60 Weirdly Clever Things That Make Your Home Better Almost Instantly
These odd yet impactful improvements are so much more than they seem.
Don’t judge a book by its cover — and don’t judge a product by how weird it is. While some things on this list might elicit a strange look, they’re actually totally clever ways to make your home better while on a budget. There are countless storage hacks you never knew you needed, ways to make everyday tasks a little easier, and budget-friendly ways to make your home look and feel expensive. Below, the Scary Mommy shopping editors rounded up our favorite products on Amazon that make your space better — instantly.
01A Bathtub Stopper With A Floral Accessory You Pull To Drain
If your tub doesn’t have a plug but you’re desperate for a relaxing bath, check out this drain stopper. It’s made of silicone and creates a tight seal around the drain, allowing water to build up so you can read, drink a glass of wine, and relax. It also has this adorable floating flower accessory that you can pull when you’re ready to drain.
02An Extra-Large Lazy Susan That Suctions To Your Fridge Shelf
Get your refrigerator or pantry into tip-top shape with this extra large lazy Susan. Not only does it rotate 360 degrees so you always have access to all of your stuff, but it uses suction cups to secure in place so you don’t have to worry about it tipping or toppling over.
03An Automatic Mouthwash Dispenser With 2 Magnetic Cups
This dispenser gives you mouthwash without the hassle of pouring it yourself. It automatically dispenses 10, 20, or 30 milliliters of liquid when you place your cup underneath the spout. The cups are also magnetic and plop on top of the dispenser to store. And it’s rechargeable with a large mouth to fill.
04Handmade Crochet Dish Towel Holders With A Chic Wooden Ring
I hate hanging towels on the bar of my dishwasher or oven because they’re always falling off. Instead, check out these dish towel holders. The handmade crochet loops around the bar and the dual wooden rings hold onto the towel securely. The towels are still easy to remove, but now they’re also easy to use without falling off.
05Cotton Pillow Cases Made With Japanese Arc-Chill Cooling Fibers
Calling all hot sleepers: these pillowcases are a total game-changer to keep you comfortable while you’re snoozing. They have a double-sided design with soft and breathable cotton on one side and Japanese Arc-Chill fibers on the other that make it great for sleeping all year round.
06A Mountable Extendable Rod That Saves A Ton Of Space
Create a professional-feeling changing room in your closet with this extendable closet rod. It installs inside your closet, on a wall or beside a shelf, and extends 12 inches to give you a space to hang the outfit you want to wear or clothes you need to dry. Now you have ample space to plan your look without taking everything off the hanger.
07A High Density Foam Wedge Pillow With A Side Pocket
This wedge pillow is perfect for filling the gap between your headboard and mattress, giving you more sleeping space and making your bedroom way more comfortable instantly. It’s made of ultra cozy memory foam, features a machine washable cover, and even has a built-in side pocket to store your phone while you’re snoozing.
08A Brush & Sponge Caddy For The Sink With Adjustable Compartments
This wire caddy sits beside your kitchen sink and has adjustable compartments to store your brushes, sponges, and soaps. The best part — besides the organization — is that it has an angled base that automatically drains excess water directly into the sink so your stuff isn’t sitting in a puddle getting all soggy and gross.
09Checkered Couch Armrest Covers With A Nonslip Backing
These couch arm covers come in a bunch of common couch colors and sizes and help prevent common wear and tear. They’re made of a super soft and thick fabric with a raised plush pattern that adds some nice dimension. And the back has a nonslip silica gel dots to keep it from slipping off the arm rest.
10Bedsheet Organizers With A Label & Small Window
With these bedsheet organizers, you’ll actually look forward to going into your linen closet when it’s time to change the sheets. They each hold one set of sheets and feature a label and a little hole so you know the size and can see which set of sheets it is. Plus, when you’re not using them, they fold up to easily store.
11A Reed Diffuser Set With A Glass Bottle & Real Preserved Flowers
This reed diffuser set is absolutely stunning and helps your space smell expensive. It has a reusable glass bottle that looks high-end, and the five included reeds can be added or removed to control the amount of scent. Best of all, the whole thing comes with real preserved flowers that add a pop of color.
