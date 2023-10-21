75 Weird But Genius Gifts On Amazon For When You Don't Know What To Give

Don’t waste another minute scouring the internet for a memorable present: This list has 75 weird but genius gifts to end your hunt. Whether you’re looking for a hostess gift, something to give your best friend, or something for someone who seems to have everything, read on. Everything costs less than $50 — from clever and useful gadgets like a 12-in-one tool that fits in a pocket to just-for-fun options like a deed that gives your recipient a tiny piece of land in Tuscany (with an official certificate) — no joke.

Scroll on for tons of fun gifts that will surely win you the title of “best gift giver” for the season.

01 These Brightening Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold Amazon DERMORA 24K Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pairs) $17 See On Amazon Enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of home with these under-eye masks. They contain actual 24-karat gold, as well as collagen, hyaluronic acid, and other powerful ingredients that minimize puffiness and hydrate and smooth the skin — all in as little as 20 minutes. The set comes with 20 pairs.

02 This Luxe Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Reviewers Say Is “The Best Ever” Amazon Celestial Hair Silk Pillowcase $42 See On Amazon Sleeping on this pure silk pillowcase (which promises nearly 30% more silk per square inch than other brands) will likely be a complete game-changer for your hair and skin. “I noticed a HUGE difference with my hair almost immediately. No frizz and no harsh tugging or pulling on my hair or skin,” wrote one reviewer. The pillowcase features a side zipper to prevent your pillow from sliding out, and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: Standard — King

Available colors: 25

03 An 18-Pack Of Fine-Tip Pens For Bullet Journaling, Sketching, & More Amazon PAPERAGE Felt Tip Fine Line Marker Pens $10 See On Amazon With 18 bold colors, this felt tip pen set will bring vibrancy to your journals, calendars, to-do lists, doodles, and planners. The pens feature an extra-fine tip for precision, and they glide smoothly over paper for an enjoyable writing experience. One shopper raved, “I purchased these pens when I started the bulletjournal journey of mine and I have not found any pens that can compete!”

04 This Gift-Boxed Set For Whiskey Fans Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones & Glass Set $35 See On Amazon This whiskey set comes with everything needed to enjoy a pour of your favorite brand (except the bottle, of course). Each of the two crystal glasses have a unique twisted shape and holds up to 10 ounces. Place the six granite stones in your freezer, then plop them into your glass to chill your drink without watering it down. Also included are two stone coasters, metal tongs, cocktail cards, and even a gift box.

05 This Unique Desktop Vase Amazon Marbrasse Desktop Bulb Planter Hydroponics Vase $13 See On Amazon Plant lovers or anybody into science will love this desktop hydroponic vase. The unique bulb planter gives a clear view of the plant’s roots, hanging from a modern metal base with a curved silhouette and even a little bird embellishment. It’s an out-of-the-box gift idea that’s sure to become a focal point of one’s decor. Available styles: 8

06 This Plush Blanket Hoodie For Peak Coziness Amazon THREE POODLE Huge Wearable Blanket Hoodie $50 See On Amazon This blanket hoodie is made from the plushest material with a soft, sherpa lining, and it boasts an oversize design for maximum comfort. The roomy kangaroo pocket in the front offers a handy place to store remotes, your phone, and more — or it can be used to keep your hands warm. It even comes in kid sizes if you’re shopping for little ones. Available sizes: Kids — Adults-Extra Long

Available colors: 31

07 These Strangely Satisfying & Highly Effective Foot Masks Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Just slide your feet into these sock-like foot peel masks and wait 60 minutes. In as few as six days, your feet will begin to peel, getting rid of dry, callused, and cracked skin — resulting in the smoothest feet ever. This set comes with two pairs of masks, and there are various scent options to choose from in the listing, from jasmine to tea tree. Available sizes: 2

Available scents: 11

08 This Cell Phone Magnifying Screen Amazon Fanlory Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone $12 See On Amazon Stop straining to watch your favorite videos on your itty bitty mobile screen when you have this 3D cell phone magnifying screen. It can magnify your screen anywhere from two to four times, reducing eye discomfort and fatigue. The convenient stand is adjustable, slim, and easy to store — and it’s compatible with a range of smartphones. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 2

