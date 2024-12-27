65 Weird New Things Trending On Amazon That Are Actually Life-Changing
These funky and fresh finds will make your everyday so much better.
Sometimes, the weirdest things on Amazon’s digital shelves are secretly life-changers that leave reviewers raving. There are makeup and skincare essentials with strange yet effective ingredients, portable solutions that solve a ton of your on-the-go problems, and unexpected kitchen hacks that make meal prep easier than ever. We’ve scoured Amazon and found that, while these 65 new products are super weird, they’re also totally life-changing.
01Stone Humidifiers That Are Non-Electric & Battery-Free
These humidifiers use a clay ball inside a ceramic bowl to naturally humidify your space in a non-electric, battery-free way. Simply pour some water directly into the bowl or on top of the clay sphere, and the natural stone slowly evaporates the water to release moisture into the air evenly and completely silently. Reviewers noted they work especially well for plants.
02A Compact Portable Charger With Retractable Charging Cables
This compact and portable charger is weighs just over 6 ounces and can charge all kinds of devices quickly — no matter where you are. The best part is that it comes two built-in cables — one USB-C and one lightning — that retract so you don’t need to carry around any additional cords. It charges very quickly and features a digital screen to tell you how much battery life is left.
03A To-Go Salad Bowl That Separates Ingredients To Keep Things Fresh
If you like to bring your own salads for lunch at work but hate that by the time you get there the lettuce is soggy and the toppings are dry, we have a solution for you: this salad bowl. It comes with a large stainless steel bowl, a top tray to hold toppings, a small container for dressing, and an airtight lid that keeps everything inside fresh.
04A Dish Drying Rack That Sits On The Corner Of Your Sink
This triangular drying rack sits on the corner of your sink to hold your soap, sponges, or small things to dry. It has stainless steel racks covered with silicone at the ends so it doesn’t scratch your surfaces. Plus the whole thing can be tossed in the dishwasher to clean, and it rolls up to easily store in a drawer or cabinet.
05Mini Clips That Hold Your Keys In Place Inside Your Purse
These clips are a great solution for anyone who can never seem to find their keys at the bottom of their purse. The clips hook onto the inside pocket or inside seam of your purse to keep your keys there to make finding them when you get home a total breeze. Plus, they can stay attached to your keys on the chain so it’s easy to move them from bag to bag.
06A Sterling Silver Ring That Doubles As A Fidget Toy
This sterling silver ring looks like a gorgeous piece of jewelry but it’s also a sneaky fidget to you can use anywhere. Spinning the attached rings around can help lessen stress, improve concentration, and encourage focus. It’s durable, tarnish-resistant, and even comes in a cute cotton bag.
07Moisturizing Gel-Lined Socks To Soothe & Repair Your Heels
Infused with jojoba oil, lavender oil, and vitamin E, these moisturizing socks work overnight to soothe and moisturize your feet and heels. They have a gel-lined heel that locks in moisture and hydration, while the sock itself is moisture-wicking, breathable, washable, and reusable so you can keep your feet smooth and soft all year round.
08Hand Masks That Deeply Hydrate In Just 10 Minutes
These hand masks are packed with prebiotic oat and shea butter to help deeply hydrate and soothe dry skin. Simply slip your hands into the pre-lotioned masks, leave on for just 10 minutes, and then remove to reveal soft and supple skin. Bonus: they’re touch-sensitive so you can still use your phone while your hands are in the mask.
09A Cozy Stuffed Animal That’s Actually A Scented Heating Pad
If you’re looking for a heating pad that’s not just another blanket, look no further than this guy. This cozy plushie has a gentle lavender scent to encourage calmness and has an inner heating pouch that can be removed, microwaved, and returned to give you warm and snuggly relief whenever you need it.
10Wool Dryer Balls That Reduce Wrinkles, Static Cling & Drying Time
All you have to do with these 100% New Zealand wool dryer balls is toss them into the dryer with your clothes instead of using fabric softener or sheets. They gently bounce around to increase air circulation, evenly distribute heat, reduce wrinkles, tangles, and static cling, and cut down on overall drying time. In addition to saving you money and time on the dryer, they’re shaped like adorable little penguins.
