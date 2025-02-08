60 Weird-As-Hell Things That Make Your Life Way Easier & Are So Freaking Cheap
Clever solutions to save the day.
Buying cool new stuff for your home can be super expensive — but it doesn’t have to be. These clever products are getting so popular with Amazon shoppers because they’re weird, unassuming, and wildly efficient. Check them out below.
01An Adhesive-Free Pet Hair Remover With 145,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Clean up all the hair and fur left behind by your pet with this best-selling pet hair remover roller. The roller is effective for both dog and cat hair removal on couches, pillows, rugs, clothes, the interior of cars, and more. Roll the hair remover back and forth to trap hair in the built-in receptacle, which can be released with the press of a button — no sticky adhesive required. Over 145,000 Amazon customers gave it an enthusiastic five-star review.
02A Clog-Preventing Sink Drain Protector That’s Easy To Clean
Keep the hair out of your sink’s drain when you replace your existing drain stopper with this sink drain protector. The protector fits inside any standard bathroom sink drain and neatly catches hair, preventing annoying clogs while keeping the hair out of sight. By pulling the protector out of the drain, you can quickly wipe away the collected hair.
03Mini Caster Wheels That Adhere Under Small Appliances With Adhesive
Using only the provided adhesive, you can stick these mini caster wheels onto any small kitchen appliance to make it easier to push and pull heavy items around the countertop. Eight swivel wheels come in the pack, and each can hold up to four pounds. Nano-glue adhesive offers strong adhesion to keep the wheels from losing their grip.
04A Clever Colander That Keeps Produce Fresh For Longer
Next time you buy berries, transfer them to this clever colander, which serves as a replacement for the disposable container they arrive from the grocery store in. Not only does this layered basket help keep fruit ripe for longer, but it’s top-rack friendly for your dishwasher when it needs a quick clean. It allows air to circulate and water to drain when your berries need a rinse. It’s also a great way to store grapes and cherry tomatoes.
05A Brilliant Laundry Machine Guard That Comes With A Silicone Gap Cover
Using this brilliant laundry guard will prevent items from falling into the abyss behind the washing machine and dryer, never to be seen again. It’s a simple magnetic fence that fits most machines and requires 8.5 inches of clearance above. It comes with a silicone gap that prevents things from falling through the crack. You can buy it in white, black, or gray.
06Clips That Replace A Zipper Pull Or Serve As A Theft Deterrent
With these genius zipper clips, you don’t have to get rid of a bag or piece of luggage that has a broken zipper. Instead, hook one of these little clips on to replace the broken zipper pull. This little gadget is incredibly versatile; they’re also great to use as a theft deterrent, to lock a zipper in place, or to help hang decor around your home. It’s easy to open and clips right on.
07An Adorable Loch Ness Bookmark That’ll Get Kids Excited About Reading
If your kids (or, you) could use some motivation to open a book and start reading, this adorable Loch Ness bookmark will do the trick. The little blue guy sits flat against the pages with his friendly monster neck and head sticking out of the book to hold the page. It’s a toy/bookmark combo, which kids find irresistible. Some grown-ups share the feeling.
08A Dual-Sided Hanging Bra Organizer With Deep Pockets
If you’d like to actually see your bra options instead of shoving them into a drawer, try this hanging closet bra organizer. The dual-sided organizer features five generously deep pockets on one side for bras and 15 smaller pockets for underwear or socks. A 360-degree stainless steel hanger makes it easy to see both sides.
09A T-Shirt Folding Board For Professional-Grade Folding Every Time
For professional-grade folding every time, check out this wildly effective T-shirt folding board. It doesn’t take long to get the hang of it, and once that happens, it’s easy for grown-ups and kids. Use it to perfectly fold short and long-sleeve shirts, sweaters, pants, towels, sheets, and more. Its lifespan is long at over 50,000 folds, and it currently holds an overall score of 4.6 stars out of five on Amazon.
10Magnetic Jewelry Clasps That Are Much Easier To Use
If you struggle with maneuvering standard jewelry clasps, this pack of six magnetic necklace clasps will make fastening your jewelry a whole lot easier. Since the two magnets easily stick together instead of having to open and close a tiny clasp, they are great for anyone who has limited use of their fingers or has long nails. They’re available in both gold and silver.
11A Versatile Silicone Stovetop Cover For An Electric Stove That Doubles As A Drying Mat
Place this silicone stovetop cover on top of your electric stove to keep it clean while giving yourself extra workspace for food prep. The mat doubles as a drying mat for dishes when it isn’t being used on the stovetop. It can be wiped down when a refresh is needed, or you can toss it in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning.