12A 2-Tier Corner Bathroom Shelf With A Heightened Guardrail
This two-tier corner shelf is the perfect addition to your bathroom to store toiletries, makeup, skincare essentials, and more. It’s made of alloy steel and plastic with a ribbed design that’s super high-end. And it has raised edges and a heightened guardrail that keeps all of your things from falling off.
13Luxurious-Feeling, Expensive-Looking Satin Sheets That Are Great For Skin & Hair
These satin sheets are a must-have upgrade to make your bedroom feel like an expensive hotel. Not only do they look sexy and fancy, but they feel luxurious on your skin and hair because they’re gentle and slick. Not only will you wake up feeling refreshed, but the fitted sheet has extra large pockets to prevent it from sliding around while you’re asleep.
14Durable Wooden Hooks With A Cool Sculptural Look
If you need a space to hang bags, hats, purses, and coats but don’t want ugly hooks all over your entryway wall, check out this sculptural hook set. It’s has a solid wood base with eight flip-down hooks that come down when you need them, leaving you with a functional piece of mid-century inspired art that works like a charm.
15Waterproof Shelf Paper With A Delicate Floral Design
Use this waterproof paper to line your refrigerator shelves, bathroom drawers, or wire racks to instantly upgrade your storage. They key is that they’re non-adhesive so you can cut, place, and remove to clean easily. Plus, they come in over a dozen adorable floral designs to add a whimsical touch to your drawers and shelves.
16A Shoe Organizer Box With A Hard Bottom & Reinforced Handles
This shoe organizer box has adjustable dividers and a see-through top so you can store up to 16 pairs of shoes and know where everything is at a glance. It’s made of durable, high-density fabric with reinforced handles and a zipper closure to keep everything inside safe while you’re storing between seasons.
17Fresh New Cabinet Knobs That Don’t Require Screws Or Tools
Swapping out old and dated cabinet knobs for new, stylish ones is a total game changer that’s so budget friendly. But take that one step further with these self-adhesive ones that stick directly to the surface and don’t require holes, drilling, screws, or any tools. They stick on and come in a few finishes to customize to your space.
18Mesh Refrigerator Organizers That Hang Off The Door Shelf
These mesh organizers hang off the refrigerator door shelf, giving you way more storage in a really compact design. They’re great for storing restaurant condiment packets, spare garlic cloves, kids snacks, and more. Plus, the mesh design means you can easily see what’s inside at a glance.
19A Solar-Powered House Number Sign With 3 Color Temperatures
This house number sign has a solar-powered top that allows it to glow in the dark after a sunny day. It has three color temperature options and can be mounted on the wall or staked into the ground with the included pole. It keeps the outside of your home looking sharp so everyone knows it’s yours.
20Under-Cabinet Hooks That Hold Up To 3 Mugs Each
These under-cabinet hooks are a brilliant way to add more storage to your kitchen while also offering an opportunity to display your cool mug collection. Each rack can hold three mugs on sturdy and durable hooks that are secure without scratching or damaging the handles.
21Peel-&-Stick Floral Wallpaper To Easily Transform Any Room
Peel-and-stick wallpaper with a high-end design like this one is such an easy and budget-friendly way to completely transform a room — turning it from builder grade into something totally custom to you. This one is easy to install and features a cream background with flowers, birds, butterflies, and leaves on the surface, though it comes in over half a dozen other styles. It doesn’t require any additional glue, and the back has a grid to help measure.
22A Gorgeous Makeup Brush Holder With A Sliding Door Cover
This makeup brush holder is absolutely stunning, space-saving, and decorative. It has three sections to hold brushes, tubes of lipstick, mascara, etc., and a clear cover that rotates around 360 degrees to keep your makeup from getting dusty or wet in a humid bathroom. It’s so cute and keeps things organized while taking up very little space.
23Double-Sided Cord Organizers That Stick To Appliances With Adhesive
These cord organizers stick to appliances with adhesive tape and have a double-sided design that allows them to keep the cords of your coffee machine, microwave, blender, mixer, or whatever else neatly tucked away and ready for when you need it. They’re lightweight, work on all appliances, and keep your space feeling way less cluttered.
