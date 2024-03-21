60 Weird Things On Amazon Prime That Are All The Rage Right Now

New products always seem to be trending, and if you want to get your hands on all of them, you’re not alone. You also happen to be in luck — Amazon has all these internet-famous things available at the touch of a button, making it easier than ever to try the latest beauty product or gadget. Just scroll on for picks that are skyrocketing in popularity right now and add them to your cart while you can.

01 These Disposable Towels That Won’t Transfer Bacteria To Your Face Amazon Clean Skin Club Clean Towels (50 Count) $18 See On Amazon Pat your skin dry with a perfectly clean towel after every face wash with this pack of disposable towels. Dermatologist-approved, they're great for sensitive skin and ideal for removing makeup effortlessly. Featuring a smooth side and a textured side, you can use them to dry your skin after washing or wet them to help you remove makeup.

02 These Open-Toe Slippers Lined With Cozy Faux Fur Amazon FITORY Faux Fur Open Toe Slipper $25 See On Amazon Step into comfort and style with these open-toe slippers. Lined with faux fur and featuring a nonslip outsole, these cozy, comfortable slippers are great for indoor and outdoor use. With double straps and one adjustable buckle, they give a personalized fit for all foot shapes. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 13

03 These Popular Pimple Patches That Heal Blemishes Overnight Amazon Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics (36 Count) - $11 See On Amazon Help reduce blemishes fast with these pimple patches. The hydrocolloid stickers work within six to eight hours, improving the appearance of blemishes by absorbing all the gunk. The adhesive keeps these on all night (or day) and the color blends well with your skin to make these barely noticeable.

04 A Machine That Deeply Cleans Fruits & Vegetables Amazon Heyjar Fruit and Vegetable Washing Machine $30 See On Amazon If you buy a lot of fresh produce, you’ll want this fruit and vegetable washing machine to easily clean everything. The gadget cleanses fruits, vegetables, and various food items by degrading potentially harmful residues and prolonging their freshness. Use it up to 25 times when fully charged.

05 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover With 130,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $28 See On Amazon Pet parents have discovered the usefulness of this pet hair remover, a reusable device that pulls up dog and cat hair with ease. Because this tool doesn’t use adhesives, it can be reused again and again — just empty the cartridge at the touch of a button when it’s full.

06 These Rug Corner Grippers That Prevent Slipping & Sliding Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep the corners of rugs securely in place with these highly rated grippers. They use a strong adhesive that sticks well but won't leave a mess when you want to move your rug. Plus, they're easy to lift for cleaning underneath, so you can keep your home tidy.

07 These Cable Ties That Secure Chargers, Wires, & More Amazon Self-Gripping Cable Ties by Wrap-It Storage (40-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Simplify organization with these self-gripping cable ties. Ideal for home, office, or desk organization, these versatile straps quickly tidy cords, cables, and wires. Unlike traditional twist ties, they stay attached to the cord even when not in use. Made from heavy-duty nylon, they're durable and reusable.

08 These Organizers Designed To Fit Under The Bed Amazon ZOBER Underbed Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Improve home organization with these storage bags designed to easily slide under your bed. Great for clothes, blankets, shoes, and more, these bags are sturdy and durable, making them a great option for long-term storage. The clear cover makes it easy to identify your things while side handles help you move the bags as needed.

09 A Popular Face Cream That Contains Moisturizing Snail Mucin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Repair Cream $20 See On Amazon This cult-favorite face cream is filled with a high concentration of 97.5% snail mucin filtrate and promises more radiant skin within days of use. Plus, the snail mucin is harvested ethically in cruelty-free conditions, so you can feel good about using it. Other nourishing ingredients include shea butter, aloe, and vitamin E.

10 A Pumice Stone Cleaner That’s Great For Bathroom Surfaces Amazon Powerstone Pumice Stone Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Handle $14 See On Amazon Up your cleaning game with this pumice stone featuring a sturdy handle for easy use. This powerhouse tool effortlessly gets rid of hard water stains and mineral deposits from toilets, sinks, tiles, and grout. It’s tough on stains but gentle on surfaces, so you don’t have to worry about damaging your sink or toilet bowl.

11 These Sneaker Cleaners That’ll Help Keep Your Shoes Looking New Amazon SneakERASERS Dual-Sided Instant Sole & Sneaker Cleaner (10-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Keep your kicks looking fresh with these sneaker cleaners which use micro-scrubbers to easily remove dirt and scuff marks. These are great for white soles, with one side breaking down stains and the other wiping away residue. Plus, they’re portable and disposable — perfect for quick cleanups anywhere.

