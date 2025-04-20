These 60 Chic Outfits Are Astonishingly Cheap On Amazon
You’ll get so many compliments.
A chic wardrobe doesn’t have to come with a steep price tag, and my closet is proof. My flowy skirts and crocheted sweaters mixed with timeless basics garner tons of compliments — yet more often than not, I blow my own cover by blurting out: “Thanks! I got it on Amazon and it was ridiculously cheap.” Need more proof? The outfits below are all astonishingly affordable, but they’re so stylish, no one will ever know (unless you can’t help but spill the tea).
01A Breezy Sweater That’s So On Trend
With its bell sleeves, hollow-out texture, and dropped shoulders, this crochet sweater has all of this season’s most popular trends. Layer it over a bralette or a tank for more coverage. “It’s lightweight but still cozy, and it works well with jeans, skirts, or shorts,” wrote one reviewer who loves “how versatile and stylish it is.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 8
02A Modern Button-Down That’s So Versatile
This button-down blouse modernizes a timeless classic with its short rolled sleeves and linen-like texture. It’s polished enough that you could tuck it into slacks for the office, but you could just as easily tie it over your favorite dress for chic but casual coverage, or style it loose and unbuttoned over a bralette or bathing suit top. No wonder multiple reviewers wrote that it’s “great for travel.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
03Palazzo Pants In A Breezy Cotton-Linen Blend
Made from a blend of cotton and linen, these palazzo pants are cool, airy, and breathable. While they’re plenty comfortable thanks to their breezy fabric and stretchy drawstring waistband, the wide-leg silhouette lends itself to both casual and dressy occasions. Pair them with sneakers for travel, flip-flops for the beach, or stilettos for a party — and they have pockets, too.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 15
04A Polished Sweater Set That Feels Like Pajamas
Wish you could get away with wearing loungewear everywhere you go? According to reviewers, this two-piece sleeveless sweater set is “so cozy,” you “could sleep in it” — but it’s still “so very stylish” that you could “easily dress it up” for work, meetings, dinners, and parties. Each set includes a side-split tank and shorts, both woven from soft, stretchy loop yarn.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 15
05A Bodycon Midi Dress That “Fits Like Magic”
“My favorite Amazon dress,” wrote one reviewer who said this ribbed-knit midi “fits like magic” and “feels like you’re wearing nothing.” Its bodycon silhouette and side slits give it an alluring touch, but its striped pattern, longer length, and square neckline still ooze sophistication. Even better? The thick straps mean you can wear a regular bra the straps peeping out.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 22
06A Waffle-Knit Top With A Trendy Cropped Cut
“This has to be one of the best fitting casual tops I own,” one reviewer wrote about this long-sleeve shirt, which contrasts a cozy waffle-knit texture with a trendy cropped cut. While it’s comfortable and breathable enough for lounging, running errands, or the gym, its dropped shoulders and V-neck give it a refined vibe that’s more elevated than your average T-shirt, so you can pair it with jeans and skirts, too.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 6
07A Lightweight Sweater Available In Solids, Stripes & Animal Prints
When it comes to this Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater, don’t let the low price tag fool you. It’s earned over 15,000 five-star ratings because the cotton-modal blend is “soft and stretchy” while the lightweight knit is “perfect for layering” and a “total lifesaver for those in-between weather days,” according to reviewers.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
- Available styles: 37
08Chunky Gold-Plated Earrings That Make A Statement
“I get compliments constantly when I wear them,” one reviewer wrote about these chunky drop earrings, which make a statement with their angular fin design. They’re plated in 14K gold with a hypoallergenic brass base, so they “look like the real thing” — but they’re so much more affordable, not to mention lightweight and comfortable to wear.
