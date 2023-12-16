55 Weird But Genius Things On Amazon You'd End Up Using All The Time

Sure, you need toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, and other everyday essentials, but sometimes it’s nice to buy things that aren’t essential but will help improve your life. Like, do you need a heated lotion dispenser or a cup holder that fits perfectly on the arm of your sofa? Probably not. But will you find immense joy in using them regularly? Absolutely. Below you’ll find a list of weirdly genius and life-altering products you’ll use constantly — all of which are available on Amazon.

01 This Duck Night Light That Doubles As A Phone Holder Amazon MUID Benson Lying Flat Duck $19 See On Amazon This adorable squishy duck night light is a great way to add a bit of light to any room while also holding your phone. Made of silicone, the duck is soft to touch and dimmable — tap to toggle between three brightness settings. You can also tap the duck to turn it on or off.

02 This Pet Hair Remover With Over 132,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller $31.95 $19.99 See On Amazon Anyone with a pet who sheds will be thoroughly impressed with this reusable pet hair remover. Ideal for cleaning furniture, clothes, rugs, and more, the hair remover gets rid of both dog and cat hair without any sticky tape. Just roll it back and forth to trip hair in the receptacle, which can easily be emptied.

03 This Microwavable Bacon Grill With Excellent Reviews Amazon Progressive International Microwavable Bacon Grill $10 See On Amazon This microwavable bacon grill can cook four to six strips of bacon at a time. It comes with a vented cover to prevent splatter, and an elevated design leaves room for grease to drip underneath the bacon. It also works for sausage and other microwavable snacks like pizza rolls, too.

04 This Heated Lotion Dispenser You Didn’t Know You Wanted Amazon Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser $23 See On Amazon Once you try this heated lotion dispenser, there’s no going back to regular ol’ room temperature lotion. Place your favorite lotion inside the canister and press a button for it to warm up in 2 minutes. One fan who called it “absolutely a must-have,” noted: “This is the best thing since sliced bread! It makes the lotion go on so smoothly and your skin absorbs it so much better!”

05 This Clever Umbrella That You Can Carry On Your Wrist To Go Hands-Free Amazon EEZ-Y Inverted Umbrella $37.09 See On Amazon It may look a bit strange, but this hands-free umbrella comes in handy when it’s raining and you’re carrying other bags and you don’t have enough hands to hold it. The compact, lightweight umbrella has a C-ring to be worn like a bracelet to keep you dry. Plus, it has an inverted, self-standing design so water drains off effortlessly when folded.

06 This Gallon Bottle To Help Keep Track Of Water Intake Amazon AQUAFIT Gallon Water Bottle With Time Markers $24.99 See On Amazon If you need to drink more water, this one-gallon water bottle can help you keep track of your intake. It’s equipped with time markers and milliliter/ounce markers to help motivate you to drink more. The bottle comes with two interchangeable lids: one with a silicone straw and one a standard opening. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 25,000 reviews, this is an absolute fan favorite for staying hydrated.

07 This Folding Helper For The Perfect T-Shirt Fold Amazon BoxLegend T-Shirt Folding Board $15 See On Amazon If you like your clothes folded perfectly but have a hard time doing it on your own, you might want to give this T-shirt folding board a try. When you place a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or jeans on the board, it’ll make a neat fold, which ultimately saves space in your dresser and closet. Plus, the board itself folds up for easy storage.

08 These Best-Selling Liners For A Pristine Oven Amazon ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Place one of these heavy-duty oven liners at the bottom of your electric or gas oven to catch drips and melts. The liner will work inside any standard oven, but it can always be trimmed for a better fit. It’s dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze — not to mention it’ll save you from having to clean your oven as often. Available colors: 3

09 This Barista-Inspired Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $22 See On Amazon Make yourself a cup of coffee at home that rivals your local coffee shop with this pour over coffee maker. Made with professional grade materials, the coffee maker features a stainless steel filter that offers full flavor and cost effectiveness since it replaces paper filters. The 27-ounce glass carafe is large enough to hold 5 to 6 cups of coffee. Available sizes: 2

10 This Glass Sugar Container That Easily Dispenses Amazon hunnibee Glass Sugar Dispenser $17.99 See On Amazon The finger trigger on this glass sugar container allows you to dispense sugar without using a spoon. It also gives you control over how much sugar you want to release with just the tap of a thumb. The 8-ounce dispenser is easy to fill and easy to clean. You can also use it to dispense honey or chocolate syrup.

