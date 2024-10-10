Weird Things For Your Home With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews That Are Amazeballs

Let the shopping commence.
Your home is your sanctuary, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Enter the weird-yet-genius products on Amazon that are making people ask, “Why didn’t I think of that?” With near-perfect reviews and a dash of quirkiness, these picks are proof that functional and fun can totally coexist. Whether it’s solving problems you didn’t even know you had or just adding a little extra flair, these clever finds are anything but ordinary—and trust us, they’re amazeballs. If you’re ready to spice up your space with some seriously cool (and a little weird) home upgrades, keep scrolling.
01A Pair Of Night Lights That Can Be Set In Rainbow Mode
It’s no surprise that kids love this night light because it emits light from all the colors of the rainbow. There are three light modes to choose from, multicolored being one of them. A dusk-to-dawn sensor keeps the light turned on and off when appropriate. It comes in a pack of two, so you can spread out the illumination.
02This Foldable Sink Cover For Extra Space When You Need It
Perfect for bathrooms that don’t have any (or enough) countertop space, this foldable sink cover will add some necessary square footage. It comes in two size options to best fit your particular sink, and the foldable design makes it easy to store when you aren’t using it. The mat leaves a couple of inches of space in front of the faucet, so you can still access water while the cover is in place.
03This Best-Selling Rotary Cheese Grater That Also Works With Veggies, Fruit & Nuts
This rotary cheese grater comes with three interchangeable blades that can slice cheese, nuts, veggies, and fruit. One blade works best for slicing, another is great for shredding, and the third is ideal for fine shredding. No electricity is needed for this Amazon best-seller as you get to do the cranking with your own two hands.
04This Pet Hair Remover That’s Easy To Use & Empty
A great way to remove dog and cat hair from furniture, rugs, pillows, and more is by using this pet hair remover that doesn’t require a messy roll of adhesive. Instead, stickiness in the lint roller picks up hair after pushing it back and forth. Once the gadget is full of hair, an easy-release button opens the built-in receptacle so it can be completely and easily emptied into the trash.
05These Chic Glass Lunch Containers That’re Microwave & Dishwasher Safe
The beauty of this glass bowl container (aside from it being a beauty, aesthetically speaking), is that it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. The airtight lid prevents leaks and spills, so it’s a great option to bring to work or school. Made from durable borosilicate glass, the bowl is wrapped in high-quality protective silicone to help prevent damage.
06A Clip-On Book Light So You Keep Reading While Your Partner Sleeps
This rechargeable book light features three color modes and a dimmable light to reduce eye strain while reading at night. The battery will last anywhere from 10 to 80 hours, depending on your brightness settings. The light can be angeled and the clamp of the clip-on can be opened all the way to fit on any number of pages.
07This Genius Strainer That Snaps Right Onto Pots
If you’re like me and make an extraordinary amount of pasta for your kids, your life in the kitchen will improve tremendously when you hook this pasta strainer onto the pot. The strainer snaps right on, so you can efficiently drain water without dirtying a larger strainer while dumping pasta back and forth. You’ll also save a ton of space storing it, in comparison to other strainers.
08This Toilet Paper Spray That Can Replace 200 Wet Wipes
Why pay for wet wipes when you can easily make your own for much less with this toilet paper spray? There’s no worrying about “flushable” wipes clogging your toilet and the formula features plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, witch hazel, and more. This four-ounce bottle replaces 200 wipes.
09This 2-Pack Of Freezing Cubes For Portioned Soups & More
These dishwasher-safe freezing cubes are perfect for everything from meal prep to portioning soups into easy single servings — and even baking small baked goods in (the silicone is oven safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit). With two molds in a pack — each with four slots — you can batch out all your tasty creations. They even come with lids for simplified storage.
10This Thin Outlet That Comes With A Cord Concealer Kit
With this ultra-thin outlet concealer, you can hide an entire outlet and the cords. The kit comes with a three-outlet, three-foot power strip that’s connected to the outlet concealer so you can plug in the concealer to hide the outlet. From there, you can place the power strip behind the furniture so all the cords are out of sight. Adhesive tape is included to secure the cord to the wall.
11This Wooden Sunglass Organizer With Space For 10 Pairs
In an effort to store your sunglasses in a place where they won’t get scratched and you can easily grab the pair you want to rock, give this wooden sunglasses organizer a go. Featuring five tiered shelves, the organizer can hold 10 pairs of sunglasses. It’s perfect for placing on a dresser or countertop so you can grab and go.
12This Over-The-Door Hook That Every Cat Lover Needs
For anyone who adores cats, this over-the-door cat hook is a must-have. In its paws, the cat can hold a towel, robe, jacket, belt, or something similar. Even if you aren’t someone who’s into displaying cat decor, since this hangs behind a door, it’ll bring you an immense amount of joy and your guests don’t even have to know about it.
13This Space-Saving Outlet Shelf That’s Easy To Install
The concept of this outlet shelf is so simple, yet so helpful. Paired with an existing outlet, the shelf is easily installed by replacing the current outlet cover. The shelf is there to hold a phone or other device as it charges, and it’s especially helpful with saving space when you put a smart speaker like an Echo Dot on the shelf.
