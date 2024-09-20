Without A Doubt, Here's The Most Genius Sh*T Under $30 On Amazon Now

Upgrading your daily routine is as easy as picking your favorites from this list of the most genius stuff available on Amazon. Ahead, you’ll find everything from clever home gadgets to cozy linens and even a selection of premium self-care items that will keep you feeling and looking your best. As if that wasn’t enough to put a smile on your face, everything on this list is $30 or less.

01 This Reusable Art Board That Uses Water Instead Of Messy Paints Buddha Board Art Set $18 See on Amazon Doodle away stress with this clever water painting board. The eco-friendly design features a reusable drawing surface activated by the included premium water brush. Art fades away over time so you can use it over and over. Plus, it makes for a great, mess-free art activity for kids. Available colors: 3

02 This Cat-Shaped Bottle Stopper That Helps Keep Your Wine Fresh Genuine Fred STOP KITTY Wine Bottle Stopper $13 See on Amazon This unique wine bottle stopper looks like a curious little cat, with a head that tucks right into the bottle opening, creating a secure, leakproof seal. And, since it’s crafted entirely from food-grade silicone, it’s a safe and effective tool to keep in your kitchen. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe.

03 This Budget-Friendly Hair Remover That’s Easy To Take Anywhere Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $17 See on Amazon Trim unwanted hair or quickly and painlessly with this inexpensive hair remover. It features an 18-karat gold-plated shaver head designed to give you a close yet gentle shave — all within a compact case that’s as easy to carry as a tube of lipstick. Plus, it runs on two AA batteries (which are included) so you don’t need to fuss with power or charging cords. Available colors: 6

04 These Self-Warming Eye Masks That Help Sooth Tired Eyes MegRhythm by Kao Gentle Steam Eye Mask (5 Pack) $12 See on Amazon Combat eye fatigue with these self-heating eye masks. Place them over your eyes and allow the growing warmth and moisture they generate to soothe and revitalize dry, tired eyes. Available as a set of five, the masks are dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested, and they’re individually packaged, making this an ideal self-care treatment for taking on the go.

05 This Lavender-Scented Heating Pad For The Whole Family What Do You Meme Scented Heating Pad $10 See on Amazon Menstrual pain is no joke but this cute lobster-shaped heating pad can at least put a smile on your face while helping to provide relief. It quickly heats up in the microwave and is infused with a calming lavender scent. It’s even great for kid’s tummy aches.

06 A Best-Selling Knee Pillow That’s Ideal For Side Sleepers Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow $25 See on Amazon Boasting more than 25,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, this popular orthopedic pillow is made with high-density foam that’s designed to offer maximum support to side sleepers. Simply place the contoured pillow between your legs to help align, stabilize, and provide comfort to your body. A removable, washable cover adds an additional layer of comfort while also making it easy to maintain.

07 This Power Scrubber For A Sparkling Shower Rubbermaid Power Scrubber Brush $20 See on Amazon This clever power scrubber may look like an electric toothbrush, but the durable bristles and powerful spin action are actually designed to help you tackle dirt, soap scum, and even mold trapped in your shower or bathroom grout. It’s also great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas around faucets, scrubbing oven racks, and even cleaning the midsoles on your tennis shoes.

08 This Eco-Friendly Lint Roller That’s Endlessly Reusable PetLovers EzRoll Reusable Lint Roller $17 See on Amazon This innovative lint roller makes it so easy to keep clothes and fabric furniture looking tidy. The reusable sticky roller surface works like a magnet to attract pet hair and lint. When you’re done, just rinse with warm water, dry, and place it in the included case so it’s ready to use the next time.

09 This Lotion Applicator With A Long Handle So You Can Reach Your Back Smooth Reach Lotion Applicator $25 See on Amazon Applying lotion and self-tanner to your back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body just got easier thanks to this clever lotion applicator. It features a long and comfortable handle to keep you from having to twist or strain, along with smooth and durable rollers for precise application every time.

