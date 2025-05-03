60 Weird Genius Things That'll Make You Look Way Hotter
Get ready for an instant boost of confidence.
Looking hotter doesn’t have to mean a full makeover or spending hours in front of the mirror. Sometimes, it’s the unique little things that make the biggest difference. These weird-but-genius finds will give you a glow up in ways you didn’t even know you needed. From secret skin care hacks to unexpected fashion tips, this list is packed with game-changing products that’ll have you looking (and feeling) next-level.
01The Coolest Hydrating Mask With Hyaluronic Acid
Enjoy deep hydration with this collagen face mask set featuring fun designs. Infused with marine collagen, gentle bamboo fiber, and hyaluronic acid, each mask boosts elasticity and moisture and is suitable for all skin types. Your skin-care routine just got so much more exciting.
02Jelly Face Cream That’s TikTok-Viral For The Best Reasons
If glass skin is part of your skin goals, this viral jelly cream could be worth adding to your routine. Niacinamide and hydrolyzed collagen work in tandem for that smooth, luminous finish for your skin. Leave it on overnight for maximum benefits. “My face feels like porcelain in the morning when I wake up and take this off,” one shopper raved.
03Hydrating Lip Gloss With A Honey-Like Texture
This hydrating lip gloss blends Manuka honey and rosehip fruit extract for a glossy, dewy finish. Its honey-like texture melts into lips, providing moisture and vibrant color. It comes in a wide range of shades and offers long-lasting wear with a nonsticky feel, according to reviewers.
- Available shades: 21
04A Heated Eyelash Curler For A Long-Lasting Lift
Get an instant lash lift in just eight seconds with this heated eyelash curler. It features a compact design and a gentle silicone pad for safe, pinch-free styling. It’s the perfect on-the-go beauty tool for bold, lifted lashes that’ll make your eyes pop. It’s little tricks like this that go a long way.
05Shaving Spray That Makes It Easy To See Fine Hair
This unique spray precisely highlights facial hair to ensure a flawless shave. The natural, plant-based formula creates a refreshing protective layer, reducing friction and gently exfoliating skin for a smooth, irritation-free shave. It also comes with a nonslip razor handle, so you’ll be all set.
06A Facial Stick To Keep Your Skin Hydrated On The Go
If you’re looking for hydration on the go, you’ll love this moisture stick. Infused with snail mucin, 24-karat gold, ceramides, and soothing botanicals, this multi-balm hydrates, repairs, and strengthens the skin barrier in just a few swipes. Toss it in your bag and use it anytime your skin needs a boost.
07A Sheet Mask That Also Targets Your Jawline
This two-part sheet mask is infused with peptides and collagen to help achieve smoother and visibly hydrated skin. Leave it on for just 20 minutes to boost skin elasticity, enhance radiance, and hydrate your face and jawline. “It's a super hydrating mask that absorbs quickly into the face and leaves no residue. It leaves a glow on the skin and helps contour the chin,” one reviewer quipped.
08Stylish Ear Cuffs For Non-Pierced Ears
No piercing? No problem. These 14-karat gold-plated ear cuffs are perfect for everyone, including those without piercings. Adorned with cubic zirconia, they offer a sparkly look that’ll elevate any ensemble. Adjustable and lightweight, they comfortably fit the ear and are perfect for daily wear or special occasions.
- Available colors: 3
09A Lip & Cheek Tint That’s Multipurpose
This multiuse cream stick delivers a sheer, natural finish for both lips and cheeks. Based on hundreds of rave reviews, shoppers love its color, creamy soft texture, and easy application. The lightweight formula blends effortlessly for a fresh, dewy glow. The compact size is great for tossing in your bag for touch-ups on the go.
- Available shades: 6
10An Elastic Band For Cropping Your Tops
Whether you're styling an oversized tee or a chunky sweater, this Croptuck tool helps you achieve the perfect cropped look in seconds. The adjustable elastic band discreetly holds bulky tops in place — no scissors or hair-ties needed. It’s the fashion hack you didn’t know you needed.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
11Gold Hair Ties So Much More Chic Than Your Regular Hair Bands
Elevate your hair game with these sleek metal hair ties. The gold ponytail cuff and black elastic band provide a secure, stylish hold without breakage or discomfort. Suitable for thick hair, this versatile accessory adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether for work, dates, or daily wear.
