75 Weird But Genius Gifts On Amazon For When You Don't Know What To Give
These gifts are next-level good.
Written by Jenny White Amazon
Don’t waste another minute scouring the internet for a memorable present: This list has 75 weird but genius gifts to end your hunt. Whether you’re looking for a hostess gift, something to give your best friend, or something for someone who seems to have
everything, read on. Everything costs less than $50 — from clever and useful gadgets like a 12-in-one tool that fits in a pocket to just-for-fun options like a deed that gives your recipient a tiny piece of land in Tuscany (with an official certificate) — no joke.
Scroll on for tons of fun gifts that will surely win you the title of “best gift giver” for the season.
01 These Brightening Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold
Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of home with these
under-eye masks. They contain actual 24-karat gold, as well as collagen, hyaluronic acid, and other powerful ingredients that minimize puffiness and hydrate and smooth the skin — all in as little as 20 minutes. The set comes with 20 pairs. 02 This Luxe Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Reviewers Say Is “The Best Ever”
Sleeping on this
pure silk pillowcase (which promises nearly 30% more silk per square inch than other brands) will likely be a complete game-changer for your hair and skin. “I noticed a HUGE difference with my hair almost immediately. No frizz and no harsh tugging or pulling on my hair or skin,” wrote one reviewer. The pillowcase features a side zipper to prevent your pillow from sliding out, and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: Standard — King Available colors: 25 03 An 18-Pack Of Fine-Tip Pens For Bullet Journaling, Sketching, & More
With 18 bold colors, this
felt tip pen set will bring vibrancy to your journals, calendars, to-do lists, doodles, and planners. The pens feature an extra-fine tip for precision, and they glide smoothly over paper for an enjoyable writing experience. One shopper raved, “I purchased these pens when I started the bulletjournal journey of mine and I have not found any pens that can compete!” 04 This Gift-Boxed Set For Whiskey Fans
This
whiskey set comes with everything needed to enjoy a pour of your favorite brand (except the bottle, of course). Each of the two crystal glasses have a unique twisted shape and holds up to 10 ounces. Place the six granite stones in your freezer, then plop them into your glass to chill your drink without watering it down. Also included are two stone coasters, metal tongs, cocktail cards, and even a gift box. 05 This Unique Desktop Vase
Plant lovers or anybody into science will love this desktop hydroponic
vase. The unique bulb planter gives a clear view of the plant’s roots, hanging from a modern metal base with a curved silhouette and even a little bird embellishment. It’s an out-of-the-box gift idea that’s sure to become a focal point of one’s decor. 06 This Plush Blanket Hoodie For Peak Coziness
This
blanket hoodie is made from the plushest material with a soft, sherpa lining, and it boasts an oversize design for maximum comfort. The roomy kangaroo pocket in the front offers a handy place to store remotes, your phone, and more — or it can be used to keep your hands warm. It even comes in kid sizes if you’re shopping for little ones. Available sizes: Kids — Adults-Extra Long Available colors: 31 07 These Strangely Satisfying & Highly Effective Foot Masks
Just slide your feet into these sock-like
foot peel masks and wait 60 minutes. In as few as six days, your feet will begin to peel, getting rid of dry, callused, and cracked skin — resulting in the smoothest feet ever. This set comes with two pairs of masks, and there are various scent options to choose from in the listing, from jasmine to tea tree. Available sizes: 2 Available scents: 11
08 This Cell Phone Magnifying Screen
Stop straining to watch your favorite videos on your itty bitty mobile screen when you have this 3D
cell phone magnifying screen. It can magnify your screen anywhere from two to four times, reducing eye discomfort and fatigue. The convenient stand is adjustable, slim, and easy to store — and it’s compatible with a range of smartphones. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 2 09 This Adorable Fruit-Shaped AirTag Case
Keep your AirTags protected from scratching or loss with this adorable fruit-shaped
keychain holder that’s both waterproof and shockproof. It’s constructed from durable leather that protects your AirTags when placed in the center, staying firmly shut with the shiny ring clip. And there are tons of cute styles to choose from, from roses to ghosts. 10 This Pretty Loose-Leaf Tea Set With A Near-Perfect Rating
