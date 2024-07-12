Shopping
Thousands Of People Say These 65 Clever Things On Amazon Changed Their Lives
Thoroughly vetted, totally game-changing.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whether you’re looking for ways to cut back on the time you spend cleaning or the money you spend at the spa, or even if you just want to streamline your everyday tasks so you encounter fewer annoyances, you’re sure to find a clever solution on the list. In fact, it’s packed with Amazon products that thousands of shoppers say have improved their lives. But you don’t have to take my word for it — check out the rave reviews for yourself.
01 A Multipurpose Protective Mat For The Kitchen & Beyond
This ultra-absorbent and quick-drying
mat is perfect for coffee bars, pet water stations, and even as a place to let dishes dry. And it’s easy to clean, too — just wash with soapy water and rinse. One shopper, who reported using it for her dog’s water dish, noted, “I can spill water and it absorbs into this mat. It doesn't go thru to the carpet underneath. I can't imagine how it does this, but it works. This mat has made my life easier.” Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 8 02 This Expandable Lid Organizer For Tidier Kitchen Storage
Give all those food storage containers a neat place to live with this
lid organizer. Adjustable dividers and customizable labels make for even tidier drawers. One shopper gushed, “Seriously made everything look SO much more neater! I had lids everywhere and I couldn’t seem to find the right one. This really changed the game for me.” 03 This Best-Selling Egg Holder For Taking On The Go
This best-selling
egg holder is perfect for taking on the road. It’s compact, crush-resistant, and super-portable thanks to its strudy plastic build and built-in handles. “We take eggs with us to go camping. We like bacon and eggs in the morning, but so often the cartons get destroyed and the eggs break. My eggs were safe our whole vacation,” mentioned one happy camper. You can also use this container for secure fridge storage if you tend to have packed shelves. 04 A Car Cup Holder That Won’t Tip Over
If your tumbler goes flying every time you hit the brakes, this
car cup holder expander is exactly what you need. The base adjusts to fit most cup holder compartments and features a rubberized rim to keep bottles securely in place. One shopper raved, “Car trips are spent picking up my tipped over water bottle and righting it so I can grab a swig. This made life so much easier!! No more bottle tipping over [...]Even with 40 oz of water in it it is not tippy, it stays right where you put it. My only regret is not finding it sooner!!!.” Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 05 These Easy-To-Use Labels For Identifying Cords
It’s hard to tell what you’re unplugging among a tangled mess of cords, making these
cable labels a must-buy. The smooth surfaces are easy to write on, and they won’t leave behind any residue when it comes time to remove them. “I'm the one in the household who gets down under the tv checking cords in dark spaces, resetting devices etc.. Labeling the cords makes my life easier. And the cords are easy to identify without a flashlight and squinting,” one shopper noted. 06 This Sneaky Spot For Securing Your Valuables
If you’re looking for a secure spot to stash your passport or some extra cash — where your kids or unwelcome visitors won’t think to look — check out this
hidden hanging pocket. Hang a winter coat or blazer right over it and nobody will know it’s even there. “I've kept cash stashed in various place[s], but this is my favorite idea. No more shoving envelopes into shoe boxes,” noted one shopper. 07 These AirTag Holders For Your Dog’s Collar
Keep track of your pup at all times with these
AirTag collar holders. Simply insert the device into the secure and stretchy holder and slide it onto the collar. “This AirTag holder is made of a very durable latex/rubber type material. The AirTag fits very snuggly. It fits on my escape artists’ collar perfectly. Looking very forward to less panic attacks when the backyard is suddenly empty,” raved one shopper. You get two holders in a pack, ideal if you have two pets. 08 This Sleek Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf (& Bonus Hooks)
Whether you need a spot to prop your phone or feminine products, this brushed nickel toilet paper holder — with a sturdy built-in shelf — is sure to come in handy. Plus, it comes with two adhesive wall hooks for towels and more. One
reviewer explained, “I recently purchased [this], and it has proven to be a fantastic addition to my bathroom. The sleek design not only adds a modern touch but also provides functionality beyond the typical toilet paper holder.” 09 This Space-Saving Set Of Collapsible Colanders
