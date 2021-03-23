15-Year Wedding Anniversary Gifts That’ll Make It Crystal Clear How Much You Love Your Partner

Gorjana/Macy's

If it’s time to get your spouse a 15-year anniversary gift, that means you’ve been putting up with your partner for the past 15 years (and maybe even a few more tacked on from when you were dating). First of all, congrats—what a major milestone! Second, you both deserve a child-free weekend at some point in your near future (romantic cabin getaway anyone?), but until you can sneak that well-earned time off from parenting into your schedule, it’s a good idea to exchange gifts to honor this incredible feat.

Traditionally speaking, a 15th wedding anniversary gift usually involves crystal (hello jewelry!), a beautiful material that symbolizes the durability and clarity of your relationship through the decade and beyond you’ve spent together. The more modern take on the 15th wedding anniversary gift, however, is a timepiece—i.e. a watch, or something that can keep track of time to represent the hours and minutes that have accumulated during your marriage.

Of course, you can very easily break with tradition and go in any direction when it comes to selecting a 15th anniversary gift. The end goal should be to give your partner something that they appreciate and can find useful—whether or not that something reminds them of you.

Here are some of the best 15th anniversary gifts to celebrate this monumental milestone.

Crystal Wedding Anniversary Gift Ideas

Gorjana Wilder Shimmer Delicate Necklace Get something classic that can go with everything. We love Gorjana’s jewelry because it’s gorgeous, high-quality, and affordable. This delicate gold necklace adorned with crystals is a timeless piece your spouse will adore forever. $60 AT GORJANA

Nachtmann 4-Piece Tumbler Set These Bavarian crystal tumblers are a classy addition to your bar, and make the fanciest vessel for that after work cocktail splash of whiskey. This set of four crystal glasses is actually dishwasher safe, too, so you don’t have to stress about hand-washing them. $50 AT NORDSTROM

3D Crystal Photo Engraved Heart A photo is worth one thousand words, as they say, so there’s truly no better way to commemorate your 15 years of marriage than with a photo—and one that encapsulates the crystal theme is just a cherry on top. This 3D crystal is laser-etched to include full personalization. It’s the perfect size for keeping on a ledge in your living room or on your bedside table. $119.00 AT AMAZON

Love Forever Champagne Flute Commemorative of your 15th year of marriage, these Waterford Love Champagne Toasting Flutes honor your love and commitment. They’re crafted with a unique Waterford cutting pattern and come in a beautiful box that is ready for gifting. Each set comes with two flutes—perfect for pouring champagne on your anniversary night. $135.00 AT AMAZON

Bulova Dress Watch If you’re thinking of going the modern route of gifting a timepiece, but also want to honor the tradition of gifting a crystal, this watch is a nice middle ground. It’s made out of stainless steel and features beautiful crystals in its center. It’s also water-resistant, which is always a nice plus for a watch! $230.60 AT AMAZON

Waterford Fleurology by Jeff Leatham Vase A crystal vase can add so much elegance to your living or dining room — and we highly suggest presenting it with a bouquet of your spouse’s favorite flowers. Waterford is what most think of when they think “fancy crystal vases,” so we’re going with that, since the quality and style can’t be beat. $400 AT MACY'S

Baccarat Bearbrick Lead Crystal Bear Is it over the top? Yup. Is it extremely lavish? Absolutely. This Baccarat crystal bear is 5 1/2 inches long in height, and makes for a whimsical decor statement. This is perfect for the spouse who wants his or her home to stand out. Place the bear as a center piece in the dining room, or as an accent in the office. $370 AT NORDSTROM

Best 15-Year Anniversary Gifts

Taylor French Terry Lounge Set Comfort takes the cake this year and your partner definitely agrees. Gift them this terry lounge set which comes with a crew neck top and jogger pants and comes in six different colors to fit their personality. They also offer a wide variety of sizing, from an XS all the way to an XXL. $36.00 AT AMAZON

