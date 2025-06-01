These Weird Things Make It Way Easier To Keep Your Home Nice
They may be odd, but these clever finds will help get your home in top form.
It can be so difficult for me to keep my home clean, de-cluttered, and looking nice. I mean, I’m just one person! Between scrubbing the shower, dusting the bookshelf, keeping things organized, and so much more — how am I possibly expected to stay on top of it all? Thankfully, I’ve come to learn that there are so many weird and easy solutions that help me manage my home to-do list. Here are some of my favorite strange yet brilliant organizational tools and time-saving cleaning products that help keep your home nice so you can focus on living in it.
01A Fast-Working Baseboard Cleaner With A 4-Foot Handle
Dusty baseboards are such an eyesore; get yours squeaky clean with this molding cleaning tool. First off, it has a handle that expands up to 4 feet so you’re not breaking your back to clean things low down or high up. Second, it features a unique contoured design that conforms to the shape of your baseboard or molding to dust all the nooks and crannies.
02A Gentle 2-Sided Brush Designed To Clean Electronics & Screens
This mini cleaning brush is about the size of a pen and features a silicone end and a brush end that are specifically designed to clean your small devices — think: cables, phone screens, keyboards, and more. The silicone wiper cleans debris from tight corners and hard to reach places, while the soft bristles brush away dust.
03“Magical” Sponges That Remove Scuffs & Stains With Just Water
These magic sponges make it easier than ever to keep your walls looking brand spankin’ new. With some elbow grease and water, the mildly abrasive melamine sponges work hard to remove scuffs and stains from your walls, soap scum and grime from your bathroom, or grease build-up in your kitchen. Plus, they have a non-scratch formula that’s safe to use on stainless steel, glass, and tile.
04A Stainless Steel Dispenser For Plastic Grocery Bags Bags
If all the plastic grocery bags in your house are stuffed into a drawer or another bag creating a cluttered mess, you need to check out this dispenser. Add all your plastic bags inside through the top opening, then use the side opening to remove bags one at a time as you need them. It can be mounted on a pantry wall or inside a cabinet door using hooks or adhesive.
05A Long & Narrow Microfiber Dust Cloth That Extends Up To 55 Inches
With this long and narrow dust brush, you can no longer complain that it’s hard to clean underneath your bed, couch, or appliances. It has a 17.9-inch long microfiber brush head and a handle that expands up to 55 inches long to help you clean and dust hard-to-reach places with ease.
06A Flower-Shaped Jewelry Dish With A Nonslip Bottom Pad
Shaped like a flower, this jewelry dish is an adorable, high-end place to store your favorite accessories. It’s small and lightweight, with rounded lines and a nonslip bottom. It looks great on your bathroom coutertop, vanity, or nightstand while giving you a go-to spot to keep jewelry to avoid misplacing and losing things.
07Adjustable Shelf Dividers To Organize Purses In Your Closet
If you have a bunch of purses hanging on a hook in the closet or stacked in a messy pile on a shelf, these clear dividers instantly organize them so they’re easy to find and protected from scratches and damage. This organizer come with eight adjustable dividers that can be moved around the two bases to customize the fit to the width of your big and small bags to keep them upright and in good shape.
08A Cat-Shaped Handheld Vacuum Cleaner With A Tail For Tiny Spaces
Don’t be fooled by the handheld size of this vacuum cleaner — it has a ton of suction power to remove crumbs, dust, eraser shavings, and dirt from tabletop surfaces to keep your space looking squeaky clean. It even comes with an attachable crevice nozzle to get into tricky spaces like on your keyboard, around your mousepad, or in corners of your drawers.
09A Rectangular Turntable For An Organized & Accessible Pantry
With an oversized rectangular shape, this turntable can be used to hold condiments in the refrigerator or cans and snacks in the pantry, to keep your space organized and insure you have easy access to everything you need. It rotates 360 degrees so you have easy access to your goods and has a slight lip around the edge to keep everything in place.
10An Ingeniously Designed Ceiling Fan Duster With An Extendable Pole
If you never clean the top of your ceiling fans because how tricky it is to reach, this duster is about to change your life and make it so easy to keep that space looking great. It comes with two chenille pads and two microfiber pads that attach to a mop head device that covers both sides of the fan at once, attracting dust on the top and bottom to leave your fan looking good as new. Plus, the handle expands from 47 to 60 inches.
