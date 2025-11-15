60 Weird Things You Didn't Know About That Have A Cult Following On Amazon
Oddities Amazon reviewers swear by.
For every surprising gadget or oddly specific household tool you find on Amazon, there’s a legion of obsessed fans swearing it changed their life (or at least their kitchen). These are the weird-but-wonderful Amazon products people can’t stop raving about that you’ll probably want to add to your cart, too.
01A Compact Garlic Chopper That’s Dishwasher Safe
This garlic chopper is compact, zips around with a rolling motion, and keeps garlic prep contained. The clear body lets you see the cloves getting chopped, and the pop-apart design makes cleanup easy — yes, even in the dishwasher. Small enough to stash anywhere but efficient enough for everyday cooking, it’s a clever little helper.
One Reviewer Wrote: “By far my favorite kitchen tool next to my rotary cheese grater!! I cook from scratch every night, and I use a lot of fresh garlic. One thing I couldn't stand was how tedious mincing garlic was with a knife for me. I hated it. This little tool changed my life and now I love mincing garlic!” — Kim Hawkins
02A Crustacean Menstruation Heating Pad With 4.5 Stars
Equal parts adorable and functional, this menstrual heating pad has become an internet favorite with 4.5 out of 5 stars. This plush heating pad comes shaped like a bright red lobster (or four other creatures), with claws, antennae, and all. It’s filled with natural grains and lavender for a soothing scent. It’s microwaveable and way cuter than the average heating pad.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Well bought for [a] friend and she loves it and her daughter keeps stealing hers. So had to buy another for her daughter. So have to say it seems to be a favorite for girls, and they say it is awesome.” — Jonathan Skovbo
03Pixel Sunglasses That Come Individually Wrapped
These pixel sunglasses are pure meme energy in wearable form. The classic pixelated “deal with it” design nails the retro digital vibe, and the black and white pattern stands out in photos, parties, and bachelor shenanigans alike. Made with lightweight plastic, and they even come individually wrapped — perfect for handing out as party favors or props.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Super dope on brand. #Trending! One of my students told me about these and said you have to get yourself a pair. So I did and rock them once in a while. My dog loves them too.” — Thejuantoledo
04A Floral Aromatherapy Diffuser With No Cords Needed
If you’re looking for proof that good things really do come in small, pretty packages, this lotus flower aromatherapy diffuser is it. The porcelain flower sits elegantly on its base, with no cords needed, absorbing essential oils and releasing them at its own pace. It requires around seven to 10 drops of essential oil that will last for one to two weeks.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I had some difficulty finding a waterless diffuser, until I came across this beauty. [...] It’s so easy to use by just dropping a little essential oil in the center petals.” — Sandra Murphey
05A Retro Game Console Keychain That’s Programmable
For a tiny bit of daily nostalgia, check out this mini game console keychain. It fits on a keychain but still packs a legit OLED screen and five built-in retro-style games. It’s USB rechargeable and offers up to two hours of gameplay before it needs a recharge. It can even be programmed for custom creations thanks to its open-source design.
One Reviewer Wrote: “As a techy and geeky person, this is my favorite keychain accessory. I downloaded the Thumby version of Doom on it and love showing it to people.” — Ivan S
06An Egg Slicer That Also Works On Strawberries, Mushrooms & More
This heavy-duty aluminum egg slicer means business. With stainless steel wires that slice through hard-boiled eggs, strawberries, mushrooms, or even soft tomatoes, it’s built for anyone who loves a good multitasker. The solid frame makes it reliable, and the compact size makes it easy to stash in a drawer. It’s available in six colors, and has earned an overall score of 4.6 stars.
One Reviewer Wrote: “If you want a reliable, multipurpose slicer that actually lasts, this one is a great buy. Definitely worth it!” — David M. Silvestri
07Microfiber Makeup Removal Cloths For Dollars Apiece
Each of these makeup removal cleaning cloths is made from soft gray microfiber that’s gentle on skin and tough enough to handle daily cleansing. The set comes with 10 cloths — plenty to rotate through the week — and they’re completely chemical-free and machine washable, so they can handle regular use without wearing out fast.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Great price and works better than I ever expected. I honestly think it’s one of my top favorite buys on Amazon now. So worth it!” — Itsaanne
08A Wireless Charging Bedside Lamp With 3 Brightness Levels
This wireless charging bedside lamp has a modern design with touch controls that switch between three brightness levels. The built-in Qi wireless charging pad keeps iPhones, AirPods, and other QI-enabled devices powered up without cords taking over the table.
