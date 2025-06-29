60 Weird New Things That Are Legitimately Amazing On Amazon

These latest Amazon finds are so good that you’ll find it hard not to grab one of everything on this list. And while some may seem weird at first glance, I promise that you’ll be wowed once you take a closer look. Think hair accessories that go way beyond the basics, self-care products designed to make you look and feel better, and so many cleaning and organizing options that will have your home tidy in no time. Grab your favorites for shipping straight to your front door.

01 A Cloud-Shaped Light That Fits In Your Palm Kvensin Mini Cloud Light See price on Amazon See on amazon This cute cloud-shaped night-light is designed with portability in mind, allowing you to bring a little glow wherever you go. It fits in your palm (or pocket) and comes with a silicone carrying strap that wraps comfortably around your wrist. Gently squeeze to select from four brightness levels. It also includes a USB cable for convenient charging. Available colors: 3

02 Weird Wall Hooks That Are Actually So Practical Umbra Buddy Wall Hooks (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These wall hooks look like little people climbing a wall, which makes them a weird yet useful find. Their arms, legs, and heads create the perfect place to hang coats, keychains, handbags, and more. And the durable plastic construction and included hardware support up to 5 pounds of weight each. You get three “climbing” hooks in a pack. Available colors: 5

03 Unique Cat Bowls That Promote Better Digestion Bifeaw Slow Feeder Cat Bowl (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These unique cat bowls promote mental stimulation and improve digestion. The spiral design encourages cats to search for food, which helps slow down their eating pace. You'll also appreciate that they are made from dishwasher-safe silicone that’s also resistant to odors and slipping. The set includes two bowls, so you can always keep a clean one available. Available colors: 5

04 Googly Eye Luggage Tags That Are Easy To See XinQianXiang Eyes Luggage Tags (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon There’s no way you can miss spotting your things at the baggage claim when you use these hilarious but super practical luggage tags. They have a googly eye design with card inserts for writing down your contact information. And you can count on the flexible straps to keep them securely in place, even as they get tossed around at the airport.

05 Headbands That Don’t Get In The Way Of Eyeglasses TOBATOBA Glasses Headbands (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon If you frequently wear eyeglasses, these genius headbands are an accessory you won’t want to skip. The curved ends leave room for eyeglass arms, you can comfortably wear both at the same time. They’re constructed from a flexible material with a lightweight feel to avoid pressure, while still providing a secure fit. Choose from six-packs in a range of colors. Available colors: 6

06 A Portable Campfire That’s As Easy To Use As A Candle Radiate Portable Campfire See price on Amazon See on amazon This portable campfire is as easy to use as a candle, but provides bonfire-worthy flames for up to three hours. It’s made from a mix of recycled soy wax and paper briquettes and produces minimal soot and embers, making it a safer choice than wood-burning campfires. Simply cover with the lid to extinguish.

07 Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets Ivyu Pocket Scrunchies (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These awesome scrunchies feature hidden zippered pockets, allowing you to conveniently carry small items while you’re out and about... or keep valuables secretly stashed out of sight. Offered as a pack of four, they’re made from a soft material and have stretchy elastic inner bands, so they also function as excellent hair accessories. Available colors: 7

08 Kawaii Ornaments For Your Car Generic Car Rearview Mirror Ornaments (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon If you’re a fan of everything Kawaii, you’re going to want to grab this adorable dashboard decor set. It features a mini vase that you fill with the included resin daisies and colorful beads, plus an adorable sniffing bunny rabbit. Each piece is crafted from long-lasting materials that resist cracking and fading, and that stick to your dashboard with strong but nonmarking adhesive.

09 A Butt Mask For A Toned Look In Minutes BAWDY Collagen Butt Mask See price on Amazon See on amazon Give your tush the spa treatment by slapping on this butt mask. The large sheets cover both cheeks and are infused with plant-based collagen and aloe vera juice to give your rear a toned look and ultra-soft feel. Wear it for 10 to 15 minutes to reveal a glowing behind.

