton-polyester-elastane blend ensures breathability and stretch, while the elastic waistband in back delivers a flexible feel that won’t have you waiting to take them off at the end of the day. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

46 A Lightweight Denim Maxi You Can Dress Up Or Down SeLight Lightweight Denim Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Denim is usually associated with casual looks, but this maxi dress can be gussied up with some sparkly jewelry and heels. Soft and lightweight, it has a plunging V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. If you want to keep things laid-back, just pair it with a baseball cap and sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

47 Palazzo Pants In Chic Leopard Spots ECOWISH Palazzo Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t let your top get all the attention — these palazzo pants can be the star of the show thanks to their leopard-spotted design. They have a high, paper-bag waist with a sash closure and side-slit pockets. If leopard print isn’t your speed, the listing has options for stripes and florals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

48 A Pleated Tank With An Elevated Feel Dokotoo Pleated Tank Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Upgraded essentials will upgrade your whole wardrobe — and this tank top is the perfect piece to get you started. It has a simple round neck with vertical pleats that create a blousy look. The fit is loose and the keyhole closure in back is a subtle but sophisticated detail. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 Stacked Bracelets For Effortless Accessorizing DEARMAY Dainty Silver Bracelets (Set of 6) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This six-piece set of bracelets creates an instant stack, which means you don’t have to curate a complicated look all on your own. This sterling silver-plated set includes a variety of styles, from paper clip chains to rope chains and herringbone bracelets. If you want options, check out the listing which includes gold stacks and delicate cubic zirconia-studded styles. Available styles: 7

50 A Cowl Turtleneck Tank For Laid-Back Elegance Tankaneo Mock-Neck Tank See price on Amazon See on Amazon Cowl neck meets turtleneck in this sophisticated tank that almost feels like an art piece. Soft and stretchy, it’s made with polyester, rayon, and spandex with a ruched effect. It’s an elegant pairing with a satin skirt, but low-waisted baggy jeans create a cool contrast. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

51 A 2-Piece Set That’s Not Just For Vacation PRETTYGARDEN Two-Piece Beach Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ditch the serious vibes and get playful in this two-piece shorts set. It includes a button-down with drop shoulders and shorts with an elastic-drawstring waist. After you pick out your favorite print, you can wear this on vacation, while running errands, or even to dinner — just add cute jewelry and sparkly sandals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

52 A Drawstring-Adorned Jumpsuit With Super Flowy Legs Dokotoo Ruched Knit Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s hard to know where to start with this spaghetti-strap jumpsuit that has so many cute things going for it — but I’ll start with the ruched drawstring-adorned bodice. The jumpsuit cinches at the natural waist while the ultra-flowy legs mean you could almost mistake this piece for skirt. The hem is the cherry on top, thanks to the length that’s longer on the inner legs and shorter on the outer legs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

53 A Dressy Tank For Your Office Wardrobe EVALESS Dressy Tank See price on Amazon See on Amazon Is this the perfect work top? This dressy tank has a center seam and pleated shoulders for a look that’s equal parts tailored but soft. It comes in versatile solids, all with a longer hem that easily tucks into trousers and pencil skirts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

54 Incredibly Comfortable Pants With A Smocked Waistband ANRABESS Smocked Wide-Leg Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon Days off call for these wide-leg pants with a loose, flowy fit that feels so good. Made from a soft, lightweight knit, these lounge-worthy pants have pockets on each side and a wide, smocked waistband that won’t dig in. One shopper wrote, “They are the most comfortable pants, or really any item of clothing, I’ve ever put on. They are super light and soft on my skin and they lay beautifully.”

55 A Rib-Knit Bandeau With A Twist-Knot Design EFAN Twist-Knot Knit Bandeau Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon Forget the tube tops of yore; this bandeau top is so sophisticated. Made from a rib-knit fabric, it has a sweetheart neckline and twist knot at the bust. It’s a summertime stunner, but creates a chic layer under jean jackets and chunky cardigans when the weather cools. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

56 A Simple Dress You Can Style Any Way You Like POSESHE Short-Sleeve Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Consider this short-sleeve dress the perfect blank canvas, then accessorize to your heart’s content. This number keeps it simple and classic, with a round neck and a fit-and-flare profile that falls to the knees. Snag it as your LBD du jour or choose from one of the other 39 colors and prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

57 Chunky Hoops That’ll Be In Regular Rotation SHOWNII Chunky 14-Karat Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings See price on Amazon See on Amazon A good chunky hoop is like a good white tee — totally dependable and something you’ll wear on repeat. This pair is plated in 14-karat gold and comes in silver, gold, and rose gold finishes. You can choose from multiple sizes depending on whether you want to keep it subtle or make a statement. Available styles: 11

58 A Modal Skirt That’s Just About The Softest Thing Ever ODODOS Soft Modal Maxi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Spend the day in this ridiculously soft modal skirt... then keep it on through the evening because you won’t want to take it off. It has a a straight, comfy profile with a stretchy waist and back split. Reviewers have raved about the relaxed fit that’s not “too clingy” and one shopper wrote, “The super soft material feels amazing against the skin.” Choose from muted shades like charcoal, slate green, and smoky taupe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

59 A Crochet Pullover For A Beachy Aesthetic Dokotoo Crochet Pullover See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you can’t make it to Malibu, bring Malibu to you in the form of this crochet pullover. This soft, hollowed-out top is made from 100% acrylic and has a wide neckline that can be worn off one shoulder if you like. It comes in brights like peacock and rose red if you’re feeling vibrant, but you can also keep things earthy in shades like apricot and coffee. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