Transport yourself to London without hopping on a plane, thanks to this charming
tea set that’s earned a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. It includes nine delectable blends (namely chai and black tea varieties) individually packed in golden tin canisters. The loose-leaf teas should be steeped for around three to five minutes before enjoying, and they’re gluten-free. One shopper called it “the perfect gift,” and went on to add, “The box was packaged well, and the individual tins give it a high end look.” 11 This Sleek Magnetic Strip For Easy Knife Storage
Mount this
magnetic knife strip on the wall using the adhesive strip (it also comes with screws), then hang knives, scissors, and other metal kitchen tools on it to free up drawer space. There are two strip lengths to pick from in the listing (10 or 16 inches). With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, this is a must-have kitchen accessory for those looking to maximize space and keep their chef’s knives always within arm’s reach. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 3 12 This Secret Safe That Looks Like A Book
Keep your small valuables safe in this highly rated,
portable lock box that looks like a dictionary — complete with a real book cover and paper sides. The lock box is hidden behind the front cover and features a sturdy key lock. Place your valuables inside, tuck it between a few books, and rest assured that your valuables are safe and out of sight. One shopper reported, “I bought this initially as a white elephant gift and put other little gifts inside this with a riddle to figure out the combinationlock code and it was a hit at the party everyone loved it.” 13 An Elegant Set of Real Wax Flameless Candles
These battery-operated
candles may have a simulated flame, but they look like the real thing thanks to the genuine wax pillars and flickering light. They’re set in plexiglass containers that look expensive enough to show off in any part of the home, or outdoors since they’ll never blow out. Control them with the included remote that even allows you to set timers. 14 A Wildly Popular Roll-Up Mat For Storing Puzzles
Before you start that 1,000-piece puzzle, make sure to lay out this roll-up
puzzle mat first. When it’s time to make room on your table or another surface, simply roll up the puzzle in the mat using the blow-up tube, secure it with the bands on either end, and tuck it into the storage bag. More than 10,000 shoppers have given this handy storage solution a perfect rating, with one noting, “worked like a charm for me.” 15 This Long-Lasting Plasma Lighter That’s Perfect For Candle Lovers
This
plasma lighter boasts an 8.25-inch-long wand to easily light candles, grills, fireworks, and more with ease. It’s rechargeable via USB, and according to the brand, one of these lighters is the equivalent of 300 disposable lighters. Plus, the flameless design means you can use it in the rain, wind, or other inclement weather, so it’s perfect for camping, too. 16 This Deed For A (Small) Plot Of Land In Tuscany (Really)
Own a piece of Tuscany with this
deed of land certificate — albeit a small one. It entitles you to property in Italy (ranging in size from 400 to 12,000 square meters) and you’re provided with the actual GPS coordinates upon purchase. “It’s definitely a very unique and creative gift to give to someone or just a conversation piece to have on the wall,” wrote one shopper. Choose from other countries in the listing, too. 17 This Cool Morse Code Bracelet That Comes With 60+ Sayings
This handmade
sterling silver bracelet displays the term “Bestie” in Morse code (using dots and dashes) and features a black silk cord chain. There are more than 60 different words and phrases to pick from in the listing, so you’ll be able to find one (or more) that speaks to you. As one shopper noted, “This is beautiful. The morse code is correct, we checked. My friend loved it. Plus it came in a nice wooden package. Fine craftsmanship.” 18 This Wall-Mounted Battery Organizer That Is Legit Life-Changing
If you have batteries rolling around in your junk drawer, this
battery organizer has 93 individual slots to get them in order. It can accommodate 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, six Ds, and five flat ones, and the clear hinged lid allows you to easily view the contents. Also included is a built-in battery tester to ensure the batteries are still functional. Store the organizer in a drawer or mount it on the wall. One shopper noted, “Best Christmas gift ever for parents who are constantly replacing batteries in toys. Stock it full and give it to someone you love!” 19 This Comfy Bluetooth Headband That Runs For 10 Hours Straight
This lightweight, breathable
