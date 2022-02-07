83 Southern Last Names As Charming As The Region Itself

If you’re considering Southern first names for your baby on the way but want something even more unique, you may be interested in the region’s surnames as well. After all, using last names as first names is a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And if the American South’s culture, cuisine, literature, and lore have charmed you (like so many others), it might be the perfect place to look when deciding what to call your little one. Of course, the American South has a complicated past and present, and its story can be told — at least in part — by Southern last names.
Like the rest of the United States, the South was home to a variety of Indigenous Peoples, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole nations. The Spanish were among the first to explore the region, beginning in the 15th century, and started colonizing what is now the state of Florida in the mid-1500s. The French and British soon followed, colonizing other parts of the South. Once tobacco was introduced and became the basis of the Southern economy, the colonists began to realize they needed more people to do the manual labor growing the cash crop required. Their solution was to capture and then enslave Africans and build an entire political economy and culture around ensuring that enslaved people were never treated as human beings. Throughout its history, the South has also been the destination of immigrants from around the world, including Europe and Central and South America.
Today, the American South has made great strides and is a destination known for its beauty, lifestyle, and hospitality. Still, there is much room for progress, and realizing its full potential means not glossing over the difficult parts of its history. Bearing that in mind, choosing a name from the region can serve as a way to further the dialogue surrounding the South’s inherent complexity — especially since many of the most popular last names in the region are a reflection of the aforementioned people, who imbued it with the culture it is loved for now.
So, ready to learn more about the region’s most enduring monikers? Here are some of the most common Southern last names, along with their meanings and origins.
Common Southern Last Names
- Abel
Meaning: Breath, vigor
Origin: Anglo-Scottish
- Adams
Meaning: Earth
Origin: Hebrew
- Aiken
Meaning: Little Adam
Origin: English
- Alden
Meaning: Friend
Origin: Scottish
- Allen
Meaning: Little rock
Origin: Irish
- Armstrong
Meaning: Son of a very strong man
Origin: Scottish
- Baker
Meaning: One who bakes bread
Origin: Anglo-Saxon
- Banks
Meaning: One who lives on banks of a river
Origin: Anglo-Scottish
- Barnes
Meaning: Granary
Origin: English
- Baskin
Meaning: Descendant of little Bass
Origin: Scottish
- Bates
Meaning: Boat
Origin: English
- Beauregard
Meaning: Beautiful view
Origin: English
- Bennett
Meaning: Blessed
Origin: English
- Berkeley
Meaning: Birch leaf
Origin: Old English
- Birdie
Meaning: Little bird
Origin: German
- Boone
Meaning: Good
Origin: English
- Boseman
Meaning: Cunning
Origin: German
- Bowen
Meaning: The son of Owain
Origin: Welsh
- Boykin
Meaning: Timid
Origin: Slavic
- Brown
Meaning: Brun
Origin: Old English
- Buckley
Meaning: Buck or boy
Origin: Irish
- Butler
Meaning: The bottler
Origin: English
- Calhoun
Meaning: The nook/corner
Origin: Scottish
- Callaway
Meaning: Pebble
Origin: Norman French
- Carson
Meaning: Son of Carr
Origin: Scottish
- Clark
Meaning: Scribe, clerk, or secretary
Origin: Anglo-Scottish
- Cook
Meaning: One who sells cooked meat
Origin: English
- Copeland
Meaning: Bought land
Origin: Old Norse
- Corbin
Meaning: Raven
Origin: English
- Cunningham
Meaning: Chief or leader
Origin: Scottish
- Davenport
Meaning: Market town
Origin: English
- Dawson
Meaning: Son of David
Origin: Anglo-Scottish
- Dillard
Meaning: Descendant of little Dill
Origin: English
- Doby
Meaning: Famous, renowned, bright
Origin: Scottish
- Drayton
Meaning: Drag or sledge town
Origin: English
- Duvall
Meaning: Of the valley
Origin: French
- Ellis
Meaning: The Lord is my God
Origin: English
- Farrow
Meaning: Ironworker
Origin: Medieval English
- Ferrell
Meaning: Man of valor
Origin: Irish
- Freeman
Meaning: Free man
Origin: British
- Fry
Meaning: Free
Origin: English
- Fuller
Meaning: One who deals with woolen clothes
Origin: English
- Garcia
Meaning: Young
Origin: Spanish
- Goodwin
Meaning: Good-hearted
Origin: English
- Grady
Meaning: Noble
Origin: Irish
- Harding
Meaning: Strong, hardy, brave
Origin: English
- Harrison
Meaning: Son of Harry
Origin: English
- Hayes
Meaning: Hedged area
Origin: English
- Henderson
Meaning: Son of Henry
Origin: Scottish
- Hernandez
Meaning: Son of Hernando
Origin: Spanish
- Holt
Meaning: Forested upland
Origin: German
- Howard
Meaning: Brave, spirit
Origin: English
- Huger (pronounced hugh-gee)
Meaning: Keeper of cattle
Origin: French
- Jewel
Meaning: Generous
Origin: English
- Johnson
Meaning: Son of John
Origin: Scottish
- Jones
Meaning: Loan’s son
Origin: Welsh
- Legare (pronounced luh-gree)
Meaning: To be troubled or abandoned
Origin: French
- Madison
Meaning: Son of Matthew
Origin: English
- Martin
Meaning: Of Mars
Origin: Latin
- Martinez
Meaning: Son of Martin
Origin: Spanish
- Moore
Meaning: Open land
Origin: Middle English
- Perkins
Meaning: Kin of Pierre
Origin: Anglo-Saxon
- Peyton
Meaning: Fighting man’s estate
Origin: English
- Pinckney
Meaning: Someone from Pincino’s village
Origin: German
- Redd
Meaning: Read
Origin: Old English
- Riggins
Meaning: Little king
Origin: Irish
- Rodgers
Meaning: Son of Roger
Origin: English
- Rodriguez
Meaning: Son of Rodrigo
Origin: Spanish
- Rutledge
Meaning: Root ledge
Origin: Old English
- Shepherd
Meaning: Herdsman or guardian
Origin: Middle English
- Simmons
Meaning: Victorious protector
Origin: Old Norse
- Smalls
Meaning: A person who is of slender build
Origin: Old English
- Smith
Meaning: To smite metal
Origin: English
- Spalding
Meaning: District
Origin: English
- Sullivan
Meaning: Dark eyes
Origin: Gaelic
- Taylor
Meaning: Tailor
Origin: English
- Tradd
Meaning: Spear or any sharp weapon for thrusting or throwing
Origin: Gaelic
- Underwood
Meaning: Below the trees in a forest
Origin Old English
- Villarreal
Meaning: A royal settlement
Origin: Spanish
- Ward
Meaning: Marsh
Origin: Old English
- Waring
Meaning: Guard
Origin: English
- Williams
Meaning: Protection
Origin: English
- Yeller
Meaning: Farmer
Origin: German