50 Weird-As-Hell Things For Your Home That Are Actually Pure Genius & Under $30 On Amazon
Brilliant products you probably need.
Amazon is packed with weird-as-hell home products under $30 that might seem strange at first, but they’re actually pure genius. From gadgets you didn’t know you needed to decor that doubles as a problem-solver, these unique picks are guaranteed to add personality and practicality to your space without breaking the bank.
This Best-Selling Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit With Over 28,000 5-Star Ratings
Attach the hose in this dryer vent cleaning kit to your existing vacuum and suck out all the fuzz and lint from the vent trap, helping to prevent vent fires. Backed by well over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the kit comes with a hose, two adapters, and a vacuum cleaner hose. It also works well at cleaning hard-to-reach areas in your home.
These Easy-To-Use Brick Clips For Outdoor Decor
Perfect for hanging outdoor decor on bricks, this pack of four brick clips is super easy to use. The hooks effortlessly clip onto bricks without the need for drilling holes. They’re great for hanging stockings on a brick mantle, putting up Christmas lights, hanging planters, and more. Crafted from spring steel, each one will support up to 25 pounds.
This Adorable Flame-Shaped Lamp That Really Flickers
It’s hard not to fall in love with this cutie flame lamp. The LED lamp is inspired by a vintage kerosene lamp and makes a great nightstand lamp. You can switch between a candlelight mode, which mimics the effect of a real candle flame, and a nightlight mode where the light stays still.
An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Comes With Its Own Drying Mat
This ingenious dish rack gives you lots of drying flexibility. It’s designed to sit over the sink so that clean dishes can drain directly into the basin but it can also rest on the included microfiber mat which absorbs moisture efficiently. It has enough space to fit up to 16 dishes and comes with a handy utensil caddy that can be removed if needed.
Some Super Fun Fridge Magnets That Change Shape
These little magnet people are so fun to play with that your kids might keep stealing them from the refrigerator. The pack comes with 10 magnets crafted from a soft silicone resin in multiple colors that are bendable and shape-changing. They can be used as fidget toys or even as key holders on a magnetized background.
An Eyelash Comb That Creates A Natural, Fluffy Look
The 18,000 reviewers who gave this eyelash comb a perfect five-star rating must be onto something. It has ultra-fine tines that reach between clumpy lashes, separating them for a natural, fluffy look. The curved design mimics the natural shape of your eye, while the long handle offers amazing control.
This Ridiculously Cute Miniature Cat On A Chair Figurine
This miniature cat figurine on a small sofa doesn’t serve a purpose except to bring immense joy to anyone lucky enough to see it. The decorative piece is an ideal gift for cat lovers for very obvious reasons (hint: it’s ridiculously adorable), but the company also sells a cute frog reading a book while drinking coffee. With an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars, one reviewer wrote, “So cute to bring some creativity into your workspace.”
This 10-Pack Of Battery-Powered Celebratory Bottle Lights
Add some sparkle to your alcohol bottles using these wine bottle lights for a party or just for your own enjoyment. The 10-pack of LED lights is attached to a universally sized cork that fits into most wine bottles and liquor bottles. They are battery-powered and come with pre-installed batteries. You can get them in warm white, or a mix of colors.
A Microwave Splatter Cover That Prevents Messes
Make microwave mishaps a thing of the past with this ingenious splatter cover that’s a highly rated best-seller on Amazon. Besides preventing food explosions, it helps ensure even cooking while preventing food from drying out, too. It’s dishwasher safe and collapses for storage that’s a cinch.
These Super Fun Popsicle Molds With Reusable Sticks
Perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life, these zombie popsicle molds are perfect for parties or simply the weekend. The silicone molds come in a set of four and make fun, detailed zombie characters. They feature a drip guard to keep little hands clean, they can go in the dishwasher, and they come with reusable sticks. If zombies aren’t your thing, they come in other great designs like monsters, mermaids, penguins, dinosaurs, ocean animals, and zoo animals.
A Weighted Lap Blanket To Snuggle Up In Soothing Comfort
Make nap time or lounge time that much more soothing using this genius weighted lap blanket. Designed in the shape of a leaf, the blanket features a soft microfiber surface and glass beads that remain evenly-distributed for a comforting heaviness. Available in five colors, it’s machine-washable and can be worn over the lap, the shoulders, or anywhere you could use a touch of pacifying support.
