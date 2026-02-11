Shopping|

10 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts From CVS That Start At Just $6

Who knew your neighborhood CVS had so many treasures?

by Hanna LoPatin
DimaBerlin/Shutterstock

One of the burdens of being a mother in 2026 is that as soon as we finish one hectic holiday-planning season, another approaches. Winter is a great example: Even though you just finished putting away the Christmas decorations, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. (And let’s be honest, for some of us those Christmas decorations are still exactly where they were in December — and that’s just fine.)

Luckily, Atlanta-based mom of two, Lakeisha Drayton, has the keys to making Valentine’s Day shopping stress-free, and her number one tip is to shop her local CVS. “I always try to visit the store when seasonal items first hit the shelf so I can get the best ones,” she said, sharing that her personal favorites range from custom photo gifts, beautiful gift sets, and seasonal candy. “It’s a one stop shop. I always find everything I need to put a thoughtful gift together.”

That’s right, while you’re picking up your third ear infection prescription of the season, you can also fit in Valentine’s Day shopping for the whole family (and maybe pick up a gift or two for yourself while you’re at it. Celebrating love includes self love!) Below, Drayton shares some of her favorite gifts from CVS that will have your friends and family feeling cared for without stretching your wallet — or your bandwidth.

CVS Love Beauty Valentine's Day Gift Set

This limited edition gift set contains all the trendiest beauty products CVS has to offer. From e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick in Luminous Berry to Good Chemistry Not That Vanilla Body Mist, this box has five full-size and seven mini favorites.

$29.99
Joyward Very Berry 4-Piece Gift Set

Delicious strawberry and fennel-scented candle? Check. Adorable berry-themed journaling essentials? Cozy socks? Check. This sweet set includes everything you need for a restorative journaling session on a cold winter’s night.

$16.99
The Perfect Man Solid Decorated Milk Chocolate

For your friend who needs a laugh, the Perfect Man is solid milk chocolate. It might be a comedy sketch come to life, but there is something to be said about a man who is always sweet and doesn’t leave beard hairs in the sink.

$5.99
Russell Stover Valentine's Day Sequin Heart Candy Gift Box

Look, we’re never going to say no to a classic chocolate selection, but this Russell Stover Sequin Heart Candy box somehow tastes even better. With a mix of 11 milk and dark chocolate treats inside, the keepsake box is sure to be a winner.

$15.99
Custom Same-Day Photo Puzzle

Turn family game night into a trip down memory lane with a custom photo puzzle. With same-day service available at CVS, these bespoke pieces can highlight everything from family vacations to beloved snapshots, and some options include space for personalized information.

Dolce & Gabbana 2-Piece Mini Fragrance Gift Set

Luxury in the aisle of CVS? Say more. This Dolce & Gabbana 2-piece mini fragrance set features The One, with notes of amber and florals, and Light Blue, which evokes fresh, breezy Mediterranean charm.

$29.99
Vanilla Visa Silver Gift Card

When you don’t know what to get someone, a Vanilla Visa Gift Card is always an easy solution. With the option to personalize the card with a custom message, this goes further than the average gift card in making the recipient feel special.

Universal Candle Co. Heart 4-Wick Buttercream & Cherry Blossom Candle

Light up a dark winter night with this Universal Candle Co. Buttercream and Cherry Blossom-scented candle. It has four (count ‘em, four!) wicks to fill the room with a perfectly balanced aroma. The heart-covered frosted glass jar completes the ambiance.

$9.99
Custom Cover Journal

Customize this Erin Condren journal with photos. Available in multiple designs, the journal includes 50 lined sheets and is 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches. You can personalize the front, back and spine with images, logos, designs, text and more — making these thoughtful pages a one-of-a-kind present.

Joyward Aloe Beautiful 4-Piece Gift Set

This Joyward Aloe Beautiful 4-piece gift set is a trove of self-care treasures with two pairs of aloe-infused socks, a garden rose bouquet-scented candle and a soft terry headband.

$16.99