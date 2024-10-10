Let the shopping commence.
Amazon is full of hidden gems, and some of the best ones are straight-up weird. We’re talking about those quirky, under-$20 finds with near-perfect reviews that make you wonder, “How did I live without this?” From genius gadgets to random-but-brilliant solutions, these oddball products are getting rave reviews for a reason.
A Pair Of Night Lights That Can Be Set In Rainbow Mode
It’s no surprise that kids love this night light because it emits light from all the colors of the rainbow. There are three light modes to choose from, multicolored being one of them. A dusk-to-dawn sensor keeps the light turned on and off when appropriate. It comes in a pack of two, so you can spread out the illumination.
These Repairing Heel Sleeves That Work In 20 Minutes
This popular pair of vented heel sleeves is designed to help repair cracked heels, calluses, and dry skin by infusing plant-based oils and mineral oil (in as little as 20 minutes) for noticeable results. You’re supposed to wear them every day for a week for optimal results. They’re hypoallergenic and breathable for overnight wear. One shopper gushed, “I love them as they leave my feet feeling silky soft upon waking up.”
A Clip-On Book Light That Can Be Dimmed
This rechargeable book light features three color modes and a dimmable light to reduce eye strain while reading at night. The battery will last anywhere from 10 to 80 hours, depending on your brightness settings. The light can be angeled and the clamp of the clip-on can be opened all the way to fit on any number of pages.
This Portable Bidet That’s Honestly Awesome
Say goodbye to wasteful Wet Wipes and say hello to the HappyPo Original XL Butt Shower. It functions like a portable bidet, and, in addition to being ideal for campers and festival goers, is useful for postpartum purposes, too. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I travel a lot for work and missed my home bidet. This travel bidet is very effective. I does the job really well and the best part is that I can adjust the flow. Don’t think about it, GET IT!” Another person commented, “Back surgery is no fun but this was very useful while healing and not being allowed to bend and twist until healed.”
This Best-Selling Rotary Cheese Grater That Also Works With Veggies, Fruit & Nuts
This rotary cheese grater comes with five interchangeable blades that can slice cheese, nuts, veggies, and fruit. One blade works best for slicing, another is great for shredding, and the third is ideal for fine shredding. No electricity is needed for this Amazon best-seller as you get to do the cranking with your own two hands.
These Best-Selling Acne Patches That Absorb Pimple Gunk
When you have a pimple that could use some medicated help, this 36-pack of acne patches is a great source. Formulated with hydrocolloid, the thin stickers blend into the skin and can improve the look of pimples or blemishes in six to eight hours. The adhesive on the patches is strong enough to stay put overnight, even as you toss and turn — if you don’t believe me, just ask the over 106,000 people who gave them five enthusiastic stars on Amazon.
These Floor Protectors That Stretch To Fit Most Chairs & Tables
Thanks to their silicone material, this 16-pack of floor protectors can stretch to fit most chair and table legs (even square ones). They come in several shades in the listing to math your furniture, as well as a clear version.
This Genius Strainer That Snaps Right Onto Pots
If you’re like me and make an extraordinary amount of pasta for your kids, your life in the kitchen will improve tremendously when you hook this pasta strainer onto the pot. The strainer snaps right on, so you can efficiently drain water without dirtying a larger strainer while dumping pasta back and forth. You’ll also save a ton of space storing it, in comparison to other strainers.
This Over-The-Door Hook That Every Cat Lover Needs
For anyone who adores cats, this over-the-door cat hook is a must-have. In its paws, the cat can hold a towel, robe, jacket, belt, or something similar. Even if you aren’t someone who’s into displaying cat decor, since this hangs behind a door, it’ll bring you an immense amount of joy and your guests don’t even have to know about it.
These Cult-Fave Lip Scrubbers That Plump & Exfoliate
Shoppers can’t get enough of these double-side lip brushes that exfoliate and plump. The silicone material features two different textures to slough off dry, chapped skin and help increase circulation. As one reviewer raved, “When using it on my lips I see and feel such drastic results. [...] I've used this every day since I got it (4 months ago) and honestly don't know how I survived before.”
