60 Weird Things with Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews That Are Amazeballs

There’s no shortage of awesome things to buy on the internet, but pinpointing those awesome things can be time-consuming. Lucky for you, these fun but practical products are all backed with excellent reviews. Scroll on for incredible items that thousands of customers have given an enthusiastic thumbs up to.
01 This Wooden Sunglass Organizer With Space For 10 Pairs
In an effort to store your sunglasses in a place where they won’t get scratched and you can easily grab the pair you want to rock, give this
wooden sunglasses organizer a go. Featuring five tiered shelves, the organizer can hold 10 pairs of sunglasses. It’s perfect for placing on a dresser or countertop so you can grab and go. 02 This Thin Outlet That Comes With A Cord Concealer Kit
With this
ultra-thin outlet concealer, you can hide an entire outlet and the cords. The kit comes with a three-outlet, three-foot power strip that’s connected to the outlet concealer so you can plug in the concealer to hide the outlet. From there, you can place the power strip behind the furniture so all the cords are out of sight. Adhesive tape is included to secure the cord to the wall. 03 A Clip-On Book Light That Can Be Dimmed
This
rechargeable book light features three color modes and a dimmable light to reduce eye strain while reading at night. The battery will last anywhere from 10 to 80 hours, depending on your brightness settings. The light can be angeled and the clamp of the clip-on can be opened all the way to fit on any number of pages. 04 This Genius Strainer That Snaps Right Onto Pots
If you’re like me and make an extraordinary amount of pasta for your kids, your life in the kitchen will improve tremendously when you hook this
pasta strainer onto the pot. The strainer snaps right on, so you can efficiently drain water without dirtying a larger strainer while dumping pasta back and forth. You’ll also save a ton of space storing it, in comparison to other strainers. 05 This Best-Selling Rotary Cheese Grater That Also Works With Veggies, Fruit & Nuts
This
rotary cheese grater comes with three interchangeable blades that can slice cheese, nuts, veggies, and fruit. One blade works best for slicing, another is great for shredding, and the third is ideal for fine shredding. No electricity is needed for this Amazon best-seller as you get to do the cranking with your own two hands. 06 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Come In A Pack Of 20
If you want to trade in plastic straws for something more sustainable, these
reusable silicone straws will do the trick. The pack comes with 20 bent straws, which are easier to drink from than straight straws, and a cleaning brush and storage bag. They’re dishwasher safe and compatible with 20-ounce and 30-ounce tumblers. 07 This Pet Hair Remover That’s Easy To Use & Empty
A great way to remove dog and cat hair from furniture, rugs, pillows, and more is by using this
pet hair remover that doesn’t require a messy roll of adhesive. Instead, stickiness in the lint roller picks up hair after pushing it back and forth. Once the gadget is full of hair, an easy-release button opens the built-in receptacle so it can be completely and easily emptied into the trash. 08 This Coffee & Tea Straw For Brewing On The Go
Bring this
coffee and tea brewing straw on the go when you don’t have the time or capability to use a coffee maker — like when you’re traveling or camping. The portable straw features a filter at the bottom that keeps the particulates out while maintaining the flavor of your beverage. After the filter is removed, the straw is dishwasher safe. 09 A Brilliant Purse Organizer Insert That Comes In Multiple Sizes
With this
purse organizer insert, you won’t have to dig around in the abyss of your purse when you need to find something. The organizer comes in six size options to fit purses of various sizes, and it’s available in 16 colors so you can choose the one that best matches your purse. It has 13 compartments to neatly organize your belongings and make the best use of your bag’s space. 10 A Set Of 3 Trash Can Bands To Keep Trash Bags From Falling
If you’re done with reaching your hand inside a gross trash can to fix the trash bag that continuously falls, you’ll be very happy with this set of three
elastic trash can bands. The bands are a smart way to hold a 13-gallon to 33-gallon trash bag in place and feature a durable metal connector. They are simple bands that will alleviate a whole lot of frustration. 11 This Foldable Sink Cover For Extra Space When You Need It
Perfect for bathrooms that don’t have any (or enough) countertop space, this
foldable sink cover will add some necessary square footage. It comes in two size options to best fit your particular sink, and the foldable design makes it easy to store when you aren’t using it. The mat leaves a couple of inches of space in front of the faucet, so you can still access water while the cover is in place. 12 This Over-The-Door Hook That Every Cat Lover Needs
For anyone who adores cats, this