09 This Adorable Fruit-Shaped AirTag Case Amazon BORKUANA Leather Keychain Airtag Holder Case $10 See On Amazon Keep your AirTags protected from scratching or loss with this adorable fruit-shaped keychain holder that’s both waterproof and shockproof. It’s constructed from durable leather that protects your AirTags when placed in the center, staying firmly shut with the shiny ring clip. And there are tons of cute styles to choose from, from roses to ghosts. Available colors: 32

10 This Pretty Loose-Leaf Tea Set With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon VAHDAM Weekend In London Tea Gift Sets (9-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Transport yourself to London without hopping on a plane, thanks to this charming tea set that’s earned a 4.6-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. It includes nine delectable blends (namely chai and black tea varieties) individually packed in golden tin canisters. The loose-leaf teas should be steeped for around three to five minutes before enjoying, and they’re gluten-free. One shopper called it “the perfect gift,” and went on to add, “The box was packaged well, and the individual tins give it a high end look.” Available flavors: 5

11 This Sleek Magnetic Strip For Easy Knife Storage Amazon Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Adhesive $25 See On Amazon Mount this magnetic knife strip on the wall using the adhesive strip (it also comes with screws), then hang knives, scissors, and other metal kitchen tools on it to free up drawer space. There are two strip lengths to pick from in the listing (10 or 16 inches). With more than 4,000 five-star ratings, this is a must-have kitchen accessory for those looking to maximize space and keep their chef’s knives always within arm’s reach. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

12 This Secret Safe That Looks Like A Book Amazon Amazon Basics Book Safe Key Lock $14 See On Amazon Keep your small valuables safe in this highly rated, portable lock box that looks like a dictionary — complete with a real book cover and paper sides. The lock box is hidden behind the front cover and features a sturdy key lock. Place your valuables inside, tuck it between a few books, and rest assured that your valuables are safe and out of sight. One shopper reported, “I bought this initially as a white elephant gift and put other little gifts inside this with a riddle to figure out the combinationlock code and it was a hit at the party everyone loved it.”

13 An Elegant Set of Real Wax Flameless Candles Amazon Yinuo Candle Flameless Led Candles Flickering (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These battery-operated candles may have a simulated flame, but they look like the real thing thanks to the genuine wax pillars and flickering light. They’re set in plexiglass containers that look expensive enough to show off in any part of the home, or outdoors since they’ll never blow out. Control them with the included remote that even allows you to set timers. Available colors: 2

14 A Wildly Popular Roll-Up Mat For Storing Puzzles Amazon Becko Roll Up Puzzle Mat $15 See On Amazon Before you start that 1,000-piece puzzle, make sure to lay out this roll-up puzzle mat first. When it’s time to make room on your table or another surface, simply roll up the puzzle in the mat using the blow-up tube, secure it with the bands on either end, and tuck it into the storage bag. More than 10,000 shoppers have given this handy storage solution a perfect rating, with one noting, “worked like a charm for me.”

15 This Long-Lasting Plasma Lighter That’s Perfect For Candle Lovers Amazon Power Practical USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter $30 See On Amazon This plasma lighter boasts an 8.25-inch-long wand to easily light candles, grills, fireworks, and more with ease. It’s rechargeable via USB, and according to the brand, one of these lighters is the equivalent of 300 disposable lighters. Plus, the flameless design means you can use it in the rain, wind, or other inclement weather, so it’s perfect for camping, too. Available colors: 3

16 This Deed For A (Small) Plot Of Land In Tuscany (Really) Amazon happylandgifts Real Piece of Land in Tuscany $40 See On Amazon Own a piece of Tuscany with this deed of land certificate — albeit a small one. It entitles you to property in Italy (ranging in size from 400 to 12,000 square meters) and you’re provided with the actual GPS coordinates upon purchase. “It’s definitely a very unique and creative gift to give to someone or just a conversation piece to have on the wall,” wrote one shopper. Choose from other countries in the listing, too. Available options: 14