One Reviewer Wrote: “The touch operation works great, on the high setting this lamp is bright enough to light up our guest bedroom by its own and the wireless charger is an added bonus.” — Chris & Stefan
09An Easy-To-Grow Bob Ross Chia Pet With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
Bob Ross can live on forever in your home thanks to the Bob Ross Chia Pet. (Also true for the Pee-Wee Herman, Golden Girls, and Willie Nelson varieties you can also get.) It comes with its own seed pack and a decorative pottery planter shaped like the legendary painter himself. It’s all about the details — Bob’s iconic hair and gentle smile are perfectly captured. The planting process is straightforward, the seeds come ready to sprout, and it’s beloved by thousands of reviewers who gave it a 4.5 score overall.
One Reviewer Wrote: “It actually grew. I bought it as a gag gift but they love it!” — Donna P. Baughn
10A Silly Face Wash Headband Made From Super Soft Fleece
With its cartoon-inspired design, this silly face wash headband adds personality to practical hair management. The elastic band ensures it stays in place, and its wide coverage keeps hair fully out of the way. The super soft fleece headband is machine washable, comes in 16 colors, and it’s a creative accessory that mixes function with a little bit of fun.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This is soooo freaking cute! I bought it for my biologist that was studying genetics of a certain breed of snail. It's awesome on, and does a great job staying on/holding her hair back when she does her skin care routine at night. Loved it so much I bought another one for my other daughter in pink.” — Lori Lawrence
11Woven Cat Coasters That Absorbs Small Spills
These cat-themed drink coasters are a big hit, with 4.7 out of 5 stars overall. The set comes with three woven high-absorption coasters, each featuring a different whimsical cat design that adds personality to a coffee break or casual gathering. They’re small but big enough to fit a variety of cups and mugs.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This is definitely for cat lovers with a sense of humor!!!!! They are adorable and well-made, and I'm almost afraid to use them in case someone does spill some drink on them... Too cute!!!!!” — LuvPgh
12A Cute Scented Stuffed Cupcake Pillow That Has Garnered 4.6 Stars
Shaped like a frosted cupcake, this scented stuffed plush pillow is topped with colorful sprinkles and a smiley face, making it a cute accent for any cupcake lover. Beyond the look, each pillow is infused with a sweet, dessert-inspired scent that’s light and not overpowering. The surface-washable pillow is also available in 12 other great-smelling designs and has garnered 4.6 stars overall.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the cutest cupcake pillow, and it smells amazing. It is so soft and quite durable. (Has to be for my kid.) Easily washed and looks so cute on her bed.” — Sara Ramey
13A Popular Party Game That Encourages Ridiculous Creativity
Ransom Notes is a party game that’s exactly what it says on the tin: a collection of 840 word magnets ready to be mixed, matched, and mashed into chaotic sentences. The set includes six magnetic boards and 250 absurd prompt cards. Perfect for three or more players, it encourages everyone to get creative, combine words in unexpected ways, and laugh at the outrageous results. With a 4.6-star overall score, it’s definitely a cult favorite.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Think of this game as Mad Libs’ mischievous older sibling. Funnier, less appropriate, and somehow even more ridiculous.” — Jennifer
14A Jewelry Organizer Book With Zippered Velvet Pouches
This jewelry organizer book is like a miniature boutique for your accessories. With its clear zippered velvet pouches and multiple compartments, it keeps rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets all in their own little homes. The book-style design makes it easy to flip through your collection, while the compact size fits into a carry-on or suitcase.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I have several jewelry travel cases, but this has become my absolute favorite. It keeps everything so well organized, and it makes it so easy and convenient to pick out what you want to wear.” — Jennifer Cook
15Hair Sectioning Clips That Won’t Crease Or Dent
The beauty of this four-pack of hair sectioning clips is that they cause no creasing or denting. Each clip features a duck-billed design paired with a silicone band, keeping hair in place without slipping. They’re versatile enough for both salon and home use, and are slowly but surely becoming a cult favorite with an overall score of 4.7 stars. You can choose from a variety of color schemes in four, six, or 12 pieces.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These are some of the best sectioning clips I have ever used. One, the colors are cute! But two, and more importantly — they actually hold my hair!” — ChicCritiquer23
16A 17-Key Kalimba Thumb Piano With Notes Engraved On The Keys
Highly rated by shoppers with 4.8 out of five stars, this 17-key mahogany kalimba thumb piano comes as a complete little kit. It includes a carrying bag, a tuning hammer, and an instruction book, making it easy to take anywhere and start exploring music. The keys are engraved with the notes, making it perfect for kids or beginners.
