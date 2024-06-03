These Father’s Day Gifts From Macy’s Help Dads Unleash Their Inner Adventurer

Dads are known for their love of taking on a challenge, whether it’s planning an epic family trip, mastering a new sport or home fix-it skill, or simply trying to ignite a charcoal grill in a rainstorm, even though everyone else thinks they should, “Just use the oven, Jeff!” But enough about my personal life. Father’s Day is coming up June 16, and no matter what type of intrepid adventurer you’re shopping for, Macy’s has you covered with a curated gift guide for dads, grandpas, and father figures of all kinds.

From cutting-edge tech and fashion finds, to grooming products, athletic gear, and top-shelf cooking and grillware, Macy’s one-stop shop truly has it all (even Father’s Day cards and books of dad jokes!) at price points that work with every budget. They’ve organized their gift guide by price for easy browsing, but all of these picks are between $50 and $200 so that you can save, splurge, or split the cost with kids or siblings (just remind the oldest to put your name on the card, and make sure the youngest doesn’t “forget” to pay you back again).

So choose your own dad adventure: Are they an outdoorsy explorer who’s never met a campfire they couldn’t light? A workout buff who always gets 10,000 steps in, or the kind of guy who prefers to get his mileage from international flights? Maybe he’s a gentler adventurer who loves the thrill of trying a new recipe or working on a DIY project in the garage. No matter who your No. 1 Dad is, you’ll find the perfect gift at Macy’s with the click of a button. Because while fathers might love a challenge, shopping for Father’s Day shouldn’t be one.

For The Consummate Camper Dad

Sure, the nature-loving dad in your life might prefer sleeping under the stars to staying at a four-star hotel, but that doesn’t mean they can’t rough it in style with Macy’s selection of portable camping amenities. An affordable family-size pop-up tent, on-the-go grill, or packable picnic table will elevate the experience for everyone.

For The World Traveler Dad

Whether Dad is continent-jumping for business or pleasure, this travel-savvy adventurer needs gear that keeps them looking sleek, while battling jet lag. Gift a simple but elegant passport case, versatile lightweight bomber jacket, or noise-canceling headphones, so they can tune out the noise and tune in to the wanderlust.

For The Athletic Dynamo Dad

They’ll do the lifting, you do the gifting: Fitness buff dads are all about exercise efficiency, whether they’re hitting their home gym between meetings or training for a triathlon. These stylish, yet practical accessories — comfy lightweight running shoes, a fitness tracker in the body of a designer watch, and a compact training bench — will keep them on track to PR.

For The Fearless Foodie Dad

Anyone who doesn’t think cooking is adventurous has never accidentally set a pan on fire, and it shows. But a foodie dad would never make such a rookie mistake! He’s the king of the kitchen, and loves to try new things. A master hot sauce sampler, deluxe grill set, or countertop pizza “oven” is just the inspiration needed to kick things up a notch.