17 This Cool Morse Code Bracelet That Comes With 60+ Sayings Amazon KGBNCIE Sterling Silver Morse Code Bracelet $16 See On Amazon This handmade sterling silver bracelet displays the term “Bestie” in Morse code (using dots and dashes) and features a black silk cord chain. There are more than 60 different words and phrases to pick from in the listing, so you’ll be able to find one (or more) that speaks to you. As one shopper noted, “This is beautiful. The morse code is correct, we checked. My friend loved it. Plus it came in a nice wooden package. Fine craftsmanship.” Available options: 60+

18 This Wall-Mounted Battery Organizer That Is Legit Life-Changing Amazon Battery Organizer & Tester $23 See On Amazon If you have batteries rolling around in your junk drawer, this battery organizer has 93 individual slots to get them in order. It can accommodate 45 AAs, 25 AAAs, four 9-volts, eight Cs, six Ds, and five flat ones, and the clear hinged lid allows you to easily view the contents. Also included is a built-in battery tester to ensure the batteries are still functional. Store the organizer in a drawer or mount it on the wall. One shopper noted, “Best Christmas gift ever for parents who are constantly replacing batteries in toys. Stock it full and give it to someone you love!” Available colors: 7

19 This Comfy Bluetooth Headband That Runs For 10 Hours Straight Amazon MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Headband $16 See On Amazon This lightweight, breathable Bluetooth headband is comfier than earbuds or headphones while laying down, allowing you to listen to music, white noise, or your favorite podcast while you drift off to sleep, work out, or lounge around the house. It connects to electronics via Bluetooth, and it can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Available colors: 11

20 This Fan-Favorite Popcorn Popper That Collapses For Easy Storage Amazon POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper $12 See On Amazon Buying plain popcorn kernels is a great money-saving tip, and it also gives you the flexibility of flavoring each batch to your liking. But don’t even think about busting out a big pot and keeping watch over the stove when you can use this collapsible food-safe silicone bowl instead. Just add in the kernels, cover with the lid, microwave, and enjoy staring out of the bowl. And after, you can clean the whole thing in the dishwasher. Available colors: 15

21 A Pair Of Silicone Scalp Massagers That Also Remove Buildup Amazon Flathead Scalp Massager (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Remove dead skin and product buildup on your scalp with a relaxing massage using one of these weird-looking silicone scalp brushes. It can be used in the shower (with or without shampoo) or even when your hair is dry. “This product makes it easier to really scrub and remove build up. Bonus..it feels pretty great,” wrote one fan. You get two scrubbers in a pack for a great price.

22 A Powerful Milk Frother For Café Drinks At Home Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $17 See On Amazon With this battery-operated frother, you can whip up a delicious cappuccino, latte, macchiato, protein powder shake, or other tasty foam drinks in just 15 seconds. The device features a powerful motor and sturdy stainless steel wand. The ergonomic silicone handle is easy to maneuver, and you can rest the frother on the included stainless steel stand when you’re done. Available colors: 8

23 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Reusable Filter Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $30 See On Amazon This pour-over coffee maker from Coffee Gator is simple to use — just fill it with your favorite grounds, add hot water, then let it drip — and it will brew up to six cups at a time. The mesh stainless steel filter is reusable, so you don’t have to worry about keeping paper filters in stock. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

24 This Wooden Foot Massager With 20,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $16 See On Amazon A major best-seller on Amazon, this foot massager features two types of acupressure nubs across five rows — it’s designed to provide relief from plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and general discomfort. It’s made from sustainable wood with nonslip strips on the bottom to hold it in place during use, and it’s lightweight, making it easy to move from room to room. Available options: 4

25 This Bamboo Tablet & Cookbook Stand That Folds Flat Between Uses Amazon Greenco Bamboo Foldable Recipe Book Stand $13 See On Amazon This bamboo stand is multifunctional — use it to prop up a book (including a cookbook as you work in the kitchen), a tablet, or even artwork for a stylish display. There are four different angles to adjust to for the perfect view, though the entire thing also folds flat when not in use.