One Reviewer Wrote: “It's time to grow out your thumb nails! This is an exceptional kalimba at any price — easily one of the nicest gifts I've ever given myself.” — Lens, Paper & String
17A House-Shaped Alarm Clock That Comes In 2 Sizes
This house-shaped alarm clock has a minimalist, architectural vibe, while the white LED display keeps time and shows temperature in an easy-to-read layout. The dimmer function lets you adjust brightness for day or night, making it ideal for a bedside table or bedroom mantle. It plugs in via USB, and it comes in two size options.
One Reviewer Wrote: “The shape of the little house is super cute [...], you can keep the light on in the windows, or click them off with a press of a button. Same for viewing either time or temp.” — KG
18A Silicone Taco Teether That Can Be Tossed In The Dishwasher
This adorable silicone teether is shaped like a taco, making it easy for little hands to explore. Plus, it’s fun for you to watch your baby eat a fake taco. Made from food-grade silicone, it’s safe for babies to chew on, and the simple shape makes cleaning a breeze, either by handwashing or tossing it in the dishwasher.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I'm so impressed with the quality and charm of this teether that I'm planning to order more to include in future baby gifts.” — Dayna Latham
19A Bleach-Free Shower Cleaner That Requires No Scrubbing
For a low-effort way to keep your shower clean, check out this shower cleaner spray that lets you wet it and forget it. Backed by over 38,500 five-star reviews, it’s a bleach-free formula that comes ready to use — no mixing or scrubbing needed. The 64-ounce bottle stretches up to three months of weekly cleaning. The fresh scent is light and clean, not overpowering, and it works on multiple surfaces. Over 38,000 reviewers gave it a five-star review.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I wish I had found this sooner! I am getting older and have trouble reaching in the shower and bath to scrub the walls and around surface edges. The Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner really does make life easier, no scrubbing, no harsh smell, and it actually works.” — shjen
20Heat-Resistant Giraffe Toaster Tongs Made From Wood
These cute giraffe toaster tongs are a playful twist on a kitchen essential. With their long wooden neck and giraffe head design, they make reaching into toasters or serving snacks a bit more fun. They’re heat-resistant and easy to maneuver, making them practical for grabbing everything from bread to small pastries.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This kitchen tool is a lot of fun. I admit I didn't expect it to work all that well. But surprisingly, it's quite effective at getting the toast out!” — P. Stewart
21A “My First Fire” Gag Gift That’s Actually An Empty Box
It doesn’t get weirder than this empty My First Fire Prank Box gag gift. The box is labeled with cheeky instructions and warnings that add to the joke — the joke being that you aren’t actually giving a child the gift of fire starting. Since the box comes empty, you can fill it with whatever real gift you’d like — or leave it empty.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Excellent box for gifts. Used it for [a] Christmas White Elephant gift, and everyone was crazy to get this package; they thought it was the real deal. The details are amazing, and if taken good care you can reuse for any other occasion.” — John Soto
22A Best-Selling Peel-Off Lip Stain With Over 9,500 5-Star Reviews
Backed by over 9,500 five-star reviews, this peel-off lip stain is a number-one bestseller on Amazon. The matte lip tattoo comes infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, blending a little skin care perk with your color. It’s designed to stay put through meals, drinks, and daily life. Vegan and cruelty-free, it works across all skin tones.