10 A Rechargeable Light With A Real Candlestick Effect Sehnlich LED Candle Light See price on Amazon See on amazon This electric lamp features a realistic flame-like flicker and a warm amber glow, making it an excellent alternative to candlesticks. Simply charge it for 2.5 hours using the included USB cord to enjoy up to an impressive 120 hours of continuous use. One click activates steady light, two clicks create a candle effect, and holding down the button allows you to adjust the brightness levels. Available colors: 2

11 Magnetic Bar Soap Holders For Less Mess Kep-Mve Magnetic Bar Soap Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Say goodbye to mushy bars of soap when you get these innovative bar soap holders. The beautiful beechwood holders peel and stick for easy installation and feature built-in magnets that cling to the included metal discs. Just insert the smooth discs into the bars for a secure hold and better airflow. You get two holders in a pack.

12 2-In-1 Car Emergency Tools Smosun Car Safehammer (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These car emergency tools include two essential features: a U-shaped stainless steel knife that can easily slice through seatbelts and a spring-loaded tungsten hammer for breaking windows. Both tool tips remain concealed within the case when not in use to prevent accidents. Keep them in the glove compartment, center console, or within reach when slipped in the included holders. With three in a pack, you can easily gift one to a loved one.

13 A Clever Phone Holder For Your Water Bottle FitWallet Water Bottle Phone Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon Turn almost any water bottle into a place to store your phone with this clever find. The water bottle strap is made from water-resistant neoprene and has a patented nonslip silicone strap that keeps it securely in place. It securely holds phones, but also keys, cash, and other small accessories, thanks to the variety of hooks, straps, and pockets.

14 Magnetic Picture Lights That Will Make Your Art Look Amazing EZVALO Wall Picture Lights (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Transform your walls into a museum-worthy art display with these innovative picture lights. The set includes three magnetic lights that easily attach to the slim wall mounts. It also comes with a multi-charging cable and a remote control that lets you turn the lights on and off, adjust colors, brightness levels, and temperatures, and even set timers. You can mount with the included screws and brackets or the double-sided adhesive. Available colors: 3

15 A Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack That Won’t Rust NiHome Roll Up Drying Rack See price on Amazon See on amazon You’ll want to recycle your old drying rack after discovering this incredible new version. This roll-up dish- drying rack has an innovative two-part design that can be used together or separately. The silicone mat rests securely on countertops and includes a drain hole and textured surface for improved drainage and airflow, while the rust-resistant stainless steel rack is elevated over the sides of sinks, providing the perfect place to dry cups, produce, and more.

16 A Tiered Leggings Hanger For A Neater Closet ZEDODIER Legging Organizer See price on Amazon See on amazon Shoppers are snapping up this clever new hanger left and right. It features a rotating hook and sturdy metal bars that can securely hold up to 20 pairs of leggings, and is also perfect for hanging accessories like scarves and ties. You'll especially appreciate how much space it saves and the neat appearance it will bring to your closet. Available colors: 2

17 Butterfly Hair Clips That Are So Pretty — & Comfy Ainvhh Rhinestone Claw Clips (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon This trio of stunning hair clips will make you feel extra pretty. Each clip has a unique butterfly design adorned with shimmering faux gems and flowy charms. And since they are made from lightweight materials and feature rounded claws, they provide a comfortable yet secure grip for hair of various textures and lengths.

18 A Solid Body Lotion Stick For Hydration On The Go HANNI Fatty Body Moisturizer Stick See price on Amazon See on amazon Leave those leaking moisturizer bottles at home, and pack this new solid lotion instead. It’s packed with plant-sourced ingredients, like coconut, sunflower, and cocoa seeds that nourish skin and provide long-lasting hydration. Plus, the stick applicator makes it easy to slide over the whole body.

19 A Reusable Forehead Mask For An Injection Alternative Bayside Reusable Forehead Wrinkle Patch See price on Amazon See on amazon If frown lines have got you feeling down, you’ll want to grab this amazing forehead mask. The genius design covers the entire forehead, plus that little space between the eyebrows, helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles. And since it’s reusable and sweatproof, it’s a beauty find that you’ll find yourself reaching for regularly.