over-the-door cat hook is a must-have. In its paws, the cat can hold a towel, robe, jacket, belt, or something similar. Even if you aren’t someone who’s into displaying cat decor, since this hangs behind a door, it’ll bring you an immense amount of joy and your guests don’t even have to know about it. 13 These Best-Selling Acne Patches For Overnight Healing
When you have a pimple that could use some medicated help, this 36-pack of
acne patches is a great source. Formulated with hydrocolloid, the thin stickers blend into the skin and can improve the look of pimples or blemishes in six to eight hours. The adhesive on the patches is strong enough to stay put overnight, even as you toss and turn — if you don’t believe me, just ask the over 106,000 people who gave them five enthusiastic stars on Amazon. 14 This Space-Saving Outlet Shelf That’s Easy To Install
The concept of this
outlet shelf is so simple, yet so helpful. Paired with an existing outlet, the shelf is easily installed by replacing the current outlet cover. The shelf is there to hold a phone or other device as it charges, and it’s especially helpful with saving space when you put a smart speaker like an Echo Dot on the shelf. 15 This Cozy Sleepsuit That’s Key For Swaddle Transitioning
Designed to help babies transition comfortably out of a swaddle while staying warm during sleep time, this
magic baby sleepsuit fits babies from three to six months. That said, you can also choose a version available for six to nine months. The sleepsuit has three layers of fabric that make it extra soft and cozy. It’s machine washable and is available in seven colors. Plus, your baby will look ridiculously adorable while wearing it. 16 A Pair Of Night Lights That Can Be Set In Rainbow Mode
It’s no surprise that kids love this
night light because it emits light from all the colors of the rainbow. There are three light modes to choose from, multicolored being one of them. A dusk-to-dawn sensor keeps the light turned on and off when appropriate. It comes in a pack of two, so you can spread out the illumination. 17 This Rotating Kitchen Utensil Holder With 3 Large Compartments
Place this extra-large stainless steel
kitchen utensil holder on your countertop for quick access to your most used utensils. It has a removable divider with one large compartment and two smaller ones. It doesn’t just hold utensils, however — the holder can also be rotated with a simple finger touch to make access even easier. 18 This Oil Dispenser Set With 4 Pouring Spouts
The brown color of the glass on this
olive oil dispenser set protects the oil from sunlight to preserve the oil’s freshness. In addition to the two glass bottles, the set comes with four pouring spouts — two with a sealed cap and the other two with a flip top. Also included with the set is a stainless steel funnel for refilling and chalkboard labels. 19 These Galvanized Metal Letters Available In The Whole Alphabet
Spell out your child’s name or anything else with this
galvanized metal letter. While the featured letter is an S, you can choose any letter from the alphabet to spell out a word or use as a cute solo initial in a bedroom. The height of all the letters is seven inches with the width varying from 2.5 inches to 4.9 inches. The backs of the letters have loops for mounting. 20 This Floating Corner Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
When you install this
floating corner shelf on a bathroom, living room, or bedroom wall, you’re providing additional storage space and some cute decor. It has five totally versatile shelves. You can use them for displaying decor like art, photos, or special trinkets, or you can use the space to store things like bathroom accessories. 21 This Hilarious Dish Brush Shaped To Make Chores More Fun
If you’re going to wash dishes, you might as well make it fun while using this hilarious
beardy dish brush. The sturdy bristles of the brush are designed to look like a gnome’s beard, and the shape of the gnome’s hat, while adorable, offers a comfortable grip for scrubbing. Better yet, the dish brush is safe to throw in the dishwasher. 22 These Slim Stainless Steel Tumblers Set For Less Than $8 Each
For under $30, you can have a
skinny stainless steel tumbler for four people in your family (or four for yourself, you’re the boss). The tumblers are tall and thin, making them easy to grip, and they are double-wall insulated to keep beverages cool for up to 12 hours and hot for up to six hours. They come with protective lids and straws. 23 This Novel Yet Efficient Egg Yolk Separator
There are several ways to remove the yolk from an egg (like the classic and often messy swapping from eggshell to eggshell), but none of the options are as fun and cute as this
silicone egg separator that’s shaped like a frog. To use, squeeze the frog and bring its lips to the yolk, then release and the frog will swallow the yolk, which can then be squeezed to release. You can also buy it in goldfish or pig shapes if you’re not into reptiles. 24 This Cutie Mini Toaster Lamp That Can Be Timed To Shut Off