11Sheets Of Portable Antibacterial Soap That Smell Amazing
The brilliance in this soap is that they come in thin sheets so you can take them with you anywhere. Simply take one sheet out of the packet, add water until it dissolves, then lather up and get your hands nice and clean. Each package comes with 100 sheets for 100 hand washes, and they smell amazing every single time.
12A Shower Foot Rest With A Little Compartment For Your Razor
If your shower doesn’t have a built-in crevice for you to put your foot up on while you’re shaving, this foot rest solves that easily. It’s slightly angled to be ergonomic and comfortable, it can hold up to 270 pounds, and it has nonslip pads on the bottom to keep you sturdy. Plus, it has a compartment with drainage holes where you can store your shaving essentials.
13A Shower Scrubber That’s Antimicrobial & Bacteria-Resistant
Swap out your loofah for this silicone body scrubber that’s antimicrobial and resists odor-causing bacteria. It has dozens of flexible scrubbing nubs its surface that instantly lather up and exfoliate to reveal your smooth, soft, and naturally glowing skin. It has a strap for ergonomic handling and a hanging hook to air dry between uses.
14Handheld Fruit & Veggie Peelers With Rubber Finger Grips
These fruit and veggie peelers have a sharp stainless steel blade that makes it easy to take the skin off potatoes, carrots, zucchini — whatever. It has a two-finger ring-style soft rubber grip that protects your hands and fingers from getting scraped or cut so you can do things quickly, effectively, and safely.
15Dry Shampoo Powder With A Built-In Sponge Applicator
Make your no-hair-wash days last a little longer with this powder dry shampoo. It comes in five colors (and a plain version) so it blends in better with your natural locks, and the powder formula revives volume, soaks up excess oil, and can be used to touch up your hairline. Plus, it has a built-in sponge applicator that’s easy and mess-free to use.
16A Toilet Seat Handle To Lift & Lower Without Touching
These toilet seat handles use thick 3M tape to adhere to the bottom of your toilet seat so you can lift and lower it without actually touching the rim. Not only does it make things more sanitary, but it makes it so easy that it encourages people to lower the seat after use. Plus, it has such a thin footprint it doesn’t make your seat uneven or wabbly.
17Extra-Strength Pimple Patches To Take Care Of Deep, Early-Stage Zits
These pimple patches feature fast-acting microdarts that deeply penetrate the skin to help take care of early-state, unpoppable zits before they’re a problem. They’re packed with salicylic acid, peptides, and niacinamide that work together to shrink the appearance of pimples in just a few hours — even if they’re deep under your skin.
18Open Bowls That Slide Under The Cutting Board To Make Food Prep Easy
These bowls feature one open side with a slim bottom that can slide underneath your cutting board so you can easily slide your chopped ingredients into the bowl to make meal prep a mess-free breeze. They have built-in handles for easy transport and they nest into each other to easily store when you’re not using them.
19Handled Grippers That Can Hold Hot Plates & Bowls
These grippers have a stainless steel bottom and ergonomic plastic handle that allows you to grab hot plates or bowls from an instant pot or air fryer without burning your hands or fingers. They have a silicone insert inside the grip that absorbs heat and also acts as a nonslip bottom to keep your bowls and plates secure.
20A Compact Pet Hair Roller That’s Infinitely Reusable
Get pet hair off your clothes and furniture with this specially-designed roller. The reusable roller features two extra grippy rolls ,and all you have to do is rub it back and forth over your upholstery or clothing to see your cat and dog’s hair picked up instantly. Then, simply open the back chamber, remove everything collected, and reuse it next time.
21A Salad Spinner With A Clear Bowl & Built-In Coladner
Make sure your salad is well washed, rinsed, and dried with this spinner. It features a clear 6.3-quart bowl with a removable colander. Simply add your lettuce, fruits, and veggies to the colander and rinse them. Then, add them back into the bowl, affix the lid, and use the manual pump to spin the lettuce around until it’s dry. Then remove excess water from the bowl and use it to serve.
