Thousands Of People Say These 65 Clever Things On Amazon Changed Their Lives

62 A Comfy & Compact Pillow Perfect For Travel

This microsuede-covered travel pillow is made from soft and supportive memory foam and rolls up to fit in the included carrying bag when not in use. One shopper explained, “As a travel and landscape photographer, I travel often. Depending on the assignment, I might be sleeping at a 5 star hotel in Munich or in a tent in Papua New Guinea. The common denominator in all of these places is the difficulty I have sleeping without my pillow from home. That’s no longer an issue because of the Wise Owl travel pillow. To my surprise, I’ve enjoyed some of the best sleep of my life using this pillow while adding very little weight to my backpack or suitcase.”