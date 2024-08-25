65 Weird-As-Hell Things That Are Actually Pure Genius & Under $30 On Amazon

Brilliant products you probably need.
If you’re in the market for products will enhance your life and make things easier around the house, this is the list for you. As a bonus, they’re also all a little weird but 100% genius. Not only that, the items you’ll find here are all under $30, so no bank accounts shall suffer as you peruse.
01These Super Fun Popsicle Molds With Reusable Sticks
Perfect for kids who enjoy the finer things in life, these zombie popsicle molds are perfect for parties or simply the weekend. The silicone molds come in a set of four and make fun, detailed zombie characters. They feature a drip guard to keep little hands clean, they can go in the dishwasher, and they come with reusable sticks. If zombies aren’t your thing, they come in other great designs like monsters, mermaids, penguins, dinosaurs, ocean animals, and zoo animals.
02This Adorable Flame-Shaped Lamp That Really Flickers
It’s hard not to fall in love with this cutie flame lamp. The LED lamp is inspired by a vintage kerosene lamp and makes a great nightstand lamp. You can switch between a candlelight mode, which mimics the effect of a real candle flame, and a nightlight mode where the light stays still.
03This Insulated Koozie That Fits 12- & 16-Ounce Canned Drinks
Choose the jersey koozie that best matches your favorite team’s colors — there are eight options perfect for fans of the NFL, college sports, or even your child’s current sports team. The insulated koozie includes a liner that will keep a 12-ounce or 16-ounce beer, soda, bubbly water, or any other canned beverage cold. Who knew beverages could be so fashionable?
04This Brilliant Reusable Hiccup Straw That Helps Get Them Under Control
Hiccups are no fun, but this hiccup straw promises to help you and your kids get rid of them fast. The company says the straw is 92% effective — a number that was impressively published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That’s a number worth gambling with when you’ve had it with the hiccups. It’s dishwasher-safe, reusable, and easy to travel with.
05This Rubberwood Chopping Board That Folds
The juice grooves on this rubberwood chopping board make it an ideal choice for chopping fruits and veggies. Its innovative folding design and innovative handle make it easy to transfer food without spilling, plus nonslip feet keep the chopping board from slipping around your countertop. You can grab your own in one of three colors.
06This Genius Splatter Guard That Fit Pans 9-Inches Or Smaller
You don’t have to live with oil stains on your shirts — instead, use this splatter guard to keep all the oil mist and condensation in the pan. The splatter guard fits pans that are nine inches or smaller, and it also protects from any spillover liquids you might encounter while cooking. Crafted from silicone, it can withstand heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
07This 10-Pack Of Battery-Powered Celebratory Bottle Lights
Add some sparkle to your alcohol bottles using these wine bottle lights for a party or just for your own enjoyment. The 10-pack of LED lights is attached to a universally sized cork that fits into most wine bottles and liquor bottles. They are battery-powered and come with pre-installed batteries. You can get them in warm white, or a mix of colors.
08A 5-Pack Of Quick-Drying, Sweat-Wicking Handkerchiefs
These handkerchiefs are designed specifically to absorb sweat. The microfiber towels come in a five-pack, and they’re small enough to fit in a pocket, bag, or purse. Since the towels are small, they can be used to wipe away sweat discreetly, and they will dry 10 times faster than normal towels.
09This Genius Stroller Accessory Perfect For Parents With 2 Littles To Keep Track Of
There are a lot of benefits to having kids close together, but “easy walks around the block and the grocery store” aren’t one of them — which is where this genius stroller accessory comes in. Great for fans of Cocomelon, toddlers and young walkers can hold onto this accessory to stay in view and stay out of the street while you’re controlling the stroller. It’s available in three colors, can be attached to almost anything, and can give your older little one a sense of independence.
10This Silly Facewash Headband That Comes In Multiple Colors
Your kid will think this face wash headband is hilarious because, well, it is. Backed by an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, this soft and cozy headband features two snail eyes on top, making face-washing fun. It absorbs water as you wash, and it’s available in 11 colors. Since it’s elastic, it’s generally a good fit for both kids and adults.