20 Clever Tumbler Straws For Comfier Sipping OUTXE Anti Wrinkle Straw (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on amazon These silicone tumbler straws aren’t just comfy to sip from, they also may help prevent wrinkles around the mouth with their unique flat-tipped ends. They’re also easy to clean — simply slide the tips off of the anti-rust stainless steel straws and use the included slim brushes to remove residue and buildup. They’re also dishwasher safe. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

21 Genius Sandals That Won’t Mess Up Your Pedicure Pedi Couture Pedicure Sandals See price on Amazon See on amazon These weird sandals are actually genius, so be sure to keep them in your car for last-minute salon visits. They feature soft, built-in toe separators that help prevent wet nail polish from smudging. Plus, the arched foam soles provide added support, while the padded straps ensure a comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

22 A Trendy Mug & Saucer Set In A Chubby Design Koythin Ceramic Chubby Mug See price on Amazon See on amazon This mug and saucer set is different than most — and way too cute to pass up. It’s made from premium ceramic with a stylish matte glaze and has a chubby design that’s sure to brighten up your day every time you sip from it. Other features to love include the comfy handle, dishwasher- and microwave-safe construction, and stain-resistant finish. Available colors: 5

23 A Sensory Board That Busts Boredom & Reduces Stress Pushpeel Sensory Activity Board See price on Amazon See on amazon Grab this sensory activity board to help reduce stress, alleviate boredom, and even improve problem-solving and fine motor skills. The thoughtfully designed board features a textured surface and flexible rods made from sturdy silicone, allowing you to bend them into various shapes for endless enjoyment. Available colors: 3

24 Innovative Bandages For Preventing & Healing Blisters Quitch Blister Bliss Bandages (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Shoppers are raving about these new heel protectors that are so much better than wearing regular bandages. Designed with an innovative hydrocolloid formula, they help prevent and heal blisters by providing a protective and hydrating surface. Simply peel and stick the clear strips on for enhanced comfort and a nearly invisible look. You get three packs in an order, and each pack contains 10 bandages — so you can gift some foot protection to your friends, too.

25 A Storage Pillowcase That’s So Big & Comfy THE STORAGE PILLOW Storage Pillowcase See price on Amazon See on amazon Transform your extra linens into something practical with this cleverly designed storage pillowcase. Its large size can hold multiple items, including blankets, stuffed animals, and towels. It’s made from a soft fabric for added comfort and features a large zippered opening for easy removal when it's time to wash the contents. Bonus: it’s machine washable.

26 A Cult-Fave Clay Mask With A Convenient Applicator SKIN1004 Quick Clay Stick Mask See price on Amazon See on amazon This new face mask is flying off the shelves, and customers are raving about the incredible results they’ve experienced, such as super clean pores and clearer, brighter skin. The clay-based formula is infused with aloe vera and red bean powder to help remove stubborn blackheads and excess oil while moisturizing the skin. You'll also appreciate how easy it is to apply; simply swipe the stick onto your skin and let it melt with your body heat.

27 A Secure Keychain For Your Valuables OAOLEER Travel Jewelry Keychain Holder See price on Amazon See on amazon This keychain features a clever design that allows for secure storage of small items. It’s made from shockproof aluminum alloy and includes three waterproof tiers with soft sponge linings. It comes with a convenient carabiner clip for added security and can be used to carry everything from jewelry to tech accessories. Available sizes: 1 Tier — 5 Tiers

Available colors: 3

28 A Cute Cottage For Organizing Cords Tukdak House Cable Management Box See price on Amazon See on amazon This cable management box transforms tangled cords into charming decor. Designed to resemble a small cottage, it is handcrafted from pine wood and features hand-painted details. The spacious interior can accommodate several cords, and it has a removable roof and side openings for easy access and necessary heat dissipation. Available sizes: Medium — Large

29 Thread Earrings That Look So Stylish PAVOI Drop Dangle Chain Earrings See price on Amazon See on amazon These new earrings are a trendy find that reviewers are already raving about. The chain and bar design creates a threaded effect, but they’re worn just like regular studs, making them comfortable and easy to put on. Choose from gold, silver, or a cubic zirconia-studded version to best match your personal style. Available colors: 2