One Reviewer Wrote: “If you're tired of reapplying lip liner throughout the day, Sacheu's STAY-N Peel Off Lip Stain might just be your new holy grail. This viral beauty product has taken TikTok by storm, and for good reason.” — Greidy Rojas
23Strong Magnetic Necklace Clasps That Come In A Pack Of 6
These magnetic necklace clasps have powerful built-in magnets that keep necklaces and bracelets connected with zero effort. The gold-plated finish blends right in with most chains, and the small size doesn’t overwhelm delicate jewelry. It comes with six pairs, so there’s always a spare ready to go. Choose from gold, silver, or rose gold.
One Reviewer Wrote: “The magnets are super strong and I have zero worries about losing my necklace! It's so easy to put it on now! What a great find! My necklace has come to life again, and made me very happy!” — Marty C
24A Weekly Pill Organizer With Both A.M. & P.M. Compartments
Never forget your medication with this cute and clever weekly pill organizer. Broken up by days, each brightly colored stackable box is broken up into four segments to help identify both a.m. and p.m. medications. It’s travel-friendly and slowly but surely gaining cult status on Amazon.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This product has completely simplified my morning routine, it makes things fun, its well made and the safety tabs between each time is the perfect amount strength to stop the meds from falling out [...] I have zero complaints.” — Kayla Shorter
25Portable Teeth Wipes That Don’t Require Water
These disposable textured teeth wipes are kind of genius in their simplicity. The set comes with 100 individually wrapped finger brushes that make it easy to stay stocked up. They’ve got a textured surface that helps with a deeper clean — no toothpaste or water required — just a clever little wipe that keeps things fresh between brushes.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These are so handy for a quick [teeth] and breath refresher in between brushing. I received a similar one from my dentist, and I liked it enough to look for them online. Super soft and easy to use!” — SS
26A Compact Cutlery Organizer With A Layered Design
If you have small kitchen drawers, this compact cutlery organizer might be exactly what you need. Its layered, angled design stacks cutlery in half the usual space, while icons on each slot make it easy to tell where everything goes. It’s shopper-approved with over 85,000 five-star ratings.
One Reviewer Wrote: “It is very well built and very sturdy. It is plastic, no hiding that, but it is a soft-touch plastic material that comes off as nice and high-end. The gray color is fairly universal and will match any color patterns in your house close enough to be inside a drawer. The overall build is just really awesome.” — Alex Curtis
27A Best-Selling Mini Donut Maker With A Nonstick Surface
Even if you don’t need a mini donut maker, it’s never a bad idea to have one, especially a best-seller like this one. It bakes seven mini donuts at once, with a nonstick surface that makes cleanup easy. The indicator lights take out the guesswork, and the simple plug-and-go setup means it’s ready whenever the craving for a mini treat hits.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I absolutely love this mini donut maker! It’s small, practical, and super easy to use. perfect for making delicious donuts in just a few minutes.” — Yuliana Soto
28Toilet Paper Spray That’s An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Flushable Wipes
As seen on Shark Tank, this 4-ounce bottle of toilet paper spray turns plain toilet paper into a cleaner, more eco-friendly option than flushable wipes. It’s made with plant-based ingredients, free of harsh chemicals, and comes in a leak-proof bottle. A few spritzes go a long way, and the light, fresh botanical scent isn’t overpowering.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I really appreciate that there are choices in scents and the option to buy a refill bottle. Fantastic product for any household, and especially desirable for those of us who are committed to doing everything we can to protect the environment!” — Mariette Labonville
29A 6-Pack Of Collagen Facial Masks With Hyaluronic Acid
Each of these collagen facial mask sheets is loaded with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and a blend of Centella asiatica plus green and red algae extracts. The masks come in a six-pack, and they're also cut well enough to actually stay put. They come in a multicolor option as well as plain white.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I love these! My skin always feels more firm and even-toned after use.” — Dawn Rhodes
30Flexible Bird Nest Hair Clips That Don’t Tug
These velvet bird nest magic hair clips are made with flexible interlocking teeth that expand and contract to hold hair in place, whether it’s a full bun or a quick ponytail situation. The adjustable size of each clip allows for a looser fit. The set of three comes in multiple colors, so there’s one for every outfit or mood.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Very impressed! It is the perfect hair accessory for pulling up/back/around…and go. It is a very nice quality item and I never really thought I’d be able to pull so many styles off with one item.” — Amazon Customer