11These Easy-To-Use Brick Clips For Outdoor Decor
Perfect for hanging outdoor decor on bricks, this pack of four brick clips is super easy to use. The hooks effortlessly clip onto bricks without the need for drilling holes. They’re great for hanging stockings on a brick mantle, putting up Christmas lights, hanging planters, and more. Crafted from spring steel, each one will support up to 25 pounds.
12This Unique Rotating Flat Extension Cord In A 3-Pack
Three rotating flat extension cords come in this pack, all great for outlets in tight spots or getting furniture close to the wall. The cords have a 360-degree rotation, and while this causes them to be a tad bigger than some flat plugs, they are sturdy and won’t easily fall out of the outlet. You can also buy them in a convenient pack of six.
13This Absorbent Terry Cloth Shower Wrap That Stays Put
When you get out of the shower, dry off with this absorbent shower wrap that takes the place of a regular towel. The terry cloth wrap features a magic sticker closure, an elastic top band design, and an extra-large pocket. It also acts as a bathrobe and is ideal for wearing as you do your hair and makeup.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
14This Toilet Paper Spray That Takes The Place Of Wet Wipes
Spray toilet paper with this toilet paper spray three to five times to create a flushable wet wipe. It’ll save money on actual wet wipes and the formula is free of harsh ingredients. Plus, the spray is an environmentally friendly way to clean yourself without clogging plumbing or septic tanks.
15This Space-Saving Egg Drawer That Snaps Under A Shelf
This snap-on refrigerator egg drawer snaps underneath a shelf and protects your eggs from cracking. The adjustable slide-out shelf is a convenient way to reach your eggs without having to take the entire carton out of the fridge. The drawer can hold 18 eggs, but be sure to check the listing for dimension information to ensure it fits.
16An Apple-Shaped Mesh Fruit Basket That Keeps The Bugs Out
Made of steel mesh, this apple-shaped fruit basket allows for plenty of airflow, keeping fruit fresh longer than an enclosed bowl. With a stable base that’d look great on any counter, this basket comes with a cute lid that prevents fruit flies and other bugs from getting in. If red apples aren’t your thing, the basket is also available in green.
17This Disposable Baby Splat Mat To Minimize Cleanup
Instead of cleaning the floor every time your baby eats, place this disposable baby splat mat under their high chair and toss it after a meal or whenever it gets messy. Available in three great designs, the mat is BPA-free and made of 100% recycled materials. Thirty mats come in the pack, and they’re also great to use during art projects and messy sensory play.
18These Clever Wall Hooks That Comes In Multiple Color Options
Hang your purses, backpacks, jackets, jewelry, and whatever else on these decorative wall-mounted hooks. They aren’t just wall hooks, though — they are cleverly shaped like tiny climbers. Each of the hooks in the three-pack is just under seven inches tall. If you prefer over-the-door hooks, those are available too.
19This Unique Spine-Shaped Candle That Makes A Fun Gift
Whether it’s for a white elephant gift, a gift for a neurosurgeon, or a gift for someone who just likes weirdly cool stuff, this spine candle is uniquely awesome. This handcrafted soy candle looks like an actual spine, each vertebra with an accurate and lifelike design. Also available in black, you’ll get six to seven hours of burn time with this candle.
20This Car Phone Mount That Goes In A Cup Holder
Stick this car phone mount in a cup holder to always have it right next to you. The adjustable phone holder has a gooseneck that allows you to move it to the position that works best for you. It has a quick-release button and a universal fit for all types of phones.
21This Handheld Weeder Tool That Reaches Down To The Root
Don’t go through the trouble of digging a big hole to get the entire root of weeds from your lawn or garden when you can use this handheld weeder tool that gets the whole root while leaving surrounding plants intact. The aluminum tool is lightweight but sturdy and it has a soft ergonomic grip for easy use.