30 A Weighted Bookmark For Keeping Pages In Place Superior Essentials Weighted Bookmark See price on Amazon See on amazon If you’ve ever wished there were a tool for keeping your book and magazine pages in place while you read, you just found it. This book placeholder does exactly that, and it even doubles as a paperweight. It’s made from heavy rubber that’s gentle on pages but stays put. Plus, it has a washable matte finish that helps prevent grime and lint buildup. Available colors: 3

31 Rotating Cable Clips For Easier Access Lamicall Rotatable Cord Organizer Cable Clips (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Attach these clever cable clips to walls, furniture, car dashboards, and more to keep your chargers easily accessible. Each clip features a spring-loaded locking mechanism with 60-degree rotation and angled slots for added convenience. And installation is simple, thanks to the strong peel-and-stick backings. With six clips in a pack, you can add them to your work station, nightstand, and beyond.

32 A Space-Saving Travel Pillow Cabeau Air TNE Inflatable Travel Neck Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon If traveling light is your thing, but you still want to enjoy comfort, this space-saving travel pillow is an essential. Its innovative design collapses to fit into the included carrying case (that’s about the size of a soda can) and easily inflates to provide maximum comfort. Additional features that you'll love include the ergonomic shape that aligns your neck and spine, as well as the breathable cover that is machine washable for easy maintenance. Available colors: 3

33 A Genius Reading Lamp For Headboards Solfres Headboard Lamp See price on Amazon See on amazon If you’re looking for an alternative to tiny book lights, this reading lamp is an awesome option that still allows for hands-free use. Its innovative design features a slim panel that fits snugly between the wall and the headboard. Plus, it includes all the essential features you need, such as a flexible arm and a dimmer switch, enabling you to create the perfect lighting ambiance. Available sizes: Medium — Large

Available colors: 5

34 A Solar Fountain Pump That’s So Easy To Set Up AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump See price on Amazon See on amazon Forget about expensive water features that require complicated electrical installations, and opt for this solar fountain pump instead. Just place it in water, select from 10 different nozzles (which include rotating and vertical spray modes), and let the sun power it up to start enjoying this innovative water feature in no time.

35 A Clever Wine Glass Set That Aerates & Chills Chevalier Collection Aerating Wine Glasses (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These uniquely designed wine glasses both chill and aerate beverages. To enhance the aromas and flavors of wines, simply pour them into the aerator at the center, letting them flow through the eight holes for quicker results. Or, place an ice cube in the center to quickly chill scotch and other spirits without diluting them. You'll also appreciate the thin rim that makes sipping more comfortable than other plastic glasses. Two glasses are included in the set.

36 Foldable Flats That Are Perfect For Travel Silky Toes Travel Ballet Slip Shoes See price on Amazon See on amazon These chic foldable flats offer a smart and space-saving way for you to carry an extra pair of shoes. And you’ll love slipping your feet into them since they have flexible, padded soles, soft and breathable suede lining, and nonslip traction. Store them in the convenient carrying case when not in use to keep them ready for tired feet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

37 Lip Balm Caps That Double As Keychain Holders Rolitwils Lip Balm Keychain Holder (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Switch out your lip balm tops for these clever caps that double as keychain holders. Offered as a set of three, they’re made from thick, durable plastic and can fit most standard lip balm containers. And they come with key rings and clasps, so you can start using these beauty accessory must-haves right out of the package. Available colors: 4

38 A Small But Powerful Fan For Taking On The Go KASYDoFF Portable Fan & Phone Stand See price on Amazon See on amazon Take a cool breeze with you wherever you go when you grab this portable tabletop fan. It’s rechargeable, so there’s no need for messy cords, and it folds down to a slim size that can fit into tote bags and luggage. Other features to love include the convenient one-touch control, four speed modes, and smooth oscillation. Plus, it has an integrated phone stand.

39 A Mini Pocket Knife That’s So Useful Eastern Delights Miniature Knife Gadget See price on Amazon See on amazon This might be the smallest pocket knife you’ve ever seen, but it’s a tool you’ll find yourself using all of the time. Like larger versions, it’s got a sharp blade that’s useful for everything from opening envelopes and packaging to cleaning under nails. And it features a decorative brass handle that looks high-end and offers an excellent grip.