11Tiered Pants Hangers That Save So Much Space
Organize your pants without taking up a ton of space in the closet with these convenient and clever hangers. They feature nonslip racks that can each hold a pair of pants neatly folded. The hangers have two stainless steel hooks that clasp to the closet rod to add and remove pants. Then simply remove one of the two hooks, and the hangers hold your pants vertically to save a ton of space.
12Toilet Bowl Cleaning Gels That Refresh With Every Flush
These toilet bowl cleaning gels are the kind of “set and forget” thing that help keep your home nice without a ton of thought or maintenance on your part. Just attach one of the 128 included gels to the inside of your toilet bowl, and for about two weeks, it refreshes and cleans the bowl every time you flush to eliminate odor and prevent stain build-up. Then when it disintegrates, add a new one.
13A Wooden Tray To Hold Keys, Wallets, Glasses & More In The Entryway
This wooden tray is a great addition to your entryway, giving you a clean and tidy go-to spot for all your daily essentials like your keys, wallet, sunglasses, and more. Made of gorgeous walnut wood, the tray has two compartments and a standing tree with three hooks. It keeps all your things in one place while keeping your entryway table from looking cluttered.
14A Squeegee That Cleans Your Countertop
Get your countertops clean enough to eat off with this easy-to-use squeegee. Whether it’s water spills or cereal crumbs, this cleaning tool can drag everything, wet or dry, off the counter and into the sink. It’s made of silicone and even has a built-in handle that can be used to hang on the edge of the sink for storage. This is great for dirty dishes, too!
15Sleek Cable Management Boxes To Hide Unsightly Wires & Plugs
Keep your desk, nightstand, entertainment center — you name it — organized and looking neat and clean with these cable management boxes. Each order come with two sizes or boxes that hide a 12-inch and 15-inch long power strip with slots on the sides to route cables in and out in an organized way.
16An Adjustable Organizer To Hold Food Storage Container Lids
This organizer is the easiest fix to one of life’s most annoying kitchen problems — how to neatly store food container lids so they’re not falling all over your cabinets. It features five adjustable dividers that can be custom fit to the width of each set of matching lids to keep them all together and easily accessible. Plus, it comes with blank labels so you know what lids go with which containers.
17A Corner-Shaped Tile Scrubber With An Extendable Handle
Because it has a long expandable handle — it adjusts from 26 to 46 inches — and a corner-shaped head, this scrubber makes it way easier to clean the tiles in your kitchen and bathroom. It has a strong, antimicrobial top that retains water and has an abrasive texture that scrubs tiles, tubs, glass, and floors without scratching or damaging the surfaces.
18Dustproof Storage Bags That Hold Clothes, Linens & More Under Your Bed
If you’re afraid to look under your bed because of the total mess of clutter you’ve got there, you have to check out these storage bags. With a long and narrow design, they’re specifically made to store clothes, linens, and knickknacks under your bed in a way that’s organized and easily accessible. They can hold up to 60 liters — about 20 articles of clothing — and have a clear top so you can see what’s inside.
19A Discreet Basket For Your Bathroom To Hold Up To 12 Rolls Of Toilet Paper
Sure, you need to keep spare rolls of toilet paper ready for action in the bathroom, but with this basket, they don’t need to make your bathroom look bad. It holds up to 12 rolls with a breathable fabric base and a bamboo top that can be used as a shelf to hold your phone or a candle and make your bathroom even cuter.
20A Toothbrush-Sized Power Scrubber To Make Grout Look Good As New
This power scrubber is about the size of an electric toothbrush with a head that oscillates 60 times per second to remove everyday grime, water stains, and soap scum from the grout in your kitchen or bathroom. It’s water-resistant and powered by batteries so you don’t have to be married to an outlet to use it.
21Gentle Bed Sheet Straps To Keep Your Fitted Sheet In Place All Night Long
A messy unmade bed instantly makes your space look untidy and cluttered — that’s where these straps come in. They clip to the corners of your fitted sheet underneath the mattress to keep it in place no matter how much tossing and turning you do in your sleep. And don’t worry, those clips are gentle on your sheets, so there won’t be any tears or fraying.
22Wire Storage Baskets With An Accessible U-Shaped Front & Wooden Lid
These wire baskets are great options if you’re looking to clean up your kitchen counter and pantry, leaving things within reach but out of the way. The mesh design allows air to circulate to keep fruit and veggies fresher longer, and the U-shaped front makes it easy to add and remove items without taking off the lid. The wooden lid is great because it can double as a shelf for more storage.