22A Guided Meditation Light With 2 Breathing Modes
This guided meditation light has two breathing modes to help you calm down and release stress. The light changes color as you’re supposed to inhale, hold, and exhale to help soothe your mind and reset. It can help you inhale for four seconds, hold for seven seconds, and exhale for exhale seconds, or inhale for five and exhale for five, depending on what you need.
23Cucumber-Scented Wipes That Help You Freshen Up Anywhere
If you sometimes need to refresh your deodorant on-the-go, these clever wipes are for you. They’re in a compact package, so they’re easy to travel with, and they’re gentle yet effective enough to wipe away sweat, control odor, and leave no sticky residue. They’re PH-optimized and free of aluminum, baking soda, parabens, and other unwanted things.
24Microwave Cleaners That Only Need Water & Vinegar
Simply add water and vinegar into this steam cleaner, put it in your dirty, sauce-covered microwave, and run it for five to seven minutes. The cleaner uses steam to loosen up all the gunk inside your microwave, so that when the timer goes off you can easily wipe everything down without scrubbing or struggling.
25Merino Wool Seat Belt Covers That Are *So* Soft Against Your Neck & Chest
These seat belt covers have a hook-and-loop closure that snaps around the top of your seatbelt to not only keep you protected while you’re in the car, but also feel soft and fuzzy against your neck, face, and chest. They’re made of 100% authentic Australian sheepskin wool that fits on most traditionally sized seat belts for a cozy car ride.
26Easy-To-Install Wall Mounts To Hold All Your Spray Bottles
Save space and organize with these clever wall mounts that hold all your spray bottles. They use strong self adhesive to secure to ceramic, wood, or marble. They install in seconds, and each of them can hold one spray bottle to keep them easily accessible and ready to go whenever you need them.
27A Nourishing Cuticle Balm That Rolls Up For Easy Application
Treat your fingers and nails to this spa-worthy cuticle balm from fan-favorite brand Sally Hansen. It’s infused with aloe, safflower oil, and vitamin E to deeply hydrate and heal dry nails and peeling cuticles. Plus, it comes in this convenient roll-up case with a sturdy lid so you can refresh your manicure anywhere you are.
28A Clear Container To Keep Your Herbs Fresh For Weeks
This handy container is specially designed to keep your herbs and other greens fresh for anywhere from two to three weeks. It has a glass container with a BPA-free plastic basket and a stainless steel core that keeps your herbs upright. The top has air vents that allow everything inside to breathe and a handle on top to easily pull herbs out when you need them.
29A Lemon-Shaped Makeup Sponge That Seamlessly & Evenly Blends
The most unique part about this makeup sponge is that the lemon shape isn’t just adorable but it’s actually functional — the pointed top can get into hard-to-reach spots like around the nose and under the eyes, while the flat bottom is great for spot-treating blemishes. Use wet or dry to effortlessly and evenly blend foundation, contour, cream, and more.
30A Stone Bath Mat That Absorbs Water In Under 60 Seconds
Upgrade your bathroom and swap out your old, raggedy bath mat for this super sleek and absorbent stone one. It’s made of all-natural diatomite stone that absorbs water in under 60 seconds and dries quickly to keep your bathroom spill-free. And the bottom has nonslip pads to keep you sturdy.
31Bunny-Shaped Toaster Tongs Made Of Durable Wood
Stop burning your fingers and risking electric shock every time you reach into the toaster to pull your bread out and use these tongs instead. They’re made of durable wood that’s thin enough to slip into the toaster and pull your bread out without worry. They have an ergonomic solid handle and, best of all, are shaped like an adorable little bunny.
32Headbands & Wrist Bands To Keep Your Hair & Arms Dry While Washing Your Face
Wear these headbands and wrist bands while washing your face to keep water from splashing onto your hair or dripping down your forearms and making a mess. They’re made of super soft microfiber with an inner elastic band that stretches to fit comfortably. Plus, the headbands feature adorable snail eyes for an added fun and funky touch.