31A Foldable Silicone Sink Cover That’s Great For Tight Spaces
This foldable sink cover does double duty in the best way. It folds flat for easy storage but opens up into a roomy, heat-resistant surface that fits over most sinks — perfect for tight spaces. Made of flexible silicone, it’s easy to rinse clean and even has a textured side that works for brush cleaning. It comes in two sizes and seven colors.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I love the sink topper to use in our camper! Space is limited and every inch counts. This will hold makeup, hairdryer, curling iron (will tolerate heat), and when not in use it can be folded and hung or placed on a shelf.” — Vicky Sherrill
32A Popular Dry Body Brush Made With Natural Boar Bristles
Give your at-home spa experience a little upgrade with this dry body brush. The natural boar bristles, along with the soft massage nodules and wood handle, are well-made, while the hand strap makes it easy to maneuver. It’s intended to stimulate circulation and encourage collagen production in as little as five minutes. It’s also popular, with over 21,000 five-star reviews.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This thing rocks and I feel so good after brushing…it’s addicting!” — MBurdette
33Silicone Spoon Rests With 4.7 Out Of 5 Stars Overall
Made from heat-resistant silicone with a 5-inch surface, these spoon rests are roomy enough for spoons, spatulas, and larger cooking utensils. The spoon rests come in a pack of four in four different colors, each with a hole at the tip for hanging. They’re well-reviewed with 4.7 out of 5 stars overall.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These spoon holders are adorable and feel really durable! They’re bigger than I expected, which was a pleasant surprise. I can easily fit two large spoons side-by-side if I’m careful, which gives them great functionality for my kitchen.” — Blake
34A Skin Scrubber That’s Designed For Removing Blackheads
This little skin scrubber face spatula is known for removing blackheads. It comes with four distinct modes — cleansing, lifting, ion+, and ion-, that let you customize how deep you want to go on your skin care journey. It’s rechargeable, compact, and comes with a protective cap that keeps the spatula part clean between uses.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I’ve been using this skin spatula for a few weeks and I’m really impressed with how effective it is. It gently exfoliates and removes dirt, oil, and leftover product from my pores without irritating my skin.” — Arianna Machado
35Best-Selling Shelf Dividers That Create Zones For Your Stuff
These best-selling shelf dividers are the unsung heroes of a chaotic shelf. The clear acrylic dividers slide right into their base, creating little zones for sweaters, handbags, or whatever’s usually teetering on the edge. The transparency keeps everything looking open and tidy instead of boxed in, and the vertical design makes even cramped spaces look intentional. Six arrive per purchase.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These shelf dividers are a game-changer for keeping my closet neat and organized! Sturdy and crystal clear, they blend in beautifully while holding everything in place.” — Laura T. Ventura
36A Popular Carpet Cleaning Brush With 4.6 Stars
With tough blue bristles packed into a compact frame, this carpet cleaning brush is built to tackle everything from car mats to rugs. The ergonomic handle gives a solid grip, and the angled design makes it easy to reach tight spots. It’s proven popular with buyers as shoppers have given it 4.6 out of five stars overall.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Seriously, the best carpet brush I’ve purchased off Amazon. Great price and really great quality, it cleans so nicely. Perfect size for the spot treatments.” — Amazon Customer
37A Strapless Sticky Bra With An Adjustable Front Buckle
Surprisingly, this strapless sticky bra offers excellent support and adheres to skin, even after hours of wear. It comes in beige or black, blending seamlessly under tops and dresses. A front buckle design lets you customize the lift, while the backless, strap-free design keeps things invisible under any outfit. With thousands of rave reviews, it’s earned a 4.5-star rating overall.
- Available sizes: A — D
- Available colors: 2
One Reviewer Wrote: “I was honestly skeptical about strapless sticky bras, but this one blew me away! It stays in place perfectly, even through hours of wear, without slipping or needing constant adjustment. The adhesive feels secure but not harsh on the skin, and it’s surprisingly comfortable - I almost forgot I was wearing it.” — Alex
38Rhinestone-Trimmed Car Cup Coasters That Are Easy To Clean
Add a little sparkle to your daily commute with these car cup coasters. The two coasters are trimmed with rhinestones, and they’re made from a flexible, nonslip silicone material that’s easy to clean and keeps drinks steady. The universal size fits most cup holders, and you can choose from 20 colors and designs.
