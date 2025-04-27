Weird Clothes & Accessories That Are Clever As Hell
Fun finds that are useful and stylish.
Shopping for clothes and accessories should be fun. When it starts to get stressful, come back to this list. All of these funky, unique pieces are actually so clever and might actually solve some of your clothing pet peeves. Keep scrolling to find the clothes and accessories you didn’t know you needed.
01Shirt Cinch Clips That Turn Normal Tops Into Crop Tops
Switch up your look in seconds with these shirt cinch clips. Clip one onto your hem, and it'll instantly create a cropped look. Adjustable buckles keep them as loose or tight as you like. Plus, they blend seamlessly with your clothes — no one will even know you're wearing them. They come in a pack of four.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
02Curved Headbands You Can Comfortably Wear With Glasses
Unlike many head accessories, these headbands are comfortable all day. Their curved shape is designed to be worn with eyewear. Made of acetate resin, they're shiny and high-quality. Their secure fit keeps them in place all day. Plus, they come in a gorgeous gift box, so they make great gifts.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 17
03Stainless Steel Smart Watch Band Charms That Are Made To Sparkle
Add some sparkle to your ensemble with these smart watch band charms. They're made of strong stainless steel, then plated with silver and rose gold. You'll be obsessed with their sparkly faux rhinestones and crystals. Simply align them with the holes on your watch band and press them securely inside.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 11
04A Deep-V Plunge Bra That's Seamless & Wireless
This deep-V plunge bra pairs perfectly with dresses and evening gowns. Its silhouette won’t show under garments with low necklines. Seamless and wireless, it hugs skin for a snug and supportive fit. It has a hook closure in the back and two adjustable straps. It won’t scratch or chafe skin while you wear it.
- Available sizes: 32C — 40C
- Available colors: 2
05Bubble Slides With Cushioned Soles & Nonslip Bases
If you need a little relief after a day on your feet, these bubble slides might be able to help. Their cushioned soles support your feet while you walk. With nonslip bases, they're safe to wear inside and out. Plus, they’re lightweight enough to pack in a suitcase for your next vacation.
- Available sizes: 5.5-6 Women/4/4.5 Men — 11-12 Women/9.5-10/5 Men
- Available colors: 10
06Color-Changing Lipstick Packed With Nourishing Vitamin E
Thirsty lips call for this color-changing lipstick. Its powerful pigment adds a stunning hue to your makeup look. However, it’s more than a flawless finishing touch — it's made with nourishing vitamin E, which soothes dryness and helps repair cracks. Its pH-activated ingredients change color to match your skin.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 24
07A Sun Hat With A Hole In The Back For Your Ponytail
Hit the golf course, beach, or tennis court in style with this sun hat. Its large visor shields your face and neck from the sun, protecting you from burns. A hole in the back is perfectly sized to fit your ponytail. Its waterproof fabric has a UPF of 50, and it has an adjustable chin strap to help keep it secure.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 13
08Ear Cuffs That Give You The Look Of Piercings Without The Commitment
If you love the look of pierced ears but don’t want to commit, try these ear cuffs. They wrap around your ears for a secure fit — no pain necessary. Small and lightweight, they're wearable all day. You can adjust them for a custom fit. Plated with 14-karat gold, they're safe for sensitive skin. Each pack comes with nine gorgeous cuffs.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 3
09A Gold Body Chain With Cubic Zirconia Gems
Let your inner mermaid run wild and free with this gold body chain. Made of hypoallergenic metal, it won't make your skin break out. It's also free of nickel, cadmium, and lead. Cubic zirconia gems down the middle add a pop of color and sparkle. Pair it with your favorite bikini for your next beach trip.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 3
10A Polished Tube Top With Oversized Buttons & 2 Stylish Pockets
Keep it pretty and professional in this blazer tube top. Sitting at the intersection of work and play, it’s perfect for any day-to-night look. Oversized buttons down the front hold it closed. You’ll also love the chic pockets on the sides. Since it’s strapless, you can pair it with an actual blazer at work. At the afterparty, you can lose that extra layer.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 5
11Foot Jewelry With Dazzling Rhinestones & Delicate Chains
This foot jewelry is the missing piece you didn’t know your outfit needed. Its dazzling rhinestones sparkle in the sun, adding flair to any beach look. Delicate chains drape across your feet with a light weight. You’ll receive six different pieces that you can style in so many ways. The butterfly design will inspire you to take flight.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 4
12A Seamless Thong Designed To Cover Cameltoe
Pair this seamless thong with leggings and yoga pants — its ingenious padded crotch eliminates cameltoe. Made of a high-tech fabric, it stretches and wicks away sweat while you work out. The padding is sewn in, so it won't budge. Wash it as often as you need; it won’t lose its color or shape.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
13Stretchy Hair Ties With Sweet Tortoiseshell Bows
