Weird Clothes & Accessories That Are Clever As Hell

Dressing for bridesmaid duties doesn’t have to be boring — just look at this infinity dress. With a cozy four-way stretch, you can wear it with cap sleeves, a halter, or go completely strapless. If none of those pique your interest, you have about 100 more styling options (give or take). Aside from wedding parties, it’s also a great dress to have if you’ve been invited to a few yet have a limited dress budget.

Available sizes: OS — OS Plus

Available colors: 29