Your kids (or maybe you) will be so pumped with this
mini toaster lamp because it’s just so adorable. The dimmable lamp is great for a nightstand in a kid’s room because it has a 15-minute automatic shut-off capability for nighttime reading or playing. It also works well as a nightlight in the kitchen or any place that might be accessed in the dark. 25 A Best-Selling Callus Remover For A DIY Pedicure
Why pay additional money for callus remover at the nail salon when you can use this
callus remover for feet at home anytime you want for less than $20? The pumice stone is gentle in that it won’t cut your skin or hurt as you’re using it, but it will remove dead skin and leave your feet feeling softer. It can be used on wet or dry feet to exfoliate. 26 These Silicone Potholders That Make A Great Gift
Whether you’re gifting this
farfalloni-shaped potholder set to a pasta-loving friend or yourself, one thing’s for sure — they will bring joy to whoever is using them. The potholders are a good size for protecting hands from getting burned on a pot or pan as well as for storing in a small or slightly overcrowded drawer. You know the one. 27 These Beeswax Lip Balms That Double As Cuticle Moisturizers
It’s always nice to have at least one really good
lip balm around the house — or in this case, three of them. This organic, eco-friendly beeswax lip balm is full of natural ingredients that moisturize lips as well as cuticles. It’s available in several scents that smell great, and it comes in a compostable tube. 28 These Self-Gripping Cable Ties That Come In A 20-Pack
You don’t have to cut these
self-gripping cable ties off when you want to remove them as they pull apart and are reusable, unlike plastic cable ties. The hook and loop cable cord organizers stay attached until you’re ready to take them off. They come in packs of 20, 24, 30, or 50, and can be used on cords of all types and sizes. 29 This 1-Gallon Water Jug With Helpful Time Markers
If you like to keep track of your water intake so you know you’re hydrating enough, try this one-gallon
water jug with time markers. The bottle comes with two lids — one for chugging, and a lid with a straw included. Time markers go from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is all the water you need for one day. It’s a great way to stay motivated to drink more water. 30 An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That Works With Lids Of All Sizes
Mount this
jar opener underneath a cabinet in the kitchen, and it’ll always be there to help. It’s a huge help for tough jars, but it’s especially helpful for people with arthritis or chronically weak hands. All you have to do is insert the jar, gently twist it, and let the opener do the heavy twisting. It works with any size jar. 31 This Easy-Access Purse Organizer That Can Also Be Used For Towels, Linens & More
There are eight transparent pockets on this versatile
hanging purse organizer, allowing you to fully see your purse and bag collection. You can also use it for spare towels, linens, or blankets. It has a 360-degree swivel hook that gives you quick access to both sides. The holder frees up floor and closet space and can hold more than one purse per pocket — depending on the size of the purse, of course. 32 These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders With Adjustable Coarseness
The coarseness level of your salt and pepper is completely in your hands when you use this
electric salt and pepper grinder set. The adjustable coarseness isn’t even the coolest feature of the grinders — that’s the gravity activation that occurs when the grinders are turned over and ready to season. The grinders also feature LED lights so you can see what you’re doing. 33 These Silicone Baby Bibs With The Cutest Sayings
To keep the mess under control, these
silicone baby bibs feature pouches to catch the food that doesn’t quite make it into your baby’s mouth. The super soft bibs have an adjustable strap design so they can grow with your kiddo. The bibs come in packs of two and you can choose the colors and adorable sayings you like most. 34 This Sleek Light-Up Word Clock That Displays Time Like A Word Search
Every five minutes, this
LED word clock updates the current time in a word search format, lighting up the correct words. Since this unique, modern clock is so much different than the standard clock, it’s definitely a conversation starter. The clock is perfect for a hutch, nightstand, or bookshelf, or it can be mounted to a wall. 35 This Liquid Soap Dispenser That’ll Add Some Fun To Your Decor
If you need a new soap dispenser, there’s absolutely nothing standing in your way of owning this ridiculously adorable
snail soap dispenser. Simply press the shell for the snail to spit soap into your hand. It’s great for hand soap, but the dispenser also works well as a shampoo holder and can be placed in the shower. 36 These Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes That Help Soothe Irritations
You might be wondering why these