22This Reversible Umbrella With A Pretty Sunflower Interior Design
The great thing about this reversible umbrella is that it’s designed with a reversible folding frame to prevent water drips when it’s time to put it away. It’s also windproof and waterproof, making it a great go-to for stormy days. The flip side of the umbrella is printed with a pretty yellow flower, and its C-shaped handle allows you to hold it hands-free.
23This Foldable Electric Kettle With A Collapsible Bowl & Cups
Take this portable electric kettle with you in your suitcase, on a road trip, or to the office, and enjoy a cup of tea wherever you go. The travel-size tea kettle set comes with a foldable kettle, collapsible silicone cups, and a collapsible bowl — all with lids. The kettle boils water in just five minutes, and the device shuts off after the water reaches boiling point.
24These Quirky Loose Leaf Tea Infusers To Give You A Hand
These loose-leaf tea infusers are not your average infusers. Shaped like a person, the arms allow you to hang it on your cup of tea with the infuser on the bottom. Ultra-fine mesh filters all types of tea, including green tea, black tea, and rose tea. It’s made from stainless steel, is top-rack dishwasher-friendly, and makes a great gift. Each set comes with two.
25This Easy-Pour Batter Dispenser With Measurements
When it comes to making pancakes in the morning, it doesn’t get much easier than this pancake batter dispenser. The dispenser has a four-cup capacity with a quick pour valve. The measurements make it easy to control the size of the pancakes and other types of batter. “It is so easy to use and the slightly thick batter comes through the opening perfectly! I always rinse and soak it while we are eating breakfast and clean up is easy. Highly recommend!” said one reviewer.
26This Heatless Curling Set That Takes Minutes To Set Up
If you want curls without the damage, these heatless curling headbands are ideal. They take mere minutes to set up and can be used overnight to achieve shiny, long-lasting curls for the next day. Each band is made from hair-friendly soft satin, making it a much less damaging process than using a curling iron. Two scrunchies are also included.
27Some Super Fun Fridge Magnets That Change Shape
These little magnet people are so fun to play with that your kids might keep stealing them from the refrigerator. The pack comes with 10 magnets crafted from a soft silicone resin in multiple colors that are bendable and shape-changing. They can be used as fidget toys or even as key holders on a magnetized background.
28This Essential Booger & Earwax Remover That Makes A Great Baby Shower Gift
When your baby has a cold, a stuffy nose, or earwax buildup, this nasal aspirator can help clear it all out. The nose sucker has an airtight syringe to remove as many boogers as possible. Since the aspirator is an essential baby item, it makes an excellent baby shower gift. It comes in multiple colors, and as one reviewer claimed, “My kid does not fight it like they did with other aspirators.”
29This Hilariously Disturbing Party Game For Horror Movie Fans
Don’t Get Stabbed is a party game that encourages you to annihilate your family and friends for pretend — all in good fun, of course. The game is inspired by horror movies from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, and is meant for people ages 15 and up. It’s suitable for three to five players, is easy to learn, and is bound to lead to a fun night.
30These Invisible Acne Patches That Help You Prevent Picking While You Heal
While acne can heal with time, you can help speed up the process with these invisible spot patches, which can help suck out the gunk while being mostly undetected on your skin. They’re also a great way to stop picking at acne or other scabs so that they have the time they require to heal. Packed with hydrocolloid, these also include skin-friendly ingredients like tea tree, calendula, and rosehip seed oil. You get 24 patches in every box.
31This Precise Eyebrow Razor With 6 Replacement Blades
If you prefer to shave your eyebrows rather than pluck them, you might like this eyebrow razor that shaves with precision. The facial razor is a tool that’ll help you shape your eyebrows and remove fine facial hair without having to pluck. It can also be used on your cheeks, chin, or bikini line. It comes with six replacement blades.
32A Sheer Nail Concealer For Healthier Nails In-Between Heavy Manicures
Apply this sheer yet buildable nail concealer in between your manicures to restore your nails and give them a subtle glow. It can also be used as a standalone nail polish that adds some color and protection to your nails instead of the standard nail polish. This one lasts for quite a while, and it is available in a variety of colors.
