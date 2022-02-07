83 Southern Last Names As Charming As The Region Itself

Peter Unger/Getty Images

If you’re considering Southern first names for your baby on the way but want something even more unique, you may be interested in the region’s surnames as well. After all, using last names as first names is a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And if the American South’s culture, cuisine, literature, and lore have charmed you (like so many others), it might be the perfect place to look when deciding what to call your little one. Of course, the American South has a complicated past and present, and its story can be told — at least in part — by Southern last names.

Like the rest of the United States, the South was home to a variety of Indigenous Peoples, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole nations. The Spanish were among the first to explore the region, beginning in the 15th century, and started colonizing what is now the state of Florida in the mid-1500s. The French and British soon followed, colonizing other parts of the South. Once tobacco was introduced and became the basis of the Southern economy, the colonists began to realize they needed more people to do the manual labor growing the cash crop required. Their solution was to capture and then enslave Africans and build an entire political economy and culture around ensuring that enslaved people were never treated as human beings. Throughout its history, the South has also been the destination of immigrants from around the world, including Europe and Central and South America.

Today, the American South has made great strides and is a destination known for its beauty, lifestyle, and hospitality. Still, there is much room for progress, and realizing its full potential means not glossing over the difficult parts of its history. Bearing that in mind, choosing a name from the region can serve as a way to further the dialogue surrounding the South’s inherent complexity — especially since many of the most popular last names in the region are a reflection of the aforementioned people, who imbued it with the culture it is loved for now.

So, ready to learn more about the region’s most enduring monikers? Here are some of the most common Southern last names, along with their meanings and origins.

Common Southern Last Names