This set of
colanders is ideal for anybody short on kitchen space. The dishwasher-safe silicone strainers collapse nearly flat for convenient storage. One shopper noted, “They pop out and fold up easily, hold a good amount of noodles, as well as beans, berries, and many other items, and stand up to boiling water without warping or discoloring. We have a very small kitchen and this has been a perfect way to conserve space.” Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 7 10 This Condiment Bar For Keeping Foods Chilled
Keep snacks, toppings, dips, and more chilled with this condiment server
caddy. It features four containers — each with a capacity of 2.5 cups — with space underneath for adding ice. One reviewer gushed, “Great product for the summer heat. Kept my fruit cold the whole party (5+hours). I like the clean design and that there is a lid you can close to keep your food covered.” 11 A Portable Lock Box For Peace Of Mind
This compact
lock box provides a portable solution for keeping your valuables safe while you’re out and about. Plus, it’s water-resistant and comes with a cable for securing to any non-stationary object. One shopper mentioned, “Although it’s unlikely that someone would go through our stuff at a resort, it gave me so much peace of mind when I was all the way on the other side of the pool area with my kiddo, in the bathroom, grabbing food, etc.” 12 This Soap Dispenser That Makes Washing Dishes Easier
Prevent sticky messes from taking over your sink and countertop with this brilliant two-in-one
soap dispenser. Simply place a sponge on top and pump, and the perfect amount of soap is dispensed. One shopper noted, “This soap dispenser has made washing dishes SO MUCH easier. Price was perfect, easy to use and doesn't take up much space. Would definitely recommend this to anyone.” Plus, you can store your sponge on top when not in use. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 2 13 This High-Pressure Shower Head With Five Spray Settings
It’s time to ditch that flimsy bath hardware and upgrade to this highly rated
shower head, with 21,000+ ratings. You’ll love the high-pressure output and large coverage area it provides, not to mention the five spray modes including a calming fine mist. “I had a very low pressure shower head and when I installed this one, it was a drastic change,” mentioned one reviewer. “I installed this with no experience and it took me 5 minutes.” Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 11 14 These Reusable Oven Liners For Effortless Cleanup
If you’re tired of scrubbing baked-on messes off the bottom of your oven, save yourself the time and effort and get these heavy-duty and heat-proof
oven liners instead. When they get dirty, just rinse and reuse. One shopper gushed, “I cannot get on my knees to scrub an oven anymore. Don't have to with this product. No more saying "Oh, no! The potatoes exploded" Who cares! Clean up is so very, very easy!” 15 This Reusable Lint Roller That’s A Pet-Owner Must-Buy
Adhesive lint rollers can get expensive quickly — not to mention the fact that they’re kind of a hassle — which is why this reusable lint and
pet hair remover a must. The inner chamber on the ChomChom traps hair using static charge (no adhesive tape!) and is easy to clean when it gets full. “My cat sheds like crazy, he is long haired and it's very fine. It's everywhere. This product is such a huge time saver! It's quick and very easy to use. My life just became much easier and much less stressful,” raved one reviewer. 16 This Vegan Brush For Tear-Free Detangling
This ergonomic, vegan
hair brush is perfect for people with sensitive scalps. The flexible design (including the bristles) aims to eliminate tangles without pulling or tugging hair. As one parent raved, “This brush is amazing! Especially for kids. My daughter would scream and cry when I would brush her hair. She absolutely hated it. Mind you, she has wavy thick hair. When I used this brush not one tear or sound came out of her.” Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 10 17 This 8-Pack Of Super Absorbent Headbands
Keeping your hair out of your face just got easier and more comfortable. These stretchy
headbands are made of super-absorbent microfiber and feature playful prints. “So soft and adorable. Hold my hair back perfectly while I wash my face and makes it so much easier to do my make up! I love them,” raved one shopper. With eight in a pack, you’ll even be able to share a few with your spa buddies. 18 This Clever Little Ball For Keeping Your Purse Clean
You might just be amazed at how much debris this little
