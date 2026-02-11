10 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts From CVS That Start At Just $6
Who knew your neighborhood CVS had so many treasures?
One of the burdens of being a mother in 2026 is that as soon as we finish one hectic holiday-planning season, another approaches. Winter is a great example: Even though you just finished putting away the Christmas decorations, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. (And let’s be honest, for some of us those Christmas decorations are still exactly where they were in December — and that’s just fine.)
Luckily, Atlanta-based mom of two, Lakeisha Drayton, has the keys to making Valentine’s Day shopping stress-free, and her number one tip is to shop her local CVS. “I always try to visit the store when seasonal items first hit the shelf so I can get the best ones,” she said, sharing that her personal favorites range from custom photo gifts, beautiful gift sets, and seasonal candy. “It’s a one stop shop. I always find everything I need to put a thoughtful gift together.”
That’s right, while you’re picking up your third ear infection prescription of the season, you can also fit in Valentine’s Day shopping for the whole family (and maybe pick up a gift or two for yourself while you’re at it. Celebrating love includes self love!) Below, Drayton shares some of her favorite gifts from CVS that will have your friends and family feeling cared for without stretching your wallet — or your bandwidth.
Look, we’re never going to say no to a classic chocolate selection, but this Russell Stover Sequin Heart Candy box somehow tastes even better. With a mix of 11 milk and dark chocolate treats inside, the keepsake box is sure to be a winner.
Light up a dark winter night with this Universal Candle Co. Buttercream and Cherry Blossom-scented candle. It has four (count ‘em, four!) wicks to fill the room with a perfectly balanced aroma. The heart-covered frosted glass jar completes the ambiance.
Customize this Erin Condren journal with photos. Available in multiple designs, the journal includes 50 lined sheets and is 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches. You can personalize the front, back and spine with images, logos, designs, text and more — making these thoughtful pages a one-of-a-kind present.