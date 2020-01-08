‘SpendWithThem’ Instagram Account Features Businesses Affected By Australia Fires

Want to help Australia with its bush fire crisis, but don’t know how? Check out the SpendWithThem Instagram account
We’ve all experienced this feeling in the last few weeks: We want to do something to help out amid Australia’s ongoing bush fire crisis, but we don’t know exactly how we can help. Feeling helpless in the face of a global tragedy like this one is common, and that’s why the SpendWithThem Instagram account was created.
@SpendWithThem connects shoppers all over the world with Australian businesses that have been affected by the fires, so while they’re displaced or rebuilding after tragedy, we can place orders that will help them stay afloat now or get back on their feet later.
Kaz is from the town of Tumbarumba, on the western edge of the Snowy Mountains. As I write this, she has no power, no comms and her water is contaminated. You can support Kaz's business @twistedwillowhomestore by checking out her website and buying some of the beautiful homewares and accessories that she stocks: twistedwillowhomestore.com #spendwiththem
The account was inspired by a similar account that was created to highlight Australian businesses affected by drought last year. NSW South Coast locals Turia Pitt and Grace McBride started SpendWithThem to encourage people locally in Australia and all over the world to contribute to rebuilding Australia by spending money directly with the small businesses who will need the help to get back on their feet.
Sally from @organiqaustralia is a sixth generation Kangaroo Islander who had an idea: why not create a range of natural, low-tox skincare whilst also capturing the essence of KI? The products she sells are hydrating, soothing and regenerative. Check out her website organiqaustralia.com.au and support this awesome biz! #spendwiththem
“Obviously our community has been so deeply affected by the fires over the last few weeks – physically, financially, emotionally and mentally,” Pitt said. “We wanted to do something right now that would make a difference to [these businesses] and would continue to support them for months, and hopefully years, to come.”
Aaliyah of @earth.air.fire.water.organics grows and sells her own herbal tea 🍵. She normally spends Monday to Thursday harvesting, drying and packaging the teas. Then, over the weekend, she sells her herbal teas at the markets. The Green Wattle Creek fire tore through her village of Buxton twice. She was trapped in Buxton with no power, food supplies or water for five days. To #spendwiththem, go check out her Instagram account and click on the link in bio to shop 🙏
What’s really cool about the account is it doesn’t act as a middleman. It just shares the local Australian businesses who need help, as well as websites and social media accounts where you can place orders directly with those businesses. There are some really cool ones, too — handcrafted local jewelry, locally grown herbal tea, small-batch distilled gin, and a winery that heartbreakingly lost acres of vineyards in the fires just before Christmas. SpendWithThem is truly highlighting businesses that need help, and giving people all over the world a way to help them while knowing their dollars are doing something truly good.
Need to stock up on wine? Grab a bottle or two from the guys at @vinteloper. Their small winery was obliterated in the Adelaide Hills fires in the days before Christmas. It will take them seven years to regrow what was destroyed. But every bottle sale will help. I’ve just bought a couple of bottles for after birth! 🍷🍷 Check out vinteloper.com.au and #spendwiththem.
Although the SpendWithThem account launched just a couple days ago, it already has nearly 150,000 followers. Business owners who have been featured on the account have written touching letters about the impact its had in helping them stay afloat as Australia continues to battle the fires.
In the coming weeks and months, the immediate crisis in Australia will fade away. But for the people and businesses there who have lost their homes and livelihoods, the hard times are just beginning. SpendWithThem is a great way to continue supporting Australians in need for as long as it takes them to rebuild.