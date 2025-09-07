60 Weirdly Clever Things That Make Your Home Better Almost Instantly

These scent sachets are infused with lavender essential oils and feature a hanger-shaped hook that allow you to hang them in your closet to keep it — and your clothes — smelling fresh and clean. They work in small or large closets, and you can add more essential oils if you want to increase the scent. They last for a few weeks before they need to be replaced. If lavender isn’t your thing, they come in 18 other scents.