Bluetooth headband is comfier than earbuds or headphones while laying down, allowing you to listen to music, white noise, or your favorite podcast while you drift off to sleep, work out, or lounge around the house. It connects to electronics via Bluetooth, and it can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge. 20 This Fan-Favorite Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage
Buying plain popcorn kernels is a great money-saving tip, and it also gives you the flexibility of flavoring each batch to your liking. But don’t even think about busting out a big pot and keeping watch over the stove when you can use this collapsible food-safe silicone
bowl instead. Just add in the kernels, cover with the lid, microwave, and enjoy staring out of the bowl. And after, you can clean the whole thing in the dishwasher. 21 A Pair Of Silicone Scalp Massagers That Also Remove Buildup
Remove dead skin and product buildup on your scalp with a relaxing massage using one of these weird-looking
silicone scalp brushes. It can be used in the shower (with or without shampoo) or even when your hair is dry. “This product makes it easier to really scrub and remove build up. Bonus..it feels pretty great,” wrote one fan. You get two scrubbers in a pack for a great price. 22 A Powerful Milk Frother For Café Drinks At Home
With this
battery-operated frother, you can whip up a delicious cappuccino, latte, macchiato, protein powder shake, or other tasty foam drinks in just 15 seconds. The device features a powerful motor and sturdy stainless steel wand. The ergonomic silicone handle is easy to maneuver, and you can rest the frother on the included stainless steel stand when you’re done. 23 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter
This
pour-over coffee maker from Coffee Gator is simple to use — just fill it with your favorite grounds, add hot water, then let it drip — and it will brew up to six cups at a time. The mesh stainless steel filter is reusable, so you don’t have to worry about keeping paper filters in stock. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 24 This Wooden Foot Massager With 20,000+ 5-Star Reviews
A major best-seller on Amazon, this
foot massager features two types of acupressure nubs across five rows — it’s designed to provide relief from plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and general discomfort. It’s made from sustainable wood with nonslip strips on the bottom to hold it in place during use, and it’s lightweight, making it easy to move from room to room. 25 This Bamboo Tablet & Cookbook Stand That Folds Flat Between Uses
This
bamboo stand is multifunctional — use it to prop up a book (including a cookbook as you work in the kitchen), a tablet, or even artwork for a stylish display. There are four different angles to adjust to for the perfect view, though the entire thing also folds flat when not in use. 26 This Ring Toss-Darts Game That Reviewers Rave About
When ring toss and darts collide, you end up with this
fun game. The instructions list various ways your group can play depending on skill level, and the board is easy to mount on nearly any surface (indoors or out) using the included hardware. One shopper wrote, “We really love it. It’s super fun! Was nicely packaged, easy to put together and built nicely! A fun game and makes a great gift!” 27 A Gadget That’ll Get Your Makeup Brushes Clean & Dry In Minutes
Use this
makeup brush cleaning device to clean your makeup brushes in mere minutes. The device spins the brush in the bowl (which you fill with water and the included cleaning solution) to get it clean and it also dries it. The tool can be used on nearly any size or shape makeup brush because there are eight adaptors. 28 This Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloth That Works With Just Water
You don’t need pricey makeup remover, micellar water, or wipes to take off your makeup — all you need is this
makeup eraser paired with water to remove everything (including waterproof mascara and liquid lipstick). The microfiber towel is machine washable so you can reuse it over and over again. 29 This 2-Piece Aeration Set That Improves The Flavor Of Any Wine
When you open a bottle of your favorite vintage, you’ll be glad to have this
wine accessory set on hand. The two-pack of aerators allows you to infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into wine as you pour — allowing you to taste all of its nuances. If you don’t finish the bottle, utilize the included silicone stopper to keep it fresh for next time. 30 A Novelty Spoon Holder That Doubles As A Steam Releaser
This adorable