This Genius Chopping Board That Folds
The dishwasher-safe design on this genius chopping board make it an ideal choice for chopping fruits and veggies. Its innovative folding design and innovative handle make it easy to transfer food without spilling, plus it comes in a set of two, so you’ll always have one on hand.
This Genius Way To Boil Pasta In The Microwave
Your favorite easy weeknight meal just got even easier, thanks to this microwavable pasta maker. This genius gadget makes an al dente batch — with no noodles sticking to each other — with minimal cleanup. Just measure and fill with noodles and water, then use the straining lid to pour off excess water. The best part? It works with just about every type of pasta.
This Toilet Paper Spray That Takes The Place Of Wet Wipes
Spray toilet paper with this toilet paper spray three to five times to create a flushable wet wipe. It’ll save money on actual wet wipes and the formula is free of harsh ingredients. Plus, the spray is an environmentally friendly way to clean yourself without clogging plumbing or septic tanks.
This Space-Saving Egg Drawer That Snaps Under A Shelf
This snap-on refrigerator egg drawer snaps underneath a shelf and protects your eggs from cracking. The adjustable slide-out shelf is a convenient way to reach your eggs without having to take the entire carton out of the fridge. The drawer can hold 18 eggs, but be sure to check the listing for dimension information to ensure it fits.
An Apple-Shaped Mesh Fruit Basket That Keeps The Bugs Out
Made of steel mesh, this apple-shaped fruit basket allows for plenty of airflow, keeping fruit fresh longer than an enclosed bowl. With a stable base that’d look great on any counter, this basket comes with a cute lid that prevents fruit flies and other bugs from getting in. If red apples aren’t your thing, the basket is also available in green.
The Cat Scratch Shields That Rescue Your Furniture
If your feline friend has confused your couch for his scratching post, these cat scratch shields will set them right. The flexible panels adhere to the sides of your furniture and create a slippery surface that not only protects the upholstery, but discourages your kitty from clawing. The clear design is barely noticeable and the included twist pins help ensure a secure fit.
These Clever Wall Hooks That Comes In Multiple Color Options
Hang your purses, backpacks, jackets, jewelry, and whatever else on these decorative wall-mounted hooks. They aren’t just wall hooks, though — they are cleverly shaped like tiny climbers. Each of the hooks in the three-pack is just under seven inches tall. If you prefer over-the-door hooks, those are available too.
This Unique Spine-Shaped Candle That Makes A Fun Gift
Whether it’s for a white elephant gift, a gift for a neurosurgeon, or a gift for someone who just likes weirdly cool stuff, this spine candle is uniquely awesome. This handcrafted soy candle looks like an actual spine, each vertebra with an accurate and lifelike design. Also available in black, you’ll get six to seven hours of burn time with this candle.
This Handheld Weeder Tool That Reaches Down To The Root
Don’t go through the trouble of digging a big hole to get the entire root of weeds from your lawn or garden when you can use this handheld weeder tool that gets the whole root while leaving surrounding plants intact. The aluminum tool is lightweight but sturdy and it has a soft ergonomic grip for easy use.
These Wood Markers That Repair Scuffed Furniture
If rambunctious children or pets have left indelible scuffs on your prized furniture, don’t be dismayed. Turn to these wood markers that cost under $10 and can make it seem like no damage was caused. They come in a set of six in a range of shades along with six wax sticks and a sharpener to fill in deeper scratches. Simply match up the correct marker to your wood and fill in the marks to make your furniture look free of imperfections.
The Waterproof Splash Mat That Contains Pet Food Messes
If you’ve got a four-legged pal who happens to be an enthusiastic eater, this splash mat is a must have. This mat is made from waterproof silicone, with raised edges that contain water and kibble spills. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes and boasts an anti-skid backing to keep it locked in place.
- Available sizes: 5
- Available colors: 30
This Best-Selling & Adorable Loch Ness Ladle That Stands On Its Own
Add a little fun to cooking when you use this soup ladle that’s shaped like Nessie the Loch Ness monster. The small ladle is adorable, but it’s also efficient and helpful in the kitchen. It stands upright on the loch ness’ four feet, either on the counter or in a pot, to help keep your countertops clean.
