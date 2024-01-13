Shopping
45 Weird & Wonderful Home Products With Near-Perfect Amazon Reviews
Reviewers are obsessed — you will be, too.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
These weird yet wonderful home products will be absolute game changers in your life. Scroll on to find everything from useful picks that’ll make cleaning faster (hello, fully submersible
electric dish scrubber) to cozy products that’ll deliver when it comes to comfort — not to mention items that will organize even the most unkempt spaces. Most importantly, every single item on this list comes backed by glowing reviews so you know the quality is top-notch. 01 This 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart You Can Use All Over The House
You’ll find so many uses for this
three-tier utility cart in your home: Store snacks in your pantry, supplies in your office, extra towels in your bathroom, and more. It’s made from plastic with an iron structure for stability. And the four rotating wheels mean you can relocate it as needed — though they lock for when you don’t want it to move. Choose from various colors and larger multi-tier picks in the listing. 02 An Under-Cabinet Jar Opener That Can Be Installed 2 Ways
Stubborn jars are no match for this
mountable opener that secures to the underside of a cabinet with either the included adhesive or screws. The V-shaped design can grip onto any jar, bottle, or other container and remove the lid with essentially no effort on your end — just give it a twist and it’ll pop right off. 03 A Pair Of Trim-To-Fit Oven Liners For Easy Cleanups
A best-seller on Amazon, this pair of heat-resistant (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit)
oven liners will catch drips and spills before they make a mess of your oven floor. Just trim them to fit and place them on the lowest rack or tray. They can be wiped clean and are dishwasher safe. You can use them in your air fryer, toaster oven, and more. 04 This Sleek Pad That Wirelessly Charges 2 Devices At Once
Charge two devices at once with this sleek
wireless charging pad. It’s compatible with Qi-enabled devices like phones or earbuds — you don’t even need to remove your case to use it. “We were sick of cords and wanted something we could easily place and pick up our phones as needed. It is quick charging and looks nice on our nightstands,” wrote one shopper. Consider different models in the listing with various amounts of power. 05 A Vibrant Color-Changing Mobile That’s Powered By The Sun
Liven up any outdoor space with this
solar-powered mobile. It boasts six color-changing balls that’ll alternate between red, green, orange, blue, yellow, purple, and white for a gorgeous display. The mobile will last up to 10 hours on a full charge, and since it’s waterproof, it can be enjoyed year-round. It automatically turns on when it gets dark outside. 06 This Microfiber Mitt That Cleans With Just Water
This may look like any ordinary cleaning mitt, but it’s actually a pretty magical
cleaning cloth. Just add water to pick up dirt and debris in any area of your home, no cleaning sprays required. It easily wipes away dust off blinds, shines up glass surfaces, and cleans electronic screens beautifully. The cloth is machine washable to last for over 1,000 uses. 07 These Produce Savers That Have A Built-In Lifetime Filter
Store fruits and veggies in these
produce savers to keep them fresher for longer. The filter in the lids regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create an ideal environment, plus the elevated base prevents moisture from touching the food. The built-in filter is designed to last a lifetime so you never have to shell out for refills. The set comes with containers in several sizes for different storage needs. 08 These Adhesive Wall Protectors Made Of Clear Silicone
Stick these
silicone bumpers on your wall to stop your door handles from damaging your drywall — they’re far cheaper than paying for a repair job. The six bumpers in the set have adhesive on the back for fast and easy installation. And there are small and large sizes in the listing based on the amount of protection required. 09 Some Pumice Stones That Come With A Stay-Clean Storage Case
These
pumice stones work wonders for cleaning surfaces around your home, like the toilet, sinks, tile, and more. They’re tough on grime, stains, and unwanted deposits, yet gentle enough to not scratch or damage surfaces. The two-pack comes with a ventilated case for hygienic storage. 10 This Salad Spinner With 30,000+ 5-Star Reviews
With 38,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, this
large salad spinner from OXO can be used to wash, spin, and serve lettuce with ease. The basket can be used as a colander, then it can be spun with just one hand — the nonslip knob and base keep it steady. “This might be the Cadillac of spinners? The lid comes apart for easy wash/ dry, and the pump mechanism is a game changer,” wrote one shopper. 11 These Organizers That Can Be Split Between Several Drawers