witch-shaped spoon holder rests on the edge of any pot or pan and grasps onto your cooking tool (like a spoon, spatula, or ladle). And for a little extra magic, it also functions as a steam releaser. This pick is made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, and is dishwasher safe. One shopper gushed, “I thought this was really cute and turns out, it's very functional. It is easy to use and can be stretched just enough to accommodate a lot of different size spoons/utensils.” 31 This Color-Changing Mobile That’s Solar Powered
This
solar-powered mobile is charged by the sun during the day, then at night, the six crystal balls will automatically turn on and start changing colors at random. The LED lights inside will run up to eight hours straight. Also available in the listing are hummingbird and star varieties. 32 A Sturdy Universal Grill Scraper & Bottle Opener In One
This stainless steel
grill-cleaning accessory boasts grooves that are specifically designed to scrape stuck-on food from a variety of grill rod shapes — and there’s a flat edge to use on griddles. Not only that, there’s also a built-in bottle opener on the end. The leather handle provides a secure grip, and the tool is long enough to keep your hands away from direct heat. 33 A Light-Up Makeup Mirror That’s Travel-Friendly
Not only does this
trifold makeup mirror have 36 built-in LED lights for superior illumination, but it also features 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification to more easily accomplish detailed tasks like tweezing or drawing on winged liner. This pick is powered by USB or AAA batteries when on the go, and it’s easy to take with you thanks to the compact design. 34 This Handmade Incense Holder That Comes In Lots Of Designs
If you enjoy burning incense, this
incense tray is a must-have. It features two holes at the ends to hold lit incense sticks, and since it’s 12 inches long and 4 inches wide, it’s big enough to catch all of the ash. The tray is handcrafted from mango wood with rubber grips on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around. Choose from various designs in the listing. 35 A Budget-Friendly Charcuterie Board With A Hidden Drawer Of Utensils
This elegant
charcuterie board is made from bamboo with a grooved design to easily arrange crackers, nuts, sliced meat, fruit, and other foods. There’s even a slide-out drawer that holds the included four stainless steel utensils for serving. “Excellent quality, a good, solid weight and beautiful craftsmanship,” wrote one reviewer. 36 This Set Of 5 Nesting Stainless Steel Bowls With Airtight Lids
Whether you’re tossing a salad, whisking eggs, or kneading dough, these
stainless steel mixing bowls will come in handy. The set includes five of them in various sizes (ranging from less than a quart to five quarts), as well as coordinating lids that’ll create an airtight seal so the contents inside stay fresh. The bowls nest inside one another for compact storage. 37 This Fun Corkscrew That Doubles As A Bottle Opener
Fang-tastic (yet functional), this
bat corkscrew and bottle opener can be used to open practically all of your favorite drinks, including soda, wine, beer, sparkling water, and more. It’s made from a combination of silicone and metal for sturdiness and a nonslip grip. Plus, the unique design is a great conversation starter. 38 This 6-Pack Of Shower Steamers Made With Essential Oils
Bath bombs are nice, but if you tend to take showers, you’ll love these
shower steamer tablets. Just place one on the floor of your shower (out of the direct stream of water), and it’ll release a calming aroma that instantly delivers spa vibes. The set comes with six different scents — including watermelon, menthol and eucalyptus, and grapefruit — and they’re made from essential oils. 39 A Kit To Grow 4 Varieties Of Edible Flowers Indoors
Elevate your culinary creations and cocktails by garnishing them with a homegrown edible flower by using this
gardening kit — no green thumb required. The kit comes with seed packets (to grow cornflower, pot marigold, Shasta daisy, and viola tricolor varieties), bags with a waterproof lining, soil disks, planter markers, gardening shears, and a wooden planter box. “I am a relatively new gardener, and the thorough instructions and the options to talk to a real person, if I have questions, is what keeps me coming back,” wrote one fan. 40 A Universal Socket Tool That’s A One-Stop Solution For Many Projects
This
universal socket tool contains 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that transform to the exact shape and size necessary to grip most bolts, hex nuts, screws, and other odd-shaped heads — it’s one of those products you’ll be glad to have in your tool box in a pinch. The T-shaped rubber handle will give you a superior grip, and 10 screwdriver bits are also included. One shopper noted, “Made a good stocking stuffer - even for myself.” 41 A Ring Toss Game That’s Simple To Learn But Seriously Fun To Play