14This Rotating Kitchen Utensil Holder With 3 Large Compartments
Place this extra-large stainless steel kitchen utensil holder on your countertop for quick access to your most used utensils. It has a removable divider with one large compartment and two smaller ones. It doesn’t just hold utensils, however — the holder can also be rotated with a simple finger touch to make access even easier.
15An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That Works With Lids Of All Sizes
Mount this jar opener underneath a cabinet in the kitchen, and it’ll always be there to help. It’s a huge help for tough jars, but it’s especially helpful for people with arthritis or chronically weak hands. All you have to do is insert the jar, gently twist it, and let the opener do the heavy twisting. It works with any size jar.
16This Hilarious Dish Brush Shaped To Make Chores More Fun
If you’re going to wash dishes, you might as well make it fun while using this hilarious beardy dish brush. The sturdy bristles of the brush are designed to look like a gnome’s beard, and the shape of the gnome’s hat, while adorable, offers a comfortable grip for scrubbing. Better yet, the dish brush is safe to throw in the dishwasher.
17This Oil Dispenser Set With 4 Pouring Spouts
The brown color of the glass on this olive oil dispenser set protects the oil from sunlight to preserve the oil’s freshness. In addition to the two glass bottles, the set comes with four pouring spouts — two with a sealed cap and the other two with a flip top. Also included with the set is a stainless steel funnel for refilling and chalkboard labels.
18This Veggie Chopper That’s An Absolute Workhorse
Whether you want to chop, dice, spiralize, or cut, this 14-in-1 gadget will do it all — and then some. It comes with four interchangeable blades, plus an included compartment with a lid so you can take your veg and store it right in the fridge without dirtying another container. You also get two cleaning scrapers and two brushes with the set to make cleanup a breeze, although the entire chopper is also dishwasher safe on the top shelf.
19These Self-Gripping Cable Ties That Come In A 20-Pack
You don’t have to cut these self-gripping cable ties off when you want to remove them as they pull apart and are reusable, unlike plastic cable ties. The hook and loop cable cord organizers stay attached until you’re ready to take them off. They come in packs of 20, 24, 30, or 50, and can be used on cords of all types and sizes.
20This Easy-Access Purse Organizer That Can Also Be Used For Towels, Linens & More
There are eight transparent pockets on this versatile hanging purse organizer, allowing you to fully see your purse and bag collection. You can also use it for spare towels, linens, or blankets. It has a 360-degree swivel hook that gives you quick access to both sides. The holder frees up floor and closet space and can hold more than one purse per pocket — depending on the size of the purse, of course.
21These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders With Adjustable Coarseness
The coarseness level of your salt and pepper is completely in your hands when you use this electric salt and pepper grinder set. The adjustable coarseness isn’t even the coolest feature of the grinders — that’s the gravity activation that occurs when the grinders are turned over and ready to season. The grinders also feature LED lights so you can see what you’re doing.
22These Peppermint-Scented Pods To Keep Your Toothbrush Clean
Whether you use it for travel or at home, this toothbrush protector will keep your bristles clean and germ-free. It fits most standard toothbrushes and lasts for three months per pod (this set includes two for a six-month supply). Each pod contains a tablet with peppermint essential oils to keep it smelling fresh, too.
23This Sleek Light-Up Word Clock That Displays Time Like A Word Search
Every five minutes, this LED word clock updates the current time in a word search format, lighting up the correct words. Since this unique, modern clock is so much different than the standard clock, it’s definitely a conversation starter. The clock is perfect for a hutch, nightstand, or bookshelf, or it can be mounted to a wall.
24This Velvet Jewelry Travel Case That Zips Closed
Keep your favorite necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and more safe in this zippered velvet travel case. A divider prevents pieces from scratching others and a small mirror built into the divider makes it easy to check your look. It’s available in nine shades in the listing.
25This Over-The-Door Organizer That Holds Its Shape
You can pack a whole lot of things in this over-the-door organizer without worrying about it tilting or deforming from the weight. The window pockets are large and are perfect for toys, linens, baby gear, and other items that you don’t want lying around. The organizer consists of four main pockets and four side pockets.
26This Laundry Detergent Holder That Gets Every Last Drop
Get every last drop out of your big bottle of laundry detergent without lifting it by using this laundry detergent holder. It has a built-in cup holder to prevent drips on your counter or machine and has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
27A Genius Cutlery Cleaner With Rave Reviews
More than 11,000 shoppers have awarded this genius cutlery cleaner a perfect five-star rating. The compact, wrap-around design makes it easy to work silverware through without risk of cuts, and the sturdy bristles have great scrubbing power. When the dishes are done, you can hang the brush on the edge of your sink, too.