26 This Ring Toss-Darts Game That Reviewers Rave About Amazon Elite Sportz Ring Toss Games $26 See On Amazon When ring toss and darts collide, you end up with this fun game. The instructions list various ways your group can play depending on skill level, and the board is easy to mount on nearly any surface (indoors or out) using the included hardware. One shopper wrote, “We really love it. It’s super fun! Was nicely packaged, easy to put together and built nicely! A fun game and makes a great gift!” Available options: 3

27 A Gadget That’ll Get Your Makeup Brushes Clean & Dry In Minutes Amazon Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner and Charging Station $30 See On Amazon Use this makeup brush cleaning device to clean your makeup brushes in mere minutes. The device spins the brush in the bowl (which you fill with water and the included cleaning solution) to get it clean and it also dries it. The tool can be used on nearly any size or shape makeup brush because there are eight adaptors. Available colors: 2

28 This Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloth That Works With Just Water Amazon MakeUp Eraser - $17 See On Amazon You don’t need pricey makeup remover, micellar water, or wipes to take off your makeup — all you need is this makeup eraser paired with water to remove everything (including waterproof mascara and liquid lipstick). The microfiber towel is machine washable so you can reuse it over and over again.

29 This 2-Piece Aeration Set That Improves The Flavor Of Any Wine Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) $13 See On Amazon When you open a bottle of your favorite vintage, you’ll be glad to have this wine accessory set on hand. The two-pack of aerators allows you to infuse the optimal amount of oxygen into wine as you pour — allowing you to taste all of its nuances. If you don’t finish the bottle, utilize the included silicone stopper to keep it fresh for next time. Available options: 4

30 A Novelty Spoon Holder That Doubles As A Steam Releaser Amazon OTOTO Agatha Stove Top Spoon Holder $17 See On Amazon This adorable witch-shaped spoon holder rests on the edge of any pot or pan and grasps onto your cooking tool (like a spoon, spatula, or ladle). And for a little extra magic, it also functions as a steam releaser. This pick is made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, and is dishwasher safe. One shopper gushed, “I thought this was really cute and turns out, it's very functional. It is easy to use and can be stretched just enough to accommodate a lot of different size spoons/utensils.”

31 This Color-Changing Mobile That’s Solar Powered Amazon Topspeeder Solar Power Wind Mobile $18 See On Amazon This solar-powered mobile is charged by the sun during the day, then at night, the six crystal balls will automatically turn on and start changing colors at random. The LED lights inside will run up to eight hours straight. Also available in the listing are hummingbird and star varieties. Available options: 3

32 A Sturdy Universal Grill Scraper & Bottle Opener In One Amazon Cave Tools Bristle-Free Metal Grill & Griddle Scraper $9 See On Amazon This stainless steel grill-cleaning accessory boasts grooves that are specifically designed to scrape stuck-on food from a variety of grill rod shapes — and there’s a flat edge to use on griddles. Not only that, there’s also a built-in bottle opener on the end. The leather handle provides a secure grip, and the tool is long enough to keep your hands away from direct heat.

33 A Light-Up Makeup Mirror That’s Travel-Friendly Amazon Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror $30 See On Amazon Not only does this trifold makeup mirror have 36 built-in LED lights for superior illumination, but it also features 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification to more easily accomplish detailed tasks like tweezing or drawing on winged liner. This pick is powered by USB or AAA batteries when on the go, and it’s easy to take with you thanks to the compact design.

34 This Handmade Incense Holder That Comes In Lots Of Designs Amazon Folkulture Incense Burner Holder $20 See On Amazon If you enjoy burning incense, this incense tray is a must-have. It features two holes at the ends to hold lit incense sticks, and since it’s 12 inches long and 4 inches wide, it’s big enough to catch all of the ash. The tray is handcrafted from mango wood with rubber grips on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around. Choose from various designs in the listing. Available colors: 13

35 A Budget-Friendly Charcuterie Board With A Hidden Drawer Of Utensils Amazon Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery In Slide-Out Drawer $30 See On Amazon This elegant charcuterie board is made from bamboo with a grooved design to easily arrange crackers, nuts, sliced meat, fruit, and other foods. There’s even a slide-out drawer that holds the included four stainless steel utensils for serving. “Excellent quality, a good, solid weight and beautiful craftsmanship,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 3

36 This Set Of 5 Nesting Stainless Steel Bowls With Airtight Lids Amazon FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re tossing a salad, whisking eggs, or kneading dough, these stainless steel mixing bowls will come in handy. The set includes five of them in various sizes (ranging from less than a quart to five quarts), as well as coordinating lids that’ll create an airtight seal so the contents inside stay fresh. The bowls nest inside one another for compact storage.

