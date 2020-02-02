‘SNL’ Tackles Hollywood ‘Wokeness’ By Creating ‘Frozen 2’ Deleted Scenes

NBC

‘Frozen 2’ had some outtakes we didn’t know about

No one is safe from the Saturday Night Live treatment; it’s why we’ve loved the show for more than four decades. And this week, the cast took on animated hit Frozen 2 and some “deleted scenes” coming to a DVD near you (while you soak in a tub with a frozen margarita).

In an era of Hollywood “wokeness,” the deleted scenes from this week’s SNL first tackle Elsa’s sexuality and why she’s still single after two movies, even though she’s technically the star of the show. “I don’t know if we’re headed north, south, gay, or west,” says Elsa, portrayed by Kate McKinnon. When her sister Anna (Cecily Strong) asks what she means, Elsa snipes, “I’m not anything. You have a fulfilling heterosexual marriage at the age of 18, and I’ve just spent two whole movies playing with snow. Both are equal and good. And then in ‘Frozen 3,’ I can just freeze my eggs.”

Anna promptly breaks out in song (as you do), reassuring her sister that she’s known all along. Anna points to Elsa’s choice of Halloween costume three years in a row — Game of Thrones‘ Brienne of Tarth — and reminds Disney that even if they have a gay character, that character will not, in fact, “turn other children gay.”

The attention then turns to Anna’s love interest, Sven, who breaks out into another song (as you do) about being “big and woke” and who is a new kind of Prince who’s less creepy and doesn’t kiss people in their sleep (though, apparently, he’s pretty good in bed, according to Anna).

People seemed to very much be here for Frozen 2’s new version:

I nearly spit out my drink at Kate McKinnon’s Elsa coming out as gay in the forest then telling her sister Anna that she has a heterosexual relationship at the age of 18 while all she as Elsa has is snowballs. I would like to take this version of Frozen 2 please!😆👏🏻#SNL @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/Y2647zll43 — Lisa Steinberg, “PHD” (@GoodHumorGrl) February 2, 2020

Can we get a live action SNL rendition of Frozen 2? Because that’d be wonderful 😂 — Jourdan ❄️Elsa’s Throne❄️ (@GalaktixGG) February 2, 2020

Watching this weird Frozen sketch… Was Brianne Of Tarth gay? I think there was great sexual chemistry with Jamie. Weren’t we rooting for them to hook up? Did I understand anything about GoT? #SNL — Colette Lala (@ColetteLala) February 2, 2020

J.J. Watt’s ‘Kristoff’ Steers Clear Of ‘Olaf’s Extra Carrot In Hilarious ‘Frozen’ Themed Sketch On ‘SNL’ https://t.co/wkMeA4SSuG pic.twitter.com/tg2Gdp9LsY — peter alexander (@carribablue) February 2, 2020

Still another deleted scene tackles Frozen 2 and its whiteness by introducing Arendelle’s only black soldier played by Kenan Thompson (“In rural Norway? In 1840?”) and the ridiculousness of adding one black person to make the movie appear more “diverse.” (“Oh yeah, it’s a real rainbow of colors now.”)

Cue one middle-school joke involving Olaf and a second carrot around his midsection because “he’s growing up right in front of our eyes,” and you’ve got the makings of some pretty interesting, though likely not safe for children, deleted scenes that may be funnier than the movie itself.

Saturday Night Live has been on fire lately. They completely nailed the essence of the Netflix hit docuseries Cheer, made us all laugh and shake our heads in agreement at being the perfect mom, and even allowed us to finally admit we truly hate apple picking with our kids. It seems only natural that the writers would target Disney’s Frozen 2 given its popularity.

Here’s hoping we are privvy to more deleted scenes from other box office hits. The possibilities really are endless.