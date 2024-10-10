Weird Things For Your Home With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews That Are Amazeballs

Say goodbye to wasteful Wet Wipes and say hello to the HappyPo Original XL Butt Shower. It functions like a portable bidet, and, in addition to being ideal for campers and festival goers, is useful for postpartum purposes, too. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I travel a lot for work and missed my home bidet. This travel bidet is very effective. I does the job really well and the best part is that I can adjust the flow. Don’t think about it, GET IT!” Another person commented, “Back surgery is no fun but this was very useful while healing and not being allowed to bend and twist until healed.”