A Handheld Chicken Shredder For Salads & Barbecue
This chicken shredder is an amazing kitchen ally when you’re whipping up a salad or barbecue sandwiches. Just place an already-cooked breast between the two pieces, then twist the top to create bite-size shreds. This dishwasher-safe gadget is a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.6-star overall rating.
These Candle Lighters That Work In All Kinds Of Weather
Lighting a birthday cake in windy conditions? It’ll be no problem when you have one of these candle lighters in your back pocket. They come in a set of two and are USB-C rechargeable. Instead of a traditional flame, they use an electric pulse, therefore being impervious to wind. In addition, the flexible gooseneck allows you to reach any wick no matter how difficult or awkward.
An LED Backlight That Transforms Your TV-Viewing Experience
Make movie night into something truly special when you mount this LED backlight to your TV. It can be easily cut to size and uses simple self-adhesive to stick to the back of your TV with the ability to be plugged into the USB port for power. Choose from 15 available colors as well as 10 levels of brightness to dial-in an enhanced viewing experience with better contrast and less eye strain.
These Cooling Pillowcases For A Soothing Night’s Sleep
Enjoy a perfectly temperate sleep using these cooling pillowcases made with fibers that absorb your body’s heat. Available in 11 colors, they feature an anti-static texture as well as soft and breathable cotton jersey on the bottom. Soothing for both hair and skin, the pillowcases can be either hand or machine-washed.
A Mess-Free Toilet Seat Handle That Keeps Your Hands Clean
If you want to encourage certain people in your family to put the toilet seat down after they use it (looking at you, boys) this pack of two toilet seat handles can help. The toilet handle is made from recycled ocean plastic and comes with 3M adhesive for toilet seats with a curved bottom. It allows you to lift the seat and put it down without getting your hands germy.
These Cozy Sleep Headphones That Double As An Eye Mask
If you like to listen while you sleep but don’t want to disturb your partner, these sleep headphones are an excellent solution. The Bluetooth headband doubles as an eye mask while you sleep and also makes for a great pair of running headphones since they stay put on your head — something that can be hard to come by for runners.
A Purse Organizer To Keep Your Collection In Tip-Top Shape
Take those squashed bags on your closet floor and give them the care they deserve by storing them in this purse organizer. It hangs on your closet rod and provides you with eight pockets (four on each side) for small to large bags. Clear windows allow you to see what’s stored where with the open sides making it easy to grab your purse of choice and head out the door.
This Small BBQ Scraper That’s Much Safer Than Bristles
Ditch your wire BBQ brush with bristles for this stainless steel grill scraper. The scaper is small and can fit anywhere, and since it doesn’t have the risk of bristles coming off in food, it’s safer to use. With a bunch of different notches, this cleaning tool is designed to be compatible with a ton of different grills, including those with V-shaped grates as well as park and campground grates.
These Cable Organizer Clips With Built-In Magnets
Keep your cords neatly accessible and stored using these clever cable clip organizers. They come in a multicolored pack of five and feature built-in magnets at each end to create a secure hold. The flexible silicone material wraps around cables easily and they can even be used to affix important lists and pictures to your fridge.
A Collapsible Colander That Stores In A Small Footprint
If your kitchen real estate is at a premium, you need this collapsible colander that needs a minimum of storage space. It features a 5-quart capacity and is perfect for draining your pasta or washing produce. Heat-resistant up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit, the dishwasher-safe strainer folds down flat to be tucked away easily inside a cabinet.
This Toilet Paper Storage Basket That’s So Discreet
This toilet paper storage basket is such a genius way to store extra TP without leaving it in sight. Easily stock up to up 12 toilet paper rolls in the corner of your bathroom, or tuck this basket under your sink. It comes in a few colors to match your bathroom.
This Wooden Tissue Box Cover With An Antique Aesthetic
This wooden tissue box cover looks like three antique books and makes for a fun piece of decor to add to an office, library, or den. Of course, it also holds tissues, which is nice. If your tissue box doesn’t fit, you can remove them from their cardboard box and set them in the wooden box that way.
