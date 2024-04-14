55 Weird Things For Your Backyard That Are Clever As Hell On Amazon

10 This Hummingbird Ring Feeder That You Can Get In 7 Colors

A fantastic way to experience hummingbirds up close and personal is by using this hummingbird ring feeder to offer them nectar. A small amount of nectar fits in the ring and the goal is to get hummingbirds to trust you enough to swing by (it’s totally normal for that process to take a while).

As one reviewer noted, “My husband and I both were able to get hummingbirds to feed out of our hands and it was an amazing experience! We slowly moved our yard feeders closer and closer to the back porch over the course of a week and then stood next to one of them with our hand out with the ring and it worked!” The ring is top-shelf dishwasher safe and comes in seven great colors.