28A Set Of Strainers That Take Up Almost No Cabinet Space
Clean fruits and vegetables and drain hot foods like pasta and rice using this two-pack of strainers. Each one is made with heat-resistant silicone (to 212 degrees Fahrenheit) and they are collapsible to take up nearly no space in your cabinets or drawers. Simply pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
29This Fun Bubble Shower Curtain Liner That’s Mildew-Resistant
This 3D bubble shower curtain liner is a lot different than the standard liner. First, the design is unique and fun, and although it’s transparent, it’s not all the way see-through. It’s kind of like looking through a blurry filter. The liner is thick and durable, and because of that, the water simply rolls off, keeping the mildew away.
30These Floor Protectors That Stretch To Fit Most Chairs & Tables
Thanks to their silicone material, this 16-pack of floor protectors can stretch to fit most chair and table legs (even square ones). They come in several shades in the listing to math your furniture, as well as a clear version.
31These Silicone Baking Sheets You Can Use Time & Time Again
You can ditch your clunky metal cookie sheets and replace them with this silicone baking mat set. The BPA-free mats are great for baking cookies and other baked goods, and they provide an even heat distribution. Three half-sheet mats come in the set, each lasting up to 3,000 uses in the oven. Over 16,000 Amazon customers gave them a five-star review.
32This Water-Based Stain Remover With 42,000+ 5-Star Reviews
It’s hard to believe that this water-based stain remover can easily remove ketchup, blood, dirt, baby food, grass stains, and more — but 42,000-plus reviewers confirm it works as advertised. The gentle formula is safe to use around pets and kids, and reviewers say it even works on old set-in stains.
33A Handy Milk Frother That’ll Make You Never Want To Use A Spoon Again
Stirring your coffee with a spoon gets the job done, but it doesn’t get the job done like this milk frother. There are so many possibilities with this frother that go beyond coffee. It can whisk eggs, mix protein shakes, and create a frothy foam like a professional barista, except you won’t have to leave your home or spend all your money. You can buy your own in one of eight colors.
34This Cold Brew Bottle That’ll End Up Saving You Hundreds
This chic cold brew bottle allows you to brew iced coffee by simply adding coffee grounds and water. To use, place the coffee grounds inside the strainer and put the lid on. Give the heatproof bottle a gentle shake to start the extraction. The bottle can hold up to five cups, and it can help you save money by cutting back on your pricey coffee shop visits.
35A Handy Meat Chopper & Potato Masher Tool
Every kitchen could use this two-in-one tool from Farberware. It functions as a meat chopper (perfect for cooking up ground meat) and a vegetable masher ( it’s not just for potatoes). It’s dishwasher safe and heat safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s been awarded over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
36This Color-Changing Light For Your Toilet
Light up your late-night trips to the bathroom with the LumiLux toilet light. It works by detecting body heat, so it turns on and off automatically, and it lights up in 16 fun colors. So far, it’s amassed over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one person writing, “I LOVE this, I don't ever need to turn on any lights. Picks up motion right as I come near. Get it!! You won't regret it.”
37A Multiuse Kitchen Hammer With An Ergonomic Nonslip Grip
Get thin chicken cutlets, crush nuts for a salad, or make cookie crumbs for a pie crust — you can do it all with this meat-tenderizing hammer. The head features a smooth and textured side, and the handle has an ergonomic shape and nonslip material to ensure you don’t lose your grip.
38This 6-Side Grater With A Catch-All Attachment
This grater is so clever because it also comes with a container attachment that makes grating a way less messy process. “This grater has ever kind of grating surface you can imagine, and I love the storage container that attaches to the bottom,” wrote one reviewer on Amazon. “The lid is nice if you want to pre-grate something for later. Easy to clean--just throw everything in the dishwasher.” The grater itself has six different grating functions, as well as a non-slip silicone base.
39These Multi-Use Silicone Pads From Shark Tank
Whether you use them in lieu of trivets, oven mitts, or splatter guards, you’ll get so much use out of these Safe Grabs in the kitchen. Made of silicone, they’re heat resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, so they can go in the microwave or oven, and they’re dishwasher safe, too.
40This Sauce Pot With A Built-In Basting Brush
Ideal for grill masters and home chefs, this cleverly designed sauce pot has a built-in basting brush on the lid. The brush, which is removable and made of silicone, is dishwasher safe, and the pot holds up to 16 ounces. One reviewer wrote, “No more putting the brush down on the counter/multiple surfaces and leaving sticky bbq sauces everywhere. Not only can you mix up a concoction directly in the quality stainless steel container, but keeps your brush safe from debris and bugs outside if give 6 stars if I could. It even got left outside in the rain and never rusted.”
41This Portable Bidet That’s Ideal For Camping
Say goodbye to wasteful Wet Wipes and say hello to the HappyPo Original XL Butt Shower. It functions like a portable bidet, and, in addition to being ideal for campers and festival goers, is useful for postpartum purposes, too. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I travel a lot for work and missed my home bidet. This travel bidet is very effective. I does the job really well and the best part is that I can adjust the flow. Don’t think about it, GET IT!” Another person commented, “Back surgery is no fun but this was very useful while healing and not being allowed to bend and twist until healed.”