10 These Moisturizing Socks For Your Heels Bare August Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Restore dry and cracked heels with these moisturizing heel socks. There are two pairs in a pack, each infused with hydrating oils, including vitamin E, jojoba, and lavender. Designed to be worn overnight, they feature comfortable cuffs and a breathable material that’s machine washable, too.

11 This UV Toothbrush Sanitizer That’s Travel Friendly PURSONIC UV Toothbrush Sanitizer $13 See on Amazon Whether at home or on the go, this compact toothbrush sanitizer will keep your bristles in pristine condition. Its UV rays are designed to eliminate up to 99.9% of the germs and bacteria on your toothbrush to help prevent gum disease and cavities. Simply insert your toothbrush into the case, close it, and wait five minutes for effective results.

12 This Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Hot Drink At The Perfect Temp House Gem Mug Warmer $26 See on Amazon Enjoying a hot cup of coffee in the morning can be a challenge for busy parents, making this mug warmer a game-changer. Simply set your mug on the warming surface to keep it at the perfect temperature for hours. Convenient features include three temperature options and a timer that ranges between two and 12 hours. Available colors: 3

13 These Cool Mop Slippers That Clean Your Floors While You Walk Tamicy Mop Slippers Shoes (5-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Cleaning your floor just got much easier, thanks to these mop shoes. Just slide them on your feet like slippers and start moving around; they’ll pick up dust, hair, and dirt without you having to bend down. One reviewer called them a “life changer,” noting that they “wear them almost every day.”

14 This Lip Serum With A Unique pH-Activated Tint Wonderskin Color-Changing Lip Rehab Serum Oil $20 See on Amazon Treat your lips to this innovative lip oil designed to hydrate and tint. The non-sticky serum is infused with a blend of fruit and nut oils, including vitamin E, avocado, and apricot. Plus, it reacts to your skin’s natural pH levels, creating a unique, long-lasting hue. Available colors: 2

15 This Automatic Toiletry Dispenser For Your Serums, Toners, & More Isimee Automatic Makeup Remover Dispenser $26 See on Amazon Fill this clever toiletry dispenser with your toners, serums, or even nail polish remover. Just place a cotton swab over the top for automatic, effortless, and precise dispensing of your go-to toiletries. A full two-hour charge lasts for up to four months, making it an ultra-convenient self-care gadget.

16 This Security Stamp For Confidential Documents Vantamo Identity Protection Roller Stamps $18 See on Amazon Conceal sensitive data on confidential documents or wipe out your mailing address on envelopes with this security roller stamp. Bold lettering helps cover up text so that it can’t be accessed by others. And since it comes with three refills, it’ll last you for quite a while.

17 An Easy-To-Install Bidet Attachment With A Self Cleaning Nozzle Brondell Bidet Attachment $30 See on Amazon This bidet toilet attachment will make you feel fresh after every go. With a range of spray settings and a slim design, it’s a convenient and sleek upgrade for your bathroom. Plus, you’ll appreciate the self-cleaning nozzle designed to make upkeep easier. Choose from single and double nozzle designs.

18 These Handy Shower Wipes You Can Take Anywhere Super Fresh FunkBlock Shower Wipes (10-Pack) $20 See on Amazon When there’s no way to shower, these on-the-go refreshing wipes are the next best thing. The extra-thick wipes are infused with vitamin E and aloe vera and are designed to wipe away dirt, oils, and odors while providing maximum hydration. Pack them in your purse, gym bag, camping backpack, and beyond.