- Available styles: 3
12A Contoured Foundation Brush For A Flawless Finish
This Kabuki brush is ideal for applying the whole gamut of your makeup routine, including powder, foundation, blusher, and bronzer. It delivers a flawless finish with its soft, high-quality bristles. Durable, easy to clean, and compact, it's perfect for travel or on-the-go touch-ups.
13A Facial Spatula For Ultimate Exfoliation
When you feel like you need a powerful deep clean, reach for this facial spatula. It features four settings designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and massage the skin. It's especially great for targeting the areas around the nose and chin where blackheads typically form.
- Available colors: 3
14A Stitchy Gun That’ll Save You Money At The Tailor
This gadget provides a no-sew, hassle-free hemming solution that’ll save you time and money on tailoring. Portable and fast, it alters hems without any adhesives or sewing. It’s especially perfect for travel or fashion emergencies. Plus, the reusable design lets you make multiple adjustments as needed.
15A Collagen Face Mask Reviewers Say “Really Works”
These collagen-infused face masks feature a V-shaped design for your jawline and are formulated with powerful ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and vitamin E. Most impressively, they have garnered an impressive 4.5-star average rating with over 2,000 reviews, with one reviewer sharing, “These are so easy to put on and stay in place. They do work, I have noticed a difference after a week.”
16A Secure Hair Clip That Keeps Your High Ponytail High
These velvet claw clips are great for all hair types and are perfect for achieving a defined high pony that stays in place all day or can help you secure a bun without the use of tons of bobby pins. They provide a secure fit even more so than regular hair ties, according to some reviewers, and are especially great for long hair.
- Available colors: 8
17A Whitening Pen For Those Pearly Whites
This teeth whitening pen makes brightening your smile a breeze. With a precision brush and gentle formula for sensitive teeth and gums, it’s safe, easy, and effective, according to the more than 1,000 customers who gave it a five-star rating. Its travel-friendly design is perfect for carrying with you on the go.
18Pimple Patches That Work Overnight
These award-winning pimple patches conquer zits while you sleep. Formulated with medical-grade hydrocolloid, they work to absorb gunk in just six to eight hours. After more than 170,000 reviews and a glowing, 4.6-star average rating, what are you waiting for?
19A Battery-Operated Facial Massager Kit For A Sculpted Glow
Glow on the go with this face massager kit, which includes a 3D roller and a T-shaped electric roller with 6000 vibrations per minute. The vibrations stimulate blood flow and encourage lymphatic drainage — think of it like exercise for your skin. Both pieces are battery-operated and waterproof.
20Foundation Sticks For Contouring & Touch-Ups On The Go
This foundation stick from Anastasia Beverly Hills is ideal for contouring and providing buildable coverage. The creamy texture offers a natural matte finish, and the stick applicator allows precise application. Throw it in your bag to take with you on the go and apply anywhere you need a little extra coverage throughout the day.
- Available shades: 30
21Hydrating Blush For A Gorgeous Glow
This hydrating solid blush stick is enriched with aloe vera to moisturize the skin. Formulated with pH-reactive pigments, it delivers a custom flush of color, while the botanicals and fruit extract provide a natural glow. Best of all, it’s fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin types.
- Available colors: 4
22Clip-In Bangs That Will Change Up Your Look In Seconds
These clip-in bangs will instantly refresh your look, without fully committing to the bit with a pair of real scissors. They’re also great for adding volume and thickness and are crafted with synthetic hair for a realistic finish. Whether it’s for a wedding, party, or everyday wear, you can snag them in a wide range of styles and hair colors.
- Available shades: 25
23A Caffeine Eye Stick To Rejuvenate Your Under Eyes
Apply this eye stick to the delicate skin under your eyes and it’ll hydrate and brighten your skin. The stick is packed with caffeine, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and retinol, to deliver maximum benefits to your complexion. Best of all, this is the size of a tube of lipstick, so you can throw it in your purse on the go.
24Caffeine Eye Masks For Perky Under-Eyes
Packed with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine, these eye masks hydrate, depuff, and mask the visible effects of a late night or too-early morning. Nearly 6,000 five-star reviewers attest to the benefits of the nutrient-rich formula and cooling application. Add these to your morning routine for some soothing self-care.
25Moisturizing Self-Tanner Drops For An Instant Glow
Achieve a natural, healthy-looking glow with these self-tanning drops. Simply mix with your favorite moisturizer for a buildable sun-kissed finish. Packed with niacinamide to smooth and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, these drops do double-duty for the skin while nourishing at the same time. The formula is also infused with vitamin C to help brighten.
