Thousands Of People Say These 65 Clever Things On Amazon Changed Their Lives

52 This Shatterproof Infuser Water Bottle

With a 32-ounce capacity, this shatterproof water bottle has several features that are going to make you want to drink more water. Not only does it have time markers to keep your hydration on fact, it also comes with an infuser rod so you can flavor with all your favorite fruits or herbs. The icing on the cake? It also comes with an insulated sleeve for keeping your drink cold. One pleased shopper shared, “I love the color, the material is not cheap. I like how the top doesn’t come down on you while drinking. Honestly I’m drinking more water using this bottle.”