19 This Handy Tool That (Temporarily) Crops The Hem Of Any Shirt Croptuck Waist Band Tool $12 See on Amazon Turn any top into a crop top with this tucking waistband tool from Croptuck. The comfortable (think: soft and stretchy) and adjustable band keeps tops tucked and perfectly in place all day long. Use it to transform tanks, button-ups, T-shirts, sweaters, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Clever Hanger That Can Hold All Your Leggings Volnamal Legging Organizer $9 See on Amazon Save on closet space with this genius clothing hanger made especially for your leggings collection. It features 10 sturdy, rubber-coated clips designed to keep your pants securely in place and ultra-organized. It’s also an effective and budget-friendly solution for storing accessories like scarves, ties, and belts. Available colors: 3

21 A Mini Vacuum For Your Desktop With A Cordless Design ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $13 See on Amazon Keep your desk tidy with help from this clever little cordless vacuum cleaner. Despite being about the size of your palm, it’s powerful enough to effectively suck up debris and crumbs with its sweep and suction design. Batteries last up to 90 minutes, which should be enough time to get your desk in tip-top condition several times over. Available colors: 2

22 This Plug-In Night-Light With A Dusk-To-Dawn Sensor GE Color-Changing LED Night Light $6 See on Amazon Plug in this color-changing night-light and let the automatic dusk-to-dawn sensor take it from there; it’ll switch on and off as it detects a light or dark environment. It’s perfect for adding ambient light to hallways, nurseries, and even the bathroom for those midnight gotta-go breaks.

23 These Washable Glass Markers For Personalizing Your Drinkware GAINWELL Wine Glass Markers (8-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Don’t second guess which glass is yours; instead, try these food-safe markers designed to write on glassware and ceramic. The vibrant ink colors are easy to see, drying quickly, and washing off easily when the party is over. And they’re an especially fun and thrifty way to personalize your event. Available colors: 2

24 This Travel Caddy For Your Suitcase That Holds Your Drink, Phone, & More Riemot Travel Caddy $17 See on Amazon Strap this luggage caddy onto the handles of your suitcase for a convenient place to hold your beverages, phone, and other small accessories. The strong hook-and-loop closure keeps it securely in place, while the premium cloth provides a thick layer of protection, keeping your items secured and your drinks insulated. Available colors: 24

25 A Unique Toilet Paper Spray That Creates Instant Wet Wipes Pristine Toilet Paper Spray $9 See on Amazon For a convenient and septic-friendly alternative to flushable wipes, this toilet paper spray is made with soothing ingredients like coconut oil and aloe. Just spray it directly on your TP to create an instant wet wipe. It’s compact and TSA-friendly. One Amazon shopper wrote, “Pristine works great [...] It is very easy to use. I like the cucumber bamboo scent. I'm glad I found this!

26 This Portable Fan That Attaches Almost Anywhere Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan $17 See on Amazon You can prop this small but mighty fan just about anywhere thanks to the flexible tripod design. And since it’s both battery-operated and compact, it’s especially great for taking on the go. Attach it to bike handles, baby strollers, or car headrests. Plus, the tripod can be removed for use on flat surfaces. Available colors: 6

27 This Fast-Drying Sink Caddy Made With Attractive Bamboo SpaceAid Dry Sink Caddy Organizer $17 See on Amazon You can be done with wet countertops when you get this innovative sink caddy. It features a stunning and durable bamboo frame and a removable, highly absorbent diatomaceous pad that dries out in minutes. Choose from black, white, and natural wood finishes to match your space. Available colors: 3

28 This Reusable Makeup Blotter With A Handy Carrying Case Beautyblender Pro Reusable Makeup Sponge $10 See on Amazon Get pro makeup results with this brilliant makeup blotter. Crafted from a reusable and vegan sponge material, it’s designed to absorb excess oil without the need for a traditional setting powder. After each use, simply hand-wash, dry, and place the blotter in the included case for continued use.

29 This Magnetic Running Pouch That’s Ultra-Secure Running Buddy Magentic Pouch $22 See on Amazon Keep your valuables secure while out for a walk or hike with this compact running pouch. The magnetic clip keeps it firmly in place while the hook-and-loop closure keeps items like keys and credit cards secure inside of the breathable mesh pouch. Wear it over your waistband or clipped to your pockets.

