Actress Spencer Grammer Was Attacked At An NYC Restaurant

Rich Fury/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spencer Grammer, Greek and Rick and Morty star and Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, had quite the encounter this past weekend while dining at a New York City restaurant — one that resulted with her and her friend getting slashed and stabbed.

On Friday, Spencer and Jan Phillip Mueller were dining outside the Black Ant in NYC’s East Village neighborhood when a drunk man approached the restaurant, demanding to be served. Spencer, Mueller, and several others at the restaurant attempted to deescalate the situation; but instead, the 31-year-old intoxicated man attacked Spencer and Mueller — slashing Spencer in the arm and stabbing Mueller in the lower back — and fled.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly,” Spencer told Us Weekly.

Spencer told Us Weekly that she and Mueller “did what anyone else would do in the same situation.” “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” she added.

According to the NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI) spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason, this remains an ongoing investigation.

On 7/24 around 11:30 PM the unidentified male slashed a 36-year-old victim in the forearm and a 33-year-old victim in the back during a dispute in front of 60 2nd Ave in Manhattan. If you have any information, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/XXwLMwui0e — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2020

“On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling,” Mason said. “A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration. The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals.”

According to an onlooker at the scene, Spencer was “hysterical, screaming at everyone to stop fighting. Then she looked down and realized that she was bleeding,” the New York Daily News reports. Another eyewitness told the publication that about 15 people, including employees and diners, were involved in the incident. “It looked like there was a full-on brawl,” the unnamed source said.

A spokesperson for Kelsey told People that Spencer is “fine.” Spencer and Mueller were taken to the hospital, treated for their injuries, and released.

“We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care,” Spencer said. “They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”