- Available styles: 18
09A Flowy Tank With A Polished Pleated Neck
Made from a viscose blend, this sleeveless tunic top is just as soft, stretchy, and breathable as your favorite tank. That said, its pleated neckline and keyhole back help it to look more like a polished blouse, so you can pair it with shorts for brunch, jeans for a night out, or slacks and a blazer for an interview. Get it in your choice of 10 solid colors to match any wardrobe.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 10
10A Foolproof Dress For Warm Weather
Looking for a foolproof dress for warm weather? Look no further than this square-neck mini dress. Its airy fabric billows out into a tiered skirt, its straps are tieable for style and adjustability, and its bodice is fully shirred so it fits like a glove. If black isn’t your vibe, you can also get it in your choice of 15 other solid shades, from ivory to bright orange.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 16
11The “Best Shorts” Reviewers Have “Bought In Years”
“These are the best shorts I have bought in years,” one reviewer wrote about these jean shorts, which are made from stretchy denim with flared legs, four functional pockets, and a high waist with a four-button closure. “The fit is perfect and they're very comfortable. I will absolutely be buying more pairs.” They come in plenty of colors, including black, white, pink, and multiple blue washes.
- Available sizes: 4 — 16
- Available styles: 11
12A Throw-On-&-Go Halter Dress That’s Wrinkle Resistant
Throw on this sleeveless halter dress with your go-to footwear, and you’ll look chic with minimal effort. The fit is flowy, the fabric is soft and stretchy, and the high-cut neckline keeps the straps on your shoulders. Add in the fact that it’s lightweight and wrinkle-resistant, and it’s no wonder reviewers called it “the perfect travel dress.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 20
13A Cropped Workout Top That’s “Even Better” Than Free People
According to one reviewer who owns a Free People T-shirt that looks a lot like this affordable crop top, the budget-friendly option is “even better.” The fabric is silky, breathable, and absorbent for comfortable workouts, the boxy silhouette is slouchy and stylish, and the raw-edge seams on the sleeves and hem allow for easy rolling and tucking.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 28
14A Gauzy Button-Down With Puff Sleeves
It doesn’t get much more effortlessly chic than this button-down blouse, which is made from a gauzy, linen-like material with dropped shoulders, puffed sleeves, and a boxy silhouette. “Perfect to throw over a swimsuit, shorts and tank top, or to wear with jeans,” wrote one reviewer who said it’s “super comfortable and good quality!”
- Available sizes: X-Small — Large
- Available styles: 4
15Wide-Leg Yoga Pants You Can Even Wear To The Office
If you’re sick of skin-tight leggings, these wide-leg yoga pants have more than 7,000 five-star ratings for multiple reasons: “The fabric is buttery soft, stretchy, and breathable,” “the pockets are big enough for a cell phone and keys,” and the roomy, stretchy fit feels “like workout pants but looks like slacks,” according to reviewers. In other words, you can go everywhere from the gym to the office in total comfort.
- Available sizes: X-Small Short — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 28
16A High-Low Skirt With A Flowy, Laidback Feel
You no longer have to choose between a mini, a midi, and a maxi — because this high-low skirt is all three lengths at once. It comes in your choice of polka-dots, paisley, and florals with either tiered seams or ruffled layers for that flowy, laidback feel. The elastic waistband is also “comfortable” and fits “like a glove,” according to reviewers.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 17
17A Tunic Top That’s Part Sweater, Part Tee
Halfway between a T-shirt and a sweater, this knit tunic is cozy and cooling at the same time. Its slouchy fit and roomy, elbow-length sleeves give it a gorgeous drape, while its ribbed texture is lightweight, soft, and stretchy. “This is my favorite top,” wrote one reviewer who wears it “literally any time [they] have to leave the house.”
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 12
18Lounge Shorts Reviewers Never Want To Take Off
Reviewers who don’t usually wear shorts wrote that these lounge shorts are “the best,” and for multiple reasons: For one, the length is just right for cooling coverage. For another, the pockets are deep and the elastic toggle won’t get lost inside the waistband. Finally, the texture is so “incredibly soft,” reviewers “never want to take these off.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 11
19An Airy Cardigan For Lightweight Coverage
Coverage doesn’t have to be constrictive, and this airy crochet cardigan proves it. Its open-front design, short sleeves, and hollow-out yarn add texture, depth, and lightweight coverage without overwhelming your outfit — or your body temperature. “Great with shorts and summer top if you need something for a little chill or protection from the sun,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 18
20Lace-Trimmed Camis That Look & Feel So Luxe
With their silky material, adjustable spaghetti straps, and lace-trimmed V-necks, these satin camisoles are an easy way to add elegance to your wardrobe. Even though they come in a pack of two different colors for an incredible price, reviewers wrote that they feel “so luxurious” and look “like expensive silk.”