The Pioneer Woman Toni Linen Dinnerware Set The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Derummond’s line at Walmart will make you want to redecorate your entire house, but to start you can opt for some new dinnerware, which your partner is sure to appreciate. Made from durable stoneware, the set features gorgeous scalloped rims and classic details and includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates and 4 bowls that are available in 3 color options including Linen, Light Blue and Red. $50 AT WALMART

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towel Give your spouse the gift of feeling like she stepped out of the shower and into a spa. These luxe towels are made from a super-push weave and 100 percent Turkish cotton. They’re also OEKO-TX certified, which means they’re not only good for your body, but also for the environment. They come in both ocean and navy blue shades. $69.00 AT AMAZON

Saatva's Percale Sheet Set The right set of sheets is everything when it comes to ensuring a good night’s sleep. If you and your spouse have been sleeping on an old set of sheets, you both deserve an upgrade for your 15th anniversary. Saatva’s sheets and pillowcases are made from 100 percent long-staple organic cotton in a fine sateen or percale weave and are crisp, cool and organic. They are available in white, ivory, and grey, queen size starting at $155. $155 AT SAATVA

Date Night In a Box Date night hasn’t been easy this past year, but with a gift like this, there’s some fun even when you don’t step foot outside the house. It includes 100 fresh date night ideas to freshen things up if they ever get even the least amount stale. Each task you pick is something small and simple to fit into your schedule, like starting a garden full of your favorite veggies to indulging in some sort of DIY project together. $49.99 AT AMAZON

GUESS Bella Vita Eau de Parfum If your partner is a perfume fanatic, they will be psyched to get their hands on the latest launch from GUESS inspired by the lifestyle of SoCaland the Mediterranean. It’s pretty much as close as any of us will get to the Amalfi coast any time soon (thanks, pandemic!), but it’s a pretty decent substitute. Featuring black cherry, tuberose, and tonka beans as key notes, this perfume is a definite head turner. $65 AT GUESS

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum If your partner’s more into cologne, consider the latest iteration of Le Male by Jean Paul Gaultier, which comes 25 years after the launch of the classic fragrance. It still exudes the same scent, with a keen wind of cardamom, a freshness of lavender and iris in its middle notes. $84.99 AT AMAZON

Personalized Couple Silhouette Illustration If you’re looking for something personalized and meaningful, consider this a true work of heart. The artist, Kimberly Shrack takes words that are significant to the couple (wedding vows or lyrics to a special song) and, using modern calligraphic techniques, she scripts them into a silhouette of the couple. The result is a minimalist piece of original artwork that fits in seamlessly with any decor. $150 AT ETSY

New York Bagel Brunch for 6 There’s nothing like a classic New York brunch straight from one of the most legendary bagel shops in the Big Apple: Ess-a-Bagel. Cut and rolled by hand, they’re every bit chewy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside as you dreamed they’d be. This order comes with half a dozen bagels (you get to choose your own flavor) as well as nova lox and cream cheese. $85 AT GOLDBELLY

Google Nest Hub Max Smart assistants are the new-new, and a surefire way to make your spouses life a whole lot easier and more entertaining. Whether she needs a recipe in a pinch to whip up in the kitchen or wants to watch her favorite show on Netflix while she’s lounging on the couch by fireside, Google Nest Hub can handle it all. You can also load the device with pictures of the two of you, from the first date to the last cross country road pics and more! $229 AT WALMART

Willow Tree Anniversary, Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure If your partner is super sentimental and has a Willow Tree collection, they will definitely appreciate this one that comes with a written enclosure that states “Love ever endures.” It’s hand-carved and -painted by artist Susan Lordi and showcases a couple embracing one another while sitting on a bench side-by-side. $48.96 AT AMAZON

Happy Couple Personalized Pillow Also on the sentimental side of things is this beautiful, personalized pillow that displays both of your names as well as the year that you said “I do.” It measures approximately 13″ x 19″ and arrives ready to be gifted—in a beautiful box adorned with a fluffy signature Olive & Cocoa® satin bow. $88 AT OLIVE & COCOA

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.