24A Silicone Mat With A Nonslip Textured Surface To Protect Laundry Machines
This easy-to-clean mat sits right on top of your washer or dryer to keep detergent spills from getting the surface all gross and sticky. It’s made of a nonslip silicone with a textured surface that prevents bottles from jostling around while the washer is working. And it has a raised edge that keeps water or detergent from dripping off.
25Crystal Pull-Chains To Instantly Upgrade Your Ceiling Fan
Why settle for boring pull-chains when you can have these crystal ones that hang off your ceiling fan and sparkle? They come in four different shapes and have an iridescent finish that create a signature centerpiece themselves when reflecting the sun. The strings are made of durable alloy, and the chain can be adjusted to the length you need.
26Magnetic Remote Control Mounts With A Super Compact Design
If you’re constantly losing the remote under the couch or between the cushions, check out this remote control mount. Place the slotted magnet on a surface — the wall, the back of your TV, the side of a table, etc. — and then the other magnet directly onto the remote. Now, you’ll have a go-to spot for it so you won’t be constantly rummaging around to find it before you can relax.
27A Bird-Shaped Table Lamp With 3 Temperatures & 90-Degree Illumination
Between the wood-like base, the frosted light, the three color temperatures, and the dimmable brightness options, this bird-shaped table lamp makes reading, working, or just illuminating your space way more pleasant. The most unique part is that it glows 90 degrees down so it’s never shining directly on your face.
28A Wooden Couch Tray With Snack Compartments & A Phone Holder
This tray is great for eating and drinking while watching TV. It has a wood base and a silicone top with built-in cupholders, snack compartments, remote control holders, and even a phone stand. It balances neatly on your couch or bed while you’re relaxing and gives you easy access to all your essentials.
29Air Cleaning Ceiling Fan Filters That Stick Right On The Blades
Turn any ceiling fan into an air purifier with these peel-and-stick air filters. They’re made with unscented coconut shell carbon that’s lightweight, microporous, and works to trap and reduce mold spores, particle concentration, and other contaminants. Each filter can be used for up to three months, and they’re easy to remove and replace.
30A Shower Mat Made Of Loofah Material With A Nonstick Back
The loofah texture of this shower mat not only feels great and exfoliating against your feet, but also has such a porous structure that it doesn’t stop water from easily draining. It comes in a bunch of cute colors — from vibrant green to neutral cream — to fit your aesthetic and has a nonslip rubber bottom that keeps you safe while you’re showering.
31Rubber Baseboard Molding Trim That Mounts With Self-Adhesive Backing
This baseboard molding trim is made of rubber and goes on instantly to completely change the look and feel of your entire room. It uses adhesive backing to install quickly and easily, and it can be cut to the exact length that you’re looking for. Plus, the durable rubber is resistant to scuffs, stains, and damage.
32A Candle Warmer Lamp With Adjustable Brightness That Controls The Scent
Candles around your space can really set the vibe, but if you’re nervous about a live flame, check out this candle warmer lamp. The glass lampshade is absolutely stunning, but that’s just the start. Put your favorite candle on the wooden base and turn the lamp on. The adjustable brightness controls the scent output and it even has a timer function.
33A Wire Trash Bag Holder With A Bamboo Lid That Doubles As A Shelf
This bin was specifically designed to hold and dispense trash bags, with its wire frame, wide side opening, and bamboo lid. It can sit on the floor underneath the sink or mount to a cabinet door, giving you a ton of options when it comes to storage. And because you don’t need to open the lid to get bags, it acts as a shelf for even more storage.
34An Ocean-Inspired Bath Mat Made of Plush & Absorbent Microfiber
Bring some upscale beachy vibes to your bathroom with this ocean wave bath mat that will help you feel like you’re at a high-end beachside resort. It has a stunning gradient pattern of blues and whites inspired by waves breaking. It’s made of high-density microfiber and has a tufted design that looks so expensive.
35Cord Covers That Can Be Painted To Blend Into The Wall
One instant way to upgrade your home is by organizing and covering up all the wires and cables dangling on your walls with these concealers. They come with 153 feet of plastic cable management covers that have an adhesive backing that sticks to the wall to keep cords and cables out of sight and out of mind.
36Magnetic Door Stoppers That Work 2 Ways
Though small, these magnetic door stoppers really pack a punch when it comes to making your home better instantly. They’re easy to install and they help prevent your door from slamming into the wall, potentially creating a hole or other damage. Instead, they magnetically cling for a quiet and seamless attachment. Unlike other door stoppers, these can be used attatched to the wall or the door.