This
ring toss game will be a crowd favorite at your next big party or small gathering. The objective is simple: Swing the ring and land it on the hook. The wooden surfboard-shaped game board can be hung in minutes, and it’s safe to use outside. 42 A Casting Kit That Reviewers Say Is Easy To Use
Use this
hand casting kit to create a beautiful or funny keepsake of your hands in any position — it’s ideal for two adults or up to four kids’ hands. It’ll capture all of the intricate details and the end product is even paintable. “The instructions are easy to follow and the cast came out better than I anticipated,” wrote one fan. 43 This 12-In-1 Multi-Tool That Fits In A Pocket
Despite being less than 6 inches long, this
multi-functional tool features a hammer, serrated knife, saw, wire cutter, prying claw, nail file, bottle opener, two screwdrivers (both flat and Phillips head), and a pair of pliers. It’s lightweight and compact, but also sturdy because it’s made from hardened stainless steel. It has a lock feature for safety. 44 These Ultra-Absorbent Towel Balls That Come With Hooks For Hanging
These machine-washable
fuzzy ball towels aren’t only cute to look at, they also feature an ultra-absorbent material that’ll dry your hands nearly instantly. They each have a loop at the top for hanging. “Comes with hooks. Easy to put up. They really work. You’d not expect them to but they do,” wrote one reviewer. 45 This Travel-Friendly Cocktail Kit
Whether on the move or at home, this TSA-friendly
cocktail kit has everything you need (minus the alcohol or non-alcoholic beverage) to mix up some handcrafted drinks. All the ingredients come packaged in a handy stainless steel container and the kit even includes a mixing spoon and picks. If daiquiris aren’t your thing, consider some of the other cocktail offerings in the listing, like Manhattans or Mojitos. 46 These Whimsical Solar Garden Lights
If you dream of the warm glow of fireflies dancing around your garden, you’ll love these delicate solar lights designed to mimic the soft, fluttering light. Each one has a cluster of eight waterproof bulbs on flexible wire stems that sway in the wind. They’re sure to add a whimsical touch to your garden.
47 These Candles For All The Cactus Lovers
Love candles
and cacti? Then you’re going to light up (literally) over this set of adorable tealight candles shaped like your favorite cactus plants. Each candle burns for up to four hours, conveniently dripping right into the containers that look like little flower pots. Pick up a set for yourself and one for a friend. 48 These Convenient Packing Cubes For Seamless Travel
Take the pain out of packing with this set of
packing cubes designed to keep your things organized within your suitcase for flight attendant-level efficiency. Each set comes with five stacking cubes that feature breathable mesh tops and sturdy zippers. And because there will be dirty clothes piling up on any trip, the set also includes a laundry bag for keeping soiled clothes separated. 49 A Mystery Game For The Detective In You
If you’re ready to move on from cracking the Clue case, this
murder mystery game is sure to challenge your detective skills. You’ll be tasked with solving a decades-old homicide using only the original detective's file containing vintage-looking photos, documents, maps, and more. Play on your own or team up; the game can accommodate up to eight players. One shopper called it “worth every dime,” and added, “If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun.” 50 These Self-Watering Stakes That Take The Guesswork Out Of Plant Care
Unless you’ve got a master green thumb, knowing when and how much to water plants can feel like a guessing game — one where the plants seem to always end up losing. Now you can take the guesswork out of plant care with these
terracotta watering stakes. Just pop them into the soil, add water, and let the soil do the math. Top the stakes with a water-filled bottle for even less maintenance. 51 This Glass Container For Tricks & Treats
Fancy a good illusion to trick your family and friends? What may look like a plastic storage bag is actually a
glass container perfect for use as a candy dish or as a prop for your next prank. And it’s easy to clean; just pop it in the dishwasher. One shopper reported, “Super cute! Looks just like an opened ziplock bag. I’m putting Hershey kisses in it as a gift.” 52 This Bedside Caddy Organizer
If your nightstand or coffee table is cluttered with stuff, you might want to consider straightening with this bedside
organizer. Like most office organizers, it has pockets for your laptop, phone, TV remote, and more, but what makes it especially convenient for your bedroom or living room is the durable board designed to stay securely inserted between your mattress and bedframe or under your couch cushions for easy reach. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 2 53 This Pro Crepe Maker