You can never have too many of these stretchy hair ties. Their sweet tortoiseshell bows are the perfect way to dress up a look without too much effort. They stay in place on any hair type, holding your ponytail up all day. No matter how much you reuse them, they won't break or get too stretched out.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
14A Boob Tape Kit With Sweatproof & Waterproof Options
Level up your style game with this boob tape kit. It maintains your privacy while you wear strapless or sheer clothes, while helping you feel more secure. The tape is sweatproof, waterproof, and made of stretchy cotton. It expands up to 180% of its own length, so one size fits most. Plus, it stays in place while you dance the night away.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
15Zippered Scrunchies To Hold Both Your Hair & Small Valuables
These zippered scrunchies are like something out of a Bond movie. Their secret zippered compartments hold small valuables, like cash and jewelry. Made of premium velvet, they're soft and gentle on hair. When your outfit has no pockets, they’re essential. You can also wear them around your wrist and let your hair down.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 3
16A Detachable Dickey Made With Lovely Lace & Gold Buttons
If you’ve ever wanted to live inside a Jane Austen novel, you’ll love this detachable dickey. Made of lightweight lace, its intricate details are a work of art. Its two gold buttons sparkle in the sun while you're out on a promenade. Its sleeves cinch at the wrists, showing off your jewelry. It would look equally at home in the Regency era and the 21st century.
- Available sizes: 3-4 — OS
- Available colors: 4
17An Exercise Jumpsuit With Supportive Removable Padding
If you wish you could work out without a sports bra, reach for this yoga jumpsuit. Its supportive padding is gentle and unrestrictive. It also has a stylish racerback and bodycon fit. Side pockets are just the right size for your phone. Its short length is perfect for hot yoga. Best of all, the pads are removable if they’re not your thing.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 6
18No-Show Socks With Low-Cut Ankles & Built-In Arch Support
Professional athletes and infrequent gym-goers alike will appreciate these no-show socks. Their low-cut ankles won't show under sneakers, loafers, and other shoes with a similar silhouette. Made of breathable cotton, they wick away moisture. Built-in arch support makes them perfect for runners.
- Available sizes: 5-8 — 10-12
- Available colors: 19
19A Nourishing Nail Concealer That's Vegan & Cruelty-Free
For a model-off-duty vibe, reach for this illuminating nail concealer. It makes nails look polished in more ways than one — and you won’t even need to hit the salon. With its vegan and cruelty-free formula, it’s perfect for animal lovers. Apply it to bare nails for the easiest manicure ever. You can wear it on its own or layer it under a bright color.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 6
20Cheeky Seamless Underwear With A High-Waisted Silhouette
This cheeky underwear makes you feel like nothing’s there. In reality, their seamless fabric and high waist keep you supported all day. Since they're invisible under skintight clothes, they're perfect for the gym. Heart cutouts in the back show off your romantic side. They come in a pack of five, keeping you stocked for the whole work week.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 2
21A Clever Purse Organizer Insert With 13 Pockets & A Keychain
If your handbag is a bottomless pit, invest in this purse organizer insert. It has 13 pockets, which are just the right size for makeup, wallets, notebooks, and other essentials. Its detachable keychain will have you ready to unlock your door when you get home. Unzip it with ease — its smooth metal zipper glides open.
- Available sizes: Mini — X-Large
- Available colors: 17
22A Necklace Layering Clasp That Reduces Tangles
Wear all your favorite pieces at once with this necklace layering clasp. Simply clip three to six necklaces onto its lobster clasps in the back. It keeps chains from getting tangled, so your jewelry will stay as good as new. Plated with 14-karat gold, it’s water-resistant. It’s also unlikely to tarnish over time.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors/varieties: 11
23Period Underwear That Absorbs The Equivalent Of 4 Regular Tampons
If you’re skeptical of period underwear, this pack might just change your mind. Each pair absorbs the equivalent of four regular tampons, keeping you protected for hours on end. Made of buttery soft rayon, they’re comfortable enough to wear during cramps. Their enhanced linings catch leaks before they get the chance to... well, leak.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 9
24An Open-Back Workout Tank With A Cropped Hem & Flowy Fit
Go ahead — get hot and sweaty in this open back workout tank. Its cropped hem and loose fit allow air to flow through. It features a classic round neck and thick tank straps. It also shows off the backs of your favorite sports bras. Since it wicks away moisture, you can tackle any sweat session with confidence.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 17
25An Elastic Belt With A Retro Metal Buckle
Borrow the best from days gone by in this elastic belt. It features a slim design, which looks great with slacks, jeans, and more. Retro metal buckles show off your fashion sense. Since it's easy to clasp and unclasp, anyone can put it on. It comes in a pack of two, so you can mix and match. Best of all, its stretchy fit gives you room to breathe.