- Available shades: 3
26A Set Of Hydrating Lip Balms In Multiple Hues
This set of four lip balms comes in four different shades, ranging from clear to a deep terracotta color. The lip balms are long-lasting and waterproof, and can be layered to create a more custom look. They’re formulated with sodium hyaluronate, sunflower seed wax, and rosemary leaf extract for maximum hydration.
27Lip Liner That Lasts All Day Long
This long-lasting peel-off lip liner stain locks in color all day and night. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to nourish and keep you hydrated even after long wear. The clean, vegan formula is safe for all skin types and delivers a smudge-proof, plump-looking finish in minutes.
- Available shades: 11
28Faux-Freckles That Are Super Cute & Trendy
These faux freckle patches are easy to apply, water-resistant, and long-lasting. Simply peel, dampen, and create natural-looking freckles in minutes. Best of all, they are gentle on all skin types and last all day, according to reviewers.
- Available colors: 14
29A Facial Razor That Helps Your Makeup Go On Smoother
If you love the feeling of soft, smooth skin, this facial razor is designed to gently remove peach fuzz. Reviewers agree it also helps makeup apply smoothly. The gold-plated, low-friction protective head and a powerful 6,500-RPM motor ensure painless, precise hair removal. It also comes with two replaceable heads.
- Available colors: 9
30Exfoliating Pads That Prevent Ingrown Hairs
These single-use exfoliating pads help prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs by removing dead skin cells after shaving. Formulated with glycolic and salicylic acids, they chemically exfoliate your skin without feeling harsh. Not only are they dermatologist-tested, but they’re vegan, alcohol-free, and safe for sensitive skin.
31Bar Soap That Can Help Ease A Myriad Of Skin Concerns
This powerful sulfur-infused soap is enriched with Dead Sea minerals and olive oil to nourish and clarify the skin. It’s great for anyone dealing with acne, rosacea, and eczema. The deep-cleansing formula detoxifies pores and is vegan and fragrance-free.
32An Adhesive Bra For Backless & Hard-To-Wear Tops
This upgraded sticky bra features a unique magnetic clasp for easy fastening while creating a seamless look under clothing. Shoppers attest that the dual-layer latex design offers great support and stays in place all day. With ultra-strong adhesive and skin-friendly materials, it stays comfortable and is reusable for multiple wears.
- Available sizes: A — G
- Available colors: 7
33A Baseball Hat With A High Ponytail Slot
Mask bad hair days with this stylish baseball cap. It’s made from 100% soft-washed cotton for a relaxed, distressed denim look, and most impressively, it features an adjustable velcro back with a ponytail slot for high updos. It’s also perfect for sun protection during beach days, hikes, or any outdoor activity.
- Available colors: 39
34This Hair Thickening Spray That Works So Well
Spray a little bit of this hair thickening spray onto damp hair and run your hands through it. Then let your hair dry (or style it with a hair tool), and you’ll be left with thicker and more voluminous hair. The spray features algae and kelp extract and sea salt to add softness, definition, and shine.
35Highly Rated Lip Gloss With Gorgeous Shine
Available in an array of gorgeous shades, this lip gloss is a shopper favorite with over 13,000 reviews and a glowing overall 4.6-star rating. Made with flaxseed oil and bidens pilosa extract, it moisturizes and smooths for a fuller, softer look. The nonsticky formula has a silky texture that stays put for hours.
- Available shades: 30
36A 4-In-1 Makeup Brush For Touch-Ups On The Go
This 4-in-1 makeup brush set includes essential tools for flawless application: a blush and bronzer brush, a blending sponge, a brow and eyeliner brush, and an eyeshadow brush. The bristles are vegan & cruelty-free, while reviewers are impressed by their quality. The compact design is travel-friendly, making it great for on-the-go touch-ups.
37A Peeling Foot Mask That Removes Calluses & Dead Skin
This lavender foot peel mask gently removes dead skin, calluses, and rough patches. It’s formulated with lactic acid, glycolic acid, and botanical extracts. It’s also enriched with aloe, lavender, and fermented milk to nourish and soften the skin. Just picture it as an at-home spa treatment that is so satisfying.
38A Ponytail Extension For A Voluminous Up-Do
This long ponytail extension adds volume and length. Not only does it look super natural, but the claw clip ensures a secure, comfortable fit. Wear it two ways — right side up or upside down — for versatile styles. It’s a perfect way to elevate your hairstyle when you quite literally need a little oomph.