These Peppermint-Scented Pods To Keep Your Toothbrush Clean
Whether you use it for travel or at home, this toothbrush protector will keep your bristles clean and germ-free. It fits most standard toothbrushes and lasts for three months per pod (this set includes two for a six-month supply). Each pod contains a tablet with peppermint essential oils to keep it smelling fresh, too.
A Genius Cutlery Cleaner With Rave Reviews
More than 11,000 shoppers have awarded this genius cutlery cleaner a perfect five-star rating. The compact, wrap-around design makes it easy to work silverware through without risk of cuts, and the sturdy bristles have great scrubbing power. When the dishes are done, you can hang the brush on the edge of your sink, too.
A Brilliant Purse Organizer Insert That Comes In Multiple Sizes
With this purse organizer insert, you won’t have to dig around in the abyss of your purse when you need to find something. The organizer comes in six size options to fit purses of various sizes, and it’s available in 16 colors so you can choose the one that best matches your purse. It has 13 compartments to neatly organize your belongings and make the best use of your bag’s space.
This Space-Saving Outlet Shelf That’s Easy To Install
The concept of this outlet shelf is so simple, yet so helpful. Paired with an existing outlet, the shelf is easily installed by replacing the current outlet cover. The shelf is there to hold a phone or other device as it charges, and it’s especially helpful with saving space when you put a smart speaker like an Echo Dot on the shelf.
An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That Works With Lids Of All Sizes
Mount this jar opener underneath a cabinet in the kitchen, and it’ll always be there to help. It’s a huge help for tough jars, but it’s especially helpful for people with arthritis or chronically weak hands. All you have to do is insert the jar, gently twist it, and let the opener do the heavy twisting. It works with any size jar.
This Color-Changing Light For Your Toilet
Light up your late-night trips to the bathroom with the LumiLux toilet light. It works by detecting body heat, so it turns on and off automatically, and it lights up in 16 fun colors. So far, it’s amassed over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one person writing, “I LOVE this, I don't ever need to turn on any lights. Picks up motion right as I come near. Get it!! You won't regret it.”
This Hilarious Dish Brush Shaped To Make Chores More Fun
If you’re going to wash dishes, you might as well make it fun while using this hilarious beardy dish brush. The sturdy bristles of the brush are designed to look like a gnome’s beard, and the shape of the gnome’s hat, while adorable, offers a comfortable grip for scrubbing. Better yet, the dish brush is safe to throw in the dishwasher.
A Best-Selling Nail-Strengthening Cream
Reviewers are raving about this nail-strengthening cream. It’s formula includes calcium, coconut oil, beeswax, vitamins, and more to battle weak nails and damaged cuticles. It can be used with or without nail polish and on the fingers or toes.
This K-Beauty Plumping Essence That Delivers The Dewiest Glow
For fresher, brighter skin, you need this plumping essence in your lineup. It’s infused with powerhouse ingredients like marine minerals, tamarind and cucumber extract, and aloe vera juice to leave skin hydrated and glowy. Created by K-beauty brand SeoulCeuticals, it’s a fan favorite that has shoppers raving about how it delivers that covetable “glazed donut” look.
This Oil Dispenser Set With 4 Pouring Spouts
The brown color of the glass on this olive oil dispenser set protects the oil from sunlight to preserve the oil’s freshness. In addition to the two glass bottles, the set comes with four pouring spouts — two with a sealed cap and the other two with a flip top. Also included with the set is a stainless steel funnel for refilling and chalkboard labels.
These Beeswax Lip Balms That Double As Cuticle Moisturizers
It’s always nice to have at least one really good lip balm around the house — or in this case, three of them. This organic, eco-friendly beeswax lip balm is full of natural ingredients that moisturize lips as well as cuticles. It’s available in several scents that smell great, and it comes in a compostable tube.
These Self-Gripping Cable Ties That Come In A 20-Pack
You don’t have to cut these self-gripping cable ties off when you want to remove them as they pull apart and are reusable, unlike plastic cable ties. The hook and loop cable cord organizers stay attached until you’re ready to take them off. They come in packs of 20, 24, 30, or 50, and can be used on cords of all types and sizes.