23A Steam Cleaner With Detachable Nozzles To Remove Grime & Grease
This handheld steam cleaner heats water to 221 degrees and comes with a ton of detachable nozzles to clean oil, grime, grease, and other tough-to-remove stains from your home to keep it looking neat and tidy. It has a bent nozzle for hard to reach spots, a fabric cleaner, round brushes, a glass cleaning accessory, and way more.
24Sleek Acrylic Shelves To Organize The Inside Of Your Cabinets
Double the surface space inside your cabinets with these sleek acrylic shelves. They come in two sizes and can each hold up to 11 pounds — great for stacking plates and bowls in your kitchen, condiments and spices in your pantry, toiletries in your bathroom — you name it. Plus, the clear acrylic design makes them virtually invisible while you’re using them.
25Rounded Sponges With Grooves To Clean Blinds, Floorboards & Vents
These long and narrow rounded sponges feature built-in grooves that can get deeply into the crevices on your blinds, floorboards, air vent blades — you name it — to remove all the dust that builds up there and creates an eyesore. Simply wet the sponge, squeeze it out, wipe, and then rinse off everything it collected. Each one dries quickly and can be reused again and again.
26A 5-Spring Broom Holder To Organize Cleaning & Gardening Supplies
Get your cleaning and gardening supplies off the floor and onto a neat and tidy looking organizer like this one. It has five spring-loaded slots that hold brooms, rakes, mops, etc., from the handle as well as six hooks to hold gardening gloves, small dust brushes, and more. It can hold up to 35 pounds, and it instantly organizes what could be an otherwise cluttered area in your home.
27A 3-Pack Of Round Cotton Baskets That Are Great Catch-All Options
These cotton rope woven baskets look incredibly expensive and sleek, creating the perfect spot to store keys and wallets by the door, fruits and veggies in the kitchen, pet toys in the living room — you name it. They’re extremely versatile, come in three sizes, and work in any room to instantly declutter the odds and ends around your home.
28Sprayable Shower Cleaner That Requires No Scrubbing
This shower spray makes cleaning your bathroom way easier because of its no scrub design. Simply use the built-in sprayer to spritz the cleaning solution on your shower walls and floor, let it sit for up to 12 hours, and then rinse with warm water to remove soap scum, grime, and body oils and prevent them from building up over time. It’s truly that easy.
29A Pot & Pan Rack One Reviewer Called “Very Sturdy & A Great Organizer”
“The weight of this product is light but it will hold heavy pans still. Very sturdy and great organizer for all of my pots and pans. I only have 1 two door cabinet for all of my cooking things. It used to be a complete mess, everything just shoved in there on top of each other and couldn't find anything when you needed it. This is such a value for what you pay for, buy it!!” one reviewer raved about this pot and pan organizer. If your cabinet is also a mess, the eight racks can be adjusted to fit the height of your pots and pans, giving you a neat spot that fits each and every one. It can be used vertically or horizontally and is made of really strong iron.
30Reusable Cable Ties To Wrap, Label & Organize All Your Wires & Chargers
It’s time to get your junk drawer full of wires and chargers into tip-top shape with these cable ties. With a hook-and-loop closure, they can be used to wrap each individual cord, keeping them looking neat and tidy — a stark difference from an unwieldy mess that’s constantly tangled. Plus, they’re great for keeping chargers organized when you’re traveling.
31Best-Selling Mold Stain Remover That Works Quickly
This mold stain remover can be used on washing machine seals, dishwasher seals, refrigerator seals, grout, caulking, and way more to instantly remove any discoloration, black spots, and build-up related to mold and grease. It has a gel-like consistency with a targeted applicator to get the formula exactly where you want it without running. Let is sit for three to five hours, then wipe. It’s that fast.
32Under-Sink Organizers With 2 Pull-Out Shelves For Easy Access
These two-tier organizers feature stacked drawers that pull out to give you fill access to everything underneath your sink. They come in two sizes and come with eight removable dividers for even more organization on each individual drawer. Plus, they have a raised edge to keep things from falling off.
33Bed Sheet Organizers With Viewing Windows & Labels
If your linen closet is as messy as your hamper, these bed sheet organizers not only keep your closet looking neat and tidy, but also have easy-to-read labels to make it easier to find the sheet set you’re looking for. They’re sturdy and durable with a hook-and-loop closure lid and a tiny window so you can see the pattern and know what’s inside.