33This Best-Selling & Adorable Loch Ness Ladle That Stands On Its Own
Add a little fun to cooking when you use this soup ladle that’s shaped like Nessie the Loch Ness monster. The small ladle is adorable, but it’s also efficient and helpful in the kitchen. It stands upright on the loch ness’ four feet, either on the counter or in a pot, to help keep your countertops clean.
34This Popular Insulated Cup Sleeve Made Of Neoprene
Made from durable neoprene, this popular insulated cup sleeve will keep your beverages cold for longer. It also protects your hands from holding an ice-cold cup or one that’s too hot. The material is flexible for a stretchy fit, and it sits nicely on a desk or table without leaving condensation behind. It comes in several sizes and tons of colors and designs and has earned itself an overall Amazon score of 4.8 out of five stars.
35A 2-Pack Of Waterproof Car Seat Kick Mats With Storage
These heavy-duty car kick mats serve two purposes: They protect the back of your car seats from getting destroyed by your kids’ feet and they hold said kids’ travel essentials in their built-in pockets. They’re waterproof, durable, and a great way to add extra storage before a road trip. Choose from three or four pockets and four colors to best match the interior of your car.
36This Organizing Wine Display With Room For 9 Bottles
Hang this wine display rack on a wall to use your wine as decor while keeping it in a convenient spot to grab a bottle when it’s wine time. The wine rack can hold nine bottles. It’s easy to put together and comes with all the hardware you need to safely mount it to any wall.
37This Easy To Use Ring Pull Can Opener For Tabs
Give your fingers a break and use this easy-open ring pull can opener. The plastic can opener works with tabs on cans that can be difficult to open. It’s ideal for people with weak hands or those who struggle to pop the tabs — or, people who don’t want to risk any nail damage. It features a hole at the bottom of the handle for hanging.
38A Mess-Free Toilet Seat Handle That Keeps Your Hands Clean
If you want to encourage certain people in your family to put the toilet seat down after they use it (looking at you, boys) this pack of two toilet seat handles can help. The toilet handle is made from recycled ocean plastic and comes with 3M adhesive for toilet seats with a curved bottom. It allows you to lift the seat and put it down without getting your hands germy.
39These Cozy Sleep Headphones That Double As An Eye Mask
If you like to listen while you sleep but don’t want to disturb your partner, these sleep headphones are an excellent solution. The Bluetooth headband doubles as an eye mask while you sleep and also makes for a great pair of running headphones since they stay put on your head — something that can be hard to come by for runners.
40These Reusable K-Cups That Give You More Options
This four-pack of reusable K-Cups provides more choices for your morning coffee. You can also use them for tea or hot chocolate, and they fit with most Keurig coffee makers. Using reusable pods can save you up to 80% of what you’d normally pay for disposable pods. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe and not a bad choice for the environment.
41This Small BBQ Scraper That’s Much Safer Than Bristles
Ditch your wire BBQ brush with bristles for this stainless steel grill scraper. The scaper is small and can fit anywhere, and since it doesn’t have the risk of bristles coming off in food, it’s safer to use. With a bunch of different notches, this cleaning tool is designed to be compatible with a ton of different grills, including those with V-shaped grates as well as park and campground grates.
42These Best-Selling Dual-Sided Sneaker Cleaners To Whiten Shoes
Make your sneakers whiter when you use these best-selling dual-sided sneaker cleaners that work impressively well. The white side of the sponge naturally breaks down as you use it and the orange side wipes away leftover marks. The sponges come in a 10-pack (as well as a 20-pack) and they can be used more than once.
43These Genius Light-Dimming Stickers For LEDs
If your nightstand clock is too bright, you’re going to be thrilled that you found this two-pack of light-blocking stickers. The stickers can be cut to size and applied directly on top of the LED display, effectively dimming the light by 80%. In other words, you’ll be a lot less annoyed by excessive light when you’re trying to sleep. Each pack comes with 25 sheets, which is helpful for all of the disruptive LED lights in your life.