eyelid wipes would be soaked in tea tree oil. As it turns out, tea tree oil is soothing to the skin and can help relieve eye irritations and crusty eyes. The cleansing and exfoliating wipes also help produce collagen. There are 30 individually wrapped single-use wipes in the pack. 37 This Over-The-Door Organizer That Holds Its Shape
You can pack a whole lot of things in this
over-the-door organizer without worrying about it tilting or deforming from the weight. The window pockets are large and are perfect for toys, linens, baby gear, and other items that you don’t want lying around. The organizer consists of four main pockets and four side pockets. 38 This Double-Sided Training Toothbrush Designed for 1- To 2-Year-Olds
This
double-sided training toothbrush is specifically designed for toddlers ages 1 to 2 years old. It’s small enough for little hands and little mouths, and the bristles are soft for sensitive teeth and gums. It also has a barrier that acts as a choking and gagging preventative as little ones try to brush their teeth all by themselves. 39 A Sink Caddy Sponge Holder That Saves Sink Space
This
sink caddy is super convenient and doesn’t take up any space on a countertop because a hook allows it to hang over the side of the countertop. The stainless steel caddy has two spots for sponges with plenty of ventilation holes to help them dry faster and cut back on bacteria growth. There’s also a compartment for brushes. 40 This Herb & Spice Infuser That’s Hilariously Shaped
Sure, this hilarious
drumstick-shaped herb and spice infuser makes for a novelty gift, but it’s also really efficient. After you place your desired herbs inside the chicken leg, it ensures that you won’t find chunks of herbs floating around your soup that shouldn’t be there. It’s the perfect way to safely add some additional flavor. 41 A Set Of Vibrant Plastic Cups That Are Virtually Unbreakable
The vibrant colors of these durable
plastic cups make them fun for everyday use or a backyard fiesta. The set of six 13-ounce cups is made from super-grade acrylic plastic, making them practically unbreakable. They are dishwasher safe and especially great for kids, since kids happen to be really, really good at breaking cups and things in general. 42 This Fun Bubble Shower Curtain Liner That’s Mildew-Resistant
This
3D bubble shower curtain liner is a lot different than the standard liner. First, the design is unique and fun, and although it’s transparent, it’s not all the way see-through. It’s kind of like looking through a blurry filter. The liner is thick and durable, and because of that, the water simply rolls off, keeping the mildew away. 43 This Tissue Box Cover With A Bottom Panel To Keep The Box In Place
To add a bit of rustic, farmhouse charm to any room, spring for this two-pack of
tissue box covers. The white boxes have a naturally distressed look. They’re easy to load and easy to replace a tissue box. The bottom of the cover features a slide-out bottom panel that allows you to pick up the box and move it around without the tissue box itself coming out. 44 This Baby Diaper Caddy That Makes A Great Baby Shower Gift Bag
Perfect for holding diapers, creams, and so much more in a nursery, this
baby diaper caddy also makes a fantastic baby shower gift bag to hold small items from a registry. There are three main compartments along with several pockets on the outside of the caddy. The felt is thick and durable, and a long handle lets you easily move it from room to room if needed. 45 These Silicone Baking Sheets You Can Use Time & Time Again
You can ditch your clunky metal cookie sheets and replace them with this
silicone baking mat set. The BPA-free mats are great for baking cookies and other baked goods, and they provide an even heat distribution. Three half-sheet mats come in the set, each lasting up to 3,000 uses in the oven. Over 16,000 Amazon customers gave them a five-star review. 46 This Herb Saver That Keeps Greens Fresh Up To 3 Weeks
Herbs can go bad far too quickly, but with this
herb saver, they can last up to three weeks. The saver hydrates hundreds of types of greens, including asparagus, parsley, cilantro, dill, rosemary, mint, tarragon, and kale. The company notes that this herb keeper doesn’t work with small or medium refrigerators, only large models, so it’s recommended to measure the space before purchasing. 47 This Large Fruit Infuser Water Bottle That’s Easy To Clean
If you have difficulty drinking enough water without flavor, you should check out this
fruit infuser water bottle that will encourage you to hydrate all day. You can put any type of fruit in the infuser, which adds a hint of natural fruit flavor. The infuser is removable for easy cleaning, the lid has a one-touch flip top, and the exterior of the bottle is shatterproof. Plus, it fits in most car cup holders. 48 This Foldable Bamboo Bed Tray That Can Double As An Art Table
When my kiddo asked for this
bed tray table for her 5th birthday, I didn’t know that she planned on using it as an art table in bed as well as for us serving her breakfast in bed. The breakfast part happened once, but the art is still going strong. The bamboo table’s legs are foldable, so it can easily be stored under a bed or in a closet. You can also get it in a two-pack that’s perfect for siblings. 49 A Handy Milk Frother That’ll Make You Never Want To Use A Spoon Again
