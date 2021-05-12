Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi For Taking Pics Of Her Daughter

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Sophie Turner is 100% not ok with “grown old men” taking photos of her infant daughter without her permission

Sophie Turner is forever my queen Sansa Stark and TBH, it appears she’s handling motherhood to baby daughter Willa in the exact way I’d expect her iconic Game of Thrones character to approach it — fiercely and without apology. As it turns out, Turner, who shares her daughter with husband Joe Jonas, is absolutely not here for paparazzi taking creeper photos of her child without permission — and she’s not remotely shy in saying so.

In a set of since-deleted Instagram story videos, Turner explained exactly why it’s not ok for photographers to grab photos of child while she’s out in public. Honestly, I’d never want to be on Eddard Stark’s daughter’s bad side and these icky paps shouldn’t either — she’s not here for the bullshit, y’all. Sadly, the photo was already sold and printed before Turner even had a chance to release the fire of 5,000 blazing suns on these parasites — but luckily she has social media to spread the word.

“Yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she says in the videos.

Turner and Jonas have been incredibly private when it comes to their child’s image and haven’t shared any photos of her themselves (well, not of Willa herself anyway — there were a few adorable bump photos). That’s why it’s 100 percent understandable that they’d rather not have photos of their baby published without their permission.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s fucking creepy that grown old men are taking pictures of a baby without their permission,” Turner continues, with a venom in her voice reserved especially for mommas who aren’t here for it.

“I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them,” she says, adding that photographers “do not have my permission” to take photos of the baby.

Good. For. Her.

Turner joins a long list of celebs who have made a point not to share their child’s face publicly and honestly, that’s completely their prerogative. It should be solely up to a parent, famous or not, whether their child’s image is splashed across websites and print media. If a famous person doesn’t even share their own photos of their kiddo, why on earth should sleazy paps be allowed to publish (and profit from) images of them? It’s disgusting, full stop.

Hopefully the paparazzi will listen to Turner’s actually quite-respectful-considering-the-momma-rage-she’s-feeling request to stay the hell away from her daughter. If they don’t, I have no doubt she will make her extremely understandable feelings known.