One Reviewer Wrote: “They fit perfectly and are easy to install and clean! I am so thankful I won’t have to clean icky cup holders anymore. Just rinse out and dry the coasters and keep rolling!” — Venessa R.
39A Space-Saving Slim Toaster With 6 Shade Control Settings
The space-saving design of this slim toaster makes it possible to keep it on practically any counter — even the ones with little room. Its long 10-inch slot easily accommodates sourdough and other oversized bread, while the six-setting shade control lets you fine-tune your toast preference. With reheat and cancel buttons, anti-jam protection, and auto shutoff, it’s a small but mighty appliance.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought the Bella 2-Slice Slim Toaster because I needed something compact for my small kitchen, and it’s perfect. It really does fit anywhere — slim enough to tuck between appliances or leave out without taking up much counter space.” — Hardy
40A Silicone Zombie Popsicle Mold Set That’s Dishwasher-Safe
Zombies are fun year-round, so it’s never a bad time to use this popsicle mold set to make zombie popsicles. Four silicone molds come in the set and create zombie heads and bodies, but they’re also available in several other kid-friendly designs. The BPA-free silicone makes for easy unmolding, and cleanup’s a breeze since they’re dishwasher safe.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Overall, these are creative, good quality molds that deliver hours of fun family time. The excitement of choosing shapes and flavors made my kid eager to try new ingredient combinations. [...] I'd recommend these to any parent looking for [an] amusing activity that also teaches kitchen skills.” — Custeemade
41Rechargeable Light Bulbs That Change Colors
These rechargeable battery-operated light bulbs pull double duty as both regular bulbs and portable lights, thanks to their built-in 2500 milliampere-hour battery. The two-pack of bulbs delivers 450 lumens with six watts of power, and the included remote makes it easy to toggle between 15 red, green, and blue colors, adjust brightness, or set a timer. The magnetic base adds flexibility.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These rechargeable E26 bulbs are really useful to have around. They work like normal light bulbs but keep running when the power goes out, which gives a lot of peace of mind.” — Sean Bozarth
42A Best-Selling Heated Car Blanket With Nearly 15,000 5-Star Reviews
Bring roadtrip comfort to a new level with this best-selling heated car blanket. Designed for cars, trucks, SUVs, and RVs, the lightweight fleece blanket plugs right into a vehicle’s 12 volt outlet and features a long cord that even reaches the backseat. It’s available in nine colors and designs.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This blanket works great! I purchased it for the winters since I have a soft top Jeep wrangler. It’s become an essential item for cold winter days. Easy plug in, takes about 3-5 minutes to really heat up. It’s very soft and warm.” — Jordan M
43Magnetic Eyelashes That Are Reusable & Waterproof
These magnetic eyelashes come with a soft, flexible band and tiny magnets that click right into place in seconds without any glue. The included applicator makes lining them up easy, even for beginners. Each pair is waterproof and reusable, holding up through multiple wears without losing shape.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These magnetic lashes are amazing! Easy to use with a bit of practice. I didn't want something over the top and these are perfect to add just a little length and volume.” — Adrienne Wessinger
44Loose Outlet Plugs That Create A Snug Fit
They’re little, but these loose outlet plugs make a big difference. The ten clear inserts safely fit inside a plug to create a snug fit for plugs. They’re small, flexible, and designed to fit into standard outlets without the need for tools or rewiring. The transparent design keeps everything low-profile.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These are worth every penny! I live in a 105-year-old house, which I adore, but with that comes loose outlets. These little things are an incredibly easy solution to a super annoying problem.” — Crystal
45A Waterproof Shower Phone Case With A Touchable Screen
This phone case holder is made for the shower. It’s waterproof, fits most phone sizes, and has a clear touchable screen that lets you scroll or watch videos without getting your screen wet. The case opens easily for quick phone swaps, and the wall mount sticks securely to tile or glass.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I am able to listen to my favorite news program and music while showering and shampooing my hair! No moisture gets in, and I am able to easily select options on the screen with wet fingers. Very nice addition to my shower!” — MeliCo