12An Onion Holder That A Knife Can Slice Right Through
If you don’t want your hands to smell like onions after cutting one, this necessary onion holder is the kitchen tool for you. The unique design of this onion holder features 10 stainless steel forks under the handle, which gently stab the onion to keep it in place. The forks leave enough room for a knife to slice right through. As a bonus, you can also use it as a meat tenderizer.
13A Silicone Freezer Mold For Meal Prep Or Leftovers
The size of the four compartments in this silicone freezer mold makes it perfect for meal prep or storing leftovers. The compartments feature 125 milliliters, 250 milliliters, 1/2 cup, and one cup measurements. “It's especially useful for chili,” one reviewer said. “I make a huge pot and after freezing, each cube is a nice lunch ... or two make a perfect dinner.” It’s made from food-grade silicone with a reinforced steel top and comes with a lid.
14Dishwasher-Safe Folding Cutting Boards For Easy Food Prep
Food prep is about to get easier when you use these folding cutting boards. The dishwasher-safe plastic chopping board functions as a traditional cutting board, and when the handle is squeezed, the board folds so you can easily guide food into a bowl or pan without any food items spilling. The pack comes with one white and one blue board.
15A Cute Fridge Odor Absorber That’s Refillable
Check out this ridiculously fun and cool fridge odor absorber that’s appropriately shaped like a mini smiling refrigerator. The cute and reusable fridge accessory holds baking soda inside the bottom drawer and absorbs unpleasant odors from food. It makes a great housewarming gift and is also a fun little gadget to keep for yourself.
16Goldfish Cookie Cutters That Can Also Be Used For Crackers
Goldfish crackers are great, but consider making them at home with this clever cracker and cookie cutter for an entirely new experience. This dishwasher-safe cutter can easily make plenty of snacks at once. Just dip it into flour before each cut, and you’ll be all set to make crackers, chocolates, biscuits, and other fun treats. It’s also a creative gift option for the baker in your life.
17Chic Wooden Serving Trays With Stitched Faux Leather
This two-pack of wooden serving trays comes in two sizes and looks just as great as coffee table decor as they do for breakfast in bed. The black trays feature two handles and stitched faux leather material. The material is also slip-resistant to help avoid spills, which is incredibly convenient if you use them to deliver snacks.
18A Large Bamboo Toilet Paper Basket That Can Hold Up To 20 Rolls
To avoid the waddle to grab more toilet paper (you know the one), check out this convenient toilet paper basket that can hold up to 20 rolls. The basket, crafted from bamboo, is narrow and ideal for tight spaces, specifically the space between the toilet and the wall. It’s available in five color options to best match your bathroom’s color scheme.
19A Portable Coffee Press For Delicious Full-Bodied Coffee
Take this transparent French press coffee maker with you camping, on road trips, or use it as your main coffee maker at home. The portable coffee maker is shatterproof and combines French press, pour-over, and espresso for full-bodied coffee without any grit or bitterness. Its transparency makes it extra cool to watch.
20Light-Blocking Stickers That Dim Up To 80% Of LED Light
If there’s a light in your bedroom (or your kiddo’s) that makes it hard for you to fall asleep or stay asleep, you have to try these LED light-blocking stickers. The stickers can block anywhere from 50% to 80% of LED light. Two sheets of stickers come in the pack — one with shapes already determined and the other with one large uncut sticker that can be cut to size.
21An Identity Theft Roller Stamp That Hides Your Sensitive Information
To protect your important documents from prying eyes, give this identity theft protection roller stamp a go. This security stamp is designed to blackout confidential information on documents quickly and easily. It’s also great to use on packages that you want to reuse, blocking out your name and address. The stamp comes with six ink refills.
22Overnight Oats Jars That Conveniently Come With A Spoon & Lid
These overnight oats jars are perfect for making breakfast ahead of time. Each of the two jars comes with a spoon and a silicone lid, so it’s easy to grab and take with you on the go. The 16-ounce jars have a wide opening for easy eating and easy cleaning. They’re also great to use as cereal and milk jars.
23Best-Selling Sneaker Cleaners That Make Shoes Look Brand New
You’ll be amazed at how well these best-selling sneaker cleaners work on even the filthiest shoes. The dual-sided pads effortlessly whiten all types of shoes, including gym shoes, leather sneakers, canvas shoes, and basketball shoes. The white side of the sponge naturally breaks down as you use it, and the orange side wipes away any leftover marks.