Stirring your coffee with a spoon gets the job done, but it doesn’t get the job done like this
milk frother. There are so many possibilities with this frother that go beyond coffee. It can whisk eggs, mix protein shakes, and create a frothy foam like a professional barista, except you won’t have to leave your home or spend all your money. You can buy your own in one of eight colors. 50 This Slim Can Cooler With Over 53,000 5-Star Ratings
The number of shoppers who give this
slim can cooler five stars is impressive. The cooler fits any 12-ounce can and features double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer that keeps the beverage perfectly cold. Because it’s insulated, you don’t have to worry about condensation. It comes in two sizes and a plethora of colors. 51 An Insulated Casserole Carrier For Hot Or Cold Food
Instead of putting a casserole dish full of yummy food in the trunk of your car, on your lap, or on the floor, set it in this
insulated casserole carrier. The expandable bag fits 9-by-13-inch and 11-by-15-inch casserole dishes. It has double insulation to keep food hot or cold for longer, and it features a large zippered front pocket for accessories. 52 This Cold Brew Bottle That’ll End Up Saving You Hundreds
This chic
cold brew bottle allows you to brew iced coffee by simply adding coffee grounds and water. To use, place the coffee grounds inside the strainer and put the lid on. Give the heatproof bottle a gentle shake to start the extraction. The bottle can hold up to five cups, and it can help you save money by cutting back on your pricey coffee shop visits. 53 This Ice Shaver That Makes Mean Snow Cones
With this
ice shaver, you can create the ice you always dream about, as well as the snow cones your kids always dream about. The portable crank machine is easy to use and is small enough to take to parties. Three stainless steel blades shave the ice quickly and efficiently, and the gadget comes with a square ice cube tray. 54 These Protective Microwave Bowl Holders In A Set Of 4
After microwaving your food, these
microwave bowl cozy holders will help prevent burns while attempting to touch the bowl without any protection. The pack of four holders works like an oven mitt or standard hot pad, only you can leave your bowl inside as you eat. They’re also great for ice cream bowls that might be too cold to hold for long. There are several colors to choose from. 55 This Handy Eyebrow Brush Duo For All Types Of Brows
No matter how you like to style your brows, this professional-quality
eyebrow brush can help you get the tedious job done. The duo brush consists of two different ends: one side with a brush and the other with an angle for filler. It’s a great way to get your unruly brows back where they belong. Plus, synthetic brushes won’t absorb makeup. 56 These Flushable Booty Wipes Infused With Vitamin E & Aloe
In this pack of
booty wipes, you get 80 flushable wipes. Infused with vitamin E and aloe, the fragrance-free wipes are made with plant-sourced fibers, making them gentle on the skin and gentle on pipes and sewers. Unlike lots of other brands of wipes, these come out one at a time and stay moist even after the pack has been opened. Plus, they’re also great to have on hand to wipe down hands and faces. 57 This Silicone Utensil Rest That Also Works As A Drip Pad
This
silicone utensil rest sits on the kitchen countertop to comfortably hold four kitchen utensils. It makes cooking less messy because it works as a drip pad as well as a storage spot. So, instead of sauce or other liquids dripping on the counter, it’ll drip right on the utensil rest that you can pop in the dishwasher for a thorough cleaning. 58 These Chic Glass Lunch Containers That’re Microwave & Dishwasher Safe
The beauty of this
glass bowl container (aside from it being a beauty, aesthetically speaking), is that it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. The airtight lid prevents leaks and spills, so it’s a great option to bring to work or school. Made from durable borosilicate glass, the bowl is wrapped in high-quality protective silicone to help prevent damage. 59 These Silicone Meal Prep Trays That Are Perfect For The Freezer
Meal prepping is made easy when you use this set of two
silicone freezer trays. The trays come with lids and each contains four compartments that can hold one cup. They’re great for storing small serving sizes of soup, sauce, and other liquid-based foods as you can push on the bottom of the compartment to easily pop out the contents. 60 This Portable Food Warmer So You Can Always Have A Warm Lunch
If you’re serious about eating a hot lunch on the go, you’ll be thrilled to discover that Crock-Pot makes an
electric lunch box. The lunch box holds 20 ounces of food, and once it’s plugged in, will heat your lunch, making it ideal for the office. The lid has a tight seal, and the cord detaches so it can be stored more easily.