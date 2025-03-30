50 Weird Things For Your Backyard That Are Pure Genius

If you’re having a backyard party but don’t have enough seats for everyone, check out this inflatable lounger. Simply whisk it through the air to inflate — you don’t have to blow it up yourself — and then quickly close the opening and trap the air. It has anti-deflation technology that keeps it full for five to six hours. It’s great for one person to lie or two people to sit. Then, when the party is over, you can collapse it and store it until next time.