Organize underwear, socks, scarves, and other small accessories in this eight-piece
drawer divider. Made from plastic, the organizer features unique honeycomb-like slots that interlock for stability — they can be configured in various ways as desired, including split up between a few drawers. Choose from a few colors in the listing, including pink, gray, green, and white. 12 A Battery-Powered Scrub Brush That Can Be Fully Submersed
Get a more thorough clean on your pots and pans — and even your stovetop and tub — with minimal work thanks to this
power scrubber brush. It can be used in or out of water (due to its fully submersible design) and the rubberized handle ensures you won’t lose your grip on it. This pick comes with two heavy-duty scrubber pads and it’s powered by four AA batteries (included). 13 Some Glow-In-The-Dark Plugs To Fix Loose Outlets
If you find loose outlets annoying, add this 10-pack of
snug plugs to your cart. They fit securely into any 110-volt wall outlet and glow in the dark. There’s also a 25-pack offered in the listing if you have a lot of outlets to secure. 14 This Nonstick Electric Cooker With 2 Heat Settings
Cook food anywhere and anytime without a stove thanks to this
electric cooker. The device has a 1.5-liter capacity and two heat settings to pick from for various cooking needs. The nonstick surface allows for easy cleanup once cooking is complete. Consider various colors in the listing, and options with a steamer function. 15 A Highly Rated Set Of Magnetic Spice Racks
With a 4.8-star rating after more than 7,000 reviews, you know this
spice rack is doing something right. “Super strong [magnet], very roomy, very secure,” wrote one reviewer about this multi-rack set that can magnetize to your fridge. It comes with two large racks, two small ones, and a paper towel holder, all of which are made from thick steel with a black finish (or a white option can be found in the listing) for a modern edge. 16 A Set Of Stretchy Silicone Huggers To Keep Food Fresh
Made from stretchy silicone, these
food savers wrap around the cut ends of food — think onions, cheeses, lemons, cucumbers, and so much more — to keep them fresh for longer. The set includes five round savers in sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large. They’re dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning. 17 These Smart Plugs That Can Be Controlled Via Voice Or App
These
smart plugs will fit in any standard outlet and they’re compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with your voice. The smart plugs even have a compatible app to turn your devices on and off from anywhere or put them on a schedule. 18 This Cozy Lounger That You Stuff With Pillows, Lovies, & More
Fill this
floor lounger with five pillows (or stuffed animals, towels, whatever you’re looking to get out of sight) to create a cozy spot for watching movies, playing video games, or just hanging out. The cover has zippered compartments for easy stuffing and it’s machine washable. There are loads of cute patterns in the listing, too. One shopper noted, “I love that it can be used for storage as well (blankets, stuffed animals) as pillows. It is really well made with great fabric & zippers!!” 19 These Rug Grippers That Can Be Used Indoors & Out
Attach these
corner grippers to any rug (of any size or material, both indoors and out) to prevent it from curling and sliding around. The grippers won’t cause any damage to the surface below, and the stickiness can be renewed as needed to ensure your rug always stays in place. 20 These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths That Replace 75 Paper Towel Rolls
Made from biodegradable materials, these
reusable Swedish dishcloths are highly absorbent, cleaning up spills and other messes fast. Best yet, each of the five dishcloths in this set replaces about 15 rolls of paper towels, for a total of 75 rolls saved (that’s a lot of money!). Once dirty, throw the cloths in the washing machine to make them like new again. 21 These Soap Sheets That Leave Your Hands Moisturized
Lightweight, compact, and portable, these
soap sheets get nice and foamy when in contact with water. Use them around the house, for travel, camping, and more. The set comes with 300 sheets in tea tree oil, sweet orange, and refreshing lavender scents. “I really love how well these soap sheets work and lather up so well. But for me the best part is my hands always feel moisturized when i finish washing them,” wrote one fan. 22 This Magnetic Screen Door That’s Fast & Easy To Install
Let fresh air and natural light in, but keep bugs and other pests out with this