You don’t have to be a French chef to master the art of making crepes. In fact, this
electric crepe griddle makes it super easy. It comes with all the tools you’ll need to churn out perfectly thin crepes — including a spatula, spreader, and batter cup — while the griddle will make sure it stays at the perfect temperature. It’s also great for cooking bacon, quesadillas, omelets, and more. 54 This Colorful Tea Cup With An Infuser & Lid
This ceramic
tea cup is a tea connoisseur’s dream. It comes with a fine mesh metal infuser that sits neatly at the rim of the cup so you can steep all kinds of loose teas. The thick ceramic cup and lid (that doubles as a coaster) are designed to keep your tea warm — and all pieces are dishwasher safe. 55 These TikTok-Famous Slides That Are Pillow-Soft
The
cloud slides trend is going strong. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money to treat yourself or a friend to the comfort of this cushiony, lightweight, and skin-friendly shoe. This version comes in so many cute colors and prints and will cost you less than $25. One fan gushed, “Tiktok suggestion and totally worth the hype. Nice and squishy, easy to clean, fits great!” Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/13-14 Men Available colors: 21 56 This Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set With 30,000 Perfect Ratings
After a long day, there’s nothing like treating yourself to a little relaxation. And this
acupressure set is just the thing for the job. The 100% cotton and plant-based foam cushion mat and pillow are covered in acupressure points designed to release endorphins to help block pain, relax the muscles, and create an overall feeling of relaxation. 57 This DIY Slushie Maker
Slushies are the perfect cool-down treat, but making them at home isn’t as easy as it might seem. That is unless you have one of these
slushie maker cups. The double-layer sides with built-in freezing liquid are durable and flexible, so all you need to do is add your drink of your choice, freeze, squeeze, and enjoy. It even comes with a lid and a straw-spoon for slurping up every last drop. 58 This Indoor/Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper
Spending a day in your yard is a great way to unwind and relax — until the bugs show up. Sure, you can whack them with a rolled-up magazine but this
electric fly swatter is a much easier way to get rid of them. Just swing, zap (with the 4,000-volt grid), and go back to enjoying the fresh air. Or use it inside to eliminate pesky bugs that have gotten in your home. Available sizes: Mini — Large Available colors: 3 59 A Hands-Free Reading Light
Tuck this lightweight
booklight around your neck the next time you need a little extra light for reading, crafting, or just giving yourself a manicure. Both ends feature a flexible gooseneck design with lights in three color temperatures and six brightness levels for adjusting to fit your needs and preferences. Charges last for up to a whopping 80 hours. 60 This Clear Makeup Organizer For Your Beauty Arsenal
Keep your cosmetics nice and tidy with this clear
makeup organizer. It’s made of durable acrylic and has compartments for all kinds of makeup — think drawers for your eyeshadow palettes and slots that perfectly fit your lipsticks and brushes. Still wondering if it’s a must-have? Just check out its 4.5-star rating after over 22,000 reviews. 61 This 100% Bamboo Breakfast Tray
Breakfast in bed never looked so good than with this beautiful 100% bamboo
tray. And not only does the natural “wood” look great, but it’s strong too, so you can bet it’s a durable choice that will last for years. Two foldable legs and raised edges with handles transform it into a practical tray that’s great for breakfast and beyond. 62 A Pillow Cozy For Cups On The Couch
If you’re looking for a place to rest your cups, TV remote, and more while relaxing in bed or on the couch, this
pillow cozy is the perfect spot. Since it’s generously padded, it will blend right in with your lounging spot while keeping your drinks insulated. The flat surface also works to keep it stable, avoiding spills. 63 This Clear Infusion Pitcher For Better Tasting Water
There’s something about infused water that makes it way more irresistible than a plain glass of water. And now you can get your fill anytime with this BPA-free infusion
pitcher. The hollow center rod can be filled with fruits, herbs, and more. It makes for an attractive table centerpiece as well. 64 This Cult-Favorite Roller For Trapping Pet Hair
You love your pet but do you really love their hair all of your clothes and furniture? Probably not. Good thing you can clean it up easily with this