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 15
21A Henley Top That’s Opaque & Elevated
When describing the fit of this short-sleeve Henley shirt, reviewers wrote that it’s “not too tight, not too loose” and a “good length.” The ribbed-knit material is also soft and stretchy, yet thick so it’s not see-through. Last but not least, the quarter buttons let you personalize the neckline while the lettuce trim gives the top an elevated touch.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
22A Short-Sleeve Sweater Top That’s Surprisingly Lightweight
Due to its chest pocket and ribbed-knit texture that mimics a sweater, this short-sleeve pullover dresses up your outfit way more than a T-shirt would. Still, reviewers called it a “perfect all-seasons top” (yes, even summer) because it’s layerable, “breathable,” and “very lightweight.” Get it in a range of solid colors and striped patterns.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 21
23Gold Hoops For Less Than The Price Of 1
Get three for less than the price of one with this dainty earrings set, which includes three pairs of hoops: puff hearts, croissants, and plain. You can mix and match them depending on your outfit, or wear them in multiple piercings for a stacked look. They’re hypoallergenic for sensitive ears and plated in 14K gold for a realistic shine.
- Available styles: 11
24A Cozy Short-Sleeve Romper That’s A “Must-Have”
This cozy crewneck romper is crafted from lightweight sweatshirt material with a short-sleeve top attached to pocketed drawstring shorts. According to reviewers, it’s a “must-have” because it’s “super comfortable” for lounging around the house, “but could easily be dressed up” with a few accessories. Despite the fact that it’s a one-piece, it’s also “easy to get on and off.”
- Available sizes: 16
- Available styles: Small — X-Large
25Tailored Linen Shorts With A Stretchy Waistband
These dressy shorts contain real linen, which adds to their polished yet airy aesthetic. While they look tailored due to their high-waisted silhouette with decorative buttons, pleats, and zipper fly, the back of the waistband has elastic, so they’re “comfortable to wear” and “fit very well,” according to reviewers. Buyers also love the functional pockets.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 7
26A Satin Cami With Alluring Mesh Panels
With its silky fabric and mesh panels that give the V-neck a strappy effect, this satin cami is sultry and elegant at the same time. You can also adjust the straps to raise or lower the plunge. “It looks like an expensive garment, but it was quite affordable!” one reviewer wrote, while another raved, “They dress up anything, and are SO comfortable!”
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 27
27A Sleeveless Button-Down That Looks & Feels Expensive
Sold in tons of colors, striped and floral patterns, and abstract prints, this sleeveless button-down blouse is trendy and traditional at the same time — and buyers can’t believe the value for the price: One reviewer wrote, “it feels like very expensive material” and “it looks like something I got [at a pricey] clothing store.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 42
28A Cult-Favorite Chiffon Cover-Up With 70,000+ Reviews
Why does this breezy cover-up have more than 73,000 reviews on Amazon? In short, because it’s cheap, cute, and versatile. The chiffon fabric is airy and sheer for lightweight coverage over any outfit, casual or dressy, while the huge selection of prints offers something for every wardrobe. Some reviewers wear it over bathing suits, and others wear it over gowns.
- Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
- Available styles: 42
29The Most Comfortable Item In Reviewers’ Wardrobes
Sold in two lengths (shorts and jogger pants), this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is the ultimate one-and-done outfit. While it looks plenty put-together thanks to its boat neckline, cap sleeves, functional pockets, and cute romper fit, the material is “super stretchy” and “so soft,” making it the “most comfortable item” in reviewers’ wardrobes.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 22
30A Gold-Plated Bow Necklace In Lots Of Style Options
Layering is one of the biggest trends in jewelry right now, and this necklace set lets you achieve the look with minimal effort and for an incredible price. The style above includes a satellite choker and a longer chain with a dainty bow pendant, both of which are plated in 14K gold and have extenders so you can customize the length. However, it’s also available in a few other delicate styles.