11 These Swedish Dishcloths With Over 42,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Just one of these Swedish dish cloths can save 15 paper towel rolls, which is reason enough to buy this 10-pack, even if you don’t plan on replacing paper towels completely. Made of eco-friendly cellulose, the biodegradable dishcloths are super-absorbent and can be thrown in the wash to reuse up to 100 times. Available colors: 7

12 This Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Kona Coffee Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Arabica Coffee Scrub $13 See On Amazon Coffee isn’t just for drinking, it can also do wonders as a natural body scrub. The caffeine found in this Kona coffee scrub is known to help stimulate blood flow and may reduce the appearance of certain skin conditions. The organic scrub is also formulated with Dead Sea salt, olive oil, and shea butter, among other moisturizing and exfoliating ingredients.

13 This Portable Milk Frother That’ll Level Up Your Coffee Creamer Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $12 See On Amazon Whether you use this milk frother to make a homemade latte, to froth your kid’s milk, or to mix a protein shake in the morning, the electric whisk expertly blends any beverage (that isn’t too thick) to perfection — it can even whisk eggs. It takes just 15 seconds for the frother to whip up the most perfect foam. Available colors: 8

14 This Meat Tenderizer That Also Works On Garlic & Nuts Amazon ﻿﻿Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer $9 See On Amazon Preparing meat will be a lot easier when you use this meat tenderizer. Equipped with a sturdy grip, the hammer is also double sided with a flat side and a spiked side for whatever type of smashing you’re going for — it can even mash garlic and crush nuts. It’s dishwasher safe, which makes life even easier.

15 This Set Of Car Seat Gap Organizers For Never Losing Your Keys Again Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Not only will these car seat gap organizers hold your phone, ear buds, money, sunglasses, and whatever other small items you like to have on hand while driving, they’ll also keep small items — like your keys — from falling in between the gaps (rejoice). Two vegan leather organizers come in the pack, one for the driver’s side and one for the passenger’s side. Available colors: 4

16 This Genius Soap Dispenser & Sponge Holder In One Amazon MR.SIGA Dish Soap Dispenser $13 See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser can hold up to 30 ounces of liquid soap. The lid of the dispenser serves as a sponge holder, and when you gently press down, the appropriate amount of soap is dispensed onto the sponge every time, helping to eliminate globs of wasted soap. Ventilated holes on the lid help it dry in between uses. Available colors: 2

17 This Honey Suckle Jasmine Oil That’ll Moisturize Your Whole Body Amazon Provence Beauty Honey Suckle Jasmine Multi-Use Oil $13 See On Amazon This honey suckle jasmine oil is perfect to use as part of your skincare routine or as a lotion replacement to enhance your skin’s natural moisture. It has a fresh scent, and the oil soaks in quickly so you aren’t left looking or feeling greasy. Fans rave about how silky and light it feels on the skin, with one noting, “I also love the consistency, light but still so nourishing.”

18 This Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works In Seconds Amazon Neeyer Makeup Brush Cleaner $18 See On Amazon With this makeup brush cleaner, you can get all your brushes sanitized quickly without having to wash them by hand. Eight collars are included to fit brushes of various sizes, and all you need is soap and water in the container to clean the brushes in less than a minute’s time. Plus, there’s even a drying function.

19 This Fast-Drying Bath Mat Made Of Diatomaceous Earth Amazon malu Diatomaceous Earth Bath Mat $39.99 See On Amazon Made of diatomaceous earth (aka fossilized sand), this bath mat dries quickly and looks great in any bathroom. The nonslip bath stone absorbs water off your feet instantaneously, which then dissipates off the mat within a minute. It’s naturally antibacterial and can even help purify the air. Plus, its herringbone design makes it more stylish than the typical bath mat. Available colors: 3

20 These LED Stair Lights With Motion Sensors Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These battery-operated, wireless LED lights are equipped with motion sensors that only activate in darkness with motion up to 10 feet away, and they turn off after 30 seconds of no movement. You can mount the lights with either screws or heavy-duty adhesive, both of which are included. You’ll need to supply the three AA batteries, but once up and running, they’ll last up to 125 hours.

21 This Popular Korean Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon Derived from ethically sourced snail mucin, this Korean repair cream is known to do wonders for skin recovery. In addition to a high concentrate of snail extract, the moisturizing night cream also contains vitamin E, vitamin B5, and organic green tea.

22 This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Foot Massage Roller Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $16 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 35,000 reviews, it’s clear this wooden foot massage roller will feel amazing after a long day. It features two types of acupressure nubs and five rows of massagers that can help boost circulation in your feet and relieve tension and pain. Included with the curved massager is a reflexology chart of the foot and pressure points to target for different needs.