This Easy-Access Purse Organizer That Can Also Be Used For Towels, Linens & More
There are eight transparent pockets on this versatile hanging purse organizer, allowing you to fully see your purse and bag collection. You can also use it for spare towels, linens, or blankets. It has a 360-degree swivel hook that gives you quick access to both sides. The holder frees up floor and closet space and can hold more than one purse per pocket — depending on the size of the purse, of course.
These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders With Adjustable Coarseness
The coarseness level of your salt and pepper is completely in your hands when you use this electric salt and pepper grinder set. The adjustable coarseness isn’t even the coolest feature of the grinders — that’s the gravity activation that occurs when the grinders are turned over and ready to season. The grinders also feature LED lights so you can see what you’re doing.
This Fun Bubble Shower Curtain Liner That’s Mildew-Resistant
This 3D bubble shower curtain liner is a lot different than the standard liner. First, the design is unique and fun, and although it’s transparent, it’s not all the way see-through. It’s kind of like looking through a blurry filter. The liner is thick and durable, and because of that, the water simply rolls off, keeping the mildew away.
This Laundry Detergent Holder That Gets Every Last Drop
Get every last drop out of your big bottle of laundry detergent without lifting it by using this laundry detergent holder. It has a built-in cup holder to prevent drips on your counter or machine and has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
A Set Of Strainers That Take Up Almost No Cabinet Space
Clean fruits and vegetables and drain hot foods like pasta and rice using this two-pack of strainers. Each one is made with heat-resistant silicone (to 212 degrees Fahrenheit) and they are collapsible to take up nearly no space in your cabinets or drawers. Simply pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
This Over-The-Door Organizer That Holds Its Shape
You can pack a whole lot of things in this over-the-door organizer without worrying about it tilting or deforming from the weight. The window pockets are large and are perfect for toys, linens, baby gear, and other items that you don’t want lying around. The organizer consists of four main pockets and four side pockets.
4 Pairs Of Exfoliating Gloves For Under $10
Get baby-soft skin with these exfoliating gloves that you can use in or out of the shower. They’ll help give your skin an extra-deep clean when you use them with body wash, and you get four pairs for less than $10, so it’s a great value.
This Antiseptic Mouthwash With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating
Freshen your breath by getting to the source: the bacteria that causes bad breath, gingivitis, and plaque. This antiseptic mouthwash eradicates 99.99% of germs without using alcohol and it leaves behind a fresh minty flavor. The formula is free from free from alcohol, dyes, sulfates, and parabens.
These Silicone Baking Sheets You Can Use Time & Time Again
You can ditch your clunky metal cookie sheets and replace them with this silicone baking mat set. The BPA-free mats are great for baking cookies and other baked goods, and they provide an even heat distribution. Three half-sheet mats come in the set, each lasting up to 3,000 uses in the oven. Over 16,000 Amazon customers gave them a five-star review.
This Water-Based Stain Remover With 42,000+ 5-Star Reviews
It’s hard to believe that this water-based stain remover can easily remove ketchup, blood, dirt, baby food, grass stains, and more — but 42,000-plus reviewers confirm it works as advertised. The gentle formula is safe to use around pets and kids, and reviewers say it even works on old set-in stains.
This Large Fruit Infuser Water Bottle That’s Easy To Clean
If you have difficulty drinking enough water without flavor, you should check out this fruit infuser water bottle that will encourage you to hydrate all day. You can put any type of fruit in the infuser, which adds a hint of natural fruit flavor. The infuser is removable for easy cleaning, the lid has a one-touch flip top, and the exterior of the bottle is shatterproof. Plus, it fits in most car cup holders.