12 A Wireless Doorbell Set With Customizable Chimes Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $19 See On Amazon If you’re tired of missing people at your door, this wireless doorbell set will make your life much easier. The set includes two doorbells and one receiver, offering a range of up to 1,000 feet. You can customize each doorbell to ring with a different chime, letting you easily tell if someone is at the front or back door.

13 This Cocktail Kit That Lets You Practice Mixology At Home Amazon The Cocktail Box Co. Mai Tai Kit $23 See On Amazon Discover the joy of mixology with this Mai Tai kit that’s great for both beginners and cocktail aficionados. Craft delicious drinks on the go with a comprehensive kit that contains everything you need — minus the alcohol. Other cocktail kits are also available in the listing, including daiquiri, old-fashioned, mojito, and more.

14 A Tool That Makes It Easy To Put On Jewelry Alone Amazon Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool $9 See On Amazon If you find it difficult to put on jewelry by yourself, this bracelet helper tool is a valuable purchase. It has a comfortable handle that’s easy to hold and features a sturdy clasp to help you secure bracelets, necklaces, watches, and more. Thanks to rubber tips on the end of the tool, it holds your jewelry without causing any damage.

15 A Detangling Brush That Works Wonders On Knotted Hair Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for Adults & Kids $12 See On Amazon This detangling brush is a game-changer for your haircare routine. The flexible, cone-shaped bristles gently separate knots while massaging your scalp, and they’re designed to retain their shape over time. The popular brush — which has over 50,000 five-star reviews and counting — comes in several fun colors and patterns.

16 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Quickly & Gently Amazon Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (4-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Improve your post-shampoo routine with this microfiber towel wrap that quickly dries hair without causing breakage. The material absorbs moisture lightning-fast and is effective on all hair types. This towel also comes in a pack of four, so you can rotate through laundry cycles without missing a beat.

17 A Pillow That Holds Cups, Bottles, Remotes, & More Amazon Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow $35 See On Amazon This cup cozy might seem a little odd, but the design actually makes a lot of sense. Think of it as a mobile cup holder — the sturdy pillow design holds up to five items and each cup holder can expand to fit most cups and mugs. It’s great for keeping on the couch, on the floor, in the car, or using while camping.

18 A Drying Mat That Keeps Countertops Clean Amazon AMOAMI Coffee Bar Drying Mat $15 See On Amazon Prevent spills and messes from your coffee bar with this drying mat. Made with super absorbent soft diatomite, this mat absorbs water and other liquids instantly, preventing messes from accidental spills. The rubber back also keeps it from sliding around on the counter, protecting anything balancing on top.

19 These Wristbands That Stop Water From Dripping Down Your Arms Amazon Chuangdi Spa Washband (4 Pairs) $8 See On Amazon If you hate the feeling of water rolling down your arms, you’ll love these spa wristbands. Made from absorbent microfiber, they’ll catch any water before it goes further down your arms. You’ll get a set of four, so you can switch them out whenever needed. Plus, the set comes in four cute colors.

20 These Colorful Gel Pens That Have Erasable Ink Amazon ParKoo Retractable Erasable Gel Pens (18-Pack) $17 See On Amazon The only downside to pens is the permanence of their ink, but that’s not the case with these erasable gel pens. As the name implies, these contain ink that can be removed with the attached erasers, letting you write freely without worrying about making a mistake. These come in a pack of 18 bright, bold colors.

21 These Foot Masks That Give You Baby-Soft Soles Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Revive dry, cracked feet with this foot peel mask that literally peels away dead skin to make way for soft, smooth soles. Just slip the masks on, wait an hour, and let the blend of fruit acids and extracts start the exfoliation process. Then, sit back while the dry skin falls off over the next couple of days.

22 An Earbud Cleaning Kit That Removes Ear Wax & Dirt Amazon Airpod Cleaner Kit (203 Pieces) $8 See On Amazon Earbuds can get pretty gross with extended use. Luckily, this earbud cleaning kit makes it easy to pull out the gunk that’s stuck in your devices to improve sound quality. It comes with cleaning putty, various brushes, a microfiber cloth, tweezers, and a handy storage box to keep everything organized.

23 A Lamp That Lets You Use Scented Candles Without A Flame Amazon Qoyntuer Candle Warmer Lamp $27 See On Amazon Enjoy candles minus the fire risk with this candle warmer lamp. It gently heats candles to fill your home with your favorite scents. The bulb can be set to turn off after various time increments, giving you peace of mind about home safety. Plus, the warmer is aesthetically pleasing enough to serve as a centerpiece on its own.