24A Cast Iron Grill Pan That’s Way Lighter Than You’d Expect
If you don’t enjoy using standard cast iron pans because of their heavy weight, you might really dig this lighter cast iron grill pan. The grill pan is the perfect size for dinner for two, and it fits over one or two burners while being small enough to fit inside most sinks for cleaning. When it’s lightly brushed with oil, the grill pan is fully nonstick.
25A Large Guacamole Storage Container With An Air-Tight Lid
If you’re going to make the world’s greatest guac, you might as well use this helpful guacamole storage container to keep it fresh. The dishwasher-safe plastic container has an airtight lid and is designed to keep the dip from browning too quickly. Great for roughly four to five avocados-worth of guacamole, it’s also great for other types of other dip as well, including artichoke, bean, crab, and more.
26Mug Stackers That Double Your Cabinet Space
Mugs can take up a tremendous amount of space in a cabinet, but these genius mug stackers will ensure they take up half the space they normally would. Six of them come in the pack, allowing you to stack 12 cups. The best part is that they’re super simple to use and hold mugs securely in place.
27A Magical Makeup Eraser Towel That Works With Only Water
There’s no need to waste your money on harsh makeup remover when you can use this magical makeup remover towel. Somehow, the towel only requires water to remove even the toughest makeup like waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and even that red lipstick that typically never comes off. The reusable towel is available in 17 colors.
28Lightweight Hair Towels With A Loop To Keep It Secure
Remember the game-changing Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel wraps from the ‘90s? Well, now they’re better than ever. The lightweight towel wraps have a loop to keep the towel in place, which is a much-appreciated improvement. They come in a pack of four in various colors, and they’re designed to absorb water and cut back on blow drying time.
29Unscented Facial Towels That Are Good For Sensitive Skin
These facial towels are disposable and compostable, and they’re a hygienic way to clean your face. Fifty towels come in the pack, each capable of being reused a few times so you can get around 200 uses out of the box. The soft, bio-based towels are ideal for gently removing makeup and cleansing the face, and they’re good for sensitive skin.
30A Cute Heat-Resistant Silicone Spoon Holder With Multiple Uses
There are three ways to use this cute little silicone spoon holder. It can prevent the spoon from slipping inside the pot, it can keep the pot lid slightly open to release steam, and it can be used as a spoon rest to prevent a mess on the countertop. It’s heat and steam-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and food-safe.
31Toilet Bowl Night-Lights With A Motion Detector
When you or your kids need to pee in the middle of the night, this two-pack of toilet bowl night lights can prevent the need for turning on the lights. The LED toilet light features a motion sensor that automatically turns on when movement is detected, and it stays on for two minutes after detecting your last movement. You can choose from eight light colors or keep them rotating.
32A Stylish, Waterproof Backpack With 17 Pockets For All Of Your Supplies
Whether you want to upgrade your current diaper bag or purchase your first, this stylish diaper bag is a good one. It has loads of pockets (17 to be exact), and it’s spacious enough to fit all of your essential baby or toddler items. It also features insulated bottle pockets and a padded laptop pocket — both of equal importance. The bag comes in 21 color options.
33Self-Watering Plant Bulbs Made Of Hand-Blown Glass
Stick these stunning hand-blown, self-watering plant bulbs in your plants to keep them watered for up to two weeks. As the soil dries, the bulbs release the right amount of water into the soil. The bulbs come in a pack of four and are especially helpful when you’re out of town and are otherwise unavailable to keep your plants watered.
34An Instructional Magnet On How To Properly Store Fruits & Vegetables
Read about how to properly store fruits and vegetables on this instructional magnet. Place the magnet on your refrigerator to always have the instructions right there when you need them. It tells you which fruits and veggies can be stored on the countertop and pantry, and which need to be stored in the refrigerator and freezer.
35An Exfoliating Shower Foot Scrubber With A Nonslip Suction Bottom
To make sure your feet get extra clean in the shower, give this shower foot scrubber a try. The scrubber doesn’t just clean your feet, it also exfoliates and helps get rid of dead skin. The bottom of the mat features suction cups to keep it in place on the ground, and they can also be used to suction the mat to a wall to use it as a mild back massager.