37 This Fun Corkscrew That Doubles As A Bottle Opener Amazon OTOTO Vino Bat Corkscrew & Bottle Opener $30 See On Amazon Fang-tastic (yet functional), this bat corkscrew and bottle opener can be used to open practically all of your favorite drinks, including soda, wine, beer, sparkling water, and more. It’s made from a combination of silicone and metal for sturdiness and a nonslip grip. Plus, the unique design is a great conversation starter.

38 This 6-Pack Of Shower Steamers Made With Essential Oils Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (Pack of 6) $14 See On Amazon Bath bombs are nice, but if you tend to take showers, you’ll love these shower steamer tablets. Just place one on the floor of your shower (out of the direct stream of water), and it’ll release a calming aroma that instantly delivers spa vibes. The set comes with six different scents — including watermelon, menthol and eucalyptus, and grapefruit — and they’re made from essential oils. Available options: 5

39 A Kit To Grow 4 Varieties Of Edible Flowers Indoors Amazon Edible Flowers Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit $27 See On Amazon Elevate your culinary creations and cocktails by garnishing them with a homegrown edible flower by using this gardening kit — no green thumb required. The kit comes with seed packets (to grow cornflower, pot marigold, Shasta daisy, and viola tricolor varieties), bags with a waterproof lining, soil disks, planter markers, gardening shears, and a wooden planter box. “I am a relatively new gardener, and the thorough instructions and the options to talk to a real person, if I have questions, is what keeps me coming back,” wrote one fan.

40 A Universal Socket Tool That’s A One-Stop Solution For Many Projects Amazon RAK Universal Socket Tool $32 See On Amazon This universal socket tool contains 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that transform to the exact shape and size necessary to grip most bolts, hex nuts, screws, and other odd-shaped heads — it’s one of those products you’ll be glad to have in your tool box in a pinch. The T-shaped rubber handle will give you a superior grip, and 10 screwdriver bits are also included. One shopper noted, “Made a good stocking stuffer - even for myself.” Available options: 2

41 A Ring Toss Game That’s Simple To Learn But Seriously Fun To Play Amazon Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game for Adults & Kids $30 See On Amazon This ring toss game will be a crowd favorite at your next big party or small gathering. The objective is simple: Swing the ring and land it on the hook. The wooden surfboard-shaped game board can be hung in minutes, and it’s safe to use outside. Available options: 3

42 A Casting Kit That Reviewers Say Is Easy To Use Amazon Discovering DIY Hand Casting Kit $25 See On Amazon Use this hand casting kit to create a beautiful or funny keepsake of your hands in any position — it’s ideal for two adults or up to four kids’ hands. It’ll capture all of the intricate details and the end product is even paintable. “The instructions are easy to follow and the cast came out better than I anticipated,” wrote one fan.

43 This 12-In-1 Multi-Tool That Fits In A Pocket Amazon RAK Multi-Functional 12 in 1 Mini Hammer Survival Tool $25 See On Amazon Despite being less than 6 inches long, this multi-functional tool features a hammer, serrated knife, saw, wire cutter, prying claw, nail file, bottle opener, two screwdrivers (both flat and Phillips head), and a pair of pliers. It’s lightweight and compact, but also sturdy because it’s made from hardened stainless steel. It has a lock feature for safety.