37Expensive-Looking Stone Trays That Absorb & Dry In Under 2 Minutes
These trays are made with diatomite stone to absorb water and dry within two minutes, giving you an expensive-looking place to store soaps, sponges, brushes, and other essentials while keeping your space clean. With a minimalist design and soft corners, this tray has a modern look that’s sophisticated and instantly elevating.
38An Egg Organizer With An Angled Design To Automatically Dispense
This egg organizer holds up to 12 eggs and features a two-level angled design that automatically dispenses them one by one as you need them. It’s narrow and stacked, so it takes up way less space in your refrigerator than a traditional egg carton.
39Cabinet Door Bumpers Made Of Nearly Invisible Silicone
These cabinet door bumpers are basically invisible — made of a totally transparent rubber — and have an adhesive backing that sticks to all kinds of surfaces to protect against scratches and wear and tear. They can also be placed on cabinet doors to dull the sound of slamming, banging, and closing.
40A Stunning Light Switch Plate That’s Lightweight & Durable
Swap out boring light switch plates for these stunning decorative ones that are about to make your space feel way more thoughtful and intentional without spending big bucks. They’re made of lightweight, durable, and fade-resistant materials that can withstand impact to help the design maintain and keep your space looking amazing. They come in over a dozen different sizes and designs to suit your space.
41Freezer Organizer Bins That Have Flexible Handles For Easy Stacking
If you have a deep chest freezer and are constantly losing track of what’s inside, you need to check out these wire bins. Not only do they help you organize by type — fill one bin with desserts, one with meats, one with frozen veggies — but they stack to help you really take advantage of all the space you have.
42A Self-Draining Silicone Drying Mat With Raised Edges
If you don’t want a bulky wire drying rack taking up space on your counter, check out this silicone option. It sits flush to the counter and features raised edges, a textured surface, and a sloped design that automatically self-drains any excess water directly into the sink.
43A Floor Transition Strip That’s Scratch- & Stain-Resistant
Made of flexible vinyl with an adhesive backing, this floor transition strip can be cut to size to fit the width of your doorframes, polishing the transition between two different floorings for a more seamless look. It sticks on easily and is scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, and easy to clean. It even comes in a few different common wood finish types to totally blend in.
44A Book-Shaped Acrylic Vase That’s Compact, Modern & Watertight
Calling all book lovers — display your favorite flowers inside a read with this incredibly chic vase. The book-shaped vase has a narrow design that slips perfectly onto your bookshelf or nightstand, giving you a compact and stylish way to store your favorite fresh flowers. Plus, the clear acrylic design makes the flowers stand out really nicely.
45A Silicone Stovetop Cover That’s Textured & Heat-Resistant
This stovetop cover is made of flexible and heat-resistant silicone that can be cut to fit the size of your glass top stove, adding a layer of protection from scratches, scrapes, and damage when you’re not using it. Keep your kitchen appliances looking good as new and give yourself some added counter space to meal prep.
46Hanging Scent Sachets Made With Lavender Essential Oils
These scent sachets are infused with lavender essential oils and feature a hanger-shaped hook that allow you to hang them in your closet to keep it — and your clothes — smelling fresh and clean. They work in small or large closets, and you can add more essential oils if you want to increase the scent. They last for a few weeks before they need to be replaced. If lavender isn’t your thing, they come in 18 other scents.
47A Clip-On Headboard Light With 2 Temperatures & 2 Brightness Levels
This light is game changing for anyone who reads before bed while sharing a room with a sibling or partner. It clips onto your headboard so it’s totally hands-free and has a gooseneck arm that you can adjust to give you light exactly where you need it. It has two brightness options and two color temperatures to easily adjust.
48Teeny Tiny Magnetic Door Hinge Mushrooms That Glow In The Dark
Add a whimsical touch to your space with these adorable door hinge mushrooms. They use magnets to stand on the top of the hinge, putting a smile on the face of anyone who sees them. Plus, they glow in the dark for the cutest little surprise in the middle of the night, adding some adorably unexpected character.