A Pair Of Cooling Tools To Calm Your Face
Soothe, cool, and moisturize your face using this two-piece set that includes an ice roller and genuine jade gua sha tool. The tools can help relieve puffiness, headaches, and facial tension. The set has more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
This 6-Side Grater With A Catch-All Attachment
This grater is so clever because it also comes with a container attachment that makes grating a way less messy process. “This grater has ever kind of grating surface you can imagine, and I love the storage container that attaches to the bottom,” wrote one reviewer on Amazon. “The lid is nice if you want to pre-grate something for later. Easy to clean--just throw everything in the dishwasher.” The grater itself has six different grating functions, as well as a non-slip silicone base.
A Handy Milk Frother That’ll Make You Never Want To Use A Spoon Again
Stirring your coffee with a spoon gets the job done, but it doesn’t get the job done like this milk frother. There are so many possibilities with this frother that go beyond coffee. It can whisk eggs, mix protein shakes, and create a frothy foam like a professional barista, except you won’t have to leave your home or spend all your money. You can buy your own in one of eight colors.
This Hair Serum That’s Packaged In Single-Use Capsules
Give your hair the nutrients it needs with this best-selling hair serum that’s conveniently packaged in single-use capsules. The serum is enriched with argan, macadamia, and avocado oils, and works to repair and strengthen your hair while also softening it and adding shine. Each bottle contains 40 capsules, so you’ll be set for ages.
A Handy Meat Chopper & Potato Masher Tool
Every kitchen could use this two-in-one tool from Farberware. It functions as a meat chopper (perfect for cooking up ground meat) and a vegetable masher ( it’s not just for potatoes). It’s dishwasher safe and heat safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it’s been awarded over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
A 4-Pack Of 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner Brushes
Cleaning your tongue is so important, and these two-in-one Oralganix tools make it so easy. They’re dual sided, with one side functioning as a tongue scraper and the other as a tongue brush, and they’re sold in a four-pack, so you can stock up for yourself or get one for every member of your family.
A Multiuse Kitchen Hammer With An Ergonomic Nonslip Grip
Get thin chicken cutlets, crush nuts for a salad, or make cookie crumbs for a pie crust — you can do it all with this meat-tenderizing hammer. The head features a smooth and textured side, and the handle has an ergonomic shape and nonslip material to ensure you don’t lose your grip.
This Toilet Paper Spray That Can Replace 200 Wet Wipes
Why pay for wet wipes when you can easily make your own for much less with this toilet paper spray? There’s no worrying about “flushable” wipes clogging your toilet and the formula features plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, witch hazel, and more. This four-ounce bottle replaces 200 wipes.
These Grippy Pads That Prevent Things From Slipping & Sliding Around
Prevent your phone from slipping and sliding around with this clever grippy pad — although they can be used for so many other things aside from your phone. They peel off easily without leaving behind residue, and are also washable and reusable. Reviewers use them in their cars, RVs, offices, gaming rooms... the list goes on.
This Sauce Pot With A Built-In Basting Brush
Ideal for grill masters and home chefs, this cleverly designed sauce pot has a built-in basting brush on the lid. The brush, which is removable and made of silicone, is dishwasher safe, and the pot holds up to 16 ounces. One reviewer wrote, “No more putting the brush down on the counter/multiple surfaces and leaving sticky bbq sauces everywhere. Not only can you mix up a concoction directly in the quality stainless steel container, but keeps your brush safe from debris and bugs outside if give 6 stars if I could. It even got left outside in the rain and never rusted.”
More cool finds on Amazon with tons of 5-star reviews
If you’re loving the weird-but-amazing under-$20 finds, we’ve got a few more surprises for you—this time under $30. These quirky products are just as clever, with a little extra bang for your buck. Whether you're upgrading your home, tackling everyday annoyances, or just looking to treat yourself, these budget-friendly picks will definitely impress.
This Thin Outlet That Comes With A Cord Concealer Kit
With this ultra-thin outlet concealer, you can hide an entire outlet and the cords. The kit comes with a three-outlet, three-foot power strip that’s connected to the outlet concealer so you can plug in the concealer to hide the outlet. From there, you can place the power strip behind the furniture so all the cords are out of sight. Adhesive tape is included to secure the cord to the wall.