- Available styles: 8
31A Linen Tank That’s Tailored Yet Effortless
Whether you pair it with drawstring shorts for running errands, a maxi skirt for a party, or high-waisted palazzo pants for the office, this button-back tank top makes your whole outfit look high-end. It’s made from a blend of linen and viscose for that crisp yet airy texture, and its cropped cut hits right above the hips so it looks tailored yet effortless.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 17
32A Top-Rated Stretchy Dress With An Adjustable Tie
This sleeveless striped dress has earned an overall 4.5-star rating from thousands of reviewers, and the word “favorite” was mentioned dozens of times. Thanks to its T-shirt material and tank-style top, it’s casual enough to wear with sneakers — but its longer hem, bodycon silhouette, and adjustable tie pair well with dressier accessories for a more sophisticated occasion.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 14
33Wide-Leg Workout Pants That Have It All
These wide-leg workout pants have the flexibility of yoga pants, the comfort of sweats, the four-pocket storage of cargo pants, the tailored fit of slacks, and the UPF 50+ protection of hiking attire. Throw in the fact that they come in nine colors and two inseam lengths (28 inches and 30 inches) to fit both short and tall wearers, and it’s no wonder they quickly became a reviewer favorite.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
34A Satin Button-Down You Can Tuck, Layer, Or Tie
One reviewer ordered this silky blouse for a themed party, but was “surprised by the quality and good fit.” Others wear it out to dinner or to the office on a regular basis. Its button-up front and collared neckline give it a classic, professional feel, but its stretchy satin material is chic, comfortable, and easy to tuck, layer, and tie.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 10
35A Romper That Comes In Lots Of Patterns
Throw on this printed romper with a pair of flip-flops and you’ll look effortlessly chic with little effort. It’s made entirely from rayon, which reviewers described as “summery and cool,” and its wide elbow-length sleeves, wrap-style V-neck, and flowy silhouette add to its breezy charm. Get it in over a dozen bold, colorful prints and adjust the waist tie as needed for a comfortable fit.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 18
36A Cableknit Sweater Vest For Preppy ‘90s Vibes
Even though it’s surprisingly affordable, this vintage sweater vest “feels fashion-forward” and “seems to be really good quality,” according to reviewers. It’s a throwback to preppy 90s fashion with its capped sleeves and split-collar neckline, but its cable-knit texture is a comfort-forward classic that’ll never go out of style. Layer it over a button-down or wear it solo.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 8
37Polished Shorts Made From Cotton & Linen
Pair these high-waisted shorts with a T-shirt when you’re out running errands, or tuck a chiffon blouse into the elastic waistband for a more polished look. They’re made from 90% cotton and 10% linen for crisp breathability, and the rolled legs and faux fly add a tailored finish. “The quality is great, lightweight, and worth the price,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 9
38A Lace-Trim Tank You Can Wear Any Day Of The Week
Due to its flowy fabric and lace trim, this sleeveless blouse effortlessly transitions through any day of the week, whether it’s a Monday meeting, a Friday date, or a Sunday brunch. Its thicker straps also conceal your bra. “Perfect for both casual outings and dressier occasions,” wrote one reviewer who called the color “absolutely stunning” and the lace trim “such an elegant touch.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
- Available styles: 20
39A Lounge Set That’s Surprisingly Polished
This two-piece lounge set contrasts a slim-fitting long-sleeve top with flowy, wide-leg pants (with pockets). Despite its comfy fabric, it actually looks like a coordinated outfit — especially when accessorized with a cardigan, a cute bag, or some platform sneakers. “Obsessed. I absolutely LOVE this set,” wrote one reviewer who “would get it in every color.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 10
40An Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Hollow-Out Pattern
Its lightweight yarn has an all-over hollow-out pattern that’s perfect for layering over a cami or your favorite lace bra, while its wide scoop neckline falls off the shoulder for an effortlessly slouchy fit. This crochet top comes in 14 color options, and according to reviewers, it’s “cute as heck” and “looks more expensive than it is.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
41Layering Necklaces That Come With Extender Chains
Boldly accessorize in one fell swoop with this five-piece necklace set. Each choker has a different design and is slightly longer than the last for a cascading stacked look, or you can style them separately depending on your outfit. They’re also plated in hypoallergenic 18K gold, and all but one has an extender chain so you can customize the fit.