magnetic screen door. It’s a breeze to install with thumbtacks and hook-and-loop backing (it’ll fit doorways up to 38 by 82 inches in size), and once in place, the middle seam is lined with 26 heavy-duty magnets that make is easy to walk in and out — even pets can use it. 23 These Reusable Dryer Balls For Soft, Wrinkle-Free Clothes
It’s easy to see why these
dryer balls have so many glowing reviews. Not only are they a reusable (aka earth-friendly) alternative to dryer sheets, but they also cut down on dry time, soften clothes, and reduce wrinkles. Each ball is handcrafted from 100% New Zealand wool and promises to last up to five years. 24 These Best-Selling Makeup Organizers With Drawers
These best-selling clear acrylic
organizers are the perfect size for keeping everything from makeup to personal care items neatly organized. They stack to maximize storage and feature smooth slide drawers for easy access. One reviewer raved, “These drawers were perfect to help organize our medicine cabinet. I absolutely love the material- great quality, clear plastic and they open and close very smoothly!” You can also get three-, four-, six-, and eight-packs within the listing for even more storage. 25 This Stackable Egg Holder That Holds Up To 36 Eggs
If your household goes through a lot of eggs, this popular
egg holder is a must for keeping them always within easy reach. Each time you take an egg out, the tilted design gently rolls the next egg to the front. Plus, they stack to save space and can hold up to 36 eggs. 26 These Paint Pens For Easy Touch-Up Jobs
A big brush for a small paint job just doesn’t make sense. But this pack of two small
paint pens is exactly what you need for touch-ups. Fill them using the included syringes and start painting with the precise brush heads that make touching up even the smallest of scratches or hard-to-reach places a breeze. Just add your own latex-based paint. 27 These Space-Saving Tiered Hangers
Organize your closet like a pro with this 10-pack of
tiered hangers. With five sturdy slots on each hanger and the option to hang them vertically or horizontally, these organizers are designed to both maximize space and keep clothes organized. Plus, you’ll appreciate that they can hold up to 8 pounds each. 28 An Herb-Preserving Glass Storage Container
Wilted herbs? Not with this
herb storage container that can keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks. It’s constructed using durable glass for the main compartment — and, at over a foot tall, it can hold even tall bunches of herbs. One reviewer reported, “As a foodie and a person who adores cooking, I use a lot of herbs while creating my dishes. I’ve purchased plastic herb containers before and they have always fallen short of my expectations. This Herb Keeper is, by far, the BEST keeper that I’ve ever used. It keeps my herbs fresh & useable for a week or two, which amazes me.” 29 These Battery-Powered Under-Cabinet Lights
Whether you need a little extra light under your kitchen cabinets, on your bookshelves, or in a hallway closet, these slim
puck lights are the way to go. And since they run on AA batteries (three per light, not included), you won’t have to worry about messy or complicated wiring — just stick them on and touch to activate. You get two lights in a pack that can be mounted via adhesive or screws, both of which are included. 30 This Giftable Bamboo Charcuterie Board
At under $20, you’ll want to add a few of these elegant
charcuterie boards to your cart — one for yourself and a few for gifting. Made from 100% bamboo, the attractive board features a large center area for cheeses and fruits and two side grooves perfect for nuts, pretzels, olives, and more. And the hidden handles make it easy to carry. 31 These Long-Lasting Measuring Cups & Spoons
This set of
measuring cups and spoons is made to last a lifetime. Each piece is constructed from durable stainless steel with strong handles and engraved U.S. and metric measurements that won’t bend or fade like plastic versions. The whole set is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. 32 This Powerful Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Set
Now you can season your food like a pro with these battery-powered
salt and pepper grinders. They activate when tilted and feature LED lights for added convenience. Choose from coarse, medium, or fine grind options. One shopper gave the set this glowing review: “Very classy looking yet super sturdy. Great grinders with tons of power. They work incredibly well.” 33 These Ultra-Soft Bed Sheets
It’s hard to find quality bed linens at an affordable price, but with over 30,000 reviews, you can count on this
sheet set being a winner. They’re woven from 100% bamboo-derived viscose, making them both soft, breathable, and durable. Deep pockets mean they can fit almost any size mattress, and there are tons of colors to choose from, too. 34 This Dimmable Nighstand Lamp With USB Ports
A bedside lamp that doubles as a place to charge your phone? Yes, please. This multipurpose