These Genius Gloves For Grooming Your Pets
Fool your pets into thinking you’re petting — not grooming — them with these clever gloves. By just stroking your dog as you naturally would, they actually work to de-shed and gently massage your dog. Reviewers also like using them to help lather up shampoo in the bath and therefore give their pets a deeper clean.
This 2-Pack Of Freezing Cubes For Portioned Soups & More
These dishwasher-safe freezing cubes are perfect for everything from meal prep to portioning soups into easy single servings — and even baking small baked goods in (the silicone is oven safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit). With two molds in a pack — each with four slots — you can batch out all your tasty creations. They even come with lids for simplified storage.
This Sleek Light-Up Word Clock That Displays Time Like A Word Search
Every five minutes, this LED word clock updates the current time in a word search format, lighting up the correct words. Since this unique, modern clock is so much different than the standard clock, it’s definitely a conversation starter. The clock is perfect for a hutch, nightstand, or bookshelf, or it can be mounted to a wall.
This Foldable Sink Cover For Extra Space When You Need It
Perfect for bathrooms that don’t have any (or enough) countertop space, this foldable sink cover will add some necessary square footage. It comes in two size options to best fit your particular sink, and the foldable design makes it easy to store when you aren’t using it. The mat leaves a couple of inches of space in front of the faucet, so you can still access water while the cover is in place.
This Cold Brew Bottle That’ll End Up Saving You Hundreds
This chic cold brew bottle allows you to brew iced coffee by simply adding coffee grounds and water. To use, place the coffee grounds inside the strainer and put the lid on. Give the heatproof bottle a gentle shake to start the extraction. The bottle can hold up to five cups, and it can help you save money by cutting back on your pricey coffee shop visits.
These Chic Glass Lunch Containers That’re Microwave & Dishwasher Safe
The beauty of this glass bowl container (aside from it being a beauty, aesthetically speaking), is that it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. The airtight lid prevents leaks and spills, so it’s a great option to bring to work or school. Made from durable borosilicate glass, the bowl is wrapped in high-quality protective silicone to help prevent damage.
This Pet Hair Remover That’s Easy To Use & Empty
A great way to remove dog and cat hair from furniture, rugs, pillows, and more is by using this pet hair remover that doesn’t require a messy roll of adhesive. Instead, stickiness in the lint roller picks up hair after pushing it back and forth. Once the gadget is full of hair, an easy-release button opens the built-in receptacle so it can be completely and easily emptied into the trash.
This Veggie Chopper That’s An Absolute Workhorse
Whether you want to chop, dice, spiralize, or cut, this 14-in-1 gadget will do it all — and then some. It comes with four interchangeable blades, plus an included compartment with a lid so you can take your veg and store it right in the fridge without dirtying another container. You also get two cleaning scrapers and two brushes with the set to make cleanup a breeze, although the entire chopper is also dishwasher safe on the top shelf.
This Rotating Kitchen Utensil Holder With 3 Large Compartments
Place this extra-large stainless steel kitchen utensil holder on your countertop for quick access to your most used utensils. It has a removable divider with one large compartment and two smaller ones. It doesn’t just hold utensils, however — the holder can also be rotated with a simple finger touch to make access even easier.
This 1-Gallon Water Jug With Helpful Time Markers
If you like to keep track of your water intake so you know you’re hydrating enough, try this one-gallon water jug with time markers. The bottle comes with two lids — one for chugging, and a lid with a straw included. Time markers go from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is all the water you need for one day. It’s a great way to stay motivated to drink more water.
This Cult-Fave Cleansing Balm That Hydrates Your Skin
Improve your skin’s hydration and boost antioxidants in the skin while you clean off makeup, dirt, and oil with this highly rated cleansing balm. The vegan formula boasts vitamin C and acerola berry, and it comes with a spatula for easy application.
This Velvet Jewelry Travel Case That Zips Closed
Keep your favorite necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, and more safe in this zippered velvet travel case. A divider prevents pieces from scratching others and a small mirror built into the divider makes it easy to check your look. It’s available in nine shades in the listing.