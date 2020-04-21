Snoop Dogg Is Releasing His Own Wine This Summer So Take All Our Money

Scary Mommy, JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty and 19 Crimes/Facebook

Get ready to celebrate summer with Snoop Dogg’s wine, Snoop Cali Red

Snoop Dogg is blessing us with a brand-new alcoholic beverage this summer, and no, it’s not gin and juice. It’s wine! Snoop partnered with wine brand 19 Crimes (which belongs to Australia’s Treasure Wine Estates, or TWE) to create Snoop Cali Red, a red wine that’s 65 percent Petite Syrah, 30 percent Zinfandel, and 5 percent Merlot — so a nice, balanced, red blend you can pair with dinner or easily transform into a refreshing summer drank with some ice cubes and seltzer (and yes, you can put ice cubes in your red wine if you want — Snoop would want you to enjoy your beverage however you damn well please).

In a press release, TWE marketing VP of the Americas John Wardley announced, “Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for the 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes — rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

For a little bit of background on 19 Crimes, if you haven’t heard of the wine brand before: The identity of the company is based on a group of convicts who were banished to Australia between 1788 and 1868. They ended up building the foundation of Australia, and so 19 Crimes gives homage to their grit in the best way possible — by creating delicious wine. The Snoop Cali Red will be the TWE’s first California wine.

Snoop stated, “I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

This isn’t Snoop Dogg’s first dip into the culinary world. Snoop and Martha Stewart joined forces in 2016 for a cooking TV series called Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, and it lasted for two glorious seasons. The rapper released his own cookbook in 2018, From Crook to Cook, where you can find his iconic potato chip fried chicken recipe, and he also partnered with Dunkin’ to create a plant-based donut breakfast sandwich using Beyond Meat sausage (you can also buy Dunkin x Snoop merch if you’re really feeling it).

You’ll hopefully be able to purchase Snoop Cali Red ($12 a bottle) at most wine shops and grocery stores (you’ll probably also be able to order it from 19 Crimes’ website). After these last few months, it’s an understatement to say we truly deserve a few bottles — summer can’t come fast enough.