36Silicone Water Bottle Drying Cups That’re Also Great For Glasses
Place your water bottles upside down on top of one of these weird but useful silicone water bottle drying cups to help air naturally flow through. The cups come in a pack of four and are designed to hold 20-ounce to 64-ounce bottles snuggly. The cups can be stacked when they aren’t being used, and when they need to be cleaned, you can handwash them or throw them in the dishwasher.
37Wall-Mounted Acrylic Necklace Organizers With 10 Bedazzeled Hooks Each
Mount these two necklace organizers on a wall so you can clearly see your jewelry while keeping it organized. Each holder has 10 hooks for necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. The hooks are generously spaced to provide room for thick jewelry. It’s perfect for preventing your necklaces from tangling and racked up an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon.
38An Octopus Wall Sculpture That Doubles As A Key Holder
Seeing this oddly fun and novel octopus sculpture on a wall gives major Ursala vibes, and that’s not a bad thing. The bronze sculpture is, of course, decorative, and it also doubles as a key holder and is equipped with six hooks for keys. “Everyone loves the octopus key holder. My two-and-a-half-year-old son and my 40-year-old brother won’t stop talking about it,” raved one reviewer. The octopus arrives ready for wall mounting.
39Self-Adhesive Toilet Seat Handles That Encourage Lifting & Lowering
If you have folks in your house who lift the toilet seat to pee but often fail to put it down, you might find that this two-pack of self-adhesive toilet seat handles can help encourage lifting and lowering the toilet seat. Durable self-adhesive keeps the handles in place on the toilet. The handles are made from recycled ocean plastic, so you can feel good about that.
40An Effortless Under-Cabinet Opener That Works For Most Jars
Instead of asking someone else to open those impossible jars, do it yourself with this grip jar opener. The V-shape of the opener makes opening a jar effortless because it does the work for you. The opener is especially handy for older people, those with arthritis, and those with weak hands.
41A Versatile Cheese & Vegetable Grater That’s Attached To A Container
With this versatile cheese grater and container, you can grate your cheese, vegetables, or fruit and have everything land directly in the container, making food prep easy breezy. The grater features razor-sharp stainless steel blades and an airtight lid for storage. The glass container is safe for the freezer and oven up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.
42Stainless Steel Taco Holders That Are Oven-Safe
Level up your taco night by bringing in this set of six U-shaped taco holders. The holders can each hold three tacos for a grand total of 18 tacos. Made of stainless steel, the taco holders are safe for the oven, grill, and dishwasher. They’re great for shaping taco shells, and they can also be used for hot dogs.
43Kitchen & Bath Utility Hooks That Spin For Easy Access
There’s a good chance you’ve never seen rotating kitchen utility hooks before, but once you know about them, it’s hard to imagine storing your utensils any other way. Two utility hooks come in the pack, each with six spots for hanging your most-used kitchen tools like spatulas, spoons, whisks, and more. The hooks rotate 360 degrees to make accessing them a piece of cake.
44A Stainless Steel Herb Stripper Tool That Doubles As A Knife
Not to be dramatic, but this super smart herb stripper tool will change your kitchen life. The small stainless steel tool features nine holes in various sizes to fit all types of herbs, including kale, beet, basil, thyme, rosemary, and other plants. It can also be used as a knife for cutting vegetables, fruit, and more.
45A Fun Toothpick Dispenser That Releases 1 At A Time
You’re either a toothpick user or you’re not, but if you are, check out this fun little toothpick dispenser. When the dispenser is pressed, one toothpick is released at a time. That’s normal, right? What isn’t normal is the cute little arms and head that pop out to hold the individual toothpicks. It’s super cute and super convenient and also makes for a charming gift.
46Drink Covers That You Can Wear As A Scrunchie Around Your Wrist
Protect your beverages from getting spiked while out at a bar using this wearable drink cover, which was once featured on Shark Tank. The cover can be worn as a scrunchie around your wrist or in your hair. Made from stretchy material, it fits over any cup. It has a hole for a straw, and it can be thrown in the washing machine for next time. The scrunchies come in a pack of two, so you can share them with a friend.
47Waterproof See-Through Sticky Notes That Work With Most Pens & Pencils
These see-through sticky notes are a great way to write annotations in books without writing on the pages. The notes are waterproof, and are also fantastic for adding some fun to the notes you write to your kids. They work well with ballpoint pens, standard and colored pencils, oil-based pens, and markers. The pack comes with 200 notes, so you’ll be stocked for quite some time.