purse-cleaning ball can pick up. Just toss in your bag and let the inner sticky center grab all the Cheerio crumbs. One shopper raved, “I love this product. It collects the dust and crumbs that fall into the bottom of your purse or diaper bag. I bought all of my coworkers one for Christmas. Great hostess gift or stocking stuffer.” 19 This Space-Saving Towel Rack
Whether you’re short on space or just like storing your bath towels within convenient reach, you’ll love this
towel rack that shoppers are raving over. The slim and sturdy design holds up to six towels and it can even be used as a wine rack. “I love this towel rack. Hung it above our toilet because our new apartment doesn't have a linen closet. Works well with the plush towels from Target,” mentioned one reviewer. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 5 20 This Fan-Fave Duster That Extends Up To 100 Inches
Finally, a
duster that can reach your ceiling fans without the need for standing on a chair. This one extends up to 100 inches and features a bendable microfiber head for easy dusting of even the hardest-to-reach places. “I don’t have to utilize my ladder anymore for HIGH level dusting and that’s what I NEED in my life. It grabs all the dust that gets caught on your wall, refrigerator, cupboards, and walls! Also, you can hand wash the duster and air it out to dry,” gushed one shopper. 21 This Pilates Ring For Effective At-Home Workouts
This 12-inch
Pilates ring is perfect for jump-starting an at-home practice. It's covered in water-resistant foam that will stand up to daily use, and it comes with examples of how to use it so you're able to get started right away. As one shopper raved, "I was introduced to this ring by my physical therapist. Talk about great value for the awesome price!! Since purchasing, I tend to take it with me most places. [...]My core workouts are a lot more fun now AND effective than before" 22 This Non-Stick Electric Griddle For Faster Cooking
This portable electric
griddle features a highly durable non-stick surface that’s family-sized. You’ll appreciate the easy temperature control dial and cool touch handles. Plug it in and it’s ready to go. One shopper gushed, “Saturday morning breakfast hasn’t been the same since I purchased the griddle. Make’s making pancakes so much faster and of course delicious.” Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 23 These Attractive Spoon Rests That Hold Lids, Too
These must-have kitchen tools are designed not only to serve as
spoon rests but also as a place to rest pot lids. You’ll appreciate that they’re also heat-resistant (up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit) and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer raved, “It is a lifesaver when you are removing lids to stir things as it sits perfectly in the holder behind your utensils. Love it!!” 24 These Cushy Pads For Safer & Comfier Workouts
Add a little cushion to your workouts with these
yoga knee pads. They’re made from a thick yet lightweight, foam and feature nonslip bases for added comfort and safety. “Whether I'm doing yoga, floor exercises, or using my booty bands, these knee pads have become an indispensable part of my fitness equipment. They provide exceptional cushioning and support for my knees and elbows, making even the toughest workouts more comfortable,” outlined one shopper. 25 These Barely-There Nipple Covers With A Cult Following
These best-selling
nipple covers have nearly 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. They have a barely-there feel, while providing maximum coverage. One happy customer noted, “These are the best nipple covers hands down. I was skeptical when I first opened the box but I swear by these. They adhere so well to the skin and you can't see the outline at all!” Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 5 26 These Odd-But-Genius Feet Hammocks For Better Positioning & Support
These
hammocks are specifically designed to provide a resting spot for your feet, and they’re especially great for airplane travel. Simply hang them from the tray table and slip your feet in for a relaxing flight. One enthusiastic shopper noted, “The foot hammock allowed me to have a little bit more of that tucked position I like, so I was able to get in 4-5 hour naps on my most recent flights.” You can also use these hammocks for under-desk support while you work. 27 A Pair Of HVAC Filters Made For Homes With Pets
You love your pets but chances are you could do without the hair and odors they spread through your home. This set of two
HVAC filters is specifically designed to help with that problem by removing more pet hair, odor, and dust — and they have a color-changing feature to let you know exactly when it’s time to replace. One shopper shared, “I was skeptical at first but I have noticed less dust on my furniture, the air smells cleaner and fresher. [...]We live on a dirt road, have 4 dogs and 6 cats, so yes I’m very impressed by this filter.” 28 A Portable Steamer For Wrinkle-Free Clothes In Seconds