44This Best-Selling Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit With Over 28,000 5-Star Ratings
Attach the hose in this dryer vent cleaning kit to your existing vacuum and suck out all the fuzz and lint from the vent trap, helping to prevent vent fires. Backed by well over 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the kit comes with a hose, two adapters, and a vacuum cleaner hose. It also works well at cleaning hard-to-reach areas in your home.
45This Transparent Flower Vase That Looks Like A Book
Perfect for book lovers, this vase for flowers is designed to look like a beautiful art book. The modern vase showcases the natural beauty of flowers while being its own piece of art. Plus, it makes a great centerpiece. Since it’s transparent, you can easily monitor the water level of the vase.
46A Helpful Jewelry Tool That Helps You Clasp Pieces On Your Own
Since bracelets can be annoyingly hard to put on without help, this bracelet helper tool allows you the freedom to do it alone. The tool grasps one end of the bracelet in one hand while the other hand handles the clasp. It’s small and portable, making it great for travel, and it comes in six different colors to choose from.
47This “Fun Guy” Fridge Odor Absorber That Works With Just Baking Soda
Fill this “fun guy” fridge odor absorber with baking soda and let it do its job of removing odors in your refrigerator. Not only is this cute little mushroom effective, but it’ll also bring you and your family joy every time you open the fridge and spot it smiling right back at you. “I absolutely love how much of an added accent this is to my fridge,” said one reviewer.
48This MagSafe Wireless Charger That Comes In 5 Different Colors
Use this mini wireless charger with any iPhone series 12 and newer. The portable charger is MagSafe-compatible with faster charging than other similar chargers on the market. It features a five-foot cord that gives you the freedom to move around while using your phone when it’s charging. You can buy it in one of five colors.
49This 7-Day Set Of Makeup Erasers That Each Come With Their Own Little Pouch
With this set of seven-day makeup erasers, you can remove your makeup every day of the week by just adding water. That’s right — no makeup remover or harsh chemicals are required to effectively remove mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, sunscreen, and more. The small towels come with a mesh bag for throwing in the washing machine.
50This Handy Salad Shaker Bottle With A Whisk Ball
Make homemade salad dressing and keep it fresh in this salad shaker bottle. The leakproof bottle has a 2.5-cup capacity and has printed cup and milliliter measurements to make things extra easy. It comes with a whisk ball that keeps the salad dressing mixed for up to an hour before it settles. Reviewers are quite impressed, giving it an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars.
51This Wooden Tissue Box Cover With An Antique Aesthetic
This wooden tissue box cover looks like three antique books and makes for a fun piece of decor to add to an office, library, or den. Of course, it also holds tissues, which is nice. If your tissue box doesn’t fit, you can remove them from their cardboard box and set them in the wooden box that way.
52This Whimsical Toothpick Holder That Makes A Great Gift
Well, this toothpick holder might be the cutest, most unique toothpick holder of all time. The whimsical holder features a small deer standing in the middle of toothpicks, making it look like a deer in a meadow. It makes for a great novelty gift for deer lovers or to bring some silliness to a gift exchange.
53A Space-Saving Spoon Rest & Pot Lid Holder
Adding this multifunctional spoon rest to your kitchen tools will allow you to put your cooking utensils down without dirtying the countertop. In addition to spoons and other utensils like spatulas, the organizer can also hold pot lids. It’s also foldable, saving space when stored. It also comes in green and white.
54These Adorable Baby Closet Dividers That Make A Perfect Shower Gift
Whether you give these baby closet hanger dividers to a friend for their baby shower or keep them for your own little one, they are super helpful when it comes to organizing clothes. Six dividers come in the set, displaying sizes from zero to three months through 18 to 24 months. Since babies grow out of clothes so quickly, this is a genius way to keep things organized to make clothing changes more efficient.
55This Set Of 2 Lantern Lights Powered By Batteries
You could set this pack of two vintage LED lantern lights in so many places that make sense — from the center of your dining table to a nightstand to your front porch. The metal cages give a retro vibe and the LED light bulbs emit a warm white light. The lights are battery-powered, so you don’t have to deal with cords. They also come in gold and white.