44 These Ultra-Absorbent Towel Balls That Come With Hooks For Hanging Amazon Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon These machine-washable fuzzy ball towels aren’t only cute to look at, they also feature an ultra-absorbent material that’ll dry your hands nearly instantly. They each have a loop at the top for hanging. “Comes with hooks. Easy to put up. They really work. You’d not expect them to but they do,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 3

45 This Travel-Friendly Cocktail Kit Amazon Daiquiri Cocktail Premium Rum Cocktail Kits $22 See On Amazon Whether on the move or at home, this TSA-friendly cocktail kit has everything you need (minus the alcohol or non-alcoholic beverage) to mix up some handcrafted drinks. All the ingredients come packaged in a handy stainless steel container and the kit even includes a mixing spoon and picks. If daiquiris aren’t your thing, consider some of the other cocktail offerings in the listing, like Manhattans or Mojitos. Available options: 10

46 These Whimsical Solar Garden Lights Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If you dream of the warm glow of fireflies dancing around your garden, you’ll love these delicate solar lights designed to mimic the soft, fluttering light. Each one has a cluster of eight waterproof bulbs on flexible wire stems that sway in the wind. They’re sure to add a whimsical touch to your garden. Available options: 3

47 These Candles For All The Cactus Lovers Amazon SCENTORINI Cactus Tealight Candles (12-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Love candles and cacti? Then you’re going to light up (literally) over this set of adorable tealight candles shaped like your favorite cactus plants. Each candle burns for up to four hours, conveniently dripping right into the containers that look like little flower pots. Pick up a set for yourself and one for a friend.

48 These Convenient Packing Cubes For Seamless Travel Amazon Shacke Pak Travel Organizers with Laundry Bag (5-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Take the pain out of packing with this set of packing cubes designed to keep your things organized within your suitcase for flight attendant-level efficiency. Each set comes with five stacking cubes that feature breathable mesh tops and sturdy zippers. And because there will be dirty clothes piling up on any trip, the set also includes a laundry bag for keeping soiled clothes separated. Available colors: 10

49 A Mystery Game For The Detective In You Amazon UNSOLVED CASE FILES Cold Case Murder Mystery Game $27 See On Amazon If you’re ready to move on from cracking the Clue case, this murder mystery game is sure to challenge your detective skills. You’ll be tasked with solving a decades-old homicide using only the original detective's file containing vintage-looking photos, documents, maps, and more. Play on your own or team up; the game can accommodate up to eight players. One shopper called it “worth every dime,” and added, “If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun.”

50 These Self-Watering Stakes That Take The Guesswork Out Of Plant Care Amazon REMIAWY Plant Watering Devices (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Unless you’ve got a master green thumb, knowing when and how much to water plants can feel like a guessing game — one where the plants seem to always end up losing. Now you can take the guesswork out of plant care with these terracotta watering stakes. Just pop them into the soil, add water, and let the soil do the math. Top the stakes with a water-filled bottle for even less maintenance.

51 This Glass Container For Tricks & Treats Amazon Restaurantware Glass Zipper Bag $18 See On Amazon Fancy a good illusion to trick your family and friends? What may look like a plastic storage bag is actually a glass container perfect for use as a candy dish or as a prop for your next prank. And it’s easy to clean; just pop it in the dishwasher. One shopper reported, “Super cute! Looks just like an opened ziplock bag. I’m putting Hershey kisses in it as a gift.” Available options: 3

52 This Bedside Caddy Organizer Amazon Zafit Bedside 6-Pocket Caddy Organizer $19 See On Amazon If your nightstand or coffee table is cluttered with stuff, you might want to consider straightening with this bedside organizer. Like most office organizers, it has pockets for your laptop, phone, TV remote, and more, but what makes it especially convenient for your bedroom or living room is the durable board designed to stay securely inserted between your mattress and bedframe or under your couch cushions for easy reach. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 2

53 This Pro Crepe Maker Amazon Proctor Silex Electric Crepe Maker $45 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a French chef to master the art of making crepes. In fact, this electric crepe griddle makes it super easy. It comes with all the tools you’ll need to churn out perfectly thin crepes — including a spatula, spreader, and batter cup — while the griddle will make sure it stays at the perfect temperature. It’s also great for cooking bacon, quesadillas, omelets, and more.