33An Easy-To-Use Tofu Press With 2 Pressure Levels
If you love tofu, this press is about to change your life. All you have to do is add a block of tofu to the inner tray, and you can use it to deeply press it down for extra firm tofu or gently press to drain silken tofu. The inner tray is elevated so all the juices drain properly, and it only takes 15 to 20 minutes to get tofu exactly the way you like it.
34A Timed Lock Box With 3 Security Modes
If you need to lock up your phone to get any work done, check out this portable lock box. It has three security modes — one is a standard lockbox without a timer, one is a timed lock with an override code, and one is a timed lock without an override code. The timer can be set for anywhere from one minute to 30 whole days.
35Soothing, Self-Steaming Eye Masks With A Subtle Scent
Infused with the a fresh green tea scent, these masks use warmth and fine moist steam to help relieve symptoms of dry eye, inflammation, styes, stress, and other discomfort. Each one can get to 113 degrees and stay at that comfortable temperature for 20 to 30 minutes to help you relax while increasing circulation and giving you a spa experience in your own home.
36A Veggie Chopper With An Extra-Sharp Rotating Blade
Use this veggie chopper to cut up onions, peppers, garlic, and more. It has a 360-degree rotating stainless steel blade with a manual pump that allows you to control how finely things are chopped up. One push of the pump is the equivalent to six knife cuts all at once — what a time-saver. Plus, the whole thing is really easy to clean.
37Moisturizer Infused With Snail Mucin For Glassy, Soft Skin
This moisturizer is packed with snail mucin — yep, you read that right — to expertly repair damaged skin, deeply hydrate, and relieve redness to help reveal your naturally glowing complexion. Ideal for your face and neck, simply apply a dime-sized amount and pat it in until it’s fully absorbed.
38A Shoulder Wrap That Can Be Used For Heat & Cold Therapy
This shoulder wrap can be put in the microwave or freezer to use as heat or cold therapy to ease your head, neck, and shoulders. It has a long shape that’s filled with flaxseed, so it’s flexible to conform to the shape of your neck, and weighted to stay in place as you move around. Plus, it has an incredibly soft and smooth surface.
39An Octopus-Shaped Overflow Drain Cover For Deeper Bath Water
If you can never seem to get your knees and your shoulders under the water when you’re taking a bath, its sounds like you need this overflow drain cover to help your bath water get a little deeper. It uses strong suction cups to adhere around the overflow drain to get more water into your tub. But don’t worry — it has one hole on top that will drain the water if it gets dangerously high.
40A Popular Menstrual Cup That’s Soft, Flexible & Leak-Free
If you’re looking to swap out pads and tampons for a menstrual cup, check out this one with almost 20,000 five-star ratings. It’s soft and flexible, made of 100% medical-grade silicone and comes in two sizes — small holds three to four tampons’ worth and large holds four to five tampons’ worth. It can be worn for up to 12 consecutive hours a day, and it’s odor- and toxin-free to support a healthy pH.
41Exfoliating Gloves That Expertly Remove Dirt, Sweat & Dead Skin
Exfoliating gloves are a must-have addition to your shower routine if you want soft and supple skin without any expensive products. Simply put them on, lather them up with your normal everyday soap, and scrub off all the dirt, sweat, grime, and dead skin to reveal your naturally glowing complexion. They’re made of four layers of skin-friendly material with an elastic cuff to be soft and effective.
42Packing Cubes With A Double Zipper To Help Further Compress
These packing cubes not only help organize the inside of your suitcase but also feature a double zipper system that compresses everything inside to help you pack more efficiently than ever. They’re made of abrasion-resistant nylon with a double stitched seam for added durability. They’re water-repellent, and come in four different sizes that are great for all your travel essentials.