24 This Acrylic Picture Frame That Fits Any Home’s Aesthetic Amazon Boxalls Acrylic Picture Frame $13 See On Amazon It can be hard to find photo frames that match your home decor, but this acrylic picture frame is simple and clear, meaning it will fit anywhere. Photos are held firmly inside the frame thanks to strong magnets attaching everything together, and it’s easy to swap old photos out for new ones.

25 An Electric Can Opener That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 See On Amazon Stop fighting with cans and use this electric can opener to make cooking less of a hassle. It just needs four AA batteries (not included) to work. Then, simply place the opener on a can, press the start button, and let it do its magic. It removes lids without leaving behind sharp edges, helping to protect your fingers.

26 These No-Tie Shoelaces That Turn Any Shoe Into A Slip-On Amazon Xpand No Tie Shoelaces System $12 See On Amazon If you hate struggling with laces, you’ll love these no-tie shoelaces that do just what the name promises. They use a tension system to keep your shoes snugly on your feet without undoing laces again and again. Choose from over 30 different colors and patterns for the perfect pop of style.

27 A Unique Pillow That Helps Prevent Neck Pain While Sleeping Amazon Cozyplayer Cervical Pillow $40 See On Amazon Help minimize neck and back pain while you sleep with this cervical pillow. The design is super smart, cradling your head just right to ease neck pain and help keep your spine aligned. It also has contour zones that give your shoulders and arms extra support, making it a unique way to snooze.

28 An Immersion Blender For Making Soups, Smoothies, & More Amazon Peach Street Immersion Blender $30 See On Amazon You’ll want this immersion blender in your kitchen arsenal, with its robust 500-watt motor and four stainless steel blades. It effortlessly tackles everything from soup ingredients to fruits for smoothies and more. Need an extra boost? Just hit the turbo button for added power. Plus, its detachable base makes cleanup easy, and the ergonomic design gives a comfortable grip every time.

29 A Garlic Press That Simplifies Ingredient Prepping Amazon Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press $20 See On Amazon This garlic press may be your new secret weapon in the kitchen. Made from rust-resistant materials, it’s built to withstand the test of time. Its ergonomic handle promises easy crushing and mincing of garlic, while the integrated studs efficiently extract paste in seconds — no more smelly hands after chopping.

30 These Toothpaste Caps That Reduce Sticky Bathroom Messes Amazon Chrome Cherry SqueezMe Toothpaste Caps $8 See On Amazon Make brushing teeth less messy with these toothpaste caps that self-seal to eliminate sticky paste crusting around the tube. The self-sealing mechanism also works to disperse an even amount of toothpaste each time, preventing waste and saving you money. You’ll get three clear caps in each pack.

31 A Stain Treater Spray Designed For Food Spills Amazon Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray, 4 Oz. - $7.49 See On Amazon Dealing with stubborn stains? This stain-treater spray is here to help by quickly removing food stains from clothes, carpets, and more. The water-based formula is free from peroxide, chlorine, fragrance, dye, and other potentially irritating ingredients. Plus, the portable size makes it great for taking on the go.

32 A Nail Polish That Brightens Up Dull Or Discolored Nails Amazon LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer $20 See On Amazon This fan-favorite nail concealer gives your nails a healthy glow while hiding imperfections like yellowing or staining. Its sheer, buildable shade complements all skin tones, providing a luminous finish with a hint of color. Choose from shades such as bare (pictured here), milky, pale pink, and more.

33 A Car Cup Holder Expander That Fits Your Biggest Water Bottles Amazon Swigzy Car Cup Holder Expander $27 See On Amazon Tote your large water bottle all around town with this car cup holder expander that can be adjusted to fit most vehicles. The base features flexible tabs to hold water bottles such the Hydro Flask, Yeti, and other 40-ounce containers. You can even offset the base so it doesn’t block the other cup holder in your car.

34 These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders That Are So Easy To Use Amazon FORLIM Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set $18 See On Amazon Season your dishes like a pro with this electric salt and pepper grinder set. Thanks to the effortless gravity-induced operation, you can simply flip the container over and it will start grinding. With customizable coarseness levels and a sleek design, these are great for any kitchen or dining room table.