- Available styles: 14
42A Knit Midi Skirt That’s “Cozy Chic”
This knit midi skirt is “an absolute winner” you can dress up or down, according to one reviewer who called it “cozy chic” and said that it “has quickly become a staple in [their] wardrobe.” While it’s cut like a high-waisted pencil skirt with side slits for eye-catching flexibility, it’s woven from spandex-infused yarn with a cable-knit texture for stretch and style.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 8
43A Cap-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Endless Styling Possibilities
Style this cap-sleeve maxi dress up with heels and a clutch to wear it as a gown, throw it on with sneakers for errands and travel, or layer it over a button-down or under a belted sweater for the office. Thanks to its loose, versatile silhouette and comfy fabric, the possibilities are virtually endless. It also has pockets for convenience and side slits for freedom of movement.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 36
44A Vintage-Inspired Swimsuit That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints
Who says one pieces can’t be sultry? This vintage thong swimsuit features a cheeky design, has a plunging scoop neckline, an ultra-low back, and high-cut legs. That said, it’s double-lined with removable pads and adjustable straps for opacity and support. It also comes in tons of colors and prints.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 34
45The Best Wide-Leg Jeans Reviewers Ever Bought
Wide-leg jeans are back, and this pair has reviewers raving: “These are the best jeans I’ve ever purchased hands down.” They combine a roomy boyfriend fit with a high cinched waist, and the cotton-blend denim has the “perfect amount of stretch” for a comfortable fit that doesn’t lose its shape. Get them in classic or distressed finishes in plenty of colors.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 15
46A Flowy Mini Dress That Has Reviewers “Absolutely Obsessed”
Reviewers are “absolutely obsessed” with this ruffle mini dress, which has butterfly sleeves and a deep-V neckline with a bow tie. The back is shirred with plenty of elastic so it stretches for a custom-like fit, while the polyester material has a lightweight, linen-like finish that makes the dress look way more expensive than it is.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 25
47A Double-Lined V-Neck Tank Made From Silky Smooth Satin
“Love these tops enough to buy two more colors,” one reviewer wrote about this silky V-neck tank, while another called it “luxurious and lovely.” The satin material adds shine and sophisticated drape to any outfit, whether you wear it with wide-leg jeans or a pencil skirt, plus it’s slightly stretchy for comfort and double-lined for opacity.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 19
48A Lace-Trimmed Satin Robe That Feels High-End
It’s so gorgeous and well-made, some reviewers wore this silky robe on the morning of their wedding, while others compared it to much more expensive brands: “This is comparable to the [Victoria’s Secret robe] I had, for a much lower price.” The satin material feels soft and cooling against the skin, the scalloped lace trim gives it an elevated look, and the functional pockets are a practical touch.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 17
49Racerback Workout Tanks With A Loose Fit
With their tunic silhouette, pleated back, and curved hem, these scoop-neck tank tops are a favorite among those who prefer a looser fit. Designed for comfortable, convenient workouts, the racerback straps stay put while the fabric is stretchy, soft, and moisture-wicking — and they’re cute to boot. “I first bought them for the gym, but found they look really nice to just wear with a pair of jeans,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 28
50A Button-Down Blouse That’s “Excellent Quality”
A good button-down blouse is a staple of any wardrobe, and this button-down blouse is “excellent quality” and “very versatile,” according to reviewers. The classic cut pairs with everything from jeans to dress pants, the tunic-style silhouette drapes well, and the material breathes, resists wrinkles, and is thin enough for tucking and layering.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
51A Buttery-Soft Tracksuit Set With 4 Pockets