- Available shades: 30
- Available sizes: 2
39An Eyebrow Stamp Kit For Perfect DIY Brows
If you're particular about your brows being a certain shape, this eyebrow stamp set includes 24 reusable stencils and a brush for easy shaping. The waterproof formula is smudge-proof and long-lasting. It features a soft mushroom applicator, making it ideal for contouring or shadowing.
- Available shades: 5
40A 1-Step Hair Dryer For Salon-Worthy Blowouts
Meet your new hair MVP — the REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer. It dries and styles in one simple step, saving time and effort, while reducing frizz and adding shine. With three heat settings and a detangling paddle brush, you’ll wonder how you ever got ready without this.
41Hydating Face Cream With Broad Spectrum SPF
This multitasking face cream provides up to 24 hours of hydration while visibly brightening dark spots for a radiant, even complexion. It's formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 30, protecting from both UVA and UVB rays without feeling heavy, greasy, or sticky. Consider it two-in-one skin care.
42Rhinestone Bra Straps To For A Boost Of Support & Glam
Available in black, silver, and rose gold, these rhinestone bra straps will add a wow factor to any outfit. Made with lightweight, nonslip copper and sparkling rhinestones, they’re adjustable and reusable. They pair perfectly with strapless or off-shoulder styles for special occasions.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
43An Oil-Absorbing Powder That’s Portable
Throw this blurring powder into your purse and you’ll be so glad you have it when you start to get sweaty or shiny. It’s easy to pat a little of this powder onto your skin, and it absorbs oil leaving behind a matte look to your face and neck. It’s no wonder thousands of shoppers have invested in this best-selling powder.
44A Clarifying Hair Treatment To Refresh Your Curls
Revive curls, coils, and waves with this patented vitamin C treatment that removes buildup to reveal shiny, bouncy hair. The freshly activated crystallized vitamin complex preps hair for color, prevents discoloration, and extends vibrancy. Simply massage into wet hair and then rinse.
45A Layering Clasp That Makes Putting On Necklaces Easy
Thousands of reviewers say this necklace clasp is perfect for layering your favorite necklace into one, while keeping them from tangling. Made from 18-karat gold-plated stainless steel, it's water-resistant, fade-proof, and super durable. Just snap your necklaces into place with one click. It’s also a game-changer for anyone with arthritis or limited hand mobility.
- Available colors: 11
46An Adjustable Mirror For A Clear View At Every Angle
Don’t walk out the door without checking every angle of your hairstyle first with this unique mirror. It offers a 360-degree view with clear, anti-fog glass. It even has an adjustable height and three usage options (door, wall, or table), to make DIY haircuts easy. Reviewers love that they are saving money by trimming their hair at home.
47The Tailor Ring That’ll Save You Time & Money
The Tailor Ring is the ultimate no-sew fashion hack. It cinches, crops, bustles, and alters clothing without pins or sewing. Reusable and invisible, it offers a tailored look in seconds. It’s a dream for resizing loose clothes and creating a more tailored shape, especially if you’re in a rush.
48A Duo Of e.l.f. Skin Drops That Hydrate & Bronze
Get glowing with this travel-size duo from e.l.f. The bronzing drops and thirst burst drops are fantastic on their own, but together they hydrate, brighten, and give skin a dewy, sun-kissed finish. The brightening drops are infused with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, while the bronzing drops contain nourishing antioxidants.
49An Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Wing
Get perfect cat eyes every time with this dual-ended winged eyeliner stamp. Just line up the stamp from the corner of your eye to your brow for perfect precision. The waterproof, smudge-proof formula will stay put all day. Reviewers love how easy it is to use.
- Available styles: 4
50A Honey Lip Butter That Feels So Nice On
This overnight lip balm features manuka honey and propolis extract to hydrate and nourish your lips. Put a little on before you go to bed (or wear it during the day, your choice) and it’ll deeply moisturize your lips. Reviewers love the feel of this one.
51Hair Powder For Easy Root Touch-Ups
Get instant coverage with this hairline powder. This long-lasting hair shadow locks onto follicles for 48 hours without leaving a sticky residue. It’s perfect for root touch-ups, coverage, or brightening highlights. Reviewers love it because it’s mess-free, lightweight, and stays put until you shampoo.