35 This Hand Cream That Has 50,000+ 5-Star Ratings Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $10 See On Amazon If you're hoping to soothe dry, cracked hands, Amazon reviewers are big fans of this hand cream. The concentrated formula moisturizes and forms a protective barrier on the skin to help retain hydration. It’s unscented, non-greasy, and “works like magic,” according to a reviewer.

36 These Cable Labels That Keep Power Cords Organized Amazon Wrap-It Storage Cable Labels (36-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Simplify cord organization with this set of colorful cable labels. Forget about messy tape and flimsy twist ties — just write on these labels with a pen and wrap them around your cables. Unlike adhesive tags, these have a reusable hook and loop closure, leaving no sticky residue.

37 An Under-$5 Hand Mask That Leaves Skin Soft & Smooth Amazon Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask $4 See On Amazon Give your hands some TLC with this single-use hand mask made with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and probiotic oats. Gentle and free from parabens and fragrances, these gloves promise to leave your hands visibly softer and smoother. They’re great to have stocked up in your bathroom for impromptu spa days.

38 These Outdoor Clips That Let You Attach Decor To Brick Walls Amazon Holiday Joy Brick Clips (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon To hang decor on brick without having to drill, just use these handy brick clips. Made from durable spring steel, the sturdy clips can support up to 25 pounds each and are suitable for a variety of items, including wall art, holiday lights, and wreaths. Use them indoors and outdoors.

39 This Contact Paper That Turns Surfaces Into Chalkboards Amazon Kassa Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll $11 See On Amazon Turn any area into a hub of creativity with chalkboard contact paper. This adhesive paper attaches easily to walls, tables, and desks, providing a place to doodle or jot down lists. With the large roll size, there's plenty of space for your ideas, and it comes with five vibrant pieces of chalk.

40 These Wool Dryer Balls That Can Replace Your Dryer Sheets Amazon LARQUE Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Discover the wonders of these wool dryer balls, which are made entirely from pure New Zealand wool. They offer a chemical-free option for softening laundry and preventing items from sticking together while drying, making them great for households with people with sensitive skin. These handcrafted balls effectively reduce wrinkles and static cling, while also cutting down on drying time, saving both energy and money.

41 A Pet Odor-Eliminating Spray That Smells Like Oranges Amazon Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - $18 See On Amazon Cleaning up after pets doesn’t have to involve a strong chemical smell — this pet odor eliminator is powered by orange oil that gives a powerful burst of fragrance with each use. It helps eliminate smells from upholstery, tile, car interiors, and other surfaces. It’s also backed by nearly 80,000 five-star ratings from pet parents.

42 This Gel That Pulls Up Dust & Debris In Your Car Amazon PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Easily achieve a spotless car interior with this car cleaning gel. Designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like air vents, cup holders, and dashboard crevices, this putty is simple to use. It’s gentle on your vehicle and can be reused until it darkens from dirt buildup. It’s also great to use on electronics, keyboards, and more.

43 A Beautiful Suncatcher That Casts Rainbows Around The Room Amazon JIHUI Pendant Suncatcher (Set of 3) $9 See On Amazon Add bursts of color to your home with these gorgeous pendant suncatchers. When sunlight filters through them, the pendants cast rainbows around the room. They’re made from heavyweight crystal glass and three come in each package with strings included for easy hanging.

44 An Outlet Concealer That Cleans Up Cords & Wires Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon Visually tidy your living space with this outlet concealer. Ideal for kitchens, compact areas, and behind furniture, this discreetly hides outlets and cords, improving your home's aesthetics. Its slim, wall-hugging design easily integrates with your decor, requiring no special tools to set up — just plug it in and place the connected power strip out of sight.

45 A Car Seat Headrest Hook That Holds Purses & Bags Amazon Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Improve organization in your car with these headrest hooks. Easy to install, these swivel around the back of your car’s headrests to provide hooks that can hold purses, shopping bags, backpacks, and more. These are lightweight and sturdy and fit most cars, trucks, and SUVs.

46 This Mini Donut Maker That Makes 7 Little Treats Amazon DASH Mini Donut Maker $27 See On Amazon Make your favorite treats at home with this mini donut maker. It whips up cute and tasty mini donuts in minutes so you can have them for a quick breakfast, snack time, or entertaining guests. Make seven donuts at once with minimal mess thanks to the nonstick surface.

47 These Garden Lights That Turn Your Yard Into A Fairy Wonderland Amazon TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These solar garden lights make a charming addition to any outdoor area. They gently sway in the breeze, reminiscent of fireflies, looking lovely in the evening and at night. Convenient and wire-free, just place them in your garden to illuminate your evenings with their cozy ambiance.