Pack this portable clothing
steamer for your next vacation for wrinkle-free outfits in seconds. It’s slightly larger than your palm but powerful enough that you can even get tough wrinkles out of thicker materials like linen. One shopper raved, “This is the best item I have purchased in a long time. Beats the heck out of ironing. If you order clothes on-line, we all know they coming looking like they have been in a bag with a bag of concrete sitting on them for a year. I was very impressed with the ease and speed.” 29 These Versatile Glass Dispensers For An Elevated Aesthetic
Grab these gorgeous
dispensers for storing soap, coffee syrups, and more. The glass construction looks great and won’t absorb odors, and the barista-style pumps dispense a consistent stream with zero splashing. Plus, you get a set of labels for an elevated presentation. “Beautiful storage for my coffee syrups without the ugly plastic containers. Saves space on my countertop, and fits the rest of my kitchen decor,” noted one happy customer. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 3 30 This Practical Magnet For Knowing Your Dishwasher Status
Tired of finding dirty dishes mixed in with your clean dishwasher load? This practical little
magnet will help solve that problem. Simply flip it to the “clean” or “dirty” side to avoid any mixups. One shopper explained, “Something you never knew you needed and can’t live without. My husband doesn’t have to ask me if the dishwasher is ready to be emptied. Love it!” 31 This Glycolic Acid Face Wash For Smoother Skin
With a near-perfect rating after over 15,000 reviews, you can count on this
face wash to live up to the hype. Formulated for all skin types, it aims to exfoliate, nourish, and leave skin feeling and looking healthy. One shopper raved, “[...] this cleaner has honestly changed my life. For years I have been suffering with rough/bumpy skin, acne scars, oily skin and enlarged pores, AND this product has truly helped me in all these areas.” 32 This Electric Kettle For Hot Water In 2 Minutes
This electric
tea kettle boils 2 cups of water in just two minutes. Plus, the carafe is made from sturdy borosilicate glass and stainless steel for a plastic-free operation. A rotating base and auto-shut-off feature make it even more convenient. “The Speed-Boil Electric Kettle has been a game-changer in my daily routine, making my morning coffee and tea rituals faster, more efficient, and stylish,” mentioned one reviewer. 33 These Crevice Cleaning Brushes For Grout & More
These crevice cleaning
brushes make cleaning grout, window tracks, and even the gaps on the side of your stove so much easier. The hard, durable bristles are designed to scrub away dirt and grime with minimal effort. A satisfied shopper noted, “Ok, let me start by saying that I am always looking to find things that make my job easier, especially when it comes to cleaning. The corners, and cracks, and crevasses are the nail of my existence. These brushes are fantastic.” 34 This Versatile Silicone Mat For Your Glass-Top Stove
Protect your glass cooktop from damage while not in use with this extra-large
silicone mat. The raised ridges add an extra layer of protection and are great for allowing maximum airflow when used as a trivet or dish-drying mat. “I put this on my new stove. Idk how I survived without it. It keeps the glass top clean and protects it from damage from dropping items,” explained one reviewer. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 35 This Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat That Has Shoppers Obsessed
Whether standing at your desk or kitchen sink, this anti-fatigue
floor mat is sure to provide some relief — just take a look at the nearly 30,000 perfect ratings. It’s constructed from thick high-density foam, providing a comfortable surface that’s especially great for long periods of standing. One reviewer raved, “My family washes dishes by hand and on busy baking or cooking days, we find it a lifesaver, standing on it to relieve our aching feet.” Available sizes: 9 Available colors: 15 36 This Jar Opener That Discreetly Mounts Under Your Counter
This
jar opener is designed to stay completely out of sight while offering an easy way to remove lids. It screws into the bottom of cabinets and features a V-shaped steel grip for opening jars of all sizes. One reviewer, who noted it works like a charm, added, “It is amazing how easy it is to use -- no more straining with rubber jar grips, running hot water over balky lids, tapping, etc. Opening jars is now a snap.” 37 This Secure Car Phone Mount With Adjustable Clips
Keep your cell secure and within view with this sturdy car
