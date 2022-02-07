83 Southern Last Names As Charming As The Region Itself

 83 Southern Last Names With Meanings & Origins

February 6, 2022

If you’re considering Southern first names for your baby on the way but want something even more unique, you may be interested in the region’s surnames as well. After all, using last names as first names is a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And if the American South’s culture, cuisine, literature, and lore have charmed you (like so many others), it might be the perfect place to look when deciding what to call your little one. Of course, the American South has a complicated past and present, and its story can be told — at least in part — by Southern last names.

Like the rest of the United States, the South was home to a variety of Indigenous Peoples, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole nations. The Spanish were among the first to explore the region, beginning in the 15th century, and started colonizing what is now the state of Florida in the mid-1500s. The French and British soon followed, colonizing other parts of the South. Once tobacco was introduced and became the basis of the Southern economy, the colonists began to realize they needed more people to do the manual labor growing the cash crop required. Their solution was to capture and then enslave Africans and build an entire political economy and culture around ensuring that enslaved people were never treated as human beings. Throughout its history, the South has also been the destination of immigrants from around the world, including Europe and Central and South America.

Today, the American South has made great strides and is a destination known for its beauty, lifestyle, and hospitality. Still, there is much room for progress, and realizing its full potential means not glossing over the difficult parts of its history. Bearing that in mind, choosing a name from the region can serve as a way to further the dialogue surrounding the South’s inherent complexity — especially since many of the most popular last names in the region are a reflection of the aforementioned people, who imbued it with the culture it is loved for now.

So, ready to learn more about the region’s most enduring monikers? Here are some of the most common Southern last names, along with their meanings and origins.