30 This Protective & Absorbent Mat For Your Coffee Bar AMOAMI Coffee Mat $15 See on Amazon This absorbent mat is a must-have for protecting your counters from your coffee station or other appliances. It’s made with diatomite material that can absorb spills quickly and hide stains. Plus, it features a durable rubber backing to further protect surfaces. Use it on kitchen and bathroom countertops wherever you need some protection. Available sizes: 3

31 These Compact Facial Sponges That Are Biodegradable GAINWELL Compressed Facial Sponges (50-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These facial sponges are made from 100% natural cellulose, with a design that’s biodegradable and gentle on the skin. They arrive in a compact form; just add water to transform them into a soft and fluffy texture perfect for all your facial skin care treatments. With 50 in a pack, they’re an incredible deal. Available colors: 6

32 This Portable Sound Machine For Instant Calm Anywhere Yogasleep Portable Sound Machine $26 See on Amazon Strap this portable sound machine to your baby carrier, stroller, crib, and more for an instantly calming ambiance. The USB-rechargeable device features three soothing sound options, a flexible hanging strap, and a built-in night-light. It’s no wonder this smart baby accessory has over 20,000 five-star reviews.

33 These Heat-Resistant Placemats That Protect Your Table Homaxy Heat Resistant Placemats (6-Pack) $27 See on Amazon These placemats are the perfect balance of form and function. They have an elegant look that makes them a nice touch for your table, while also protecting it from heat, water, and oil. Plus, they’re great for placing under flower vases, laptops, and more. Choose from a variety of neutral and vivid hues to match your home’s decor. Available colors: 16

34 This Clever Tool For Putting On Bracelets Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool $9 See on Amazon Make fastening your own bracelet a breeze with this brilliant jewelry helper tool. The long, slender design helps make it comfortable and intuitive to hold, while the rubber-tipped clasp securely grasps jewelry for easy and precise fastening of bracelets, anklets, and necklaces. Available colors: 6

35 This Shatterproof Water Bottle With An Infuser Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $23 See on Amazon Forget paying for fancy water when you can make your own. This water bottle features an infuser for inserting fruits and herbs for easy and delicious hydration. And you’re sure to appreciate the innovative design that’s ergonomic, shatterproof, and compatible with most car cup holders.

36 This Garment Steamer That Works Lightning Fast Proctor Silex Compact Travel Iron $25 See on Amazon Whether at home or on the go, this compact garment steamer will have your clothes wrinkle-free, fast. It heats up in just 45 seconds and delivers continuous and powerful steam for seven minutes. Plus, the nonstick ironing plate helps tackle stubborn creases and wrinkles (even on delicate materials like silk and wool).

37 This Sleek Car Trash Can That Fits In A Cup Holder HOTOR Car Trash Can $10 See on Amazon If you’re collecting trash in your car door’s pockets, it’s probably time to upgrade to this highly rated car trash can. The upscale geometric design fits perfectly in most car cupholders, offering easy access and a smart automatic closing lid. Plus, it comes in seven colors to match your car’s interior. Available colors: 7

38 These Exfoliating Mitts That Helps Keep Skin Super Soft Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitts $14 See on Amazon Get silky smooth skin with these wildly popular body exfoliating mitts. With more than 30,000 fans on Amazon, they’re made from 100% vegan viscose that’s just rough enough to scrub away dry skin while still being gentle enough to use on sensitive skin. In between uses, simply rinse and hang them to dry. Available colors: 4

39 These Hanging Organizers That Give You So Much Extra Storage Space ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer $17 See on Amazon You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to transform your closet into an organized paradise. Instead, get this budget-friendly set of over-the-door purse organizers. A total of 12 reinforced clear-view pockets provide space for everything from handbags to sweaters to linens, making it easy and convenient to stay organized.

40 A Set Of Heat-Resistant Silicone Mats That Are So Versatile In The Kitchen Safe Grabs Multi-Purpose Silicone Mat (Set Of 2) $30 See on Amazon These BPA-free silicone mats come in a set with two convenient sizes, providing a heat-resistant, grippy surface for opening jars, removing hot plates from the microwave, and more. Plus, they’re naturally nonstick, making them easy to wipe clean, and they’re dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. Available colors: 23

41 A Dry Shampoo Powder That’s Easy To Apply I Dew Care Dry Shampoo Powder $18 See on Amazon Skip the aerosol sprays and go straight for this dry shampoo powder with a puff applicator. Formulated with biotin and ginseng, it helps nourish hair while boosting roots for a noticeably mattified and volumized effect. Simply tap the all-in-one applicator near the scalp for quick and noticeable results.