- Available colors: 14
52Mouthwash Tablets For Ultimate Freshness
Instantly freshen your breath with these innovative, travel-ready tablets. Packed with probiotics and hydroxyapatite, they soothe gums and support healthy oral hygiene. With a bold mint flavor and eco-friendly packaging, they’re an impressive (and practical) upgrade to your oral care routine.
- Available flavors: 2
53An Ice Roller For A Refreshed Morning Glow
This reusable silicone ice roller is a key to a refreshed, revitalized feeling for your face. It helps reduce puffiness, calm inflammation, and boost blood circulation for a natural glow. Just fill it with water and pop it in the freezer for four hours — you can even infuse it with custom ingredients like green tea or cucumber water for added benefits.
- Available colors: 7
54An Easy-To-Apply SPF Stick That Leaves A Radiant Glow
This travel-friendly SPF 50 stick glides on clear for invisible UVA/UVB protection and a radiant, dewy glow. Infused with vitamin C, cloudberry, and papaya, it nourishes while shielding your skin. Reviewers especially love how non-greasy the formula feels.
55Rhinestone Hair Clips That Are So Fun
This set includes three stylish, rhinestone-studded claw clips perfect for securing a high ponytail all day. Made from durable alloy, they’re strong, lightweight, and ideal for both function and flair. They are great for weddings, parties, or everyday chic hairstyles with a touch of sparkle.
- Available styles: 3
56Metallic Lipstick For A Futuristic Shine
This moisturizing lipstick is infused with shimmering sparkles for a futuristic effect. It’s enriched with vitamin E and castor oil to nourish lips while delivering high-pigment color. It’s perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any look, day or night.
- Available colors: 15
57A Zombie Face Mask With So Many Benefits
In just 15 minutes, this “zombie” face mask targets skin impurities as well as dryness and dullness, leaving your skin feeling brand new. Like its name implies, the mask itself will begin to crack (careful not to peel it!), making you look like an actual zombie — but trust the process! After rinsing, reviewers say they’re left with moisturized and nourished-feeling skin.
58Bra Inserts That Simulate A Push-Up Bra
“These double-sided sticky bra inserts are an absolute game-changer!” says one Amazon reviewer of these sticky bra inserts. These reusable inserts feature sticky adhesive that isn’t painful to remove, and they can be used multiple times when stored correctly. These are also waterproof and sweat-proof, so they have you covered.
- Available sizes: A — D
59A Tortoise Shell Apple Watch Band For Dressier Occasions
Don’t let that sporty smart watch band ruin your dressy outfit. Instead, swap it for this chic tortoise shell one. The band even features a clasp similar to that of a regular watch. It looks so great in person, according to reviewers who also rave about the compliments they receive wearing it.
- Available colors: 17
- Available sizes: 9
60A Lip Mask For Ultra-Hydration Overnight
Packed with hyaluronic acid, collagen, and nourishing oils, this lip mask is a game-changer for dry, cracked lips. It works to smooth, hydrate, and plump your lips overnight. Simply apply it before bed and wake up ready to shine with hydrated lips. It even comes with a soft applicator.
61A Thin No-Show Sock That Doesn’t Slip
Next time you slip on your low-profile shoes, make sure you’ve put on a pair of these no-show socks first. They will sit below the edge of your shoes, and have a silicone grip on the heel to keep them in place. The cotton and spandex material is breathable and stretchy. This is eight pairs, in four different colors.
- Available colors: 18
- Available sizes: 5-7 — 10-12
62A Cotton Thong That’s Comfy & Won’t Cause Camel Toe
Not only is this cotton thong soft and seamless, but it has a good amount of elastane in the fabric blend to move with you. Best of all, the design was made so it won’t show any camel toe. You’ll want these in so many different colors.
- Available colors: 13
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
63A Body Milk Spray That Hydrates & Adds Shine
This vegan collagen body spray is a game-changer for hydrating your legs and giving them a dewy glow. Spray a little on your legs and it’ll absorb in seconds. Best of all, it’s not remotely sticky, so you can spray and then go about your day.
64An Easy-To-Apply Concealer Stick
This easy-to-apply concealer stick is infused with hyaluronic acid and turmeric to hydrate and reduce inflammation. Simply twist the bottom of the stick to push concealer out through the cushion-tip applicator. A few swipes and you’re good to go.
- Available shades: 12
65A Nail Strengthening Cream That’s So Effective
For stronger, more nourished nails, this nail strengthening cream is the way to go. With a light coconut scent, this cream works wonders on fingernails and toenails, and even conditions your cuticles. It’s no wonder this cream is a cult-favorite.