23 This Magnetic Power Bank That Can Charge Several Apple Products At Once Amazon iWALK MAG-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $35 See On Amazon If you have an iPhone series 12 and newer, as well as an Apple Watch, this magnetic wireless power bank lets you charge both devices at once, on the go. The power bank can charge your Apple Watch up to 22 times, your iPhone twice, and your AirPods 26 times before it needs a recharge. The secure magnet hold snaps your devices in place while they juice. Available colors: 3

24 This Detangling Hairbrush With A Cult Following Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon Perfect for kids (and grown ups) who constantly have tangles and knots, this detangling brush can glide through wet or dry hair without a problem. The bristles are sturdy but won’t hurt your (or your child’s) scalp or pull out hair. It’s so effective, you might want to go ahead and nab one of the two-packs. Available colors: 10

25 This All-Weather Bluetooth Speaker Amazon INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker $24 See On Amazon Use this waterproof Bluetooth speaker in the shower, in the hot tub, at the pool, or while you’re paddleboarding. The IPX7-rated speaker is ready for any type of weather and terrain. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours and takes about 3 hours to fully charge. Available colors: 5

26 This Clever Over-The-Sink Colander That Extends For The Perfect Fit Amazon BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket $18 See On Amazon You’ll appreciate the convenience of this over-the-sink colander that can be expanded to fit perfectly over your sink, making straining fruit, vegetables, pasta, and more a cinch. The BPA-free strainer is heat resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can extend from 14 inches to 19 inches to hold more or less, depending on what you’re cooking up. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and stores away easily. Available colors: 12

27 This Collapsible Stool With A 400-Pound Weight Capacity Amazon Boreeman Upgraded Folding Stool $25 See On Amazon Whether you take this collapsible stool on a camping trip, a fishing trip, or tuck it away in your home for when you need it, the stool folds into a small carrying case and is extremely portable. The round, plastic stool weighs just 2.5 pounds and it can hold up to 400 pounds. Available colors: 10

28 This Best-Selling Utensil Holder With Space For 4 Pieces Amazon Zulay Silicone Utensil Rest $10 See On Amazon Instead of placing your cooking utensils on the counter and creating more of a mess than necessary, go for this silicone utensil rest that can be popped in the dishwasher when it needs a rinse. The holder has four slots for all types of utensils, including spatulas, spoons, spatulas, ladles, whisks, and more. Available colors: 19

29 These Silicone Brushes For At-Home Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2-Pack) - $6 See On Amazon Avoid getting your hands dirty when it’s time for a facial mask by using these silicone brushes to apply the mask. The brush makes it easy to apply a thin layer of mask, peel, serum, and other skincare products evenly on your face. The package includes two brushes. As one shopper noted, “These make it so easy to put on a mask, or even foundation, before blending. Highly recommend.”

30 This Shower Caddy Two-Pack With Near-Perfect Reviews Amazon KINCMAX Bathroom & Kitchen Caddy Shelf (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon With a 4.8-star rating after nearly 30,000 shoppers have weighed in, this bathroom caddy set is a great option if your shower needs some extra space to store shampoo, conditioner, soap, and more. The stainless steel caddies are mounted to the wall via strong adhesive, and each caddy can hold up to 20 pounds with plenty of space for the whole family’s shower essentials, including four hooks for loofahs, razors, and more.

31 This Frying Pan That Makes Perfect Omelettes & Pancakes Amazon Buecmue 4-Cup Egg Frying Pan $17 See On Amazon To make mornings go a little smoother — specifically, breakfast — give this nonstick egg frying pan a try. It features four cups to make individual omelettes, over-easy eggs, and pancakes, which is ideal for families who can never agree on one thing for breakfast.

32 This Cool Countertop Brush For Spills & Crumbs Amazon KOHLER Kitchen Sink Squeegee + Brush $11 See On Amazon Instead of using paper towels to wipe up spills near the kitchen sink, this kitchen squeegee and brush can get the job done without all the waste. The dishwasher-safe gadget is made of silicone with a squeegee on one side and nylon bristles on the other to sweep away crumbs. A curved handle lets you hang it on the side of the sink when not in use.