42 This Detangling Comb That Works With Your Hair Straightener HerStyler Hair Straightening Comb $8 See on Amazon Don’t let tangles get in the way of perfectly smooth hair; instead, use this clever comb that’s designed to work together with your hair straightener to gently detangle. The compact size makes it comfortable to hold and easy to take on the go. Available colors: 4

43 These Lightweight Towels For Quick Hair-Drying Results Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (4-Pack) $29 See on Amazon If you’re tired of balancing a heavy towel on your head only for it to fall off or give you a literal pain in the neck, opt for these highly rated hair towels instead. They’re crafted from a lightweight yet ultra-absorbent fabric blend, making them perfect for quickly and comfortably drying your hair. Available colors: 15

44 This Privacy & Energy-Saving Window Film With A Light-Reflecting Design Volcanics Window Privacy Film $6 See on Amazon This innovative window film adds an element of privacy to your home while also offering energy-saving features that work to keep the sun and UV rays out during hot days and the warmth in during during cold days. The non-adhesive film effortlessly clings to clean windows, and when it comes time for removal, it promises to leave no residue behind. Available sizes: 3

45 This Relaxing Face Mask Set Filled With Cooling Gel Medi Grade Cooling Ice Face Mask $20 See on Amazon Pop this gel-filled face mask into the freezer to have a soothing and relaxing self-care treatment ready at all times. It covers the entire face with its comfortable, contoured design, providing relief to tired, puffy eyes and skin. As a bonus, the pack also includes an eye mask, two eye pads, two under-eye pads, and a storage bag.

46 This Clever Purse-Cleaning Ball That’s Reusable Sauberkugel Purse Cleaner $13 See on Amazon If your bag is always full of Cheerio crumbs and other random debris, this clever purse-cleaning ball is a must. Just toss it into your bag and let the sticky center clean up the mess. When it’s dirty, simply run it under warm soapy water, let it dry, and toss it back into your bag. Available colors: 7

47 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer With A Long Battery Life Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer $24 See on Amazon This double-sided hand warmer is ideal for keeping in your purse or pocket on chilly days. A full charge (via USB cable) provides up to four hours of warmth and it heats up to 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit in two minutes or less. The included carrying strap adds a convenient touch to this brilliant little gadget. Available colors: 5

48 This Best-Selling Dual-Function Lamp & Candle Warmer Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp $34 See on Amazon This lamp lights up any room with a soft glow and even features dimming and timing options. But since it’s equipped with a 50-watt halogen warming bulb, it also works to gently warm candles, releasing aromas while preserving the wax. Just place your candle on the gorgeous wood base and switch it on to your preferred setting. Available styles: 13

49 This Ultimate Toiletry Bag With A Swivel Hook BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag $28 See on Amazon Pack up all your hygiene and self-care products in this roomy, yet easy-to-carry toiletry bag, which boasts a near-perfect rating on Amazon. It features several compartments, including zippered sections for small items and elastic bands for bottles and tubes, all made from waterproof materials. It zips up neatly so you can pack it into your suitcase, then unfold and hang it from the included hook when you arrive at your destination. Available sizes: 3

50 This Classic Waffle Blanket That’s So Warm, Yet Lightweight Bedsure Cooling Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket $30 See on Amazon This blanket features a classic waffle-weave texture and a soft bamboo blend fabric, providing both style and just the right amount of warmth with a lightweight feel. It’s perfect for use as bedding, as a throw, or as a picnic blanket since it folds down compactly. Choose from so many colors and sizes. Available sizes: Throw — Oversized King

51 An Insulated Beverage Sleeve That Keeps Your Drinks Cold & Hands Dry Sok It Coffee Cup Sleeve $16 See on Amazon This beverage koozie, which is available in six sizes and more than 100 unique colors and prints, is perfect for keeping your cold drinks chilled. Not only that, it prevents condensation from creating a slippery mess or dripping water everywhere. Made from durable, flexible neoprene, it fits snugly around cups and is both reusable and washable, offering a tidier, more convenient alternative to napkins.