  1. Abel
    Meaning: Breath, vigor
    Origin: Anglo-Scottish
  2. Adams
    Meaning: Earth
    Origin: Hebrew
  3. Aiken
    Meaning: Little Adam
    Origin: English
  4. Alden
    Meaning: Friend
    Origin: Scottish
  5. Allen
    Meaning: Little rock
    Origin: Irish
  6. Armstrong
    Meaning: Son of a very strong man
    Origin: Scottish
  7. Baker
    Meaning: One who bakes bread
    Origin: Anglo-Saxon
  8. Banks
    Meaning: One who lives on banks of a river
    Origin: Anglo-Scottish
  9. Barnes
    Meaning: Granary
    Origin: English
  10. Baskin
    Meaning: Descendant of little Bass
    Origin: Scottish
  11. Bates
    Meaning: Boat
    Origin: English
  12. Beauregard
    Meaning: Beautiful view
    Origin: English
  13. Bennett
    Meaning: Blessed
    Origin: English
  14. Berkeley
    Meaning: Birch leaf
    Origin: Old English
  15. Birdie
    Meaning: Little bird
    Origin: German
  16. Boone
    Meaning: Good
    Origin: English
  17. Boseman
    Meaning: Cunning
    Origin: German
  18. Bowen
    Meaning: The son of Owain
    Origin: Welsh
  19. Boykin
    Meaning: Timid
    Origin: Slavic
  20. Brown
    Meaning: Brun
    Origin: Old English
  21. Buckley
    Meaning: Buck or boy
    Origin: Irish
  22. Butler
    Meaning: The bottler
    Origin: English
  23. Calhoun
    Meaning: The nook/corner
    Origin: Scottish
  24. Callaway
    Meaning: Pebble
    Origin: Norman French
  25. Carson 
    Meaning: Son of Carr
    Origin: Scottish
  26. Clark
    Meaning: Scribe, clerk, or secretary
    Origin: Anglo-Scottish
  27. Cook
    Meaning: One who sells cooked meat
    Origin: English
  28. Copeland
    Meaning: Bought land
    Origin: Old Norse
  29. Corbin
    Meaning: Raven
    Origin: English
  30. Cunningham
    Meaning: Chief or leader
    Origin: Scottish
  31. Davenport
    Meaning: Market town
    Origin: English
  32. Dawson
    Meaning: Son of David
    Origin: Anglo-Scottish
  33. Dillard 
    Meaning: Descendant of little Dill
    Origin: English
  34. Doby 
    Meaning: Famous, renowned, bright
    Origin: Scottish
  35. Drayton
    Meaning: Drag or sledge town
    Origin: English
  36. Duvall
    Meaning: Of the valley
    Origin: French
  37. Ellis
    Meaning: The Lord is my God
    Origin: English
  38. Farrow
    Meaning: Ironworker
    Origin: Medieval English
  39. Ferrell 
    Meaning: Man of valor
    Origin: Irish
  40. Freeman
    Meaning: Free man
    Origin: British
  41. Fry
    Meaning: Free
    Origin: English
  42. Fuller
    Meaning: One who deals with woolen clothes
    Origin: English
  43. Garcia
    Meaning: Young
    Origin: Spanish
  44. Goodwin
    Meaning: Good-hearted
    Origin: English
  45. Grady 
    Meaning: Noble
    Origin: Irish
  46. Harding
    Meaning: Strong, hardy, brave
    Origin: English
  47. Harrison
    Meaning: Son of Harry
    Origin: English
  48. Hayes
    Meaning: Hedged area
    Origin: English
  49. Henderson
    Meaning: Son of Henry
    Origin: Scottish
  50. Hernandez
    Meaning: Son of Hernando
    Origin: Spanish
  51. Holt
    Meaning: Forested upland
    Origin: German
  52. Howard
    Meaning: Brave, spirit
    Origin: English
  53. Huger (pronounced hugh-gee)
    Meaning: Keeper of cattle
    Origin: French
  54. Jewel 
    Meaning: Generous
    Origin: English
  55. Johnson
    Meaning: Son of John
    Origin: Scottish
  56. Jones
    Meaning: Loan’s son
    Origin: Welsh
  57. Legare (pronounced luh-gree)
    Meaning:  To be troubled or abandoned
    Origin: French
  58. Madison
    Meaning: Son of Matthew
    Origin: English
  59. Martin
    Meaning: Of Mars
    Origin: Latin
  60. Martinez 
    Meaning: Son of Martin
    Origin: Spanish
  61. Moore 
    Meaning: Open land
    Origin: Middle English
  62. Perkins 
    Meaning: Kin of Pierre
    Origin: Anglo-Saxon
  63. Peyton
    Meaning: Fighting man’s estate
    Origin: English
  64. Pinckney
    Meaning: Someone from Pincino’s village
    Origin: German
  65. Redd 
    Meaning: Read
    Origin: Old English
  66. Riggins
    Meaning: Little king
    Origin: Irish
  67. Rodgers 
    Meaning: Son of Roger
    Origin: English
  68. Rodriguez
    Meaning: Son of Rodrigo
    Origin: Spanish
  69. Rutledge
    Meaning: Root ledge
    Origin: Old English
  70. Shepherd
    Meaning: Herdsman or guardian
    Origin: Middle English
  71. Simmons
    Meaning: Victorious protector
    Origin: Old Norse
  72. Smalls
    Meaning: A person who is of slender build
    Origin: Old English
  73. Smith
    Meaning: To smite metal
    Origin: English
  74. Spalding 
    Meaning: District
    Origin: English
  75. Sullivan
    Meaning: Dark eyes
    Origin: Gaelic
  76. Taylor
    Meaning: Tailor
    Origin: English
  77. Tradd
    Meaning: Spear or any sharp weapon for thrusting or throwing
    Origin: Gaelic
  78. Underwood 
    Meaning: Below the trees in a forest
    Origin Old English
  79. Villarreal
    Meaning: A royal settlement
    Origin: Spanish
  80. Ward
    Meaning: Marsh
    Origin: Old English
  81. Waring
    Meaning: Guard
    Origin: English
  82. Williams
    Meaning: Protection
    Origin: English
  83. Yeller
    Meaning: Farmer
    Origin: German