33 This Bathtub Strainer That Catches So Much Hair Amazon TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Use this tub drain protector to catch your stray hairs before they get sucked into your bathtub or shower’s drain and cause a time-consuming backup. The silicone strainer fits inside the drain and catches hair around its cylinder — so it’s a cinch to pull out and clean when full. It fits inside any standard tub drain thats 1.5 inches to 1.75 inches in diameter. Available colors: 6

34 This Outlet Extender With USB Ports & A Night Light Amazon POWRUI Outlet Extender with Night Light $18 See On Amazon There’s always a need for USB ports, which is why this outlet extender is especially convenient. The surge protector power strip features six AC outlets and two USB fast-charging ports. As a bonus, it has a night light around the edges with a dusk-to-dawn sensor that automatically turns on when it’s dark. You can adjust the brightness level of the night light as well.

35 This Easy-To-Use Silicone Egg Poacher Amazon OTOTO Eggondola Egg Poacher $15 See On Amazon Poaching eggs has never been so easy. This silicone Eggondola will float in a pot of boiling water, and after 3 to 4 minutes, remove the poacher with a cooking utensil for a perfectly poached egg. Then pop the boat in the dishwasher and it’ll be ready to use again next time.

36 This Exfoliating Brush To Help With Ingrown Hairs Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon If you regularly deal with ingrown hairs or razor burn on your legs, armpits, bikini area, or face, this exfoliating brush can be a big help. It can be used as a pre-shave or wax exfoliator or as a scrubber for afterwards. The bristles are made of firm silicone for a gentle massage. Available colors: 2

37 This Space-Saving Wrap Dispenser Amazon SpaceAid 3-in-1 Wrap Dispenser $26 See On Amazon Throw away the boxes of plastic wrap, parchment paper, and foil, and use this wrap dispenser as a way of saving so much drawer or pantry space. Made of bamboo, the aesthetically pleasing box, with a built-in slide cutter, will fit into most kitchen drawers, and you can label each slot with the included stickers so you know what’s what. Available colors: 4

38 This Snap-On Egg Drawer For The Fridge Amazon Skywin Refrigerator Egg Drawer - $25 See On Amazon Stack up to 18 eggs neatly in this refrigerator egg drawer to save space. The drawer snaps onto the bottom of a shelf and has an adjustable depth to fit the size of your fridge. It’s a much more convenient way to quickly grab an egg instead removing the carton from the fridge each time you need one. You’ll love the added shelf space, too.

39 This Stress-Reducing Mini Desktop Punching Bag Amazon Running Press Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! $10 See On Amazon Use this adorable desktop punching bag to knock out your stress — or at least some of it. The punching bag has a suction base to keep it in place when you give it a mini whack, and it comes with two tiny boxing gloves for your fingers. If you still feel stressed after giving it a finger punch, it’ll at least make you smile, which makes it totally worth it.

40 These TikTok-Famous Foot Peel Masks Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you want a foot mask that’ll totally rejuvenate your feet, this foot peel mask is the one to get. It’s ideal for cracked, dry, or callused skin. To use, slide your feet into the included foot mask socks, wait 60 minutes, then your feet will start to peel within 6 to 11 days. You get four pairs in a box. One shopper raved, “Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again. Every few months I use this and there's no substitute.” Available scents: 10

41 This Cup Holder That Fits Perfectly On A Sofa Amazon Watruer Sofa Cup Holder $23 See On Amazon With this sofa cup holder, you’ll finally have a place to put your beverage without worrying about it getting knocked over easily. The silicone holder can hold everything from mugs and tumblers to soda cans and beer bottles. It’s ideal for couches without a side table or coffee table, or for those who want the convenience of never having to reach. Available colors: 4

42 This Adorable Cloud-Shaped Cool Mist Humidifier Pure Enrichment MistAire Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier - $49.99 See On Amazon You will love this modern cool mist humidifier because it’s shaped like a cloud and isn’t an eye sore like many other humidifiers. Perfect for a child’s bedroom or any space up to 250 square feet, the 1.8-liter tank can moisturize a room for up to 24 hours. The cloud doubles as an independent night light with seven color options.

43 This Genius Felt Purse Insert For Ultimate Organization Amazon LEXSION Felt Purse Organizer $23 See On Amazon If you constantly find yourself reaching into the abyss of your purse or bag, you will appreciate this felt purse organizer. It comes in several sizes for a variety of bags, and it features a number of pockets and compartments to hold all your belongings. When you want to change purses, the organizer can be easily removed and transferred. Available colors: 25

44 This Soft Tablet Stand That Doubles As An Office Chair Pillow Amazon UGREEN Tablet Pillow Stand $19 See On Amazon This tablet pillow stand is perfect for reading a book or watching your tablet on your lap in bed or while laying on the couch. It’s also a great place to rest your head for a few minutes while working (or you know, however long you can get away with). It features a foldable design and two pockets to hold your phone, chargers, or other small items. If your lower back needs a little extra support, it also doubles as a supportive pillow when folded.

