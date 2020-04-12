The Zoom Conference Call Skit Was One Of Several ‘SNL At Home’ Gems

NBC

From Kate McKinnon’s hilarious RBG workout video to a spot-on Carole Baskin impression, ‘SNL at Home’ was a success

Like many late-night shows, Saturday Night Live suspended production several weeks ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. But they gave fans a treat last night with an SNL At Home edition, and it was as funny as ever.

“Live from Zoom, it’s sometime between March and August,” Kate McKinnon says in the opening with all the cast on a Zoom call. “Let’s do this.” Each cast member had a new introduction video of them doing various tasks at home, like watering plants, watching TV, and our favorite McKinnon shoving food into her mouth whilst wearing a flannel and sans make-up.

Of course, this time, the show wasn’t actually “live,” but it felt like the original with the same segments, musical guest Chris Martin, and host Tom Hanks who aptly pointed out that the cast would be coming to viewers from their homes which “let’s be honest, aren’t as nice” as his.

“It’s good to be here, but it’s also weird to be here hosting Saturday Night Live from home,” Hanks said from his kitchen, looking dapper in a suit (for the first time in a month). “It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL’s whole thing, so what the heck, let’s give it a shot,” later adding that some segments will be funny and some will be stinkers. “You know the drill.”

SNL At Home brought viewers sketches, including a “Drake Song” video brought to us by Pete Davidson in his mom’s basement, and McKinnon giving us an exercise routine as Ruth Bader Ginsberg, reminding us all that it’s OK to pee a little every time you move.

There was also Larry David playing Sen. Bernie Sanders from his home (FYI, he has enough toilet paper), a sketch that made fun of the uncomfortableness of Zoom conferences (especially for the older folks), a Masterclass skit where we watched SNL cast member Chloe Fineman’s scary-accurate impression of Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin, an animated short called “Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles” that left us in stitches, and, of course, SNL wouldn’t be complete without a Weekend Update: Home Edition with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

We also got an official update on the pandemic from Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump who said that “we have to listen to the experts on this one,” including his senior adviser Jared Kushner, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and MyPillow inventor and infomercial star Mike Lindell. It was funny if it weren’t so close to real life.

Hanks was right: Not all the skits were a winner, but it was nice to have a little normalcy on a Saturday night with a cast we’ve grown to know and love.