This Whimsical Toothpick Holder That Makes A Great Gift
Well, this toothpick holder might be the cutest, most unique toothpick holder of all time. The whimsical holder features a small deer standing in the middle of toothpicks, making it look like a deer in a meadow. It makes for a great novelty gift for deer lovers or to bring some silliness to a gift exchange.
A Space-Saving Spoon Rest & Pot Lid Holder
Adding this multifunctional spoon rest to your kitchen tools will allow you to put your cooking utensils down without dirtying the countertop. In addition to spoons and other utensils like spatulas, the organizer can also hold pot lids. It’s also foldable, saving space when stored. It also comes in green and white.
A Magnetic Spice Rack That Can Stick To Your Fridge
This pack of four spice shelves has such a genius design — the back side of them is outfitted with a strong magnet that adheres them to the side of your fridge, so you can store spices near where you cook without having to dedicate precious cabinet space. Each shelf holds up to 8 pounds.
This Set Of 3 Ice Ball Molds For Whiskey
You deserve the perfect whiskey drink or cocktail, and with this set of ice ball molds, you’ll be on your way to achieving that. The orange molds make sphere-shaped ice that melts slower than regular ice cubes, and their durable plastic base is designed to prevent spills. At the end of the night, they’re easy to clean. Three molds come in the set, and they also come in blue.
An Herb Scissors Set With A 5-Blade Design
Quickly prepare cilantro, chives, parsley, and more for your cooking or garnishes using this herb scissors set. It features a five-blade design made of stainless steel to efficiently cut herbs and includes a brush for cleaning between the blades. A cover is also provided for storage as is an additional accessory for quickly prepping leafy greens.
A Washer Door Prop To Keep Your Tub From Getting Musty
If your washer is starting to smell a tad on the musty side, you need this washer door prop to keep it open just enough to let air circulate. It’s designed for front-loading washers and is made of a flexible but firm hose with a magnetic end that attaches to the side. Bend the hose as needed to wrap around the washer door and keep it securely open for a fresh-smelling tub.
An Outlet Extender That Fits Compactly Against The Wall
With over 29,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating, this outlet extender is a great way to lend more functionality without taking up a bunch of room. It fits neatly against the wall and provides you with five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. Plus, it features built-in surge protection to keep your circuits and devices safe.
This Sturdy Floating Bookshelf You Can’t Even See
This floating bookshelf is so inconspicuous, it makes stacked books look as if they are actually floating against a wall. The small, L-shaped shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, but the company also sells a larger shelf that can hold more books, photos, or whatever you want displayed. Mounting hardware is included, so you can set it up right out of the box.
This Onion Holder That Makes Slicing A Breeze
Easily grip onto whichever vegetable you’re chopping with this genius gadget. This works particularly well on veggies you’re planning to thin slice, like onions, potatoes for fries, or bell peppers. It even works for slicing meat!
This Brilliant Reusable Hiccup Straw That Helps Get Them Under Control
Hiccups are no fun, but this hiccup straw promises to help you and your kids get rid of them fast. The company says the straw is 92% effective — a number that was impressively published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That’s a number worth gambling with when you’ve had it with the hiccups. It’s dishwasher-safe, reusable, and easy to travel with.
This Absorbent Terry Cloth Shower Wrap That Stays Put
When you get out of the shower, dry off with this absorbent shower wrap that takes the place of a regular towel. The terry cloth wrap features a magic sticker closure, an elastic top band design, and an extra-large pocket. It also acts as a bathrobe and is ideal for wearing as you do your hair and makeup.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
This Untippable Nail Polish Holder With An Adjustable Angle
If at-home manicures are your thing, you’ve gotta try this untippable nail polish holder. The silicone holder grips any smooth, flat surface and legitimately doesn’t tip over, plus it securely holds onto any size nail polish bottle. It’s the best way to paint your own nails without having to hold the nail polish bottle while you do it.
This 7-Day Set Of Makeup Erasers That Each Come With Their Own Little Pouch
With this set of seven-day makeup erasers, you can remove your makeup every day of the week by just adding water. That’s right — no makeup remover or harsh chemicals are required to effectively remove mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, sunscreen, and more. The small towels come with a mesh bag for throwing in the washing machine.