43Heart-Shaped Patches That Penetrate Pores & Improve The Look Of Zits
These heart-shaped pimple patches are packed with hydrocolloid, tea tree oil, and salicylic acid to deeply penetrate pores, absorb impurities, and help reduce the look of acne. Simply apply directly on top of the troubled spot, leave on for at least four hours — most people use it overnight — and then remove it to reveal your naturally glowing complexion.
44A Skincare Spatula To Help Apply Masks, Creams & Balms
This stainless steel spatula has a thin, flat end that can help you apply clay masks, moisturizer, cleansing balms, and more to help achieve a more hygienic skincare application. You can also store this scooper in the freezer to add a satisfying, effective, and de-puffing cooling effect — especially on the under eye areas.
45An Adorable Little Plastic Home To Store All Your Teabags
This little plastic house is the perfect place to store and organize your chaotic tea bag collection. Simply remove the roof, add your packed tea bags, and the door acts as a little dispenser to help you pull out one tea bag at a time. The cute design is great to store on your countertop for a functional conversation starter with guests.
46Supportive Shoe Inserts That Control Odor & Wick Away Moisture
If you want the no-show look without sacrificing support and odor control, these liners are for you. They have the appearance of an insole with all the things you want out of a sock — moisture wicking, odor-controlling, supportive, soft, and machine washable. They come in three sizes you can trim to fit inside your shoe.
47Aesthetic Dishcloths That Absorb Up To 20 Times Their Weight In Liquid
Swap out your single-use paper products for these amazing dishcloths. They can be used to clean, dust, wipe, mop, dry — you name it. They don’t scratch or leave lint behind on your surfaces. They absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid, dry quickly, and can be tossed in the washing machine to be reusable up to 100 times. Bonus: these come with a wall hook to hang your towels from.
48Best-Selling Waterproof Eyeshadow In A Creme To Powder Stick
Enriched with vitamin E, vitamin C, and candelilla wax, this eyeshadow stick delivers super rich, high-pigment color with its creme to powder formula. It’s waterproof for all-day wear and gives you the kind of sparkle that can really help make your eyes pop. And you don’t even need a brush, the applicator has a built-in smudger to effortlessly blend.
49Hanging Legging Storage That Holds Up To 24 Pairs
Great for storing leggings to open up some space in your dresser, this bag can hold up to 24 pairs neatly rolled up. It’s double sided and can hang on the closet’s rack or over the top of a door. Each pouch is independent so you can take one out without removing any of the other ones. Plus, the compartments are clear so you know which pair is inside.
50A Foldable Sink Cover With A Textured Surface To Clean Makeup Brushes
If you’re lacking counter space in your bathroom and never have enough room to get ready, check this out. It’s a silicone topper that unfolds to cover your sink, giving you a ton more space to work with. It’s heat resistant up to 480 degrees to hold your hair tools and it has a textured surface that can be used to help you clean your makeup brushes.
51An Ergonomic Mouse That’s Wireless & Rechargeable
This mouse might look untraditional, but that’s because it’s designed to be the most ergonomic, conforming to the natural angle of your wrist to help avoid pain while you’re working. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with a two-month working time on a single charge. Plus, the front clickers are silent, so you can work without disturbing anyone around you.
52A Microwaveable Basket That Steams Veggies In Minutes
Get quick and easy steamed veggies in just minutes when you cook them in the microwave in this clever basket. It comes with a 2-liter container, an inner strainer basket, and a sturdy lid that’s leak-proof with a top hole that releases steam. It’s made of BPA-free materials that are microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
53A Pack Of Fruit-Scented Push-Pop Sensory Toys
Push and pop the bubbles on these fruit-shaped sensory toys to help tackle restlessness, reduce stress, and improve concentration. But they’re not only shaped like fruit, as you pop and prod them, they give off the subtle scent of fruit, too. They come in a set of four and are a fun sensory tool.
54An Ice Roller That Can Help Calm & Refresh Skin
This ice roller is a must-have addition to your morning routine to help refresh and awaken your skin. Keep it in the freezer, and the deeply cooling sensation can help tighten, brighten, and soothe your skin in just a few minutes. The brand recommends using it five to 10 minutes after applying your skincare products to help everything get absorbed.