49A Sturdy Wall-Mounted Tool Holder With 4 Slots & 4 Metal Hooks
This wall-mounted storage rack is a great way to organize your space so you can find your brooms, shovels, rakes, mops, and everything else easily. It has four slots that hang tools by the handles and four metal hooks that are great for smaller accessories like gloves, handheld brooms, and more. It can hold up to 40 pounds.
50A Drip Catcher For Your Refrigerator’s Ice & Water Dispenser
This drip tray can soak up eight times its weight in liquid, making it the perfect thing to place in your refrigerator’s water and ice dispenser to catch accidental spills and drips. It dries in seconds to keep your kitchen floor free from slipping and sliding hazards every time you want to fill your water bottle.
51Static-Charged Air Vent Filters That Help With Dust
These air filters were built to stick into the floor vents around your home, attracting and trapping dust, dirt, pollen, and smoke so it’s not in the air you breathe. They also work to prevent things from falling into the air vents. Plus, you can even add a drop of essential oil to the filter to give your space a fresh, clean scent.
52 An Easy-To-Clean Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat With A Nonslip Backing
This anti-fatigue kitchen mat is made of a super cushioned fabric that gives your back, neck, knees, and hips some extra support while you do the dishes or cook at the stove. But most importantly for high-traffic areas, they’re easy to clean so you can keep them — and your kitchen — looking brand spanking new.
53A Wire Basket With Strong Magnets To Hold 6 Dryer Balls
This wire basket uses super strong magnets to mount to the side of your washer or dryer, giving you a very convenient place to hold up to six dryer balls. It can even be filled with a plastic bag and used to collect lint after the dryer. Basically, it looks really cute, has a convenient installation, and can be used for so many different things in the laundry room.
54A Metal Banana Hook That Mounts Underneath Your Kitchen Cabinet
Save space and keep your bananas fresher longer with this clever metal hook. It mounts to the underside of your upper kitchen cabinets and can hang up to 10 pounds of bananas, reducing bruising to keep them fresher longer. Plus it folds up when you’re not using them, so it truly minimizes eyesores.
55A Silicone Under-Sink Liner With Raised Edges To Prevent Drips & Spills
Sometimes life-changing upgrades are functional and preventative, like this silicone mat. Place it underneath your kitchen or bathroom sink, and the waterproof mat with raised edges can prevent any drips or leaks from seeping into the wood cabinets and potentially growing mold without you noticing.
56A Vintage-Inspired Butter Bell For Soft & Spreadable Butter
This butter crock keeps your favorite bread and bagel add-on soft, spreadable, and delicious. Simply fill the bell with up to one stick of butter and add a bit of water to the bottom. Put the top on and the water creates an airtight seal to keep your butter fresh and ready to be spread whenever you want it.
57A Ceramic Soap Dish That’s Angled To Self-Drain Into The Sink
Elevate your bar of soap (literally and aesthetically) with this bowl. Made of ceramic, it sits on a metal base at an angle with a built-in spout to automatically self-drain directly into the sink so your soap isn’t getting soggy sitting in a wet bowl. Between the leaf-shaped design and the modern finishes, it’s a total game-changer on your countertop.
58A Wire Basket & 200 Disposable Mesh Bags To Keep Food Out Of The Sink
Keep your sink shiny, new, and free of food gunk with this strainer set. It comes with a tall wire basket and 200 mesh strainer bags that you can use to collect leftover food residue, tea leaves, veggie peels, and more. Instead of everything getting stuck in your kitchen sink drain, this strainer holds onto it so you can throw it out.
59A Mini Dustpan & Brush Set With A Double Row Of Sisal Bristles
This mini dustpan and brush set is the cutest way to clean off your surfaces — think: eraser shavings off your desk, crumbs off your dining table, or dust off the bookshelf. The dustpan is metal with a wooden handle and the brush has two rows of durable sisal bristles that won’t scratch while it catches dust and debris.
60A Rotatable Jewelry Organizer With 4 Storage Layers & 1 Divided Compartment
The reason this jewelry organizer is a totally game-changing storage hack is because it expands and contracts depending on how much space you have. When you’re not using it, all the layers stack to take up very minimal space, but when you are using it, the layers rotate 360 degrees so you can see and access all of your jewelry while you’re getting ready.