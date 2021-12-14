Social Media And Our Teens: A Conversation With Frances Haugen

Tom Williams / Contributor/GettyImages

Many parents of tweens and teens have long known of the negative impacts of social media apps on their kids, especially daughters. From bullying to mental health to body image, it was no surprise when internal documents revealed that social media companies knew of these effects on children. In this special edition of Live.Work.Thrive, we will sit down with Frances Haugen, known as the Facebook whistleblower, about her findings and her advice for parents processing this newly released information.