- Available sizes: 24-26 — 36-40
- Available colors: 4
26Clip-On Buns With Invisible Claw Clips That Hold Tightly
You could will your hair to grow faster — or, you could just try these clip-on buns. Their invisible claw clips hold tightly to your natural hair and blend in completely. You can style two on top of your head, or clip one onto the back for a ballerina bun. Their synthetic fibers look like real hair; no one will know they’re faux.
- Available sizes: Pack of 2 - 3" Straight — Pack of 2 - 3.5" Wavy
- Available colors: 26
27A Cropped Cardigan Made With A Super Soft Ribbed Knit Fabric
If you loved those clip-on buns, keep the ballerina vibes going with this cropped cardigan. Its bolero fit looks like you’ve just stepped away from the barre. Made of a viscose fabric blend, it's so soft, with a ribbed knit that adds a chic texture. Long sleeves keep you warm and cozy.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 11
28A Soft Cloak With A High Neck & Floaty Fabric
Make an unforgettable entrance in this mock neck cloak. Its floaty fabric swirls around you while you walk. A high neck and slits for your arms make it practical, too. It’s pleated all the way around. Taller wearers will appreciate that it isn’t super short.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 25
29Clip-In Bangs That Blend In Seamlessly With Your Hair
Put the kitchen scissors down and reach for these clip-in bangs instead. Their natural layers and curves blend in beautifully with your hair. Made of premium synthetic fibers, they have a lustrous shine. Two sturdy clips keep them locked in place, no matter where the day takes you. You never know — you might be influenced to try the big chop.
- Available sizes: 3D Wispy Bangs — French Bangs
- Available colors: 25
30A Head-Turning Padded Bra With A Plunging Neckline
If you usually balk at underwire, try this padded bra. Its underwire is hidden beneath layers of fabric for a comfortable fit. Adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure give you the classic bra fit you know and love. Raised nipple details will turn heads in the best way. Wear it under a tight tee for a stunning casual look.
- Available sizes: 32A — 40DD
- Available colors: 4
31Adhesive Thongs That Stick Securely But Are So Easy To Remove
Eliminate panty lines with these adhesive thongs. Their strong adhesive sticks to skin, but they're easy to take off at the end of the night. Made of a nylon/spandex fabric blend, they have a cotton crotch that lets you breathe. Reuse each pair up to 20 times. Bodycon clothes have never been so comfortable.
- Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Medium/Large
- Available colors: 1
32An Infinity Scarf With A Secret Hidden Compartment
In a battle between a pickpocket and this infinity scarf, the scarf would win. Its secret hidden compartment is perfect for keys, wallets, and forms of identification while you travel. It zips up so discreetly, no one would ever know your valuables are inside. Wear it at the airport or while sightseeing to keep hands free.
- Available sizes: 1
- Available colors: 5
33Nonslip Arch Support Inserts Made Of Soft Gel
If you spend all day on your feet, you might like these arch support inserts. Made of soft gel, they have an ergonomic fit that supports feet for hours on end. Their nonslip material sticks to your shoes. If they get dirty, you can wash and air-dry them. Nurses, teachers, restaurant workers, and more will reap the benefits.
- Available sizes: Low — High
- Available colors: 3
34Slip Shorts Made With Stretchy Lace To Prevent Chafing
Chafing thighs can be painful — these slip shorts can help. Their stretchy lace trim conforms to your body. The body of the shorts is made from polyamide and elastane, which create a strong barrier between your thighs. They also have a slight shaping effect. Breathable fabric keeps you cool. You can even style them with a cute top.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 2
35A Double-Zip Cardigan For A Customizable V-Neck
This double zip cardigan is not your grandma’s knitwear. It features two zippers, so you can create a custom neckline and hem. Its ribbed knit fabric is stretchy and lightweight on the skin. Made of a cotton fabric blend, it's designed to last. Toss it in the washing machine for a stress-free clean.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
36Seamless Nylon Workout Shorts That Can Help Reduce Chafing
These seamless workout shorts are light as air. Their nylon fabric has four-way stretch, so they're perfect for any workout you want to do. They also have a gusseted crotch and seams that reduce chafing. The cute scrunch detail on the butt also adds some lift.