54 This Colorful Tea Cup With An Infuser & Lid Amazon Sweese Tea Cup with Infuser and Lid $16 See On Amazon This ceramic tea cup is a tea connoisseur’s dream. It comes with a fine mesh metal infuser that sits neatly at the rim of the cup so you can steep all kinds of loose teas. The thick ceramic cup and lid (that doubles as a coaster) are designed to keep your tea warm — and all pieces are dishwasher safe. Available colors: 12

55 These TikTok-Famous Slides That Are Pillow-Soft Amazon Joomra Non Slip Pillow Slippers $24 See On Amazon The cloud slides trend is going strong. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money to treat yourself or a friend to the comfort of this cushiony, lightweight, and skin-friendly shoe. This version comes in so many cute colors and prints and will cost you less than $25. One fan gushed, “Tiktok suggestion and totally worth the hype. Nice and squishy, easy to clean, fits great!” Available sizes: 4-5.5 Women/3-4 Men — 15-16 Women/13-14 Men

Available colors: 21

56 This Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set With 30,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $27 See On Amazon After a long day, there’s nothing like treating yourself to a little relaxation. And this acupressure set is just the thing for the job. The 100% cotton and plant-based foam cushion mat and pillow are covered in acupressure points designed to release endorphins to help block pain, relax the muscles, and create an overall feeling of relaxation. Available colors: 15

57 This DIY Slushie Maker Amazon RELPOM® Slushie Maker Cup $16 See On Amazon Slushies are the perfect cool-down treat, but making them at home isn’t as easy as it might seem. That is unless you have one of these slushie maker cups. The double-layer sides with built-in freezing liquid are durable and flexible, so all you need to do is add your drink of your choice, freeze, squeeze, and enjoy. It even comes with a lid and a straw-spoon for slurping up every last drop. Available colors: 4

58 This Indoor/Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper Amazon Zap It! Electric Fly Swatter Racket $19 See On Amazon Spending a day in your yard is a great way to unwind and relax — until the bugs show up. Sure, you can whack them with a rolled-up magazine but this electric fly swatter is a much easier way to get rid of them. Just swing, zap (with the 4,000-volt grid), and go back to enjoying the fresh air. Or use it inside to eliminate pesky bugs that have gotten in your home. Available sizes: Mini — Large

Available colors: 3

59 A Hands-Free Reading Light Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon Tuck this lightweight booklight around your neck the next time you need a little extra light for reading, crafting, or just giving yourself a manicure. Both ends feature a flexible gooseneck design with lights in three color temperatures and six brightness levels for adjusting to fit your needs and preferences. Charges last for up to a whopping 80 hours. Available colors: 8

60 This Clear Makeup Organizer For Your Beauty Arsenal Amazon Ikee Design Acrylic Makeup Organizer with 4 Drawers $18 See On Amazon Keep your cosmetics nice and tidy with this clear makeup organizer. It’s made of durable acrylic and has compartments for all kinds of makeup — think drawers for your eyeshadow palettes and slots that perfectly fit your lipsticks and brushes. Still wondering if it’s a must-have? Just check out its 4.5-star rating after over 22,000 reviews. Available colors: 2

61 This 100% Bamboo Breakfast Tray Amazon Greenco Bed Tray Table $25 See On Amazon Breakfast in bed never looked so good than with this beautiful 100% bamboo tray. And not only does the natural “wood” look great, but it’s strong too, so you can bet it’s a durable choice that will last for years. Two foldable legs and raised edges with handles transform it into a practical tray that’s great for breakfast and beyond.

62 A Pillow Cozy For Cups On The Couch Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a place to rest your cups, TV remote, and more while relaxing in bed or on the couch, this pillow cozy is the perfect spot. Since it’s generously padded, it will blend right in with your lounging spot while keeping your drinks insulated. The flat surface also works to keep it stable, avoiding spills.

63 This Clear Infusion Pitcher For Better Tasting Water Amazon Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher $25 See On Amazon There’s something about infused water that makes it way more irresistible than a plain glass of water. And now you can get your fill anytime with this BPA-free infusion pitcher. The hollow center rod can be filled with fruits, herbs, and more. It makes for an attractive table centerpiece as well. Available options: 7

64 This Cult-Favorite Roller For Trapping Pet Hair Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon You love your pet but do you really love their hair all of your clothes and furniture? Probably not. Good thing you can clean it up easily with this pet hair roller designed to trap hair in the chamber without sticky adhesives like most other rollers. Just roll, dump the hair, and you’re done. One reviewer noted, “This thing is magic!!!” Available colors: 2

