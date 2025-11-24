Meet The Oral-B iO Electric Toothbrush Took My Family’s Oral Health To The Next Level

When I found out I was going to become a mom, I expected a lot of challenges: introducing solids, potty training, teaching my son the basic tenets of right and wrong. One uphill battle I didn’t prepare for? Tooth brushing. It turns out, it’s not so easy to get a kid to effectively brush their teeth twice a day, every day, forever and ever.

When my son was really little, I would brush for him. As he got older, he started doing it himself — while I cringed watching him give it a half-hearted 30-seconds before proudly handing me the brush with a triumphant, “All done, Mama!” As a family, my husband and I tried talking about the importance of tooth brushing, modeling consistent and effective habits, and reminding our son to grab his brush twice a day. Nothing really worked. And it turns out that what we were lacking wasn’t intention; it was the proper tools.

That’s where Oral-B comes in. The brand recently launched a new innovative toothbrush just for kids. The iO Kids Electric Toothbrush featuring Stitch uses superior brushing technology and playful features to help families build healthier brushing habits. Paired with the equally innovative adult version, the iO Series 2 Electric Toothbrush, it’s the perfect way to get everyone brushing together — and well. Pro tip: both are available now online and in-store at Target.

These products can make a huge difference in your family’s overall oral health — plus offer the chance for fun moments of genuine connection (and with that in mind, they’d make great gifts for anybody with a toothbrushing-averse kid in the house!). Here’s everything to know.

How it works

This innovative toothbrush was designed alongside dentists to bring Oral-B’s breakthrough iO technology to kids ages 6-12. It’s got a 28-day battery life (because what’s worse than losing power right as you start the bedtime routine?), and a two-minute music timer that plays a Stitch song to let your kiddo know they’re done brushing and reinforce great brushing habits.

What sets it apart

My personal favorite feature of this product is the automatic gum pressure sensor that slows the speed down when it’s being pressed too hard (much-needed in my house!). Paired with extra soft brush heads that are designed to be gentle on kids’ teeth, it treats your little’s pearly whites with the care they deserve. Plus, it just plain cleans better, removing more plaque than a regular, manual toothbrush, for powerful cavity protection even in those tricky spots kids tend to miss.

Why gift it

This isn’t just a gift for kids — it’s a way to make brushing something they actually look forward to, helping parents turn daily routines into an interactive moment that’s fun and enjoyable, and building healthy habits that last.

But kids’ mouths aren’t the only ones that deserve a little love — and modeling great brushing is an important part of keeping the whole family healthy. Thankfully, the same innovative technology behind the new iO Kids Electric Toothbrush is also available for adults with the Oral-B iO Series 2 Electric Toothbrush. Head to Target today to pick up both brushes and make brushing time a genuine moment of connection. What’s a better gift than that?