lamp includes two convenient USB ports at the base and an LED light bulb with a dimming feature. Get one for your bedside, desk, or really any room of the house. It’s offered in more than a dozen colors to match your decor. 35 This Extra-Supportive Dog Bed
Treat your pup to a soft place to rest their paws. This orthopedic
dog bed is designed to give pets the ultimate support with its high-density foam construction. The bolstered sides add extra support for their head and neck while giving them a secure feel. And with a removable and machine-washable cover, it’s easy to keep clean. Choose from a range of sizes and cute colors. 36 This Affordable Closet Organizer With Shelves
You don’t have to spend money on expensive built-in closet organizers. In fact, this
hanging closet organizer is a space-saving storage solution but way more affordable. The sturdy hooks are designed to hang from any standard closet rod, offering five roomy shelves for storing everything from sweaters to jeans to handbags. 37 This Innovative Duster For Blinds & More
Blinds are notoriously a pain in the neck to keep clean. But the job just got way easier with this
mini blinds duster. It has a unique design with three slim blades fitted with reusable microfiber cloths that work like dust magnets for quick and easy cleaning. One reviewer who gave the tool five-stars noted, “I used this on my plantation blinds and I couldn’t believe how much dust collected on this tool. Well worth the money and you get a lot of extra cleaning cloths.” 38 This Mess-Free Laundry Detergent Holder
Stop dealing with dripping laundry detergent every time you wash clothes and get this
laundry detergent holder instead. The base holds bottles in place with a secure strap, and at a titled angle so you can get every last drop. And speaking of drops, the drip tray works to protect other surfaces from soapy messes. 39 This Automatic Indoor Plant Light
If you love indoor plants but can’t seem to get them enough light to thrive, try this LED
indoor plant light. It emits full spectrum wavelengths, mimicking the natural sunlight that plants need to grow. Stick it right into the soil, set the timer according to your plants' needs, and let it do the rest for you. It’s height adjustable up to 24 inches to work on even tall house plants. 40 These Bed Sheet Straps For Less Hassle
There’s nothing more annoying than trying to rest on a bed when the sheets are constantly popping off the ends. If you know the feeling, then you’ll appreciate these
bed sheet straps that are designed to keep them firmly in place. The adjustable elastic straps can fit almost any size mattress and the nickel-plated clips won’t damage your linens. 41 This Mildew-Resistant Shower Mat That Won’t Damage Surfaces
Shower mats are a must for preventing slips but they can wreak havoc on porcelain and tile surfaces — including stains and chips. This suction-cup-free
shower mat stays in place while protecting surfaces from tile. It’s soft, slip-free, and resistant to both mildew and mold. You’ll love that the whole thing can be tossed in the washer when it needs a clean. 42 This Universal (& Easy-To-Use) Drain Cover
If you’re already a fan of the
Shroom drain protector, you might want to pick up this matching drain cover. It’s designed to fit right over the protector while creating a tight seal to keep your sink or bath full. It works by gently pressing it down and removes easily with a convenient side tab. One reviewer reported, “The drain cover instantly stopped water from draining, and its basic design means it's incredibly easy to use. The perfect solution for bathtub drain problems!” 43 A Minimalist Box For Organizing Cables
A million unsightly cables and wires have you tripped up? Keep them under wraps in this
cable organizer box. It can accommodate an entire power strip (up to 11.4 inches long) and features seven openings to run cords through. Thea nice-looking wood lid keeps everything dust-free and tidy. 44 This Quick & Easy Drywall Repair Putty
You don’t have to be a home improvement expert to patch drywall holes. Just fill them with this
drywall repair putty (it works on plaster and wood also), smooth, let dry, and paint. The convenient stick applicator makes it easy to use and keeps your hands from getting dirty. One reviewer noted, “Totally recommend it! I have been repairing every single dent on the walls...I could say it is even fun to use it. Clean application, dries fast and you can paint over it within a few hours. Cool product!” 45 This No-Bend Broom & Dustpan Set
This
broom and dustpan set might not make cleaning fun but it will definitely make the job easier and more efficient. The broom features four rows of durable bristles made from eco-friendly recycled bottles and an adjustable handle that can extend to over 4 feet long so you don’t have to bend over. The dustpan stands up straight and has a rubber lip for easy cleanup. When not in use, clip the broom to the dustpan for convenient storage.