- Available sizes: 5-8 — X-Large
- Available colors: 18
37An Eyebrow Gel That's Waterproof To Maintain Your Look All Day
On long days, break out this eyebrow gel. Its waterproof formula has some serious hold, keeping every hair of your brows in place all day. It's smudge-free and dries fast, so you can rush out the door. Just brush it over brows with the included applicator and let it dry. It comes off easily with makeup remover, cleanser, or even soap and warm water.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
38A Faux Collared Shirt With Chiffon Ruffles
This mock collared shirt makes any outfit more polished. Chiffon ruffles poke out from your collar and sleeves, creating a look that's both dreamy and practical. It's especially apropos in warm weather, since it won't add an extra layer. Wash its lightweight fabric by hand or in the washing machine.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 6
39Button Extenders Made With Strong Elastic For Your Perfect Jeans Fit
Bodies change, but it can be hard to say goodbye to your favorite jeans — make them last with these button extenders. Made of strong elastic, they stretch to create a fit that lets you breathe. Their sturdy metal buttons look great with any pants or jeans. Since they're so small, you can even carry them in your purse.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
40A Rotating Fidget Ring To Work Out Excess Anxiety
Release energy and anxiety with this rotating fidget ring. Spin it in circles at your desk, in a theater, or anywhere else you feel restless. Its stunning star and moon pattern offers a soothing reminder of the world around you. Made of stainless steel, it's high-quality. It’s also silent, so you can always use it discreetly.
- Available sizes: 5 — 10
- Available colors: 15
41Chain Extenders Made Of Stainless Steel For Jewelry That Fits Perfectly
If that bracelet you love is just a little too small, try these chain extenders. Simply clip them onto the clasps of your jewelry. They'll make your favorite necklace, bracelet, or anklet as long as you want. They come in a variety of sizes to customize each piece. Their double-sided lobster clasps are so easy to use.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors and quantities: 3
42A Drawstring Ponytail Extension For Extra Volume In Seconds
Boost volume with this drawstring ponytail. At 15 inches long, it’s much more efficient than mainlining hair growth vitamins. Its synthetic fibers are heat-resistant, so you can style to your heart's content. Two hair combs and a tight drawstring hold in place. Use it on short hair for a total switch-up, or make your long hair look even longer.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 13
43An Adjustable Bracelet That Drapes Beautifully Over Hands & Wrists
If you’ve been wanting to try the body chain trend, start with this bracelet. It’s a subtle introduction to the style, draping beautifully across your wrists and hands. Its delicate chain is punctuated by gorgeous gemstones, the largest of which is shaped like a flower. It’s also scored a 4.5 star rating overall on Amazon. You can adjust its fit, so it wraps perfectly around your wrist.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 11
44Bra Strap Clips That Turn Any Bra Into A Racerback
These bra strap clips are basically magic. By clipping the backs of your straps together, they turn any bra into a racerback. This makes your lingerie disappear under dresses and tops. They also add a little extra lift for a push-up effect. Each pack includes 12 bra clips and three strap holders. As an added bonus, they won’t cut or dig into skin.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
45An Animal Onesie Made Of Soft & Cozy Flannel
If you love our furry friends, you’ll be obsessed with this unisex animal onesie. Made of a soft and cozy flannel fabric, it’s perfect for snuggling up on the couch to a nature documentary. Three-dimensional ears and a nose only add to its animal effect. It even has side pockets that are big enough for phones, wallets, and keys. Plenty of animals are available, from turkeys to a triceratops.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 25
46Sleeveless Cardigans With A Tunic Length & Asymmetrical Hem
If you’d like an extra layer but don’t want to overheat, throw on this sleeveless cardigan. Its tank straps and tunic length keep you warm without getting too hot. Arriving in a pack of three (but also available in singles if you prefer), their symmetrical hems add personality and flair. They look especially chic with skinny jeans and sandals.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 6
47A Wax Stick To Tame Flyaways For A Slicked-Back Bun Or Ponytail
Tame frizz and flyaways with this hair wax stick. It gives your bun or ponytail a sleek look that shines without getting greasy. Hair-friendly ingredients like beeswax and castor seed oil are gentle on locks. It works with any hair type, from straight to curly and everything in between. Every purchase comes with a comb and 50 mini elastics.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
48Convertible Hiking Pants With 5 Pockets
Every outdoor enthusiast should try these convertible hiking pants. They’re perfect for rapidly changing weather, and they’ll keep you comfortable at any temperature. Simply zip off their pants to go from a full length to a short one in seconds. They have five pockets to hold keys, protein bars, and more.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 5
49A Realistic-Looking Wide Braided Headband With Nonslip Teeth
Some hairstyles give your upper body a workout, but not this wide braided headband. Its soft synthetic hair looks so realistic, and you won't need to braid a single strand. Nonslip teeth hold it in place on your head. It stretches to fit heads of all shapes and sizes. You can save your arm strength for something else, like a hug.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 20
50An Adhesive Bra Made Of Seamless Silicone With A Strong Front Clip
Strapless tops and dresses call for this ultra-light adhesive bra. Made of seamless silicone, it disappears under tight-fitting clothing. Its strong front clip is easy to clasp and unclasp, and it provides all-day support. After a night out, wash it in soap and warm water. Reuse it over and over; it won’t lose its stickiness.