phone holder designed to be mounted to the dashboard or A/C vents. Adjustable side clips make it perfect for all phone models, and even those with large protective cases. “I recently purchased this VANMASS car phone holder and I must say it has changed my driving experience. It has made my life on the road so much easier and safer,” mentioned one shopper. 38 This Slim Fanny Pack Perfect For Working Out
This
running belt is so slim you’ll barely notice you’re wearing it. But don’t be fooled by its size — it actually holds quite a lot in its secure zippered pouch, including phones up to 7 inches. An adjustable waistband offers comfort and flexibility. “Perfect solution for holding my phone and keys while I work out. It is super flat and is so much better than an arm band for my phone,” one shopper noted. 39 These Best-Selling Safety Lights For Your Bike
These bright LED wheel
lights make those night bike rides a little more fun (and safe). Plus, they install easily and come with batteries. Thousands of shoppers love them, and one parent raved, “We play outside late at night and it helps TREMENDOUSLY to spot our kids. I feel so much safer knowing that cars can see them too.” 40 This Crepe Pan For Pro Results Every Time
For picture-perfect crepes at home, you’ll need this highly rated crepe
pan. The wide, flat surface distributes batter and heat evenly for pro results every time. And since it’s coated in ceramic, it’s both non-stick and easy to clean up. As one shopper pointed out, “[...]I had many mishaps while making crepes. With this pan, they're easy to make with no sticking or tearing! So happy with this product! 41 These Lip Balm Holders So You Stop Misplacing Them
If your lip balms are always going missing, get this three-pack of
lip balm holders made especially for solving that problem. The stretchy material keeps lip balms secure, while the key rings conveniently attach to purses, backpacks, and more. One shopper reported, “I have too many chapsticks and frequently misplace them or forget to move them when I switch bags. These are great for keeping track of them and I like to put them on a carabiner on my bags so I can easy access them and know that I have a chapstick on me when I leave the house.” 42 These Power Cord Organizers For Kitchen Appliances
Kitchen appliance cords can be bulky and lead to cluttered-looking counters. But with this six-pack of
cord organizers, you can wrangle them all, keeping them pleasantly out of sight. They stick on with sturdy adhesive and are designed to be broadly compatible. As one shopper raved, “Where has this product been my whole life. Adhesion is great, blends into the appliance and most of all, NO MORE MESSY CORDS!!!!” 43 This Handheld Knife Sharpener With A Near-Perfect Rating
With a 4.7-star rating after more than 24,000 reviews, this affordable
knife sharpener promises to get even your oldest knives working like new again. A few passes through its long-lasting, diamond-honed tungsten carbide blades is all it takes to restore sharpness. As one reviewer described, “I like that it is compact and does a good job of sharpening, before this my knives were very dull now it’s like cutting through butter very sharp!” 44 These Pet Food Mats For Keeping Floors Clean
Think of these clever mats as placemats for your pets. Offered as a pack of tow, they’re crafted from thick silicone and feature raised edges to keep kibble contained. When the
pet food mats gets messy, just pop it in the top rack of your dishwasher. “This is exactly what I needed! My beagle constantly makes a big mess when he drinks- water ALL over! [...] I searched long and hard for a mat that would cover enough area for his water spillage and that didn’t slip around when he would he from his bowl. This worked perfectly! It’s super easy to clean and doesn’t slide around the floor,” noted one shopper. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 5 45 This Hanging Purse Organizer For Freeing Up Closet Space
This hanging
purse organizer is great for storing everything from handbags to towels to chunky sweaters. Clear-view pockets make it easy to see items, and it’s so easy to install — just hang it right on your closet pole. One shopper noted, “My closet shelf space tripled and my purses are now neatly stored and hanging thanks to this. Wish I would have stumbled across it sooner.” 46 This Cat Litter Scooper Holder For Less Mess
Looking for a hygienic solution for storing your cat’s poop scooper? You just found it. This cat
litter scooper holder features an adjustable mess-containing compartment that fits scoopers of all sizes. Plus, the rubberized base keeps it from sliding and falling over. “I would put the cat scoop in a plastic bag but you still have litter falling everywhere. So this scoop holder is the best idea for keeping the litter off the floor,” one reviewer explained. 47 An Insulated Tumbler For Brewing Coffee, Anywhere