52 This Hydrating Foot Cream That Softens Dry & Cracked Heels Fast Bare August Foot Cream $23 See on Amazon Formualted with soothing mango seed and shea butters, this moisturizing foot cream can work wonders on dry and cracked heels. Formulated with nourishing antioxidants, it protects and repairs, making it perfect for pampering yourself with an at-home mani-pedi. One reviewer wrote, “I have tried many products to treat my very dry feet. This is the best I’ve ever purchased.”

53 A Compact Perfume Holder That You Can Take Wherever You Go Laikme Travel Mini Perfume (2-Pack) $4 See on Amazon Now you can stash your favorite perfumes in your purse or travel bag without lugging around bulky bottles. These mini perfume atomizers, which come in packs of two, three, or four, deliver spritzes of your favorite fragrances in compact, travel-friendly tubes. With a lightweight aluminum shell and leakproof design, each one offers up to 70 sprays per fill.

54 This Period Underwear That Has The Absorbency Of 4 Regular Tampons Bambody Absorbent Panty $13 See on Amazon Whether you’re looking to transition away from single-use hygiene products like tampons and sanitary pads or just looking for a little extra leak protection, these genius period underwear are a game changer. They’re crafted from a soft, breathable, and ultra-absorbent material, and they feel and look just like your favorite underwear. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

55 This Travel Phone Holder That Lets You Watch Movies Hands-Free MiiKARE Travel Phone Stand (2-Pack) $23 See on Amazon Make long flights or train rides more comfortable with this adjustable phone holder, which can clip onto a seat or meal tray for laidback, hands-free viewing. The handy gadget is lightweight and compact, with a sturdy clamp that keeps your phone secure no matter how much turbulence you hit. Plus, the 360-degree rotation means you can always find the right angle.

56 A Cute Loch Ness Monster Bookmark That Both Kids & Adults Will Love OTOTO Nessie Tale Book Mark $8 See on Amazon Made with little readers in mind, this adorable Loch Ness monster-shaped bookmark is made with tough plastic and built to last so it can’t be bent or snapped. One reviewer wrote, “Love this bookmark! It’s so cute and useful! Would be a great gift also!”

57 These Mini Squeegees That Help Keep Your Car’s Side Mirrors Clean GubCub Side Mirror Squeegee (2-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Say goodbye to blurry side mirrors with these convenient retractable mini squeegees, which are designed to swipe away rain, fog, mist, and dirt. The handy car gadgets are perfect for keeping your view crystal clear on those drizzly days. “Surprised at the sturdiness! Bought [on] a whim and now I don’t know how I lived without it,” wrote one fan.

58 This Spray-On Foot Mask That Lets You Pamper Your Feet At Home Freeman Foot Peeling Spray $8 See on Amazon Give yourself a spa-worthy pedicure at home with this exfoliating foot spray, which is formulated to hydrate while encouraging dead skin and calluses to peel away. Loaded with soothing ingredients like coconut and aloe, it’s a great way to get your feet pedi-soft without a trip to the salon. Just spray the rough areas with the solution, rub your in a circular motion, and rinse away.

59 An Electric Lint Remover That Breathes New Life Into Your Clothes POPCHOSE Fabric Shaver $13 See on Amazon Give your old clothes or furniture a makeover with this electric lint remover, which helps remove fuzz and pilling. With six sharp blades and a long-lasting battery, it’s perfect for revitalizing sweaters, blankets, and even upholstery. “Really chomps through the pills on our couch, and is easy & satisfying to [use],” noted one Amazon shopper.