48 These Drawer Organizers That Keep Things Neat & Tidy Amazon Vtopmart Drawer Organizers (15 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon With 15 bins in various sizes, this organizer set will help you overhaul chaotic drawers. Use them in any drawer in your home — bathroom, kitchen, office, you name it. They come with nonslip silicone pads to keep everything in place, and they’re easy to clean.

49 A Set Of Transparent Sticky Notes That Won’t Block Text Amazon ENLUOM Transparent Sticky Notes (200 Sheets) $5 See On Amazon Enhance your note-taking experience with these transparent sticky notes. Unlike conventional sticky notes, these clear alternatives won't block documents or text. They're great for adding annotations to books or highlighting important papers without causing any damage. These stick securely but can also be easily repositioned without leaving behind residue.

50 These Car Seat Fillers That Prevent Things From Falling In The Gap Amazon Car Seat Gap Filler (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon Tired of losing your keys or phone down the black hole between your car seat and console? This car seat gap filler solves the problem beautifully, sliding into that space and creating a barrier to stop your goods from falling. It also includes a storage pocket and a hook for hanging purses or trash bags.

51 This Microwave Place Mat & Food Cover That Eliminates Messes Amazon Aidacom Microwave Place Mat & Food Cover $10 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than opening the microwave and realizing your food exploded everywhere. Prevent that from happening again with this microwave place mat and food cover set. The silicone mat collects any spills for easy cleanup and helps protect your hands from hot dishes, while the vented lid stops food from getting on the microwave walls.

52 A Label Maker That Connects To Your Phone Amazon SUPVAN E10 Bluetooth Label Maker $18 See On Amazon Take your organization game to the next level with this Bluetooth label maker. From your phone, you can create labels with various fonts and emojis and print them for immediate use. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts up to a month before it needs to be plugged in.

53 A Microwaveable Grill That Makes Beautifully Crispy Bacon Amazon Progressive International Microwavable Bacon Grill $11 See On Amazon Make your favorite breakfast protein a little easier with this microwavable bacon grill. Its raised design keeps bacon elevated while cooking, letting the fat drip off and leaving you with crispy slices. The vented cover prevents splattering while cooking and the entire thing can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

54 This Retinol Eye Stick That Hydrates & Brightens Amazon VELAMO ADVANCED Retinol Eye Stick $16 See On Amazon Simplify your beauty routine by swapping your retinol cream with this retinol eye stick. It promises to brighten skin with regular use and deliver results within a few weeks, making it a great addition to your skin-care routine. It’s also gentle enough to use on sensitive skin.

55 These Oven Liners That Prevent Messes From Cooking Amazon ThreadNanny Heavy Duty Oven Liners (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Stop stuck-on food messes before they happen with these heavy-duty oven liners. They should fit most standard ovens but can be trimmed if necessary. When messes do happen, just take these nonstick liners out and easily wipe away spills. The liners can also be put in the dishwasher to be cleaned.

56 A Hair Wax Stick That Tames Unruly Flyaways Amazon Samnyte Hair Wax Stick $8 See On Amazon Tame frizz and flyaways with this hair wax stick that contains 18 plant-based ingredients such as beeswax and castor seed oil. The formula is fragrance-free and gentle on your scalp, leaving behind a soft, smooth shine. One reviewer called it a game-changer, adding, “It holds the hair perfectly in place without making it too hard or sticky.”

57 A Mini Box Cutter That Has Smart Safety Features Amazon Slice Mini Box Cutter $10 See On Amazon Designed with safety in mind, this mini box cutter features an auto-retractable hold button that prevents injuries if the tool accidentally slips from your hand. The design also keeps fingers safe and away from the blade while using. Also helpful? It’s magnetic, so you can stick it on the fridge for storage.

58 A Door Prop That Helps The Washing Machine Air Out Amazon Spidfee Front Load Washer Door Prop $10 See On Amazon To help prevent your washing machine from smelling musty, you can air it out after each use with this washer door prop. It keeps the door of your front load washing machine propped open for as long as you like, letting it circulate air and reducing the likelihood of mildew and mold growing inside.

59 A Sponge That Cleans & Defogs Your Car’s Windows Amazon Travelon Windshield Cleaner and Defogger $12 See On Amazon This windshield cleaner and defogger is a great tool to keep in your car. At about the size of a kitchen sponge, this is easy to keep with you and quickly clears up foggy windows on cold mornings. It can be used wet or dry and can be thrown in the washing machine when it gets dirty.