Brew up a cup of joe on the go with this highly rated travel
tumbler. It features a pour-over stainless-steel mesh filter that’s great for coffee grounds and loose or bagged tea. Plus, the insulated design is effective at keeping drinks hot or cold for hours. One reviewer called it “worth every penny,” adding, “Got this for a camping trip this past weekend, 100% worth it! While everyone else was drinking instant coffee I was enjoying a fresh cup of Pete’s coffee thanks to this. Super easy to use and clean.” Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 3 48 This Night-Light With An Ultra-Slim Profile
No more night-lights that stick out of the wall and take up outlet space. This electrical outlet cover has an integrated
night light and requires no tools to install. “The light shines downwards, so is not intrusive for light sleepers when used in a bedroom. [...]it leaves BOTH outlets in the receptacle unobstructed and available for use for vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, or other typical appliances,” noted one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 4 49 These Clever Car Seat Gap Fillers
If you’ve ever dropped your keys between your car seat and the center console, you know how hard it is to dig them back out. To avoid that issue, get this pair of
car seat gap fillers. They’re easy to tuck into the gaps and easy to remove thanks to convenient built-in handles. “[Two] months of daily commuting, and not one item lost to the “gap monster”. Spare change & paper money, french fries, cell phone, keys, lipstick, wallet, hair ties, etc. -not any more,” raved one happy shopper. 50 An Inverted Umbrella That Won’t Fly Away
Not only does this inverted
umbrella make for quicker drying, but the double canopy prevents it from flipping over and flying away on windy days. “We can get some really [bad] weather here in dc so a sturdy umbrella is necessary. [...]While I find most people having a hard time controlling their umbrellas during this bad weather, I find my eez-y working amazing,” gushed one reviewer. Plus, the C-shaped handle means you can use it hands-free. 51 This Rechargeable, Dimmable Reading Light That Stays Put
Read at night without disturbing other people in the room with this dimmable
book light. And with an up to 80-hour battery life, you can read all night (and then some) if you wanted to. “The brightness and tone of the light are perfect for reading before sleep and not waking anyone else. I LOVE the fact that I can easily adjust the way that the light shines on the pages and it stays that way. [...]With this light, I'm able to put the light into position and leave it there for the entirety of my reading session,” raved one reviewer. 52 This Shatterproof Infuser Water Bottle
With a 32-ounce capacity, this shatterproof
water bottle has several features that are going to make you want to drink more water. Not only does it have time markers to keep your hydration on fact, it also comes with an infuser rod so you can flavor with all your favorite fruits or herbs. The icing on the cake? It also comes with an insulated sleeve for keeping your drink cold. One pleased shopper shared, “I love the color, the material is not cheap. I like how the top doesn’t come down on you while drinking. Honestly I’m drinking more water using this bottle.” 53 This Portable Emergency Lantern That’s Super Bright
You’ll never get stuck in the dark with this portable
lantern. It boasts a bright 1000-lumen LED output but can be dimmed via four modes to suit your needs. With up to 20 hours of battery life, you’ll be covered for nearly a full day. “We seldom are missed by hurricanes and also often lose power because of summer thunder storms and high winds. Of all of my hurricane supplies this is my favorite,” raved on shopper. “It is very bright. It can also be charged by my car or hurricane charge stations. It is very dependable.” 54 A Magnetic Tool Belt For Your Wrist
Think of this magnetic
wristband as a tool belt for your wrist. The durable nylon material features 10 strong embedded magnets so you won’t lose nails, screws, and more while in the middle of a job, and the band is adjustable to fit most wrists. “Possibly the most useful tool I have ever purchased. No more putting the drill down to change bits or losing those tiny little screws,” raved one reviewer. 55 This Duffle Bag For All The Sports Equipment
Whether you’re into scuba diving or soccer, you’re sure to appreciate this large-capacity mesh
duffle bag with adjustable shoulder straps. It holds a ton of equipment and is great for letting your gear air dry. “My son played his first year of Pee Wee football.[...] Not only does it carry all of his belongings but can carry it and his backpack at the same time and the holes allow for his stinky uniform to air out after practices and games,” explained one satisfied parent. 56 These Ultra-Absorbant Hair Towels That Secure In Place