56This Magnetic Video Game-Style Reward Chart For Littles
Help your kids build a sense of responsibility by introducing this fun video game-style reward chart. It’s designed for little kids who could use some positive reinforcement while being in control of the chart. Whether it’s potty training or a bid to earn more screen time, this chart is a great visual for kids to see their progress. The eight-inch by 10-inch chart is magnetic and comes with one dry-erase marker and one melamine marker.
57This Set Of 3 Ice Ball Molds For Whiskey
You deserve the perfect whiskey drink or cocktail, and with this set of ice ball molds, you’ll be on your way to achieving that. The orange molds make sphere-shaped ice that melts slower than regular ice cubes, and their durable plastic base is designed to prevent spills. At the end of the night, they’re easy to clean. Three molds come in the set, and they also come in blue.
58This Awesome Pizza Cutter Shaped Like A Saw
There’s no cooler way to slice your homemade or frozen pizzas than with this saw pizza wheel that gives major carpenter vibes. The stainless steel pizza slicer comes with a removable shield for protection. Even though it makes for a fun novelty gift, the pizza cutter genuinely works great. “Doesn’t work great on two-by-fours, but performs very well on pizza crust,” said one reviewer.
59These Ceramic Hugging Salt & Pepper Shakers That Look Like Tiny Ghosts
If you’re ready to spice up your salt and pepper shakers (literally and figuratively), spring for these hugging salt and pepper shakers that look like adorable ghosts. The ceramic shakers are easy to refill, since they have a rubber stopper on the bottom. They come in a gift box, making them easy to give as a gift.
60This Roomy Travel Makeup Bag That One Reviewer Called “One Of The Best I’ve Bought”
With this roomy travel makeup bag in hand, you can easily bring your whole morning routine on the road with you. With plenty of pockets, you can even include your jewelry in your bag, as it comes with a case meant for proper storage right in the front compartment. It’s available in three colors, and includes double zippers for easy access. “One of the best I've bought,” said one reviewer. “Super happy I came across this. The jewelry pocket has plenty of room for my bangles, chains, and rings.”
61This Sturdy Floating Bookshelf You Can’t Even See
This floating bookshelf is so inconspicuous, it makes stacked books look as if they are actually floating against a wall. The small, L-shaped shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, but the company also sells a larger shelf that can hold more books, photos, or whatever you want displayed. Mounting hardware is included, so you can set it up right out of the box.
62These Galvanized Hanging Wall Planters With A Rustic Aesthetic
Add to the rustic charm of your home’s decor with this set of two galvanized wall planters. The pots can be filled with water for any floral or greenery arrangement, and they are coated with epoxy to protect them from rust. They are tall at 16 inches and come with the accessories needed for mounting.
63This Untippable Nail Polish Holder With An Adjustable Angle
If at-home manicures are your thing, you’ve gotta try this untippable nail polish holder. The silicone holder grips any smooth, flat surface and legitimately doesn’t tip over, plus it securely holds onto any size nail polish bottle. It’s the best way to paint your own nails without having to hold the nail polish bottle while you do it.
64This Unique Gadget That Turns Almost Any Cleanser Into Foam
It’s true, this whip maker sure is fun. Add a pea-sized amount of cleanser into the whip maker with the recommended amount of water, pump the bottle a few times, and the cleanser will transform into a rich foam that you won’t regret. It’s also a great way to save money on your beauty products since it can help stretch out your product and avoid waste.
65This Ridiculously Cute Miniature Cat On A Chair Figurine
This miniature cat figurine on a small sofa doesn’t serve a purpose except to bring immense joy to anyone lucky enough to see it. The decorative piece is an ideal gift for cat lovers for very obvious reasons (hint: it’s ridiculously adorable), but the company also sells a cute frog reading a book while drinking coffee. With an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars, one reviewer wrote, “So cute to bring some creativity into your workspace.”