pet hair roller designed to trap hair in the chamber without sticky adhesives like most other rollers. Just roll, dump the hair, and you’re done. One reviewer noted, “This thing is magic!!!” 65 These Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towels
Gone are the days of drying your hair with heavy towels that are hard to balance and always unravel. This set of two wrap-style microfiber
hair turban towels absorb far more water than standard towels. And since they’re feather light, you can wear them comfortably while you get ready. They’re great for kids, too. 66 This Light-Up Karaoke Microphone
This
karaoke microphone with two-way connectivity is just the thing to make karaoke night even more fun. The controls are all located conveniently within finger’s reach, and since it’s completely wireless, there won’t be any tripping over cords. It promises to stay charged for at least five hours, and the LED lights flicker with the beat of your tunes for even more of a party vibe. 67 A Bird Feeder For Your Window
Get up close and personal with this clear
bird feeder that attaches right to your window with strong suction cups to keep it firmly in place. All you have to do is fill the two bottom trays with birdseed (or another wildlife-safe feed) and watch the birds, squirrels, and other animals flock right to your lookout spot. 68 This Genius K-Cup Drawer Organizer
This genius
K-Cup drawer organizer with 40 slots will help your morning run a little smoother since you won’t be fumbling through messy drawers or huge cardboard boxes to find the flavor you’re searching for — especially when you’re half asleep. It’s designed to fit in most standard kitchen drawers. Need more storage? There’s a two-pack also offered in the listing. 69 This Compact Bluetooth Speaker With Big Sound
This compact
portable speaker may be small but it’s mighty. It boasts an impressive room-filling sound that’s sure to get any party started — and it’s waterproof so you can take it poolside. It features Bluetooth compatibility, so you can connect it to your phone and stream your favorite radio services like Spotify and YouTube Music. And a single charge gives you up to five hours of uninterupted play time. 70 This Modern-Looking 4-in-1 Phone Charger Light
This modern
night light with a rotating light bar is touch-sensitive and offers four levels of brightness, but it also doubles as a wireless phone charger — just place your phone right on the surface or lean it against the light bar — and there’s a Bluetooth speaker for streaming music. It makes for an awesome gift that you might just want to keep for yourself, so go ahead and two to your cart. 71 This Keyboard Cleaning Kit
If you spend a lot of time tapping away at your keyboard, there’s a good chance the sides of the keys are packed with dust and other debris, making this
keyboard cleaning kit a must. It comes complete with every imaginable attachment for cleaning even the smallest nooks and crannies. And it works just as well for keeping other electronics clean, like tablets and cameras. 72 A Heating Pad For Your Neck & Tense Shoulders
Heating pads are great for relieving muscle soreness but if you’ve ever tried to balance one around your neck, you’ve probably wondered if there was a better option. And there is. This
heating pad is designed specifically to fit around your neck and shoulders, staying in place with a convenient snap button. You’ll love the cozy weighted feel, generous size with a high neck back collar, and the six-level temperature settings with overheating protection. 73 A Mini Crock-Pot For Lunch & More
This mini electric
Crock-Pot is perfect for office lunches or for taking on road trips. It features a stylish satin finish, leakproof lid, and stainless steel inner container that holds up to 20 ounces, allowing you to reheat or keep your meals warm for hours. The cord detaches for easy storage, too. 74 This 24-Pack Of Color-Changing Tulip Pens
These colorful
pens are shaped like tulips and change colors in sunlight for a mesmerizing effect. They work great, too. The 0.38mm liquid gel pens won't skid so you can count on a smooth writing experience. They’re great for gifting and also as party favors for kid parties. 75 This Cup For Taking Cereal & Milk On-The-Go
Take your breakfast on the go with this genius
portable cereal cup designed to keep your cereal and milk separated until it hits your mouth — no more sogginess. Just fill the milk to the suggested fill line in the outer container, add a cupful of cereal to the inner container, and then twist on the cap. When ready to eat, twist the cap and watch them effortlessly combine as you pour into your mouth (or into a bowl if you have a spoon handy).