- Available sizes: A — G
- Available colors: 5
51Convertible Pants With A Smocked Waist That Gives You 2 Looks In 1
These convertible harem pants are double trouble. Their smocked waist gives you two chic styling options: wear them as regular pants, or pull them up and turn them into a jumpsuit. Their supportive design lets you comfortably go braless. Side pockets make them a practical choice for everyday wear.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 9
52A Zippered Tank Top That's Pickpocket-Proof
Keep your stuff safe in this zippered tank top. Its hidden pocket conceals your belongings from pickpockets and thieves. It's the right size for your phone, room key, and passport. Made of breathable cotton, it's great for walking tours and outdoor adventures. Its sturdy metal zipper won’t budge, and no one (except you) will know where to find your valuables.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 8
53A Buttery Soft Convertible Sports Bra With A Twist Detail
Take your gym clothes to the next level with this convertible sports bra. It has an adorable twist detail, which you can wear in the front or the back. It's equally supportive and chic either way. Made of a buttery soft nylon fabric blend, it's perfect for hot and high-intensity workouts. Best of all, it's OEKO-TEX certified and safe for sensitive skin.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 11
54Satin Bow Clips You Can Attach To Almost Anything
For an extra touch of glamour, try these satin bow clips. Attach them to shoes, and you’ll be stepping out in style. You can also clip them onto purses, hats, and hair accessories. Their soft satin fabric looks elegant with pretty much everything. Their snap design is easy to use, and they come in a set of two.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 9
55An Infinity Dress You Can Wear In So Many Different Ways
Dressing for bridesmaid duties doesn’t have to be boring — just look at this infinity dress. With a cozy four-way stretch, you can wear it with cap sleeves, a halter, or go completely strapless. If none of those pique your interest, you have about 100 more styling options (give or take). Aside from wedding parties, it’s also a great dress to have if you’ve been invited to a few yet have a limited dress budget.
- Available sizes: OS — OS Plus
- Available colors: 29
56A Casual Jumpsuit That Ties Into Adjustable Bows At The Shoulders
This casual jumpsuit proves that style and comfort can go hand in hand. Its loose, roomy fit lets you move and breathe. Layer it over a short sleeve, a long sleeve, or wear it on its own — it's perfect for any weather conditions. It also features a V-neck and billowy wide legs that show off your shoes. Deep side pockets are its functional finishing touch.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 18
57Hair Tie Bracelets Made Of Stretchy Elastic In Multiple Sizes
Trade your traditional black elastics for these hair tie bracelets. Their stretchy elastic fabric fits comfortable around wrists, and their various designs are so fun to style. Metal accents make them look even more glamorous. Hair ties are notoriously hard to find, but these come in a pack of five to keep you stocked up.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 9
58Stylish Build-Your-Own Leggings With A Sweat-Wicking Fabric
These stylish build-your-own leggings turn you into a fashion designer. Their sculpting fabric wicks away moisture and stays fully opaque during your workout. With a high-rise fit, they keep you covered while you sweat. You can choose their length, waist, size, and color. Wear them to run around the track or simply run errands.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X
- Available fits: 7/8 length — full length
- Available colors: 3
59Button Pins For Tighter-Fitting Jeans — No Sewing Required
Give loose jeans a makeover with these multicolored button pins, which can help your pants fit more snugly. They come in a pack of 12 that features four different colors. Their high-quality metal material won't rust or tarnish over time. You won’t need to sew a single stitch — just press them into place.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 1
60Thermal Socks Made Of A Thick Fabric
These thermal socks are great for people who suffer from cold feet. They're made of a soft, thick fabric that insulates feet from the weather. Moisture-wicking technology makes them perfect for winter sports, so you can hit the slopes in style. They come in a pack of two, giving you a spare pair. After a long day on the mountain, toss them in the washing machine. You can also grab them in two-packs.
- Available sizes: OS
- Available colors: 15