45 This Dish Drying Mat That Doubles As A Trivet Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Dish Drying Mat $22 See On Amazon Place this silicone dish drying mat next to your kitchen sink for a convenient way to air dry dishes. It’s heat-resistant, making it a great place to set hot cookware or hair styling tools as well. The mat has raised ridges to maximize air flow as well as raised edges to keep the countertops dry. Available sizes: 3

46 This Professional Bread Knife With Sharpener Amazon Master Maison Professional Bread Knife Set $20 See On Amazon This bread knife kit comes with an 8-inch stainless steel grooved bread knife with a full-tang ergonomic handle, an edge guard cover, a dual sharpener, and a storage box. Slice through bread, bagels, and more. There are also several other types of knives available within the listing, including a chef’s knife, pairing knife, carving knife, and a cleaver.

47 This Rechargeable Neck-Wrap Book Light With 87,000+ Five-Star Ratings Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $19 See On Amazon Wrap this seriously popular LED reading light around your neck for a hands-free book reading experience that won’t bother your bed partner. There are six brightness levels and three color temperatures to choose from that best suit your eyes. On one charge, the reading light will last up to 80 hours. Available colors: 8

48 This Food Thermometer For Perfectly Cooked Meat & Fish Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $17 See On Amazon This digital thermometer is a convenient way to make sure your meat is cooked to the right temperature. It’s magnetic, which makes it even more convenient to store on your grill or fridge. It’s easy to use and the numbers on the LED screen are large and easily readable. While it isn’t dishwasher safe, it is waterproof and can be cleaned under running water. Available colors: 3

49 This Brilliant Foldable Sink Cover For Makeup Amazon Sink Topper Foldable Sink Cover $20 See On Amazon If you have minimal counter space in your bathroom, this foldable sink cover is exactly what you need. The silicone mat can be placed over a sink to hold your makeup, skincare essentials, and hair tools — and prevent them from falling into the sink or on the floor. It’s also ideal for cleaning brushes and giving them a place to dry. Available colors: 3

50 These Fun, Spiral Hair Ties That Don’t Pull Amazon Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon Eight spiral hair ties come in this pack with neutral shades for most hair colors. They work especially well on thick hair, but are also great for all hair types and styles. They’re designed not to pull or leave dents in your hair. They’ll stretch to your hair style but to bring them back to their original size afterwards, simply use a hair dryer to apply heat or submerge them in hot water. Available colors: 5

51 This Comprehensive Set Of Airtight Food Containers With Labels Amazon Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Organize your pantry by using this seven-pack of airtight containers. The set comes with canisters of varying sizes with a chalk marker and labels included. The flip-lock lids are completely airtight and leakproof, so they’re great for storing everything from pasta to beans to rice to sugar. Available colors: 4

52 This Vegetable Chopper That Does It All Amazon MAIPOR Vegetable Chopper $19 See On Amazon Cut back on your time spent in the kitchen when you use this easy-to-use vegetable chopper. It features interchangeable blades for shredding, dicing, slicing, and mashing, and it even comes with an egg separator. The best part is that you can dice directly into the 1.2-liter food container for easy storage. Available colors: 3

53 These Silicone Baking Mats For Cookies & More Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Whether you use these silicone baking mats for macarons, cookies, or for anything else you’re cooking up, they’re simple to clean, easy to store, and truly make baking a little easier. The mats feature circles the size of macarons for perfect placement, and they are nonstick, so you can avoid using a cooking spray or butter. They roll up when not in use. Available sizes: 5

54 This Oil Sprayer For Precision Misting Amazon Milukon Oil Sprayer $10 See On Amazon When you put your cooking oil into this glass oil sprayer, it instantly turns into an evenly distributed fine mist. It’s a genius way to be able to control the amount of oil used instead of pouring and hoping for the best — we’ve all done it. The compact bottle can hold just over 6 ounces of oil, cooking wine, lemon juice, and more

55 These Laundry Detergent Cup Holders To Eliminate The Mess Amazon Simplation Laundry Detergent Cup Holder (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Dispensing laundry detergent can get messy, but not when you use these innovative laundry detergent cup holders. The drip catcher fits over any detergent or fabric softener container with a round dispense button. Simply place your cup on the base (which can be easily removed and cleaned) and fill it with detergent. No drips or spills in sight.