65 These Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towels Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Gone are the days of drying your hair with heavy towels that are hard to balance and always unravel. This set of two wrap-style microfiber hair turban towels absorb far more water than standard towels. And since they’re feather light, you can wear them comfortably while you get ready. They’re great for kids, too. Available colors: 15

66 This Light-Up Karaoke Microphone Amazon BlueFire 4 in 1 Karaoke Wireless Microphone with LED Lights $19 See On Amazon This karaoke microphone with two-way connectivity is just the thing to make karaoke night even more fun. The controls are all located conveniently within finger’s reach, and since it’s completely wireless, there won’t be any tripping over cords. It promises to stay charged for at least five hours, and the LED lights flicker with the beat of your tunes for even more of a party vibe. Available colors: 8

67 A Bird Feeder For Your Window Amazon Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder with Suction Cups $24 See On Amazon Get up close and personal with this clear bird feeder that attaches right to your window with strong suction cups to keep it firmly in place. All you have to do is fill the two bottom trays with birdseed (or another wildlife-safe feed) and watch the birds, squirrels, and other animals flock right to your lookout spot.

68 This Genius K-Cup Drawer Organizer Amazon A3 Direct K Cup Drawer Organizer $20 See On Amazon This genius K-Cup drawer organizer with 40 slots will help your morning run a little smoother since you won’t be fumbling through messy drawers or huge cardboard boxes to find the flavor you’re searching for — especially when you’re half asleep. It’s designed to fit in most standard kitchen drawers. Need more storage? There’s a two-pack also offered in the listing. Available sizes: 4

69 This Compact Bluetooth Speaker With Big Sound Amazon EWA Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker $22 See On Amazon This compact portable speaker may be small but it’s mighty. It boasts an impressive room-filling sound that’s sure to get any party started — and it’s waterproof so you can take it poolside. It features Bluetooth compatibility, so you can connect it to your phone and stream your favorite radio services like Spotify and YouTube Music. And a single charge gives you up to five hours of uninterupted play time. Available colors: 3

70 This Modern-Looking 4-in-1 Phone Charger Light Amazon EZVALO Dimmable Night Light, Bedside Lamp and Wireless Phone Charger $35 See On Amazon This modern night light with a rotating light bar is touch-sensitive and offers four levels of brightness, but it also doubles as a wireless phone charger — just place your phone right on the surface or lean it against the light bar — and there’s a Bluetooth speaker for streaming music. It makes for an awesome gift that you might just want to keep for yourself, so go ahead and two to your cart.

71 This Keyboard Cleaning Kit Amazon Tassmpitor Laptop Screen Keyboard Cleaner Kit $16 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time tapping away at your keyboard, there’s a good chance the sides of the keys are packed with dust and other debris, making this keyboard cleaning kit a must. It comes complete with every imaginable attachment for cleaning even the smallest nooks and crannies. And it works just as well for keeping other electronics clean, like tablets and cameras. Available colors: 8

72 A Heating Pad For Your Neck & Tense Shoulders Amazon VEKOZI Neck and Shoulders Heating Pad $40 See On Amazon Heating pads are great for relieving muscle soreness but if you’ve ever tried to balance one around your neck, you’ve probably wondered if there was a better option. And there is. This heating pad is designed specifically to fit around your neck and shoulders, staying in place with a convenient snap button. You’ll love the cozy weighted feel, generous size with a high neck back collar, and the six-level temperature settings with overheating protection. Available colors: 3

73 A Mini Crock-Pot For Lunch & More Amazon Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $35 See On Amazon This mini electric Crock-Pot is perfect for office lunches or for taking on road trips. It features a stylish satin finish, leakproof lid, and stainless steel inner container that holds up to 20 ounces, allowing you to reheat or keep your meals warm for hours. The cord detaches for easy storage, too. Available colors: 4

74 This 24-Pack Of Color-Changing Tulip Pens Amazon Yarahchel Color Changing Flower Pens (24-Pack) $14 See On Amazon These colorful pens are shaped like tulips and change colors in sunlight for a mesmerizing effect. They work great, too. The 0.38mm liquid gel pens won't skid so you can count on a smooth writing experience. They’re great for gifting and also as party favors for kid parties. Available colors: 2