“It exceeded my expectations right away,” one reviewer raved about this two-piece tracksuit set, which includes drawstring shorts and a pullover with dropped shoulders and puffed sleeves. “The fabric is buttery soft and it’s lightweight while still keeping me warm” — “and as a bonus, it has nice, deep pockets” on both the sweatshirt and the shorts.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 17
52A Bodycon Dress That’s Elegant Yet Alluring
If you’re aiming for that elusive sweet spot between elegant and eye-catching, this bodycon dress delivers. The top is full coverage with its long sleeves and turtleneck, but the silhouette hugs your curves and the mini length shows off your legs. It’s also made from a ribbed-knit material with plenty of stretch, so reviewers were “surprised at how comfortable this was.”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available styles: 10
53Palazzo Pants That Look Polished But Are Very Stretchy
These high-waist palazzo pants offer business in the front, comfort in the back. They’re professional enough for work, meetings, and interviews with their pleated wide-leg silhouette, button closure, and belt loops — but reviewers don’t think twice about wearing them all day long thanks to the hidden elastic waistband, which offers flexibility and freedom of movement.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 16
54A Sophisticated Satin Skirt That’s Super Versatile
“A staple in every wardrobe,” one reviewer wrote about this satin skirt, which “fits great and goes with so much.” Its slip-style silhouette walks the line between alluring and sophisticated, its silky material is cooling for summer but layerable for winter, and its high waist has hidden elastic in the band for a custom-like fit without restrictive zippers or uncomfortable clasps.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 30
55Affordable Levi’s Bootcut Jeans With An “Amazing Fit”
“I think these are going to be my new favorite jeans,” wrote one reviewer about these Levi Strauss Signature Gold bootcut jeans. “Very comfortable.” Others raved about the “amazing fit,” granted the cotton denim has plenty of stretch, the mid-rise waistband has a panel for compression, and the sizes come in short, regular, and long options for various heights.
- Available sizes: 2 Short — 28 Plus Long
- Available styles: 5
56A Closet Staple That’s Comfortable & Trendy
Pair this long-sleeve top with leggings for the gym or tuck it into a skirt to create an effortlessly elegant outfit. It’s made from a stretchy ribbed-knit material with a Y2K-inspired squared scoop neck. Reviewers called it a “closet staple” that they have “in so many different colors” because it’s comfortable and trendy at the same time.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 26
57A Square-Neck Tank That’s Both Comfy & Polished
According to reviewers, the stretchy, silky-soft fabric on this tank top is reminiscent of Skims, while the square neck and thick straps help it to look especially polished. As a result, you can throw it on with your favorite jeans for cooling, all-day comfort, or incorporate it into your more curated outfits for dates, parties, and the office.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 14
58Workout Pants With A Polished Cropped Ankle
The cropped ankles give these workout pants some polished style — but the four-way stretch fabric is silky, breathable, and sweat-wicking to keep you cool on the course or in the gym. Reviewers also love the extra-deep pockets and the wide, stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring, so much so that they want “one in every color.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available styles: 20
59A Full-Coverage Sweater Dress That’s Modest Yet Chic
With its long sleeves, high neckline, and knee-length hem, this sweater dress offers plenty of modest coverage, but that doesn’t make it any less chic. Its A-line silhouette billows out at the waist into a tiered skirt that goes with virtually any shoes in your closet — plus it has pockets for convenience and a soft, ribbed texture for comfort.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 13
60A Top That Looks Like A Blouse But Feels Like A Tee
It may feel like your favorite T-shirt thanks to its soft, breathable fabric that stretches while you move — but the lantern sleeves and shirred cuffs on this ruffle blouse elevate your outfit tenfold. You can dress it down with denim shorts and up with slacks or a pretty skirt. “Plan for compliments!” wrote one reviewer who “ordered two colors” and plans on “ordering more.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available styles: 15