34Clear Acrylic Turntables That Rotate 360 Degrees To Keep Your Surfaces Tidy
These turntables are so versatile, you can use them almost anywhere to keep your cabinets, refrigerator, counters — you name it — organized. They rotate 360 degrees so you can stuff the turntables with toiletries in the bathroom, condiments in the fridge, spices in the pantry, and makeup on your vanity and still have access to everything you’re looking for.
35A Popular Cleaner & Freshener For Your Garbage Disposal
Stop ignoring the slight smell coming out of your garbage disposal and clean it easily and quickly with these packets. Simply put the whole packing into the disposal, and the foaming powder scrubs the disposals walls, blades, and splash guard to leave it with a fresh lemon-smelling scent. It can be used weekly in seconds to avoid build-up, which is why it has over 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
36Plastic Baskets That Are Great For Organizing Tight Spots
These minimalist plastic baskets measure just 11.5 inches long, 5.5 inches tall, and 5 inches wide, making them a great way to organize tight spaces. They’re ideal for snacks in your pantry, office supplies on your desk, detergent essentials in your laundry room — truly, they have so many uses. They have convenient handles that make removing the basket, getting your stuff, and replacing them easy, too.
37Microfiber Slippers To Mop The Floor While You Walk Around
Nothing makes it easier to mop your floors than wearing these microfiber socks and simply walking around. Literally — that’s all it takes. Just put these slippers on bare feet or over your sneakers (they have an elastic cord design to fit nice and tight) and the chenille and microfiber can be used dry to pick up dust and hair or wet with cleaning solution to scrub your floors down. They can also be attached to mops, if that’s how you prefer to clean.
38Cable Wraps That Attach Cords Directly To Their Appliance
I absolutely hate it when I go into my appliance cabinet and there are wires and cords hanging down or getting stuck. That’s where these cable wraps come in. They use adhesive tape to mount to the back or side of an appliance — think air fryer, blender, coffee maker, etc. — then they have a hook-and-loop closure that wraps around the cord to keep it tucked neatly against the appliance so it stays tidy while you’re not using it.
39Retro Vinyl-Style Coasters With A Textured Surface To Catch Drips
Who says protecting your furniture from water and heat stains needs to be boring? These coasters prove otherwise. Designed to look like retro vinyl records, the coasters are suitable for hot or cold beverages and feature textured top surfaces that collect condensation drips and spills to keep them off your wood furniture. And they have nonslip bottoms to stay sturdy.
40A Budget-Friendly Robot Vacuum With Strong Suction & 6 Cleaning Modes
Cleaning your floors can be easy when you have a robotic vacuum do it for you. Though it’s a fraction of the price of other robot vacuums, it has an 11-inch diameter with a super strong suction design to keep your home spotless while you’re watching TV or working. It has six cleaning modes — from scheduled, to manual, to edge-focus, and more — and you can set up timed tasks via an app to clean the area you want exactly when you want it.
41A Sleek Mini Trash Can With A Swing Top Lid
This countertop trash can has a 0.4-gallon capacity that’s perfect for discarding small things like tissues, food scraps, paper supplies, and more. It measures just 6.5 inches tall and 4.72 inches wide to fit nicely on your countertop, vanity, or nightstand. And it has a swing top lid that’s easy to manuever while keeping odors inside.
42A Flexible 10-Foot Cable Management Sleeve That Can Be Cut To Size
This 10-foot cable sleeve keeps your cables tidy and organized behind your entertainment center or around your nightstand. It can be cut to size and then wrapped around your cables to hide them without having to assemble any tricky plastic cable management covers. It’s heat-resistant up to 302 degrees and is chew-proof to protect your cords from your furry friends.
43A Silicone Squeegee-Like Broom With A Telescopic Handle
Nothing says “easy clean-up” like a one-tool-does-all cleaning essential. This squeegee-like broom sweeps up everything from coffee drops to rice spills to pet hair clumps on your tile floor, wood floor, or low pile rugs to keep your home looking so nice. It even has a telescopic handle that expands from 36 to 55 inches so you can sweep without breaking your back.