60 These Handy Tongue Cleaners That Scrape & Brush With One Tool Oralganix Tongue Cleaner (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These dual-purpose tongue cleaners work as both a brush and a scraper to tackle morning breath right at the source. One side has ultra-fine bristles to brush your tongue while the other has a gentle scraper to remove any gunk, leaving your mouth feeling extra fresh and clean. One reviewer on Amazon wrote, “I love the fresh feeling I get in my mouth when I scrape the film off my tongue.”

61 This Simple & Effective Tofu Press That’s A Dream For Veggie Chefs TofuBud Tofu Press $27 See on Amazon Calling all vegetarians: This easy-to-use press drains moisture from your tofu in just 15 minutes, leaving it firm and ready to soak up all the delicious flavors. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, so cleanup is a breeze — no mess, no stress, just tasty tofu ready for your next meal.

62 A Rosé-Scented Facial Sheet Mask That Brings The Spa To Your Home Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Facial Sheet Mask $6 See on Amazon Crank up your self-care routine with this rosé-scented facial sheet mask that’s designed to hydrate your skin while leaving it softer too. Infused with hyaluronic acid and strawberry extract, it offers a refreshing, at-home spa experience that will leave your face glowing.

63 This Extra-Long Cleaning Brush That’s Specifically Designed For Water Bottles Iron Flask Water Bottle Cleaning Scrubbing Brush $12 See on Amazon Give your water bottle a thorough cleaning in between uses with this long scrubbing brush, which is designed to fit narrow and wide-mouth bottles alike. With sturdy nylon bristles and a nonslip grip, it’s intended for accessing those hard-to-reach spots and keeping your drinkware fresh and clean.

64 A Handheld UV Lamp That’s For Perfect DIY Gel Manicures SAVILAND UV Nail Light $10 See on Amazon Get salon-quality nails at home with this handheld UV lamp, which helps dry your gel mani in an instant. Not only that, but you can use it to stick on rhinestones or other nail art. With adjustable timer options and a rechargeable battery for convenience, it has a compact design that makes it travel-friendly too.

65 A Safety Hammer For Your Car That Doubles As A Seatbelt Cutter SINSEN Car Safety Hammer $13 See on Amazon Be prepared for anything with this compact auto safety tool, which offers multiple emergency features should you ever have to escape quickly from your car. The useful device is made with a tungsten steel hammer that can break windows, along with a built-in seatbelt cutter. What’s more, it’s brightly colored with reflective tape to make it easy to spot when you need it.

66 This Digital Kitchen Timer That Features An Easy Rotating Dial VOCOO Digital Kitchen Timer $15 See on Amazon Make cooking effortless with this simple but extremely handy magnetic timer that you can stick to your fridge. It features an easy-to-read display, adjustable volume settings, and a rotating dial that combines the old-school ease of a classic timer with the clarity of a digital screen.

67 These Clever Mug Organizers That Let You Stack Cups Easily ELYPRO Coffee Mug Organizers (6-Pack) $25 See on Amazon Available in a six pack, these stackable mug organizers let you safely stack your cups without worrying about them toppling over, freeing up extra space in your kitchen. Simply place one on top of an upright mug, then stack another mug upside down and squeeze the wings together to adjust the size. “Love this little gadget. Cups stack securely. Great space saver,” one reviewer wrote.

68 These Eucalyptus Oil Inhalers That Deliver Quick Sinus Relief MOXĒ Eucalyptus Essential Oil Nasal Inhaler (3-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Clear your sinuses on the go with these eucalyptus-scented essential oil inhalers. They provide a clean, aromatic scent and can help relieve congestion without the irritation of a nasal spray. One Amazon user wrote, “My nose is always plugged up & a few whiffs of this & it helps clear my nose up.”

69 An Electric Candle Lighter That’s Windproof & Rechargeable MEIRUBY Rechargeable USB Electric Lighter $10 See on Amazon This cool flameless candle lighter lets you light candles, stoves, or grills outside without the wind blowing it out. It’s designed with a flexible neck and a rechargeable battery, giving it a longer life than your regular lighter. Best of all, a full charge can last for up to 600 uses.