40 Rechargeable Tea Light Candles For Year-Round Use Homemory Rechargeable Tea Lights (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon These awesome rechargeable tea light candles eliminate the hassle of battery-operated models that constantly require new batteries. Simply plug them into the USB-powered base to get ready to enjoy up to 30 hours of realistic candlelight. (They flicker like real candles but are completely flameless). Perfect for year-round use, the set includes six tea lights plus a remote with timer modes for added convenience.

41 Extra-Wide Lint Rollers For Faster Cleanup PetLovers Large Lint Roller See price on Amazon See on amazon Removing pet hair from surfaces is so much easier when you use this incredible lint roller. The extra-wide adhesive sheets effectively and efficiently clean up hair, lint, and other small debris from a variety of surfaces, like wood floors, carpet, and upholstery. Plus, the set includes an extendable handle, allowing you to avoid bending or reaching while tidying.

42 A Highly Rated Travel Case For Your Eyewear Cloudever Sunglasses Travel Case See price on Amazon See on amazon Pack your favorite eyewear in this handy travel sunglasses case that looks as good as it works. The sturdy case features a soft-lined divided compartment with room for two pairs, plus a wide zippered lid for added protection and easier access. And you’ll love the chic faux leather and gold-tone hardware that make it look way pricer than it is. It’s no wonder it comes backed by a 4.7-star rating. Available colors: 6

43 A Travel Brush With A Hidden Compartment For Hair Ties PAK Travel Storage Hair Brush See price on Amazon See on amazon Never be without a hair tie when you need it again. This hair brush features a slide-out tray with two compartments for accessories, making it a must-have for travel. The brush itself has both boar and nylon bristles, which provide gentle detangling while minimizing breakage and static. And the handle features an ergonomic design with textured sides for better grip.

44 Main Character Earrings That Look Like Disco Balls Pufier LED Disco Ball Earrings See price on Amazon See on amazon Show off your playful side with these amazing disco ball earrings. They’re made from lightweight plastic with faceted surfaces that create a maximum glitter effect. They also feature inner LED lights that offer color-changing, strobe, and fade modes. Wear them for girls' night out, themed celebrations, or simply for a touch of fun every day.

45 A Collapsible Wine Glass For On-The-Go Sipping XPACK Travel Wine Glass See price on Amazon See on amazon This genius wine glass folds down so you can take it on the go. Just remove it from the included carrying case, attach the stem, and start sipping. And since it’s crafted from polycarbonate that’s both transparent and shatterproof, you can get the look of real glass without worrying about damage. Available colors: 3

46 An Earring Display That Looks Like A Mini Closet PH PandaHall Earring Holder Stand See price on Amazon See on amazon If you’re searching for a posh place to store your jewelry collection, this earring display doesn’t disappoint. It looks just like a mini closet, complete with a rod and hangers that can accommodate up to eight stud earrings and eight dangle earrings. You'll also appreciate the solid construction and luxe look of the gold-tone acrylic. Available colors: 6

47 A Calming Ink Tracing Coloring Book Chroma Ink Tracing Coloring Book See price on Amazon See on amazon Whether you want to practice your artistic skills or simply find a relaxing hobby, you're sure to love this ink tracing coloring book. Each page features a watercolor appearance with faint lines that you can trace to transform them into unique cityscapes. All you need is a fine-tip pen, and you don't have to worry about bleeding since each page is single-sided.

48 Vitamin-Infused Showerhead Filters For Healthier Hair & Skin VOESH Vitamin C Shower Filter See price on Amazon See on amazon Add an effortless yet nourishing touch to your everyday routine when you install this showerhead filter. Not only does it help remove unwanted substances from water, like chlorine and heavy metals, but it’s also infused with vitamin C, vegan probiotics, and oatmeal powder for healthier looking and feeling hair and skin. Screw it between the shower arm and head to start using it right away.

49 A Mini Duck Pond For Outdoor Or Indoor Decor GlitZGlam Outdoor Mini Pond See price on Amazon See on amazon No fairy garden would be complete without this mini duck pond. It’s handcrafted using resin that is completely waterproof and features an adorable scene of a mother duck swimming with her ducklings among lily pads. It also makes for cheerful indoor decor — think desktops, bedside tables, and bathroom shelves.