44A Foldable Bamboo Shoe Rack That Expands To Fit Up To 5 Pairs
If all your shoes are in a messy pile near the door, you need this shoe rack to get that space in tip-top shape — after all, your entryway is the first place people see when they walk inside. It expands to fit up to five pairs of shoes and folds into a small stack that’s really easy to store. Plus, it’s made of sturdy bamboo that looks polished and expensive.
45Gentle Yet Effective Cleaning Paste With 154,000+ 5-Star Reviews
“One of the best things about this product is how easy it is to use,” one reviewer raved. “Just spray, let it sit for a few moments, and wipe away—no harsh scrubbing or strong chemical fumes.” This fan-favorite cleaning paste removes all kinds of stains around your home — from grease in the oven to soap scum in the bathroom — without scratching or damaging your surfaces. It takes very little elbow grease and can tackle all those stains around your home you’ve been avoiding because it seems too hard.
46A Large Rope Storage Basket To Collect All Your Knickknacks
This large storage basket can be used in so many ways to tidy up and make your house look better. Made of woven cotton rope with built-in handles, it can be a fancy laundry basket in your bedroom, a catch-all in the living room to store extra blankets and pillows, or a go-to spot for kid’s or pet toys.
47Dry Erase Chore Charts With Spaces For Daily & Weekly Tasks
Whether you live with your partner, friends, or family, these chore charts are a great way to keep your common spaces tidy while ensuring the burden of cleaning doesn’t fall on only one member of the household. They have sections for daily and weekly tasks, and a section labeled Monday through Sunday to check off how often a certain task was done this week. There’s also an area to remind yourself of the reward you get when you complete your chores, which is great for kids.
48A Bamboo Desk Organizer With Multiple Shelves & Drawers
This compact organizer sits nicely on your desk or dresser to store all kinds of small knickknacks to de-clutter your space and keep it looking neat and tidy. It has one large drawer, one small drawer, one large shelf, one small shelf, and one shelf that’s divided into two compartments. And it has a built-in book end that expands up to 11.6 inches to hold books, folders, papers, and more.
49A Highly Effective Duster For Ceiling Fans With A Telescoping Pole
Made of microfiber, this duster is so effective at cleaning high places like the tops of your ceiling fans and cabinets. This attachment comes with a 3-foot telescoping pole that you can use to reach to the top spots in your home, and the angled design works great on any flat surfaces.
50An Accordion Wall Hanger With 16 Convenient Hooks
Meet your new favorite entryway must-have. This accordion wall hanger features 16 sturdy hooks that are great for organizing your hats, backpacks, keys, and nearly any other daily essential you need to be able to grab quickly on your way out the door. It expands up to 72 inches and mounts on the wall with screws for supreme stability.
51A Best-Selling Bluetooth Label Maker That Makes Customization Easy
Make professional home organizers proud and label literally everything around your house with this ink-less label maker. It has a thermal print head that works quickly, easily, and without the need to replace any ink. It connects to an app via Bluetooth so you can access 1,000+ symbols, 60+ frames, and dozens of fonts to customize the look of the labels to your style.
52Iridescent Acrylic Shelves That Hold Up To 8.8 Pounds Each
Not only do these shelves look so cool — I mean, they’re iridescent and change color based on your angle — but they’re also great for displaying books, magazines, makeup, nail polish, and more. They each hold up to 8.8 pounds, and they can be installed with screws for added stability and durability to utilize wall space to keep your home looking put-together and polished.
53Adjustable Bamboo Dividers To Keep Your Drawers Expertly Organized
Get on top of your junk drawer and organize it like an expert with these dividers. Spring-loaded, the dividers expand from 16 to 22 inches to fit the length or width of your drawer, and they have padded ends to protect your surfaces from scratches. They come in multiple standard colors — wood, white, and black — if you want to match the dividers to the inside of your drawers.
54Clear Plastic Containers With Secure Zippered Closures
What makes these storage containers great for holding sweaters, linens, and towels it that they have a clear plastic surface that makes it easy to see what’s inside. They have a secure zippered closure, and when filled, they can be stacked to take advantage of vertical storage space. They have convenient handles an can be wiped down with cold water to clean.
55A Non-Scratch Dish Sponge With A Built-In Soap Dispenser In The Handle
Sometimes I avoid doing dishes because I don’t feel like getting my hands wet and dirty, but that’s no longer a problem with this convenient dish sponge. It has an ergonomic handle that doubles as a soap dispenser, delivering soap directly into the sponge so you can scrub nonstick pots and pans, dishes, glasses, and more.
This article was originally published on