60 Weird Things You Didn't Know About That Have A Cult Following On Amazon

This garlic chopper is compact, zips around with a rolling motion, and keeps garlic prep contained. The clear body lets you see the cloves getting chopped, and the pop-apart design makes cleanup easy — yes, even in the dishwasher. Small enough to stash anywhere but efficient enough for everyday cooking, it’s a clever little helper.

One Reviewer Wrote: “By far my favorite kitchen tool next to my rotary cheese grater!! I cook from scratch every night, and I use a lot of fresh garlic. One thing I couldn't stand was how tedious mincing garlic was with a knife for me. I hated it. This little tool changed my life and now I love mincing garlic!” — Kim Hawkins