55Handy Herb Scissors With 5 Super Sharp Blades
Chop up herbs, spices, and leafy greens easily and quickly with these specially-designed scissors. They feature five sharp stainless steel blades that cut, mince, and chop so quickly, and of course, they have ergonomic handles for added comfort. Plus, they’re the shape of normal scissors so they’re easy to store in your utensil drawer.
56A Microwave-Safe Pizza Storage Container That Holds Up To 5 Slices
This pizza storage container can hold up to five slices and includes perfectly shaped separators to make sure each slice stays fresh. It’s expandable so it’s only as big as the amount of pizza inside, which can help save a ton of space in your refrigerator. It has an airtight seal, and the whole thing is microwave-safe to heat up leftovers.
57Best-Selling Wine Glass Markers To Personalize Your Drink
These wine glass markers come in eight different colors — from shimmering gold to classic black to exciting pink — and can be used to write your name on your cup so you don’t misplace it at a party. They dry quickly, don’t smear, and are made with food-safe ink. They can also be used to write a name on a water cup and double as seat markers at a dinner party.
58A Pig-Shaped Bacon Grease Container With A Built-In Strainer
This silicone bacon grease container is a great place to pour excess grease to let it solidify before throwing it out (or using it to add flavor to another dish). It has a built-in strainer to remove any large pieces, and a pig-shaped lid to keep it fresh. It’s heat resistant up to 500 degrees and it’s freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.
59A Multi-Tasking Makeup Brush That’s Perfect For Traveling
This makeup brush features a contour brush, blending sponge, eyeshadow brush, and eyeliner brush — all on one convenient stick. The bristles are made of premium synthetic fibers that are soft and un-dyed to give you smooth, even, and streak-free application. Plus, its compact design makes it great for traveling.
60Heat-Resistant Meat Shredding Claws That Look So Gothic
These meat shredding claws are heat resistant up to 446 degrees so you can use them to pull pork, shred chicken, rip beef, tear fish, and way more. Simply wear them over your knuckles, sink them into the meat, and move them around easily. They have an ergonomic design with eye-socket grips and they can be used on meat that’s straight off the grill our out of the oven.
61Window Shade Cord Winders That Keep The Wires Out Of Reach
Instead of having messy-looking cords hanging off the end of your blinds — that, not to mention, are easy for kids and animals to mess around with — check out these winders. They attach to the cords and wind them up, keeping them out of reach, looking neat, and still easy to pull and push to adjust your blinds as desired.
62Fuzzy Bluetooth Earmuffs That Play Music & Keep You Warm
Great for commuting to work or working out, these Bluetooth earmuffs not only keep your head and ears toasty warm, but they also play music. They have 10-plus hours of play time on a single charge and are made of three layers of soft, fluffy, and heat-retaining fabric. They even have play, pause, and volume controls on the side of the earmuff.
63A Set Of Silicone Cups That Make Poaching Eggs A Breeze
Poaching eggs can be a hard task, but these silicone cups make it actually really easy. Just crack an egg into each vessel, place them in 1 inch of boiling water, put a lid on your pan, and the cooking will commence. No vinegar or stirring required.
64A Cute Gel Eye Mask That Helps Reduce Puffiness
This adorable fishbowl-shaped gel eye mask is specifically designed to apply hot or cold therapy to the tender skin surrounding your eyes. Simply place it in the freezer for 20 minutes or in hot water for three to five minutes, to help reduce puffiness, inflammation, dark circles, swelling, and tired eyes. It’s a great addition to your self-care routine — and it doesn’t break the bank.
65Cooling Whiskey Glasses With A 360-Degree Silicone Sleeve
These cooling whiskey glasses features a layer of refillable water that, when placed in the freezer, freezes in just four hours to keep your drinks chilled without using any gel or chemicals. It has a 360-degree silicone sleeve to protect your fingers from the cold, and it’s made of a BPA-free, recyclable plastic.