Dry your hair rapidly with these ultra-absorbent microfiber
hair towels. The lightweight fabric also helps to prevent neck strain, while the elastic loop and wrap design keeps them securely in place. with a 4.7-star rating after more than 26,000 reviews, these are clear fan favorites. One shopper gushed, “Lightweight perfection!! Why I didn’t get one earlier is beyond me!! So great to keep on while getting ready!” 57 This Hair Mask Shoppers Call A “Miracle”
Thousands of shoppers are raving about this deep-conditioning castor oil
hair mask. Formulated with keratin, biotin, and collagen, it aims to strengthen, soften, and hydrate hair. “A MIRACLE. I swear my hair hasn't been this good since I was 5 yrs. old with a full head of adorable curls. Like NEVER in my adult years has it been this vital, full of shine, healthy looking - it's shocking, really,” raved one shopper. 58 These Kitchen Work Gloves For Safer Prep
These kitchen work
gloves will give you peace of mind each time you pick up a knife. The tight-knit, cut-resistant material helps prevent nicks and cuts during meal prep. “They made using the mandolin safer and allowed me to cut up 5 lbs of potatoes in a snap. They are flexible allowing full range of motion without stiffness,” noted one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 3 59 This Complete Wine Set Perfect For Travel
Enjoy your favorite beverage outdoors with this travel
wine set. It includes two stainless steel stemless wine glasses, an aerator, and a stopper. “My hubby and I are full-time RVers, and delicate wine glasses are too fragile for the bouncing and jarring [...]I don't have to worry about them breaking in the cabinet when the hubs hits a bump on the freeway,” explained one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 3 60 A Glow-In-The Dark Dog Leash That’s Rechargeable
Keep your pup safe during evening walks with this high-visibility
dog leash. It features a rechargeable light-up strip that can be seen from up to 1,000 feet away. Plus, it’s completely waterproof. One reviewer raved, “The reflective ones weren’t great but this one: fantastic! The first charge lasted a few weeks! My neighbor commented a few times that she could see us coming down the street. I feel much safer walking the dog with this leash! Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 8 61 This Sip & Stash Water Bottle That Collapses
If hiking is your thing, you’re going to love this compact
water bottle that allows you to sip then stash. It’s made from flexible BPA-free plastic that collapses down to a slim 1.5-inch disc for easy storage. “Exactly as described! Amazing how thin it is - no more bulky water bottles when traveling,” noted one shopper. 62 A Comfy & Compact Pillow Perfect For Travel
This microsuede-covered travel
pillow is made from soft and supportive memory foam and rolls up to fit in the included carrying bag when not in use. One shopper explained, “As a travel and landscape photographer, I travel often. Depending on the assignment, I might be sleeping at a 5 star hotel in Munich or in a tent in Papua New Guinea. The common denominator in all of these places is the difficulty I have sleeping without my pillow from home. That’s no longer an issue because of the Wise Owl travel pillow. To my surprise, I’ve enjoyed some of the best sleep of my life using this pillow while adding very little weight to my backpack or suitcase.” Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 6 63 These Drawer Liners That Smell So Good
Not only will you love the look of these floral
drawer liners, but you’ll also appreciate the light scent made from high-quality French fragrance oils. Cut them to size and place them in drawers or use them to line shelves. One satisfied shopper gushed, “I’ve had these for 2 months now and they still smell good everytime I open the drawers. LIFE CHANGING!” 64 These Light Bulbs With A Vintage Vibe
This three-bulb set of
Edison lights is one you’ll actually want to show off. The golden glass bulbs and vintage-style filaments give them a unique look and a warm glow. Plus, they’re dimmable. As one shopper raved, “Overall, the bulbs are very good and serve their purpose as an energy-saving LED. The spiral LED in the glass body also looks chic. The bulb is also very easy to dim.” 65 This Clever Tool That Makes Accessorizing Easier
Nobody around to help you clasp your favorite bracelet? No problem. Use this clever
fastener helper tool, instead. The pencil-like design makes it easy to use, while the rubberized grips prevent scratches. “It works like a charm, and I have now been able to wear a number of bracelets that had previously just been collecting dust,” raved one reviewer.