46A Space-Saving Wooden Tank Top & Bra Hanger
This space-saving wooden tank top hanger is backed by 4.6 stars overall, and doesn’t mess around. It’s made with premium wood and has twenty roomy, foldable hooks with raised edges to keep tanks, bras, and other items from slipping. The 360-degree rotating metal hook makes it easy to flip through everything.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This holds my tank tops perfectly, leaving my dresser more organized since they’re in the closet now instead. [...] I wasn’t expecting much for the low price, but it’s great.” — Manda
47A Tin Of Crags Ferrite Putty For Not-Messy Sensory Fun
This fun crags ferrite putty is basically a tin full of magnetic magic with over 500 tiny ferrite stones designed to feel like sensory putty but without the mess. Each piece snaps together with a soft click, creating endless shapes, patterns, and tiny sculptures. It’s endlessly playable and fully portable.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I do recommend this if you like fidget toys that you can roll in your hands, the tactile feel, and the sounds of clinking metal. Please make sure to keep away from small children and pets!” — Di.Iv.Ca
48Chic Fuzzy Slippers With Built-In Arch Support
With an open-toe design and plush faux fur, these fuzzy slippers give “cozy but make it chic” energy. The built-in arch support and orthopedic footbed mean they’re actually made with structure in mind, not just fluff. A nonslip sole keeps them practical for running around the house, and the range of colors lets you sprinkle in your personality.
- Available sizes: 5 — 11
- Available colors: 17
One Reviewer Wrote: “Walking on hardwood floors every day, they support my feet, legs, shoulders, back in every way I need. So grateful. They are made well, soft, comfortable, and even though they are open my feet stay warm.” — Divine Truth
49Golden Eye Masks That Look Way Fancier Than Their Price Tag
These 24-karat gold under eye patches come in a pack of 15 pairs, each infused with ingredients meant to help reduce the appearance of puffy eyes. Their shimmery golden glow makes them look way fancier than their price tag. The hydrogel design hugs the under-eye area just right, and they’re individually wrapped, so they’re great for travel.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I love the DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches! I keep them in my refrigerator for an extra cooling effect and they work really well to reduce puffiness and refresh tired eyes. Easy to use, soothing and a great pick-me-up for dark circles or fine lines.” — Cheryl L Kornowski
50A Vegan Collagen Body Milk Spray In A Recyclable Bottle
This moisturizing body milk spray comes in a handy spray bottle that makes covering large areas a breeze. Infused with vegan collagen, it blends hydration with a touch of plant-based goodness. The jasmine and vanilla scent is natural and light. Non-aerosol and recyclable, this body milk is thoughtful in its design.
One Reviewer Wrote: “Love Love Love cannot live without this stuff. It keeps my skin so incredibly soft and hydrated. I put it on right out of the shower while still damp, and it seals in the moisture.” — Gforce
51Reusable & Sustainable Beeswax Wraps That Mold Easily Around Leftovers
This pack of reusable, sustainable beeswax wraps keeps things eco-minded. The pack includes three wraps — small, medium, and large — made from organic cotton infused with responsibly sourced beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil. The wraps mold easily around bowls, sandwiches, or half-cut veggies.
One Reviewer Wrote: “These are very cool and they work better than baggies or anything else. And they are good for the earth!” — Cheryl Fenci
52A Magnetic Pickup Tool & Flashlight With Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews
With over 16,000 five-star reviews, this magnetic pickup tool and LED flashlight is trusted by shoppers. It has a telescoping neck that extends up to 22 inches, a bright LED flashlight built right in, and powerful magnets on both ends that grab onto all sorts of metal bits. The handle is designed with a textured grip, and it even comes with extra batteries.
One Reviewer Wrote: “For anyone who works on cars, around the house, or just wants a reliable gadget for picking up metal items in hard-to-reach places, this tool is a must-have.” — Aldineous Scoundel the 3rd
53A 4-In-1 Makeup Brush That’s Great For Travel
One side of this four-in-one makeup brush hides a blending sponge, the other pops open to reveal three brushes: eyeshadow, brow/liner, and blush/bronzer. You simply twist the outer tools to get to the smaller brushes inside. It’s made from vegan materials and designed for people who love efficiency.