50 A Golf Ball Grabber That Will Save Your Back SisterAling Golf Ball Retriever See price on Amazon See on amazon This golf ball retriever is a must for anyone who spends a lot of time on the course. It screws onto the end of putters and features a claw design that easily and securely grasps balls, saving you from repeatedly having to bend over. Choose from three neutral colors to find the one that best matches your golf set. Available colors: 3

51 A Cute Dish Brush That Works So Well Vigar Flower Power Dish Brush See price on Amazon See on amazon Cleaning supplies don’t have to be boring, and this cute dish scrubbing brush is proof. It has a fun flower design and strong bristles for more efficient cleaning, plus an ergonomic handle for a comfy grip. And it even comes with a storage holder that looks just like a little vase. Pop it into the dishwasher every few days to keep it in like-new condition. Available colors: 2

52 Machine-Washable Shopping Bags In Cute Designs Dodeks Fruit Reusable Bags (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Reusable bags like the ones in this unique 10-piece set are a must for everyday errands and outings. Each fruit and veggie-themed bag is constructed from strong and durable nylon and comes with a matching drawstring storage pouch, like grape, strawberry, and carrot. And both the bags and pouches are machine washable for easy maintenance.

53 Circuit Board Coasters For Techies Tagtek Tech Coasters (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on amazon Crafted from real circuit boards, these coasters are a must-have for any tech enthusiast. But they’re not just visually striking, they’re highly functional too. With their thick material and non-slip grips, they effectively protect surfaces from the heat and cold of your beverages, keeping them safe from damage while adding a unique touch to any space. Available colors: 8

54 A Sensory Journal Set For Instant Calm Lifelines Sensory Journal See price on Amazon See on amazon Journaling can be an effective way to reduce stress, and this notebook set takes that concept to a whole other level. The cover has a maze design filled with gel beads, offering a soothing experience when traced with your fingers. Plus, the set includes a diffuser pen, allowing you to enjoy the calming effects of the essential oil blend while you write.

55 A Fogless Mirror That’s Perfect For The Shower HONEYBULL Fogless Mirror See price on Amazon See on amazon Trying to use a mirror in a steamy bathroom is practically impossible, unless you have this genius fogless mirror. The anti-fog coating ensures a crystal-clear reflection, even when you use it in the shower. More features to love include the suction-cup base that makes it easy to install and remove and the ball joint design that allows for 360-degree rotation. It also has an integrated razor hook for added convenience. Available colors: 4

56 An Anti-Theft Wallet For Your Bra YOYI YOYI Bra Wallet See price on Amazon See on amazon This new bra wallet makes the age-old way of stashing valuables so much more secure and sanitary. It’s made from super-soft, moisture-resistant material and features an anti-theft pocket complete with a snap closure and RFID blocking tech. Just use the adjustable strap (that looks just like bra straps) to attach it. And it’s even machine washable for effortless cleaning. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

57 A Toilet Scrubber & Plunger Set That Look Like Cacti ALLOBUB Cactus Toilet Brush Set See price on Amazon See on amazon This is one toilet scrubber and plunger set that you won’t need to hide. That’s because it looks just like a plant. This bathroom cleaning essential features an effective rubber plunger and a nylon bristle brush, both with handles that look just like cactus plants. The set also includes a heavy-duty plastic holder for keeping germs contained.

58 A Headache Balm Stick For Quick Relief Badger Headache Soother See price on Amazon See on amazon Before you reach for your pain reliever pills, try this headache balm stick. The nonsticky formula is infused with organic, plant-based ingredients, like peppermint and lavender, designed to help relieve migraines, anxiety, and stress. Rub it onto the temples and pressure points for quick results.

59 A Travel Bidet For A Cleaner Feel On The Go Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet See price on Amazon See on amazon New mothers and camping enthusiasts alike will appreciate this amazing travel bidet. Just fill it with water, squeeze the BPA-free silicone bottle, and use the angled nozzle to experience a consistent spray for a refreshing and gentle clean. It also includes a carrying bag for convenient and discreet storage. Available colors: 5