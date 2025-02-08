60 Weird-As-Hell Things That Make Your Life Way Easier & Are So Freaking Cheap

Protect your beverages from getting spiked while out at a bar using this wearable drink cover, which was once featured on Shark Tank. The cover can be worn as a scrunchie around your wrist or in your hair. Made from stretchy material, it fits over any cup. It has a hole for a straw, and it can be thrown in the washing machine for next time. The scrunchies come in a pack of two, so you can share them with a friend.