One Reviewer Wrote: “It comes in such cute packaging and I love that it includes a little resealable plastic travel pouch. [Such] amazing value IMO. Literally the perfect size and applied my full-face makeup beautifully.” — Gina
54An Electric Lunch Box With An Extra Plug For The Car
Bring hot meals on the go with this electric lunch box. It comes with a 1.5-liter stainless steel container that pops right out for easy cleaning, plus a fork and spoon tucked inside. The real perk is its triple-voltage setup — 110 volt, 12 volt, and 24 volt — so it works at the office, in the car, or in a truck. It also has a spill-resistant lid and comes with an insulated bag.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This electric lunch box exceeded my expectations! It heats food quickly and evenly, and the stainless steel container is sturdy and easy to clean. I love that it comes with both a car and home plug, making it super convenient for work or travel.” — Melissa Lopez
55Reusable Silicone Lids That Stretch Without Losing Their Shape
These reusable silicone lids come in a variety pack of seven, making it easy to find the right fit for just about any bowl, cup, or container. Each lid is made from flexible, BPA-free silicone that stretches without losing its shape, and the transparent design lets you see what’s inside without popping it off. They’re heat- and cold-resistant and dishwasher safe.
One Reviewer Wrote: “They’re very well designed, with little tabs that make it easy to stretch and secure the lids so they don't slip off ceramic bowls. They're well made and very thoughtfully designed — really useful.” — GrandCoeuràlavanille
56A Retractable Dual-Sided Laptop Brush That Does It All
One side of this sweep and swipe laptop cleaner has a soft brush that whisks away crumbs and dust from keyboards and screens, while the other side features a microfiber pad that handles smudges with precision. The retractable design keeps both ends protected when not in use, and its compact size makes it easy to stash in a drawer or laptop bag.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I wish I would have purchased this sooner! It's perfect for cleaning the keyboard of my laptop, and the screen too. Letting dust, hair, crumbs, etc., accumulate under the keys of a laptop keyboard will eventually cause it to fail by blocking the electrical contacts so keeping it clean is a good idea and this brush easily does the job.” — Beachmusic
57Light-Up Artificial Succulents With 4.5 Stars
These artificial succulents bring a fun mix of greenery and glow to any space. Each mini plant is set in a modern pot and topped with soft LED string lights that add a cozy touch. The set includes a variety of shapes and shades, so no two plants look exactly alike. Shoppers approve, awarding it with 4.5 out of 5 stars overall.
One Reviewer Wrote: “This trio of artificial succulents is just charming - they look very realistic and I love the variety of colors and appearances.” — Keechie Lemieux
58Fidget Stretchy Strings That Stretch From 10 Inches To 8 Feet
Bring a little sparkle to the fidget world with these glitter monkey noodle stretchy strings. This five-pack comes in a mix of bright, glittery colors that are made from latex-free material, so they’re safe for all kinds of hands. The noodles are flexible and fun, stretching from 10 inches all the way to 8 feet.
One Reviewer Wrote: “The stretchy, squishy material is so satisfying to play with, and they provide hours of fun and stress relief. What makes them even better is the glow-in-the-dark feature — it's awesome to watch them light up in the dark!” — Kayla
59Magnetic Fridge Cups That Are Perfect For Kids
Perfect for kids, these magnetic fridge cups stick right to the fridge so they’re always ready for a drink. Made from safe, non-toxic plastic, these open-top cups are sized just right for toddlers learning independence. The cups come in a pack of two and are available in seven color combinations.
One Reviewer Wrote: “They’ve solved the problem of kids cups filling my counters and sink. My kids now go straight for their fridge cups and put them right back when they’re done.” — Jeri
60Eco-Friendly Swedish Dish Cloths Backed By Over 44,000 5-Star Reviews
Fully endorsed by over 44,000 shoppers, this 10-pack of Swedish dish cloths is an eco-friendly alternative to paper towels. Made from cellulose and cotton, each cloth is reusable and designed to hold up through countless washes. They dry quickly and don’t hold onto odors the way old-school sponges tend to.
One Reviewer Wrote: “I am in love with these washcloths! They are very sturdy and remove grease off of surfaces without much effort. Perfect for wiping down stainless steel appliances and countertops. I love that they wash well and have so far held up for me after numerous washings!” — michael k.