48A Ribbed Bedside Water Carafe & Glass Set That Looks So Expensive
Whether you keep this water carafe and glass set next to your bed or in the bathroom to hold mouthwash, it’s a classy and stylish addition to any space. The carafe and the glass feature a ribbed design for a mix of a modern and traditional vibe, and the glass has a pretty gold rim. The carafe is designed for easy pouring and to minimize spills.
49A Portable LED Lamp That Also Works As An Emergency Light
The great thing about this unique LED lamp is that it’s decorative and stylish, and it can also be grabbed for light in an emergency. The lightweight, portable lamp features a brass handle that turns it into a lantern when needed. Since it’s rechargeable, the lamp works when it isn’t plugged in.
50Adhesive Silicone Holders For Toothbrushes, Towels, Keys & More
The possibilities are practically endless as far as what this six-pack of multifunctional silicone holders can be used for. Using self-adhesive, the hooks easily stick to a wall and are great for holding toothbrushes, towels, razors, keys, and more. They come in a multicolored pack, but you can also buy them in more neutral colors.
51Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights That Are Dimmable & Time Adjustable
The adjustable settings on these motion-activated under-bed lights allow you to customize your experience. Choose from 10% to 100% dimmable brightness as well as how long the light stays on — either 30 seconds, 130 seconds, or 380 seconds. The kit is equipped with two LED adhesive-backed strip lights, two motion sensors, a power adapter, a two-way extension cord splitter, and wiring clips.
52A Best-Selling Car Registration Holder In 14 Colors
Instead of just tossing your important vehicle documents in your glove box and forgetting about them, keep them secure in this car registration and insurance card holder. The holder makes it easy to find the documents if you ever need them in a pinch (like if you get pulled over, for example). It comes in 14 fun color options.
53An Easy-To-Use Pierogi Maker For Way More Than Just Pierogis
If you’ve ever made pierogis by hand, you know that they aren’t easy, which is why this pierogi maker is a true gift. According to shoppers, there’s a bit of a learning curve, but after one or two rounds, pierogi-making will be easy as pie. It makes six pierogis at a time. To use, press the dough, fill it with ingredients, seal it with another layer of dough, and cook. It’s also great to use for pastries and other desserts.
54Clever Slicers For Fruits, Eggs, Soft Veggies & More
Use these clever cup slicers to quickly cut up fruit for a yummy fruit salad. Two slicers come in the pack, each with stainless steel blades that’ll slice by simply pressing down on the cup. The cups also work great with other foods like hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and more.
55Car Seat Gap Organizers That Keep Your Essentials At Arm’s Reach
There are two purposes for this two-pack of car seat gap organizers: they keep all of your essential car items at arm’s reach and they fill the gap between the driver’s and passenger’s seat and the middle console so items don’t fall into the black hole. The vegan leather organizers are water-resistant and fit gaps from 0.5 to two inches. You can buy them in gray, black, or tan.
56A Garbage Disposal Brush That Gets Rid Of Food Waste & Odors
If your sink has been stinky lately, you should try this garbage disposal brush. The brush is a smart solution to odors caused by food waste. The unique shape of the 15-inch brush allows it to fit into a disposer channel so you can clean the hard-to-reach areas. The tough bristles help break up the gunk that’s been hanging around, and the ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold.
57Retro Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters You Can Write On
Do you need this six-pack of throwback floppy disk coasters to make your life complete? Obviously, yes. The retro silicone coasters will give you and your friends a moment of nostalgia every time you use them. To make them even more fun, the index section of the disks can be written on. They can withstand high temperatures and also come in two other fun designs.
58A Microwavable Bacon Grill That Cooks Up To 6 Strips At A Time
Making breakfast will go a lot smoother when you incorporate this microwavable bacon grill into your routine. The convenient grill can hold four to six strips of bacon. Its innovative design features a vented cover that prevents grease splatters, and the floor of the grill is elevated to allow the grease to drip off. It’s also great for sausage links, pizza rolls, and other fun appetizers.
59Waterproof Fridge Liners That Can Be Cut To Whatever Size You Need
Place these functional fridge liners on the shelves of your refrigerator to make spills easier to clean. The nine-pack of liners can be cut to whatever size you need. They’re food-safe, can be wiped down, and they dry quickly. The mats can also be used as placemats. They can also help line bookshelves and dresser drawers.
60A Best-Selling Meat Shredder With A Comfortable Handle
This best-selling meat shredder gets the job done. With a comfortable ergonomic handle and an anti-slip base that won’t slide out of your hand, the BPA-free shredder can shred all types of meat in seconds. It’s heat-resistant up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can be placed in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning.